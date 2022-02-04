Inside The Mind Of A 'Credit Geek'

RichVintage/E+ via Getty Images

Most days, I love my job. And I think it’s safe to say that I always appreciate it, no matter how frustrating certain situations might become.

Back when I was a commercial real estate developer – right up until the housing crash – I got to meet great people and help build individual wealth (not just my own) and contribute to the community… all the while growing as a person and a professional.

Looking back, I have many, many worthwhile memories I wouldn’t trade for the world.

But today?

The best qualities of my business life back then have only been magnified, allowing me to meet even more great people… contribute even more to those around me… and expand my own horizons along the way even more intensely.

That’s why it would be insane of me not to appreciate what I have spread out in front of me.

Without it, I wouldn’t know someone like Chris Volk.

My regular readers should know that name considering how I’ve mentioned him multiple times in my regular articles. I’ve even interviewed him more than once for my exclusive iREIT on Alpha From the Ground Up video chat series.

In the past, that was because he was CEO or executive chairman of STORE Capital (STOR), a real estate investment trust ('REIT') he ran very, very well. As of late December, however, he’s no longer with that company.

But that doesn’t mean he isn’t still very, very much on my radar.

Bye Bye, STORE. Hello, History

It was a pretty big and surprising deal when his departure from STORE was announced. So let me quote the SEC filing the REIT made on the subject:

“On December 27, 2021, STORE Capital Corporation… terminated the employment of Christopher H. Volk, the company’s executive chairman, without cause. In accordance with the terms of Mr. Volk’s employment agreement… he will resign as chairman of the board and as a board member or manager of any company affiliates as applicable. In connection with the foregoing, Mr. Volk will receive payments and other benefits in accordance with the terms of his employment agreement…”

When I spoke with Chris last month, he mentioned the move only briefly, saying he “stepped down.” That was it, and so I respect him enough to leave it that way.

Besides, there was a whole lot more to talk about, believe it or not. As such, I’ve decided to share parts of my interview with him, beginning with a more personalized introduction of who he is and what he’s done.

As I explained to video viewers, I’ve known Chris for a decade or longer. He went to Washington and Lee University, where many of my friends graduated from.

After earning his degree, he went to Atlanta, Georgia, to start a job as a commercial banker and credit analyst – roles he held for six years. According to him, that turned him into “a credit geek.”

But he was hardly content to stay there. During that time, he studied at night to get his MBA and, upon completion, moved out to Arizona. There, he worked for Franchise Finance Corporation of America, a private REIT.

By 1992, he had convinced the founder, Morton Fleischer, to take it public… an effort that ultimately ended in success in 1994.

More of Where Chris Volk Came From

Here’s what Volk said about the IPO:

“Our equity cap was about a billion dollars at the time, which put us in the top 10 REITs period, which gives you an idea of [just how] novel the whole REIT space was in 1994. “… we were public for about seven years. And then, in 2001, we sold it to GE Capital and then started another company called Spirit Finance, which is today reconstituted as Spirit Realty Capital [SRC]…”

I’m not sure if the man knows how to slow down. Though why should he when he’s so good at making things happen?

After Spirit, he met “some folks” at asset management company Oaktree Capital, where they “started talking about creating a new platform.” Sure enough:

“… I and some other folks, including the current CEO of Store Capital, put that company together and listed it over. We opened our doors in May of 2011 and then ultimately listed that on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014. And I ran it for 10 years as the founding CEO of the company and stepped down at the end of last year.”

Hardly idle from there, Volk now has a book due out this May. It’s titled The Value Equation: A Business Guide to Creating Wealth for Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders.

Quite the title from quite the author.

As I told him, I’m going to have him back on when it debuts. I already pre-ordered my copy off of Wiley’s site.

But until then, I asked about REIT insider details from one of the best…

How He Sees the Net-Lease Sector

One of the questions I asked him during this most recent interview was about the net-lease sector. As I told him, the sale-leaseback concept has always intrigued me: The evolution of a retailer that accumulates real estate it doesn’t necessarily need to own in the end.

So he walked me through it:

“Well, sale leaseback is basically a financing tool. I mean, I’ve always viewed Store Capital and… any other net-lease company as a quasi-finance company: a non-bank finance company. And companies have choices of whether they own real estate or whether they rent… “So if you think about what your capital stack looks like, you’re getting other people’s money and that ‘other people’s money’ could be bank debt. It could be bond issuances. It could be landlord purchases from sale-leaseback [transactions]… “In the middle-market space, the reason people are going to go to do a sale leaseback is because they don’t really have very good bank alternatives today. And they can’t get long-term financing… So if they go into a sale-leaseback, what they end up with is a very long-term capital with essentially a fixed rate. It’s got some bumps in it, but they’re not too meaningful.”

To sum up his words, that rent due every month will be lower than any other kind of financing.

“And so they end up with a capital stack that ends up generating higher equity returns – which, by the way, plays into the book that I wrote… it’s about how equity returns really drive wealth creation. And so it drives the equity returns. It gives you a very stable capital stack. And it tends to be really well-regarded by a lot of companies to be able to not own the real estate.”

What’s not to love?

More Net-Lease Talk, This Time About Kohl’s (and Ground Leases Too)

Since I brought up the ongoing Kohl’s (KSS) situation specifically, he went into detail about it too.

“When you have public companies like Kohl’s, it’s sort of a different play. Companies a lot of times, they’re growing really fast. They find themselves in a position where they’re buying lots of real estate. And at the time, if their [price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio] multiples is high enough, that actually is kind of cheap to own the real estate as you’re acquiring it. “The downside is that your capital stacks [are] probably not optimal. You’re being financed really too much with equity, not enough with other people’s money. And so you get seasoned and the company matures. Then you might want to reconsider whether you want to a sale-leaseback or not. But the problem is… what’s the tax leakage if you were to do it? And in the case of Kohl’s, their tax bases in the real estate they own could be exceptionally low.”

Essentially, as with any other business outlet available, there are pros and cons.

Take ground leases – which involve the bifurcation of land the buildings on top of them – another subject I asked Chris about. He flat-out said he thinks “it’s a brilliant idea” that “could reshape” real estate financing over time. “The price that is being paid for the land is oftentimes more than the land might be if it were fallow… And so there is definitely some kind of value that’s being ascribed to some of the building assets.” But when senior leases are involved, “you’re buying the land for less than [the] land and building would otherwise be.” Plus, “you have a senior claim on cash flow” and “should be able to finance it very, very cheaply over time.”

Even then though, it’s not a perfect system.

Ground Leases Continued…

I’ll let Chris praise the system for a few more paragraphs before I let him get to the weak spot in the deal:

“… the question will be for the people [who] are doing this whether or not you can get an AAA type rating, which… would be a holy grail. But let’s say you could, on a capital perspective, get AAA type financing on this, which I think is possible over time. Then you can basically bifurcate the financing where somebody can actually do a ground lease on a property, maybe multifamily hotels. And I would call it a generous ground lease in the sense that it’s more than just land perhaps from a value perspective. “But it’s senior. And then your obligation… would be to finance the portion of the building that would be left and that could finance also probably fairly reasonably… one of [Agree Realty (ADC) CEO Joey Agree’s] is to keep the ground-lease payment low enough so that people treat it like a utility payment. It’s a sort of operating expense.”

But here’s the catch:

“And now you’re going to have to get rating agencies comfortable with this process.” Because right now, they aren’t completely onboard. Fortunately, some people are working to change that perception. And while they do, Chris says he thinks he admires the companies that are proceeding in that [ground-lease] direction.”

There were several other questions I asked him with equally in-depth responses. But I’ll leave you with one that could be burning a hole in your brain even now.

It’s something I get asked about all the time too, and I do my best to respond. However, I wasn’t about to pass up on the chance to ask someone like Chris Volk to weigh in on inflation.

Chris Volk on Inflation

Here was my question to Chris:

“How is inflation and rising rates going to impact REITs?”

And here was his answer:

“Well, it’s a multifaceted question. So I’ll just give it to you from my side because I’ve been an operations person all these years. A lot of times [when] people… think about… the lease contract itself. And they think about the real estate itself. And they’re looking at the left side of the balance sheet… which is a lot of times what real estate investors do. They spend a lot of time looking at the left side of the sheet and not enough time looking at the right side. “… the right side shields you from inflation because you end up with long-term rates that are priced low. So the right side is super important. You can’t match fund real estate. So this is true for net leases or anything else. You can’t match-fund it. “And so my view on this over the years has been to try to match fund cash flows. And if you were to look at our companies over the years, typically the debt payments, the debt maturities, we would have in any given year tended to be equal to or less than the free cash flows in the company. “And the free cash flows… or the cash flows that are left over after dividends and also the cash flows that come from periodic property sales that companies will have… And if your free cash flows are equal to or greater than your current debt maturities. “Then if rates rise, it just doesn’t matter. Because you’re not actually rolling debt. You’re basically financing… with new real estate. And, presumably, the new real estate will be at higher lease rates…”

He didn’t stop there though.

There’s Always Something More to Say About “THAT” Topic These Days

“If you do this right,” he went on, “and you’re matched funding your cash flows, then your asset liability neutral. And then it just doesn’t really matter.”

Here’s his conclusion about inflation:

“… the 10-year could go to four and a half, and things will be just fine. And I think that people massively overreact to this when they’re looking at companies. They paint them all with one brush too. [But] they’re not all the same. Not all the match fund cash flows the way I suggested. “… my observation over the years has been that REITs oftentimes almost algorithmically trade off on not only just rising rates but fear of rising rates. “But let’s say hypothetically that the 10-year Treasury goes up to 3%. Which, by the way, 3% would be a number that would be pretty damaging, certainly to the home housing market and the home residential mortgage market. “So let’s say it goes to 3%. Well, I mean, STORE’s dividend yield – not just STORE but other companies – is around 5% today. And so what’ll end up happening is these REITs are going to bounce back huge… because if the rates would just stay at 3% for as long as you could see – if people felt comfortable about that, then you’d end up with people being very comfortable with saying, ‘Oh my dividend yield is 4%, it’s worth it.’ And I get escalators on top of that. I mean, STORE’s dividend yield last year went up by 7%. Or close to that… which is a big number. “Today, if you’re buying the S&P 500, you’re in at like 130 from a dividend yield perspective… And by the way you’re looking at the S&P 500 P/E multiple – and that doesn’t even tell you the full story. Because if you have inflation, inflation means you got to buy more inventory and more [receivables]. So you’re tying up more cash, which REITs have almost no working capital, so they got no investor. They got not receivables. “… for some reason, REITs get painted as being more inflation-sensitive than operating businesses, which is not the case at all.”

You all know I’m completely on board with those last words especially.

In Conclusion…

As I said way back toward the beginning of this article, getting Chris Volk back on From the Ground Up was a great experience. The man knows his stuff, and I’m grateful to have his name on my Rolodex.

But as I also said, that wouldn’t be true if not for the 2008 crash and subsequent loss of my commercial real estate business. I can’t say that was a pleasant experience in any way, shape, or form.

In fact, it was downright miserable going through it. However, there are always ways out of such situations if you’re willing to look.

I bring this up because of yesterday’s market action – where the major indices went back to being negative after four days of reprieve following January’s dips and drops.

But keep your chin up regardless of whether Friday sees more volatility. And keep your mind alert even if it goes back up.

Don’t get lulled into a false sense of hopelessness any more than one of euphoria.

That’s my goal going forward, just as it has ever since starting up my not-so-new-anymore REIT analysis business. And that reality-based mindset?

It hasn’t failed me yet.

PS: I introduced Chris to Seeking Alpha in 2019 and you can see his articles here. Hopefully we will see him writing soon again on Seeking Alpha!