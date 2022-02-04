Quick Thoughts: On Central Banks And Volatility

primeimages/iStock via Getty Images

By Stephen H. Dover, CFA, Chief Market Strategist and Head of Franklin Templeton Investment Institute, Franklin Templeton; David Zahn, CFA, FRM, Head of European Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton Fixed Income; Kim Catechis, Investment Strategist, Franklin Templeton Investment Institute; and Zehrid Osmani, Portfolio Manager, Martin Currie

Thoughts on recent global market volatility and potential central bank actions from our EMEA Investment Strategist, Kim Catechis, Franklin Templeton Fixed Income’s David Zahn, and Martin Currie’s Zehrid Osmani.

To gain insights on how to think about recent market volatility, our EMEA Investment Strategist, Kim Catechis, sat down with David Zahn, Head of Franklin Templeton Fixed Income Europe and Zehrid Osmani, Head of Martin Currie’s Global Long-Term Unconstrained strategy. These were the areas they all agreed on.

They expect yields to rise , as the big central banks (the Bank of Japan, the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank [ECB], and the Bank of England) pivot from buying around US$3.5 trillion of bonds per year, to around half a trillion dollars this year. That reduction of over US$2 trillion seemingly will result in higher yields. The key question is, how much will they rise? The answer will vary, depending on the market you’re in and what the impact is on other market sectors.

, as the big central banks (the Bank of Japan, the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank [ECB], and the Bank of England) pivot from buying around US$3.5 trillion of bonds per year, to around half a trillion dollars this year. That reduction of over US$2 trillion seemingly will result in higher yields. The key question is, how much will they rise? The answer will vary, depending on the market you’re in and what the impact is on other market sectors. They remain constructive on equity markets in general. That positive stance is based on real rates that remain negative and the longer economic cycle. However, we also expect lower returns compared to 2021, which was an exceptional year for equity markets across the globe.

in general. That positive stance is based on real rates that remain negative and the longer economic cycle. However, we also expect lower returns compared to 2021, which was an exceptional year for equity markets across the globe. Short term, t he market is most concerned about inflation and wage growth. But it’s not unusual at this stage of the cycle to have a pickup in wage inflation. They expect inflation to prove frictional, rather than structural, because of disruptions in production lines and bottlenecks in supply chains. The evidence will not be clear until the second half of this year. In any case, if inflation expectations don’t become unhinged and the central banks keep their credibility, this period could be beneficial for economic growth. In Europe for example, having a bit of inflation is a good thing - it’s something the ECB has been wanting to get into the system for a while, so it will not want to put inflation down via higher rates too sharply. And for the many highly indebted countries out there, a bit of inflation is helpful.

and wage growth. But it’s not unusual at this stage of the cycle to have a pickup in wage inflation. They expect inflation to prove frictional, rather than structural, because of disruptions in production lines and bottlenecks in supply chains. The evidence will not be clear until the second half of this year. In any case, if inflation expectations don’t become unhinged and the central banks keep their credibility, this period could be beneficial for economic growth. In Europe for example, having a bit of inflation is a good thing - it’s something the ECB has been wanting to get into the system for a while, so it will not want to put inflation down via higher rates too sharply. And for the many highly indebted countries out there, a bit of inflation is helpful. They do expect increased and persistent volatility. Volatility can be equated to a need for the market to shift expectations. We are moving from economic recovery into expansion. And as the global economy transitions, monetary policies adjust from being accommodative, to “more normal.” Investors are now adjusting expectations of monetary policies. Once they adjust for the shift in monetary policy regime, we could see a reduction in volatility; possibly once interest rate hikes start to come through. It just takes time.

We all believe that this is the beginning of the transition to a “less exceptional”/“more normal” market regime and investors need to digest a wide number of variables as they navigate the bumps in the road. The transition itself is not a surprise, but the way it unfolds is unpredictable. It pays to be a selective, patient, and knowledgeable investor at these moments.

Important Legal Information

This material is intended to be of general interest only and should not be construed as individual investment advice or a recommendation or solicitation to buy, sell or hold any security or to adopt any investment strategy. It does not constitute legal or tax advice. This material may not be reproduced, distributed or published without prior written permission from Franklin Templeton.

The views expressed are those of the investment manager(s) and the comments, opinions and analyses are rendered as at publication date and may change without notice. The underlying assumptions and these views are subject to change based on market and other conditions and may differ from other portfolio managers or of the firm as a whole. The information provided in this material is not intended as a complete analysis of every material fact regarding any country, region or market. There is no assurance that any prediction, projection or forecast on the economy, stock market, bond market or the economic trends of the markets will be realised. The value of investments and the income from them can go down as well as up and you may not get back the full amount that you invested. Past performance is not necessarily indicative nor a guarantee of future performance. All investments involve risks, including possible loss of principal.

Any research and analysis contained in this material has been procured by Franklin Templeton for its own purposes and may be acted upon in that connection and, as such, is provided to you incidentally. Data from third party sources may have been used in the preparation of this material and Franklin Templeton (“FT”) has not independently verified, validated or audited such data. Although information has been obtained from sources that Franklin Templeton believes to be reliable, no guarantee can be given as to its accuracy and such information may be incomplete or condensed and may be subject to change at any time without notice. The mention of any individual securities should neither constitute nor be construed as a recommendation to purchase, hold or sell any securities, and the information provided regarding such individual securities (if any) is not a sufficient basis upon which to make an investment decision. FT accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss arising from use of this information and reliance upon the comments, opinions and analyses in the material is at the sole discretion of the user.

Products, services and information may not be available in all jurisdictions and are offered outside the U.S. by other FT affiliates and/or their distributors as local laws and regulation permits. Please consult your own financial professional or Franklin Templeton institutional contact for further information on availability of products and services in your jurisdiction.

Issued in the U.S. by Franklin Distributors, LLC, One Franklin Parkway, San Mateo, California 94403-1906, (800) DIAL BEN/342-5236, franklintempleton.com – Franklin Distributors, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, is the principal distributor of Franklin Templeton U.S. registered products, which are not FDIC insured; may lose value; and are not bank guaranteed and are available only in jurisdictions where an offer or solicitation of such products is permitted under applicable laws and regulation.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

What Are the Risks?

All investments involve risks, including possible loss of principal. The value of investments can go down as well as up, and investors may not get back the full amount invested. Stock prices fluctuate, sometimes rapidly and dramatically, due to factors affecting individual companies, particular industries or sectors, or general market conditions. Bond prices generally move in the opposite direction of interest rates. Thus, as the prices of bonds adjust to a rise in interest rates, the share price may decline. Special risks are associated with investing in foreign securities, including risks associated with political and economic developments, trading practices, availability of information, limited markets and currency exchange rate fluctuations and policies.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.