Tomorrow's Jobs Report Just Got A Lot More Important (Technically Speaking For 2/3)

Services are still strong - the latest ISM report was 59.9. However, the anecdotal comments highlighted some serious problems (emphasis added):

“Supply constraints and outages persist. With mechanical component parts, the problems are severe. We are finding widespread depletion of field service part inventories to sustain factory production of new product orders. The inability to satisfy replacement part demand creates tremendous operational risk. ” [Accommodation & Food Services]

"Challenging operating conditions remain the same to start the new year. Our biggest service providers seem to be rebounding from labor shortages or are managing their way through them. We will be forced to upgrade some equipment that is less reliant on labor." [Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting]

"Costs have escalated to what we believe are unsustainable levels. Available labor is nonexistent, so we have cut staffing and are taking on fewer projects temporarily in an attempt to reduce cost. Outsourcing where possible. We are not optimistic at this time." [Construction]

"Business activity is increasing, but professional labor continues to be in short supply. Virtual work is preferred by clients." [Finance & Insurance]

The rest of the comments contain similar comments, especially about labor. (Author has permission to use the latest ISM reports).

The sub-indexes of the Chicago Fed's national financial conditions indexes are all in good shape:

Chicago Fed National Activity Indexes FRED

Problems in the financial markets are long-leading indicators. All three of the Chicago Fed's broader financial conditions indexes are in good shape.

There's good anecdotal news from the auto markets:

The record surge in U.S. auto prices -- which helped drive inflation to a four-decade high -- may finally be over, say two firms that sell cars online. Used-car prices, which have risen at an annual rate above 50% at times during the pandemic, went into reverse last month, according to a new report from CoPilot, a car-buying app. They peaked in the two weeks after the Christmas holiday, and have since declined about 1.4%, the firm’s data shows The industry is still struggling with supply-chain disruptions. But some automakers say those problems may be easing. The semiconductor shortage is less acute in the current quarter than the last one, and should start to really diminish in the second half of this year, General Motors Co. Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra said on an earnings call this week.

Note that, normally, we see anecdotal information before hard numbers data. Hopefully, this is the start of lower prices.

Today, let's look at two sets of charts.

1-day SPY, QQQ, DIA, and IWM (Stockcharts)

Today all the markets gapped lower and then continued in that direction for the remainder of the session. The reason is that Facebook actually lost subscribers last quarter.

30-day SPY, QQQ, DIA, and IWM (Stockcharts)

On the 30-day charts, the indexes dropped below the 200-minute EMAs but are mostly above key levels.

Here's the most concerning part: tomorrow is the jobs report and there's every reason to assume it will be bad. The White House has already tried to get out in front of that and the latest ADP report was bad.

I'll be back over the weekend.