The Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Has Not Run Out Of Gas Yet
Summary
- Since the inflationary bout began in the Spring of 2021, real estate with short-term leases has majorly outperformed real estate with long-term leases.
- The outperformance of short-term REITs over long-term REITs has continued into 2022 so far.
- Watch for a reversal of this trend sometime this year, if and when the disinflationary forces of the 2010s reassert themselves.
Thesis: Inflation Tailwind Still Strong For Short-Term Leases... For Now
One of my favorite ways to measure market sentiment about inflation is to compare the performance of REITs with short-term leases to REITs with longer leases as well as the broader REIT index. Real estate with shorter leases tends to make a better inflation hedge, since rent rates can be adjusted more quickly, while longer leases have less flexibility when it comes to rents and thus are more bond-like.
The Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE) is the ideal way to measure the performance of short-term lease real estate, as it holds a basket of residential and hotel REITs that all have leases ranging from a day to about a year.
Meanwhile, the NetLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NETL) exclusively holds net lease REITs that collectively have around a 10-year average remaining lease term, making it the ideal way to measure the performance of long-term lease real estate.
And, of course, the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) offers the broadest and most comprehensive basket of publicly traded real estate companies (mostly REITs but also some services firms and homebuilders) available in ETF form.
In 2021, with inflation raging, NURE outperformed VNQ and NETL by a wide margin.
I have been watching closely for a shift in relative performance between NURE and NETL as a sign of the market's changing sentiment about inflation. It is my belief (which is somewhat controversial but by no means contrarian) that inflation as measured by year-over-year CPI growth rates will cool in 2022. Jussi Askola and I outlined our argument for the gradual decline of inflation this year in "Buy The Dips: High Inflation Will End Soon."
If I am correct, then NETL should begin to outperform NURE sometime this year. But that outperformance hasn't begun yet.
Since my October 22nd article on NURE, short-term real estate has continued its outperformance over long-term real estate.
I used the recent dip to buy more of my favorite residential REITs, such as:
Each of these REITs are constituents of NURE.
Let's take another look at NURE to see how the ETF has changed since we last took a pulse check.
Update On NURE
NURE's 37 holdings are spread across four property types, with about 60% of the fund in residential (apartment and manufactured housing) REITs and the remaining 40% in other short-term lease real estate (storage & hotels).
Almost 3/4ths (73%) of NURE is in apartment REITs and self-storage REITs. Residential REITs (combining apartments and manufactured homes) come together to account for 60% of the ETF.
Only about 17% of NURE is in hotel REITs. This, to my mind, is a good thing, since hotels are the most cyclical of the four property types. On the other hand, hotels are also theoretically the most inflation-resistant since they offer the shortest "lease" terms of a single day.
Since NURE is 60% in residential REITs, it makes sense to think of it mostly as a residential REIT ETF. These REITs are trading at quite high FFO multiples, between 25x and 31x FFO. This is justified, at least to some degree, because residential real estate enjoyed a phenomenal year in 2021.
Nationwide rents rose nearly 18% on average, according to Apartment List, and CBRE reports that multifamily absorption reached a record 617,500 in 2021, 58% higher than the previous record from 2000.
Meanwhile, multifamily completions fell just short of 2020's deliveries, as inflation and supply chain issues delayed or canceled many development projects. Also, I find it interesting as a Texan to note that around 15% of all multifamily property completions in 2021 were located in Texas, a state that has less than 9% of the country's total population. Builders are following the people into the Sunbelt.
CBRE forecasts another 6-7% rent growth for multifamily in 2022, but rents in the hottest markets (many of which are located in the Sunbelt) should easily exceed that.
Here's how NURE's top ten holdings have shifted over time, with the readings from last year taken from my previous articles on NURE:
|Top Holdings
|As of 06/23/21
|As of 10/22/21
|As of 2/3/22
|1.
|Extra Space Storage (5.18%)
|Host Hotels & Resorts (5.19%)
|Public Storage REIT (5.50%)
|2.
|Public Storage REIT (5.15%)
|Camden Property Trust (5.17%)
|Equity Residential (5.36%)
|3.
|Camden Property Trust (5.07%)
|Mid-America Apt Comm. (5.10%)
|AvalonBay Communities (5.23%)
|4.
|American Homes 4 Rent (5.04%)
|Equity Residential (5.06%)
|Host Hotels & Resorts (5.18%)
|5.
|AvalonBay Communities (5.03%)
|AvalonBay Communities (5.03%)
|Extra Space Storage (5.04%)
|6.
|Mid-America Apt Comm. (5.00%)
|UDR Inc. (5.02%)
|Invitation Homes (5.02%)
|7.
|Invitation Homes (5.00%)
|Essex Property Trust (5.02%)
|UDR Inc. (5.01%)
|8.
|UDR Inc. (4.97%)
|Public Storage REIT (4.88%)
|Mid-America Apt Comm. (4.96%)
|9.
|Equity Residential (4.96%)
|Equity Lifestyle Properties (4.88%)
|Essex Property Trust (4.95%)
|10.
|Equity Lifestyle Properties (4.96%)
|Invitation Homes (4.82%)
|Life Storage (4.91%)
As you can see, there is some continuity in the top holdings over time, though they tend to shift as stock performances vary and the ETF rebalances.
More importantly, regardless of the relative weightings, all of NURE's holdings tend to perform well in inflationary environments. As such, NURE has proven itself an excellent inflation hedge during the recent inflationary bout:
This, ultimately, is what gives NURE its inflation-hedging power and what should help the ETF to continue performing well this year, in spite of rising interest rates.
Bottom Line
NURE hasn't run out of gas yet, because the current inflationary bout hasn't seemed to run out of gas yet. But investors should be wary of the disinflationary trend from the 2010s reasserting itself this year. Remember that disinflation simply means a falling growth rate of inflation - prices still going up but not as fast.
An example of this would be 6-7% national apartment rent growth in 2022 after ~18% rent growth in 2021. Rents are still going up, but not as fast. This is a form of disinflation.
Once the "return of low inflation" narrative takes hold, the long-term lease REITs in NETL should begin to outperform the short-term lease REITs in NURE. This dynamic is one that I will be watching closely this year.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NETL, AIRC, AVB, ELS, NXRT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.