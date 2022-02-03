Daria Nipot/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It is hard to argue that this was a "mic dropper." But on Thursday, Feb. 3, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) delivered decent earnings that sent the stock through the roof: 17% higher in after-hours trading, ahead of the conference call.

Revenues of $137.4 billion actually missed expectations, and so did the high-end of the revenue guidance for Q1. Clearly, the headwinds to Amazon's e-commerce business have not subsided: Tough pandemic-era comps, rising prices, labor shortage, only to name a few. EPS smashed consensus, but the figure included a very large $11.9 billion gain from Amazon's investment in Rivian (RIVN). Op income of $3.5 billion, however, still topped the higher end of the management team's estimate range.

In the face of an earnings report that was neither stellar nor disastrous, does Amazon deserve to be trading back above $3,200 per share? I believe so, and I explain below why.

A word on the results

Before moving to the investment thesis, I would like to review some Q4 highlights. In my view, the shining star of the quarter was AWS. Amazon managed to deliver astounding revenue growth of nearly 40% that was the highest since 1Q19 (see below), when the segment was less than half its current size. Segment profits climbed a whopping 49% YOY.

It's clear to me that Amazon is the king of cloud infrastructure and platform. Although the company is already by far the dominant player in the space, it continues to post revenue growth that rivals (and sometimes surpasses) peers Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL). Maybe this is one of the main reasons for such bullishness towards Amazon in after hours.

Amazon's AWS Revs and Growth since 2014 (DM Martins Research)

The other highlight was Prime membership, whose price was raised $20 to $140 per year. This is a statement that Amazon continues to be a well-regarded, highly demanded consumer product and service company. Some on Wall Street estimate that the bump in price can add $3 billion to annual op profits, although this figure may not fully account for the extra costs associated with boosting the appeal of the Prime service.

The bad news is that Amazon still seems far from being over the e-commerce challenges. 1P online store revenues actually declined YoY (including FX impact) — which, six to twelve months ago, I doubt anyone would have guessed could have happened. See revenue growth chart below.

Amazon's 4Q21 Subsegment Growth (DM Martins Research)

Also, Amazon continues to dump cash out the window. Operating CF declined by 30%, while FCF turned negative at a whopping $9.1 billion for the trailing twelve months (vs. positive $31 billion this time last year). In addition to soft op income, Amazon's working capital and capex was much higher YOY.

I believe that the company's aggressive use of cash is consistent with its growth DNA. It may still be hard, however, for many investors to reconcile the discrepancies: Amazon has yet to fully recover in e-commerce, yet the company is lavishly investing back in the business. In any case, I appreciate the strategy — and, at least for a moment in the evening of February 3, so does the market.

Is Amazon a buy?

To be clear, I do not believe that Amazon deserves to be trading up 17% after the closing bell on earnings results and guidance alone. But context is needed here.

Until right before Meta's (FB) Q4 earnings mess, Amazon had been the worst-performing of the FAAMG stocks since mid-2021 (see chart below). My "2022 top pick" call relies, in part, on the returns in Amazon reverting to a FAAMG group mean. This is the case because, hopefully until no later than today, the market had been laser-focused on Amazon's short-term struggles, and not paying enough attention to the long-term opportunities in e-commerce, cloud and consumer services. These trends should still benefit the Seattle-based giant over the next several years.

Data by YCharts

For this reason, I remain highly bullish on Amazon. What seemed like an unreasonable prediction now begins to look a bit more plausible: I believe that AMZN will outperform the market and many of its tech peers in 2022, even after having tripped at the starting line.