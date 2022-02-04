ThitareeSarmkasat/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I give a sell rating to Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL), a CNS treatment company based in New York City. The company lists 18 clinical or preclinical indications researched in its latest corporate presentation resulting in a nice mix of later and earlier trials in its clinical pipeline. I like what the company is doing and would give it a hold rating as I am interested in watching for its phase 3 results for AD, but I think the company is currently overvalued. Because of this, I believe that the companies risk to reward ratio is unfavorable compared to other opportunities.

An important point to consider is that if I gave a sell rating to every early-stage biotech company, especially in the current market environment, I am more often going to be right than wrong. To me, the vital thing is weeding through the multitudes of companies to find the ones who give you the best risk to reward ratio.

Historically Alzheimer's Disease (AD) has been a place where prospective drugs go to die. Big Pharma has failed time and time over again to develop treatments for this disease. While I do not consider the failure of Big Pharma an indication that it cannot be done, I consider it a sign of the difficulty of doing it.

Why I Think it is Overvalued

The valuation for a drug candidate before it has been approved is based on its chance for approval and the revenue it would bring in upon that approval, which is discounted based on how far away that revenue is—an analytical way to approach a drug.

Today, Anavex 2-73 is being valued as a blockbuster drug with massive sales and huge profits. Because AD is such a large market with no great therapy, any therapy that shows potential is viewed this way.

Considering the first factor for valuing, yes, Anavex 2-73 has some positive data. The problem is what I just said in the previous section; AD is where prospective drugs go to die. Therefore, an AD drug will have a lower percentage chance of approval at any stage in the drug process than a drug in a space where approvals are granted more freely, like Oncology. We see this affecting companies across the board in this space, such as INmune Bio (INMB) and Cassava Sciences (SAVA). While this should grant a lower valuation to Anavex, this is not the reason I believe it is being overvalued.

The second reason is why I believe that Anavex is being overvalued. Simple economics state that revenue is the amount of money a company brings in. Aanavex 2-73 is in a massive market which allows it to bring in a lot of money. Anavex 2-73 will be a new drug and will most likely be priced very high, which once again gives it an opportunity to bring in a lot of money. These two factors would make its valuation be one of a blockbuster drug. I believe the stock is being valued, with only these factors being considered, but a factor is missing. I believe that Anavex 2-73 is very similar to an already approved generic drug called donepezil. A drug that has been trusted for over ten years and has won almost all of the available market share. A drug that is generic and will therefore be sold very cheaply in comparison to Anavex 2-73.

Donepezil currently costs a low $13 per 30 pills. If the drug is given two times a day then the yearly price is just over $300. Regardless, of what Anavex 2-73 is priced at, a number which I have yet to see, it will not be able to be competitive with this. The cost of the brand name Aricept was $540 for 30 pills which is a reasonable comparison to where Anavex 2-73 would be priced at. That means donepezil would cost over 40x less.

I believe Anavex 2-73 will struggle to get approved, and if it gets approved, it will struggle to win market share against a much cheaper, comparable drug. Therefore I think that the valuation of this drug should be lowered, which lowers the company's valuation.

Financials

Anavex recently did a funding round through a $50 million direct offering. Additionally, there has been a filing for a $150 million secondary offering. Per the company's latest quarterly SEC filing, the company has $157 million in cash, balanced out by a small $9 million in liabilities. The company has a burn rate of about $10 million per quarter. The company is in a very good financial position which is a very positive sign because the general biotech sector is really down, making it hard to raise capital.

The company currently has an impressive six trials in phase-three. While phase three trials are known to be cash-intensive, this allows means the company has six indications for drugs close to approval. If any of these are approved, it should also help the companies cash position by generating revenue. Institutional ownership stands at 33.8%. Insider ownership is relatively low, standing at 1.7% which suggests insiders have less stake in the share price and interests that aren't well aligned with the retail investor.

Anavex's Recent Price Movement

Anavex Life Sciences has had a wild run over the past year. Sadly, for investors unfamiliar with biotech, their story is not very unique in this space. I have linked the chart below; consequently, I will only briefly explain it. Prior to this past year, the stock had consistently traded at five dollars or below. In February, June, and November, the stock saw big jumps up, and following these spikes in April, July, and December, the stock saw slow and steady falls. Great visualization of the catalytic nature of biotech stocks.

In general, the spikes can be explained by positive catalysts, and the falls can be explained by the lack of positive catalysts (if the falls were quick and sharp, I would say negative catalysts caused them, but none of them seem to be this). If the event that caused a spike adds value to a company, the company typically tends to fall back and stay around the middle of the beginning of the rise to the end of the rise.

The first one was not specific to Anavex; Instead, it was from Cassava Sciences' first cognition announcement on February 2nd, 2021. This announcement shocked the investment and medical communities. Cassava Sciences' Simufilam was the first treatment to show cognitive improvement over six months since donepezil initially did. In a space full of graves, there was life.

The start of the second swing was on May 13th, 2021 (the date of Anavex's second-quarter results report). Anavex announced 2021 as a year full of exciting catalysts. Then the real propeller came to this swing when the announcement came out on the mechanism of action for Anavex 2-73 on June 14th, 2022. Quickly followed by Anavex announcing that ANAVEX®2-73 improved primary cognitive and second MDS-UPDRS in Parkinson's over 14 weeks on June 28th, 2021, and announced that ANAVEX®2-73 significantly prevented Aβ-induced deficits in an Aβ25-35 peptide model of Alzheimer's disease in mice, with repeated daily dosing over one week on July 29th, 2021. In addition to these two big kickers, a positive announcement was made about their Rett syndrome treatment using ANAVEX®2-73. Not to disregard what the company announced for Rett, it must be stated that Rett is a rare disease with a small market, whereas Parkinson's and Alzheimer's have some of the biggest markets out there. At its peak in June, the company reached about a $2 Billion market cap.

Looking at upcoming catalysts, Anavex aims to bring an Alzheimer's disease readout in its Phase 2/3b trial in the second half of this year. Looking at the impending, one naturally wonders if they should take advantage of the favorable down momentum in the market and make an investment. With Alzheimer's disease, history has shown that any readout can be a make or break moment for a stock. Biogen (BIIB) almost doubled its $40 billion market cap over an approval. -On a side note, with the poor market conditions, I do not think quite the same movement would occur, but the point stands that it is a big deal. Additionally, a great options strategy for big binary events in a company is doing a straddle. A straddle is hedged but still provides the opportunity for great returns.- While Anavex is better positioned than most AD companies, by having a large pipeline and looking into other diseases, it would still really feel the sting of the punch from poor data or a rejection.

Most of the price swings were from catalysts surrounding Anavex 2-73 usage for AD.

ANAVEX 2-73 for Alzheimer's Disease

Anavex's compound 2-73 is the lead drug candidate for the company. There is also Anavex 3-71, which is at an earlier stage of its clinical progress. ANAVEX 2-73, also named blarcamesine, was first mentioned in a 1997 patent application. Anavex bought the rights to that patent in 2007 and has been expanding its patent portfolio ever since, but mostly with method patents.

The phase 2b/3 study of Anavex 2-73 is in 450 patients over 48 weeks and requires all patients to have an Alzheimer's disease pathology, including an amyloid assessment. Primary outcome measures will focus on cognition as measured by ADAS-Cog and ADCS-ADL. Two of the further outcome measures will be CDR-SB and blood changes in parameters of Abeta40, Abeta42, T-tau, NFL, YKL-40, neurogranin, and BACE1 concentration. One thing to note is that the company is going after early AD in their clinical trial, which is different from companies like INmune Bio and Cassava Sciences, which are going after a later stage.

Anavex 2-73 is a sigma-1 receptor agonist that the company believes will be helpful for the following reasons:

- Data suggests that activation of Sigmar1 results in restoring complete housekeeping function within the body and is pivotal to restoring neural cell homeostasis and promoting neuroplasticity.

- Whereas Sigmar1 expression typically increases with age, this is not so in Alzheimer's disease.

- Sigmar1 promotes autophagy and results in the degradation of amyloid-beta precursor protein (APP), thereby inhibiting Aβ production.

- Activation of Sigmar1 may induce cytoprotective autophagic pathways.

- Anavex 2-73 could target multiple Alzheimer's disease-related pathways at the same time.

One thing is clear, Anavex 2-73 has a favorable safety profile. One can look at Cortexyme (CRTX) and see that not having a favorable safety profile can lead to a very hard fall. But, a good safety profile does not guarantee success.

Anavex 2-73 as a Sigmar1 Agonist

There are two types of sigma receptors, sigma1 and sigma2. Potent sigmar1 agonists are fluvoxamine (Luvox), dextromethorphan, and Aricept (donepezil) (which is currently the standard care method for AD). With regards to AD, donepezil was initially approved as a cholinesterase inhibitor. Donepezil was later found to have effects on the sigma1 receptor. The issue with donepezil is it doesn't appear to change the underlying disease, thus, making its effects only temporary. Furthermore, it seems that at the end of its usefulness, the patient quickly tracks back to the original path of cognitive decline. Not to discount the drug; it gives patients an extra six-ish months of quality life whose value cannot be understated at that point in one's life.

In respect of the above, I find one of the author's comments to an earlier article on this website also worthwhile considering:

[…] However, one of the key slides the company presents frequently is the PET study showing SIGMA1R agonism by A2-73 in mouse brain. It reaches a maximum of 70% at 10 mg/kg. I think we have a direct comparison with Aricept from literature studies that shows Aricept achieves 93% occupancy at 10 mg/kg. So Aricept is more potent than A2-73 in the same model showing occupancy of SIGMAR1 receptors in rodent brains. There are also human PET studies with Aricept. It should be possible to conduct a human PET study with A2-73 as well. […]

When I initially read Anavex's explanations on Anavex 2-73, I came away with the understanding that Anavex 2-73 was a novel therapy. That may be somewhat misleading to incoming investors as that is not entirely true. As mentioned previously, it is very similar to donepezil. I would have rather seen the company explain how Anavex 2-73 sets itself apart from donepezil. Why will this product be prescribed over a similar generic drug that has been in use for over ten years? This argument is relevant for all new drugs but is especially true in this case. The only reason I bring it up is because of the similarities between the two. A great example of this is OxyCotin (a potent opioid) was compared against placebo for patients with high pain rather than the plethora of opioids already on the market. Of course, the OxyCotin will perform much better than no treatment, but does that mean it performs better than the currently available treatments on the market that are cheaper and have fewer side effects? While I am knocking Anavex for this, it is used all over in biotech/pharma and is by no means limited to Anavex. If the FDA allows it, it will happen.

The Earlier OLE Readout on Cognition

Anavex 2-73 has already had a readout on cognition-related measures on the open-label extension study of its earlier trial, as presented at CTAD 2018 and shown below:

Corporate Presentation

On an important note, some people knock open-label data because it does not have a placebo control. I can't entirely agree with this sentiment for AD drugs. Placebo has not been shown to have an effect for an extended period, and because of this, I think we can take this data, especially the longer it goes, as being relatively accurate. In addition, the goal for an AD drug is to slow cognition decline, the hope is to stop it and maintain it, and the dream is to reverse it and improve cognition.

The extended trial duration was 148 weeks or almost three years. I note a stable performance in ADCS-ADL in the higher concentration cohort, even though this performance first goes up and then declines, which makes the dotted green line most interesting to me on the first slide.

As to MMSE, I note a two-point decline in MMSE score throughout the 148 weeks study. Starting at month 57, I see a faster decline. These slides from the corporate presentation do not mean a ton to me. We can see that giving more of the drug has a more significant effect, but what about it compared to similar drugs on the market. We will do this ourselves below.

In 2013, an article was published on the long-term effects of cholinesterase inhibitors like donepezil, including on both ADAS-Cog and MMSE over three years, the results of which are shown below. I have highlighted the scores in MMSE in red.

Progression of mild Alzheimer’s disease

One first notes an improvement in the MMSE score at two months (score: 0.61), dropping about a point at 12 months (score: -0.57). Another twelve months later, another 1.63 points are lost (score: -2.2), and another twelve months later, another 0.9 points are lost (score: -3.1). There is a total loss in MMSE score from a baseline of 3.1 points. Exactly as we expected to see, an initial improvement followed by a quick decline back into the initial path of the disease.

Looking at this chart, it would appear that Anavex 2-73 in its highest concentration scores are better than donepezil, albeit slightly (-2 points instead of -3 points). That, for me, is not convincing enough for an investment. It does not have a noticeable improvement above the current drugs on the market. Most importantly, donepezil's patent expired in November 2010, allowing the drug to be produced generically.

The Mechanism of Action of Anavex 2-73

Approved cholinesterase inhibitors for the treatment of Alzheimer's Disease tend to show good results for six months and then revert to the actual state of cognitive decline of an Alzheimer's patient, regardless of the measurement test (as seen by the MMSE and ADAS-Cog scores on the chart above).

I note a similar-looking curve when looking at the results produced by Anavex. A decline follows an improvement. A similar chart makes me worried that the mechanism of action of Anavex 2-73 in Alzheimer's disease may not be much different from that of acetylcholinesterase inhibitors. I wrote earlier about how donepezil affects the sigma1 receptor, making me think that Anavex 2-73 does the same thing.

I must say that the literature is particularly scarce on Anavex 2-73's mechanism of action. Anavex itself made a press release earlier this year on the mechanism of action of Anavex 2-73, regarding an article that independent authors had published. Still, I found that article and the summary Anavex made in its press release rather elucidating the potential of Anavex's drug candidates.

Looking further, I found no data on the effect of Anavex 2-73 on chronic neuroinflammation in any of Anavex's documents and find that particularly worrying for the following reason. As of today, there are four hallmarks of Alzheimer's: amyloid-beta, tau, neuroinflammation, and cognition. Biomarkers cannot assess cognition. They can assess the other three. The mere removal of amyloid-beta and tau has so far been shown to have little effect on cognition. As a result, I understand why Anavex does not focus on those; enough drug failures have come along to warrant this decision. However, reducing neuroinflammation may lead to a change in the levels of activation of microglia and, therefore, neuroprotection. There is ample literature in that regard, so much so that neuroinflammation and the role of microglia as part of the brain's immune system are mentioned in any recent literature for neurodegenerative diseases.

There are many ways to measure neuroinflammation and/or the involvement of microglia. But ignoring what a drug candidate does regarding neuroinflammation and microglial activity is ignoring the broader state of the science and literature. To feel comfortable as an investor, I would like a readout on that data, especially considering we are in a phase three trial. There was ample chance to do so already.

I did read that Anavex claims that:

SIGMAR1 has emerged as one of the prominent targets in treating neurodegeneration. It is involved in […] suppressing neuroinflammation and ameliorating Aβ toxicity9. […] SIGMAR1 agonists, including ANAVEX®2-73 and ANAVEX®3-71 have been reported to block toxic Aβ, tau and neuroinflammation11.

I have looked at the referenced literature under footnotes 9 and 11 but have failed to read the confirmation that Sigmar1 antagonism reduces neuroinflammation. I have done some additional research, the results of which are not so straightforward.

I did read this quote in the first article referenced under footnote 9, which for me is indicative of a set of hypotheses – notice the use of the word 'may' - of the workings of the sigma-1 receptor, and different pathways that are poorly understood, both with Anavex 2-73 as with donepezil:

The mechanisms of sigma-1 receptor-mediated neuroprotective and anti-amnestic effects are not fully understood, but may include regulation of calcium, modulation of Bcl-2 and caspase level, and attenuation of oxidative stress. Sigma-1 receptor activation may also limit the propagation of downstream pathological cascades, because the mixed sigma-1 receptor and muscarinic agonist ANAVEX 2-73 prevented tau hyperphosphorylation and Aβ 1-42 production in Aβ 25-35 -treated mice by altering glycogen synthase kinase 3β (GSK3β) activity ). Additionally, sigma agonists may have anti-inflammatory effects; afobazole, for instance, reduced microglial activation while concomitantly decreasing Bax and caspase-3 levels and increasing survival in cultured cells exposed to Aβ 25-35 .

While preclinical evidence suggests that sigma-1 receptor agonists may help treat AD, no selective sigma-1 agonist is available for clinical use. Two presently approved drugs, donepezil, and memantine, both act on sigma-1 receptors in addition to their other primary pharmacological targets, but whether any of their therapeutic effects are mediated by sigma-1 receptor activity has not been determined.

Lastly, I did see that the readout of the phase 2b/3 results will include NFL, YKL-40, and neurogranin. I find these are three blood parameters interesting, and I will be watching for their reported numbers.

Approval in Alzheimer's

One should consider the bar for approval in Alzheimer's disease as well. Contrary to some other conditions (such as cancer), the bar for approval in AD has always been very high. One should at least be able to show a stabilization of cognition, and whereas this may have been the case in ADCS-ADL in the OLE study, this wasn't the case in the MMSE measurements. This bar hasn't changed with the Biogen decision on Aduhelm in my eyes; Biogen's Aduhelm has received accelerated approval because Aduhelm was able to remove a hallmark of Alzheimer's, amyloid, which is a surrogate endpoint. Final approval of aduhelm is still conditional upon actual effects on cognition in a phase 4 confirmatory trial, which I question if that approval will be granted (my questioning also seems to be backed by the market, which took away all of Biogen's market cap gains and some from their approval). Plus, the FDA may still seek to withdraw the accelerated approval benefit at any time:

FDA will continue to monitor Aduhelm as it reaches the market and ultimately the patient’s bedside. Additionally, FDA is requiring Biogen to conduct a post-approval clinical trial to verify the drug’s clinical benefit. If the drug does not work as intended, we can take steps to remove it from the market. But hopefully, we will see further evidence of benefit in the clinical trial and as greater numbers of people receive Aduhelm. As an agency, we will also continue to work to foster drug development for this catastrophic disease.

For aduhelm, the FDA's advisory board advised against the initial approval. Three members of that same prestigious board resigned over the drug's approval. There has been a whole whirlwind of other initial controversies at approval. Considering all of that, I do not think the prospects look great for aduhelm. Besides, following a draft decision, Medicare may not cover aduhelm unless given to patients being part of a trial. This resulted in Biogen boosting its confirmatory trial and cutting the original incredibly high cost in half.

In my eyes, the best hope for the survival of aduhelm would be the approval of another drug that helps the treatment of Alzheimer's disease in another way and/or through another pathway. I believe that removing amyloid may ultimately be beneficial, just not as a standalone therapy.

Anavex does not bring comforting results on any other biomarker or surrogate endpoints of AD. It has had the time to get these results at this point; it does not remove amyloid, nor tau, nor does it bring down neuroinflammation, insofar as I am aware. Both Cassava Sciences and INmune Bio have far better results at this level, even when one would ignore open-label data on cognition in the case of Cassava Sciences (which is in the same boat as Anavex) or data on neurodegeneration / synaptic improvement in the case of INmune Bio.

To conclude, the option of accelerated approval for Anavex 2-73 is out in any case, and final approval based on a positive cognition readout does not look very promising.

Finally, I did not find how many people were still left in the OLE study. Granted, this is more of a personal gripe, but it shouldn't be so hard to find the data I am interested in. Why is this data not easily accessible? Additionally, I see Anavex had some testimonials of patients on the drug some years ago that one can still find in an earlier article on this website. Still, I have not seen any updates on these patients. However inviting they may look, one should also take these testimonials with a grain of salt. The improvements to the patient are incredible for the patient and those in their lives. However, as investors, our job is to cut through the smoke screens and approach the decision analytically, not emotionally. The company screens them, and they are, in essence, propaganda. The company is not going to show you a negative testimonial. For that reason, I do not put much weight into testimonials from the company, but when the company decides to promote testimonials, I feel that they should be followed up.

To summarize, there is a generic drug on the market that has similar effects and does, in essence, the same thing. Even if Anavex 2-73 gets approved, donepezil will be much cheaper because it is generic, forcing Anaxex to drop its price and not make as much money from it or leading to the drug having trouble winning market share. I also think this will affect the chances of the drug being approved since the FDA may force it to prove it is better than donepezil for approval or, at the very least, a reason it should be approved other than for the company to make money.

The Positive Readout in Parkinson's Disease

2021 saw a positive readout in Parkinson's on June 28th, 2021, as Anavex announced that ANAVEX 2-73 improved primary cognitive and second MDS-UPDRS in that disease. I quote the particularly boasting press release.

Treatment with ANAVEX®2-73 not only slows the progression of motor and non-motor symptoms in moderately advanced patients with Parkinson’s. ANAVEX®2-73 also resulted in clinically meaningful improvements as measured by the global composite score of Parkinson’s disease symptom severity, MDS-UPDRS Total score on top of standard of care including dopaminergic therapy, levodopa and other anti-PD medications after 14 weeks of treatment, suggesting ANAVEX®2-73’s global capability of slowing and reversing symptoms that progress in Parkinson’s disease, an urgent unmet medical need. […]

ANAVEX 2-73 high dose demonstrated statistically significant improvements compared to placebo (ITT population) for MDS-UPDRS Total score (p = 0.034). From baseline to end of the trial at 14 weeks, MDS-UPDRS Total score improved by -10.98 points in the ANAVEX 2-73 high dose group and worsened by 3.53 points in the placebo group. An adjusted mean difference of -14.51 points (p = 0.034) corresponded to a relative improvement of 18.9% over 14 weeks.

The current empirically established cutoff score of -7.1 for detecting meaningful clinical change was exceeded. For reference, the observed worsening of MDS-UPDRS Total score in patients with Parkinson's disease in the literature is estimated to be in the range of 3.99 to 7.45 points per year.

The above readout for Parkinson's disease was on a 14-week treatment period. In that same period, one notes that in both the above readouts in the AD open-label extension study, Anavex 2-73 showed positive results. That makes me wonder if these results can be maintained for a significantly longer period.

I look at these results in Parkinson's disease is promising. Be that as it may, the market is an efficient place. These results are already priced in. These results do not change the overvaluation I see in Anavex 2-73 for AD.

Risks

As always, investing in a biotech company comes with risks. For one thing, the general market is in an abysmal state. Second, biotech stocks are incredibly volatile. Anavex stock quickly moves up or down 5% in a day. Because I wrote a bear case, the biggest threat to my thesis is that the company can prove that Anavex 2-73 is enough improvement upon donepezil to warrant the premium paid for Anavex 2-73.

While positive readouts on its AD and/or Parkinson's trials will shoot up the stock price, it would also change the valuation equation I am currently using because the drug would be closer to approval.

Conclusion

My argument is that I do not believe Anavex's Alzheimer's drug has the same value as others do. For this reason, the stock doesn't look like a good purchase at its current price. I believe there are better investment opportunities in the market as a whole and biotech specifically. One may argue that the company is a "better value" now than previously. While this is true in comparison to itself, it is not valid in comparison to the rest of biotech because, as I wrote about in my article on (XBI) commenting on the biotech sector, the whole biotech market has been hit. Therefore, any discount for this stock in comparison to its previous price will more than likely be present in any other biotech stock one is looking at.

After looking into Anavex 2-73, I am staying on the sideline. Unless the current valuation noticeably decreases compared to other opportunities, or I can see why Anavex 2-73 is a better enough drug than donezepil to justify the significant premium that will most likely be paid for it, I give this stock a sell rating. If my questions are answered and Anavex knocks it out of the park with their data, I am more than happy to look at the company and potentially open a position. However, history is against any company in this space.