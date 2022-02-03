martin-dm/E+ via Getty Images

The GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSE:GGN) is unique among closed-end funds considering its sector-specific focus across both energy giants and gold mining companies. The fund also utilizes a call writing strategy to generate income in the portfolio management process which supports a generous distribution that currently yields 9.6%. While the idea is interesting with the exposure to commodity producers expected to support long-term positive returns as an inflation hedge, we highlight that GGN's performance has been mixed over the last several years against key benchmarks. The fund simply hasn't kept up with the bull market in oil stocks while investors looking for precious metals to break out higher may find better options for exposure elsewhere. A history of dividend cuts also keeps us skeptical of the long-term outlook.

What is the GGN Fund?

GGN is actively managed by the Gabelli Asset Management Company (GAMCO) which is a well-recognized institutional investor with a long history of managing (CEFs) with various strategies. GGN, with the objective of providing a high level of current income and secondary objective to seek capital appreciation, is not meant to track any particular index with every position at the discretion of the investment team.

Looking at the current structure of GGN, 49% of the portfolio is in materials sector stocks with a focus on gold miners while 35% is spread across energy sector holdings. At year-end 2021, 12% of the fund was in cash and equivalents which is used as collateral for the options writing strategy primarily based on "covered call".

The largest current holding with a 5.3% weighting is Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM), followed by Royal Dutch Shell PLC (SHEL) at 4.6% weighting, and Newmont Corp (NEM) also at 4.6% of the fund. The top 10 holdings together represent 37% of GGN highlighting the relative concentration among just under 100 positions not including the individual equity options. Notably, 7 of the top 10 stocks are miners, with Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) being an exception as not primarily a precious metals producer. Down the list of holdings, there is a variety of large and some small-caps.

Taking a look at the performance of the top 10 holdings over the past year, it's evident the energy stocks have outperformed considering the rising price of oil while gold miners have faced higher volatility. For example, XOM stands out with an 85% return over the past year while Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) is down 13%.

For context, the reference price of Brent Crude oil has climbed from around $53 per barrel this time last year to $90 currently. Gold at $1,800/oz has been roughly flat over the same period, although the mining stocks have generally underperformed the metal's price. GGN for its part has returned 17.3% over the period while keeping in mind that the fund has a relatively high turnover listed at 56%. This means that approximately half the fund is bought and sold each year as part of the portfolio management process to realize gains and rebalancing.

GGN Performance

The mix between energy and gold is positive in terms of diversification. It's expected that the performance of GGN should be composed of returns for the energy sector and precious metals mining stocks. That said, the data shows GGN isn't particularly good at keeping up with either group.

Over the past 15 years, the fund has generated a negative average annual loss of 0.97% at the market price or a negative 0.74% at the NAV, underperforming its four listed benchmarks between the "CBOE S&P 500 Buy/Write Index", the "Bloomberg Government/Credit Bond Index", the "Energy Select Sector Index", and the "Philadelphia Gold & Silver Index" that have all managed a positive return over the period. The trend is also similar over the last 10 years.

What's more concerning more recently is that in 2021, even as GGN returned 17.5% at the market price, this gain was primarily driven by a narrowing discount to NAV from as low as -12% to the current level of at -4%. One explanation is that the market recognizing the positive momentum in the energy sector ended up bidding shares of GGN higher for its exposure to the trend within CEFs.

The other dynamic about GGN, as we mentioned, is its high distribution yield currently around 9.6% based on a monthly $0.03 per share payout. What we find is that this dividend has declined consistently over the last decade from as high as $0.14 per share back in 2012. The fund can make these payments as a return of capital (ROC) which are the portion of the distribution above underlying realized gains and income.

GGN has been able to keep the payout going by not only cutting the dividend amount but also through a series of share issuances, most recently in June of 2021 when it filed to sell 20 million shares. ROC is untaxed for shareholders but works to reduce the cost basis on the original position. The result is a gradual decline in the NAV as the fund pays out more than the cumulative realized return and underlying portfolio income.

Experienced CEF investors will recognize the attraction of ROC as essentially deferring the tax liability till the position is finally sold. In essence, long-term investors are incentivized to keep holding while receiving regular income. Again, there is nothing necessarily wrong with ROC as it is a common structure among closed-end funds and some shareholders appreciate the tax strategy implications.

GGN Forecast and Commentary

Our main criticism of GGN is that in attempting to be both an "energy and gold equities fund" while also focusing on delivering high income, the fund appears inefficient in all areas. In an ideal scenario, both energy and mining gaining with strong momentum would be the perfect setup for GGN, but we sense it would end up underperforming to the upside.

Take for example a more vanilla ETF like the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) which has returned 76% over the past year. In this case, GGN was dragged lower by the poor performance of gold stocks. For investors that are bullish on energy, an unleveraged equity CEF like the BlackRock Energy And Resources Trust (BGR) with a 55% return over the past year is better able to reflect that view. BGR offers a more modest 4% dividend yield although the distribution is more sustainable given it is based on portfolio income.

There is also a caution for investors that are very bullish on the price of gold and mining stocks from here. We expect GGN would underperform a sector-specific fund like the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) or even the closed-end ASA Gold&Precious Metals Fund (ASA) to the upside if the segment gains momentum. GGN with under 50% of the portfolio in mining stocks end up being held back by its exposure to energy as well as the options buy-write strategy. Indeed, over the past 3 years, during a period when the price of gold climbed by over 35% from around $1,350/oz, GGN has underperformed the group with a 24% total return while ASA is the standout climbing 96%.

Final Thoughts

The takeaway here is that we can be both bullish on gold and energy while still bearish on GGN given what we see are some structural weaknesses in the fund. The systematically declining NAV and history of distribution cuts make GGN a poor choice as an inflation hedge despite its connection to natural resources. Going forward, the possibility that the discount to NAV widens back towards levels in early 2021 can also represent an incremental headwind for shares beyond its equity exposure. Investors lured by the compelling yield may be better off looking for more diversified CEFs with exposure to various sectors.