mycan/iStock via Getty Images

Earlier this week, Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) reported solid Q4 and FY2021 results. These results - combined with the accretive nature of the Navitas Midstream deal - prompted us to slightly increase our Buy Under Price from $26 to $26.25. As a result, EPD remains a Buy. However, beyond the solid results and persistent undervaluation of the units, what really caught our attention on the earnings call was management commentary on the state of the industry and details on the Navitas deal. These reflect its clear-headed, intrinsic value focused vision, making us feel even better about holding EPD indefinitely with the goal of collecting an attractive, safe, and growing distribution while waiting for capital appreciation.

EPD Management Commentary

The CEO opened the earnings call with the usual performance highlights.

The already sector-best balance sheet continued to get even stronger with one of the lowest leverage ratios in the sector (3.1x TTM leverage ratio compared to 3.5 midpoint of target leverage ratio), a whopping $7.3 billion in liquidity, substantial free cash flow, and a very conservatively laddered debt maturity profile.

The distribution was very well covered by distributable cash flow at a 1.7x ratio. Combined with the stellar balance sheet, EPD's distribution is arguably the safest distribution in midstream and perhaps the safest "high yield" in the entire market. When you add in the facts that the distribution has been increased 23 consecutive years and that EPD just hiked its quarterly distribution by 3.3%, EPD is tough to beat when it comes to income investments.

Unit repurchases amounted to $200 million in FY21 with the majority of those taking place in Q4 at an average price of around $21.50, reflecting responsible allocation of capital in repurchasing units even if it was only about 0.4% of the total units outstanding.

Growth capital spending is expected to decline in 2022 from $1.8 billion in 2021 to $1.5 billion in 2022, though the company continues to invest in a pretty substantial pipeline of growth projects to further strengthen its competitive position and increase cash flow per unit.

Last, but not least, management highlighted the value and strength of both its core "fossil fuels" business as well as its "evolutionary technology" team. Management also doubled down on its conviction that the world will not be meaningfully reducing its dependence on fossil fuels anytime soon, thereby validating the investment thesis in EPD as a stable and relatively low-risk income investment for decades to come.

Navitas Midstream Deal Details

Management also provided some valuable insight into the Navitas Midstream acquisition, revealing that it would be generating ~14% distributable cash flow returns on invested capital based on the midpoint of the estimated per unit accretion range and the cost of the acquisition.

This validates this acquisition on a pure valuation basis, as units currently trade at a 13% distributable cash flow yield based on 2022 estimates. The relative value of the Navitas deal becomes even more evident when considering the following as well:

On a leverage-neutral basis, the Navitas acquisition is even more accretive as it adds substantial EBITDA to EPD while the cash layout is the same as if it used that same amount of capital to repurchase units. Repurchasing units reduces the unit count, but it does not add a penny of EBITDA to EPD. As a result, on a leverage-neutral basis with buying back units, EPD could take on a decent amount of additional debt at very cheap terms to further juice the returns of the Navitas acquisition.

It further strengthens EPD's competitive positioning by increasing its network size and basin presence.

It provides additional high return lower risk growth opportunities down the road by giving it access to a new basin and management has already implied that it sees opportunities to increase growth projects over time through the acquisition.

While some may counter this argument by saying that repurchasing EPD units is lower risk because it does not involve any operational risk and is merely doubling down on its existing high quality and proven portfolio of assets, the Navitas assets have lengthy contracts attached to them and have been proven performers as well. Therefore, the incremental risk here is minimal and, on the net, we believe this was a prudent acquisition for EPD.

EPD Units Remain Deeply Undervalued

All said, EPD units remain deeply undervalued. While interest rates are poised to rise in response to inflation, so are EPD's cash flows. Its pipeline cash flows are nearly 100% indexed to inflation and it is increasing its exposure to commodity pricing, providing further hedging against inflation impacts.

Energy As An Inflation Hedge (Bloomberg)

Furthermore, with a distribution yield of over 7.5% that is covered extremely well and backed by a conservative balance sheet alongside steady distribution growth that appears to be accelerating as well as opportunistic buybacks, the investor total return proposition already looks set for double-digit annualized returns.

Add to that the accretive impacts of the growth projects and Navitas acquisition, inflationary tailwinds for cash flows, and multiple expansion potential (the current EV/EBITDA multiple is currently 9.55x compared to its historical average of 12.68x), and annualized total returns over the next several years could very easily be in the mid-teens.

Investor Takeaway

As we learned in our recent exclusive interview with the company, EPD management is probably the most clear-eyed in the industry. More than anything, their keen focus on per-unit accretion - even if it means investing in growth and acquiring assets instead of giving in to analysts' insatiable desire to see more buybacks - while also maintaining a stellar balance sheet earns them a best-in-class management rating from us.

On top of that, their track record of generating consistently strong returns on invested capital earns our trust that they will continue allocating capital responsibly when investing in growth projects and acquisitions.

Last, but not least, their track record of growing the distribution for 23 years in a row in a sector that has been riddled with volatility and deep distribution cuts, bears evidence to us that over the long-term, EPD's strategy delivers alpha.