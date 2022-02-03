Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:CII) is an overweight tech fund caught up in the latest market correction. The declines in the sector have pushed the fund's share price down to a more attractive level. At the same time, due to the discount/premium mechanic in closed-end funds, it has been pushed down even further. This is natural during market panics for CEFs to sell off much more rapidly than they otherwise should due to discount expansion.

While we might not be out of the woods yet in terms of the correction for the market, it would seem that CII should be added to one's list of potential buys. The fund boosted its distribution twice last year but is maintained at a reasonable level. It also helped that the fund is invested primarily in the mega-cap tech names. That saw much less carnage than some of the other "innovative" funds that we follow and hold.

At this time, one can be paid to wait for a rebound by getting a better entry price in this solid fund.

The Basics

1-Year Z-score: -0.37

Discount: 4.12%

Distribution Yield: 5.82%

Expense Ratio: 0.91%

Leverage: N/A

Managed Assets: $943.7 million

Structure: Perpetual

CII has a simple objective and strategy; "seeks to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation" by "investing in a portfolio of equity securities of the U.S. and foreign issuers." They will also be "employing a strategy of writing call and put options."

This type of flexibility allows them to really invest wherever they'd like. However, the portfolio tends to overweight the large and mega-cap tech names. That is pretty standard for most straightforward equity funds. However, CII will also write calls on the underlying positions.

They target an overwrite of 30-40%. However, they reported that 45.66% of the portfolio was overwritten. This could generally be seen as the managers being a bit more bearish. If they are overwriting a more significant portfolio allocation, that could indicate that they don't suspect these positions to be called away. With the power of hindsight, we now know that, for 2021, it should have been on the lower end or below their 30% target.

The fund's expense ratio is 0.91%; this is fairly typical for BlackRock (BLK) to offer some of the lowest expense ratios in the CEF space. Thanks to their massive size, they are a dominant player in the ETF space, too, of course.

Performance - Off To A Rocky Start

2022 hasn't been kind to the broader markets, which is the same for CII. However, recently, a few solid days of gains have pushed the fund back up significantly already.

CII YTD Total Returns (YCharts)

At one point, the fund's price was down around 12%. That pushed its discount to an even wider level than it is now. That being said, the current discount of 4.12% that it last closed at is quite attractive for at least an initial position. In the last 1-year, the fund's average discount came to 3.33%. Though, when going further back, the fund's discount has been wider on a few occasions, significantly wider too.

That's why it could make more sense to take small positions to dollar-cost average into a position. The last 5-year average discount comes to 5.91%. Looking back even further - over the last 10 years - we can see it is on average wider yet.

CII Discount/Premium (YCharts)

Going forward, the tech sector that the fund invests heavily in could continue to be under pressure. That is because interest rates have been the center of attention. Higher interest rates negatively impact "long duration" assets such as tech. Often, durations are associated with fixed-income investments, but it's being applied to tech lately, too.

Distribution - Healthy And Growing

One reason this fund could have been trading at a deeper discount regularly could be because they were trimming their distribution for several years after 2008/09. Interestingly, they maintained their quarterly distribution through about 2010.

At that point, they began to cut through two different reductions in their quarterly distribution. It then went to a monthly distribution where they maintained the exact equivalent. Finally, in 2016, they cut once again. One thing income investors do not like is an investment cutting their payout, which is entirely understandable.

CII Distribution History (CEFConnect)

For what it's worth, since that time, the fund has been boosting its distribution from the low of $0.0828 to the current $0.0995. That works out to a NAV distribution of 5.58%. I would consider that a healthy and sustainable level. That is despite the fund's reliance on capital gains to fund the distribution. Due to the fund's discount, shareholders could collect 5.82% when buying the shares.

As mentioned, capital gains will be the primary source of the fund's distribution. In fact, with its heavy allocation to tech, including those that don't pay a dividend at all, they generate very little net investment income ("NII").

CII Semi-Annual Report (BlackRock)

The amount of realized capital gains the fund reported in its previous 6-month reporting period was highlighted. We should get their latest Annual Report in the next month or so. That will provide us with the full fiscal year breakdown of what they might have realized versus what is unrealized. As we can see, unrealized was a significant portion of the gains for the year as well.

For tax purposes, in 2021, the fund's distribution was attributed mainly to long-term capital gains. This seems fairly apparent considering it matches with what we would expect and their earnings above. However, that isn't always the case. That's why we have to continually monitor the distributions' tax status every year.

BlackRock CEF Tax Breakdown (BlackRock)

CII's Portfolio

CII wasn't too aggressive in turning over their portfolio from the latest figure we are provided in their Semi-Annual Report. That came in at just 15% for the 6-month period. However, they can and have been more active in previous years. The fund delivered a 21.79% total share price return in 2021. That was well in excess of their distribution, so whatever their portfolio composition was did the trick.

The fund invests predominantly in the U.S., around 93.5% of the portfolio is invested there geographically. There is only some small exposure to Taiwan, France, the United Kingdom and Denmark. Certainly not enough to really make a difference in terms of performance for the fund. In addition to that, large-cap stocks make up over 94% of the portfolio. The remainder is in mid-cap exposure at less than 6%. Once again, that will have little sway on the fund in terms of dictating any performance.

As touched on above, the fund's exposure to tech is the heaviest sector weighting for the fund. However, it still remains more diversified than other funds. It mirrors the S&P 500 itself rather closely in regards to the heaviest weighting to tech. As of January 31st, 2022, 28.7% of the S&P 500 was in tech. The data for CII below is as of December 31st, 2021.

CII Top Sectors (BlackRock)

The sector weighting was only a slight decline from the 28.55% that the fund reported previously when we last looked at the fund.

Finally, taking a look at the fund's top ten holdings. We can see that there has only been one change in these top holdings from our previous look as well.

CII Top ten (BlackRock)

That new top ten holding is Corteva (CTVA) while it replaced Cisco Systems (CSCO). However, CTVA was a previous position in the fund. At the same time, CSCO is still a holding in the fund. At the end of June 30th, 2021, their latest report showed they held 391,381 shares of CSCO. By the end of 9/30/2021, they held 389,111 shares. It was not a huge difference but could indicate that they were reducing their position. Conversely, CTVA's holding went from 470,538 shares to 523,568 shares. That was good enough to propel the name to a larger position for the fund.

CTVA is a rather unique position. It is a fertilizers and agricultural chemicals company, which puts it in the materials sector. It hasn't been around all that long either, at least not trading on its own publicly. This was a spin-off from DowDuPont in 2019. This was all part of a broader shakeup where the company actually split into three different publicly traded companies. Along with CTVA, there is Dow (DOW) and DuPont de Nemours (DD).

While they all are related to chemicals in one form or another, they are more specialized in their respective segments now. CTVA was the smallest when it spun off. The DOW component spun off from DD a bit earlier than CTVA. However, the real winner since the CTVA spin-off has been CTVA itself.

YCharts

Conclusion

CII remains a solid fund that is worthwhile to invest in. I believe now presents a reasonably attractive level to enter into a position. At the same time, one might consider a dollar-cost average approach as it still isn't at a discount as deep as its longer-term average. Over the shorter-term 1-year period, funds will be showing some better values. This is the combination of historically narrow discounts and high premiums in 2021. At the same time, the correction has provided volatility that often sees discount expansion and premium declines across the board. Therefore, it might be more appropriate to start looking at the three and 5-year averages as a potentially better gauge.