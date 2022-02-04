Jetlinerimages/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Since late last year, I have been anticipating a launch of the Boeing (NYSE:BA) 777X Freighter sparked by interest from Qatar Airways and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) launching its A350 Freighter. I had expected a launch to take place at the Dubai Airshow in 2021. However, with Qatar Airways being absent from the airshow chances of a launch for the Boeing 777X Freighter quickly diminished. Driven by a strong cargo market and a dispute between Airbus and Qatar Airways, one of the high-profile customers of the Airbus A350, I deemed it likely that we would be seeing Qatar Airways becoming the launch customer for the Boeing 777X Freighter and there would be chances for the Boeing 737 MAX as well since Airbus unilaterally cancelled an order from Qatar Airways for 50 Airbus A321neo aircraft. In this report, I will have a look at the order announcement and go through the details.

Boeing 777-8F launch and Boeing 737 MAX order

Boeing 777-8F, Boeing 737 MAX 10 and Boeing 777F in Qatar Airways colors (The Boeing Company)

The easy headline is that Boeing won an order for 50 Boeing 777-8Fs and bagged a surprise order for 50 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. Such statement would, however, omit important details about the agreement between Qatar Airways and The Boeing Company. Looking at the 50 Boeing 777-8Fs, it should be noted that the agreement consists of 34 Boeing 777-8Fs and options for 16 more. So, this is definitely not an announcement that adds 50 Boeing 777-8F orders to the order book. There 34 Boeing 777-8F orders and Qatar Airways has the possibility to firm options for 16 more, in which case there would be 50 orders for the Boeing 777-8F.

Furthermore, there are two more elements that should be taken into consideration when looking at the order for the Boeing 777 program. The first thing that should be noted is that as part of the agreement, Qatar Airways converted 20 orders for the Boeing 777X passenger variants to orders for the Boeing 777-8F. So, the airline is basically pivoting from a wide body order focus from passenger wide body aircraft to wide body freighters. That is not necessarily driven by the current strength of the cargo market, but mostly by Qatar Airways’ aim to grow its cargo footprint over the longer term which is a project that has been set in motion years ago and already resulted in several orders for Boeing. In 2018 and 2019, Qatar Airways ordered 10 Boeing 777Fs and 2 Boeing 747-8Fs to grow its cargo fleet to support its cargo hub aspirations and further amplified by the isolation of the State of Qatar by neighbouring countries, which made it more reliant on supply via cargo aircraft. So, on a net basis, the order for up to 50 aircraft actually brings only 14 net orders for the Boeing 777X program.

Boeing 777X family (The Boeing Company)

The image above is provided by Boeing and in this case it seems to hold that a picture says more than a thousand words. While I expected that a launch of a freighter variant would provide more support to the Boeing 777-8 development, the render that Boeing provided only featuring the Boeing 777-9 and the Boeing 777-8 suggests otherwise. That also makes it likely that Qatar Airways has converted the ten orders for the Boeing 777-8 passenger variant to the freighter variant and also converted another ten orders for the Boeing 777-9. Boeing nor Qatar Airways provided details on which variants were converted, but the firm order for 34 Boeing 777Xs, likely goes at the expense of 10 Boeing 777-8s and 10 Boeing 777-9s. So, you could speak of 14 orders and 20 conversions for the -Boeing 777-8F.

Somewhat underexposed is the order or 2 Boeing 777Fs, which provides near term support for the Boeing 777 program. This brings the net order tally to 16 firm orders and 16 options for the Boeing 777X program. Boeing has not disclosed any list prices for the Boeing 777-8F and contrary to what is being believed by many, the list prices for freighter aircraft are up to 2% higher than for the passenger variant. Boeing provided a list price estimate of over $20 billion for the 50 freighter aircraft, but after taking into consideration the conversions the list price of the firm part is valued around $6.3 billion and $6.7 billion for the options for a total of $13 billion. Additionally, it should also be noted that airlines do never pay the sticker price for the aircraft and steep discounts are obtained. Using insights from The Aerospace Forum on base market values of aircraft, the firm part and options for the Boeing 777 program are valued around $6 billion. That by no means is bad, since there is around $3 billion added in firm orders but it is important to take note of the conversions as the numbers without considering the conversions would suggest a higher value.

Boeing 737 MAX in Qatar Airways colors (The Boeing Company)

Switching our focus to the Boeing 737 MAX portion of the order announcement, I can say what I read in media reports puzzled me. The Qatari carrier signed a Memorandum of Understanding, a non-binding agreement, for 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft consisting of 25 orders and options for 25 more. This part of the agreement was labelled as a surprise by the media, while it really wasn’t. Days before, Airbus unilaterally terminated the purchase agreement for 50 Airbus A321neo aircraft and back then I labelled it as an opportunity for Boeing to pitch specifically the Boeing 737 MAX 10 variant to Qatar Airways and that report was read within the industry as well as prominent names covering the aerospace industry.

As an example, Jon Ostrower from The Air Current, a leading edge platform focusing on everything that has to do with flying, noted our report:

That a respected news outlet such as Reuters still managed to call it a surprise order and called it a "scoop" by Reuters while readers on Seeking Alpha already were provided the valuable insight is nothing short of sensationalism. There are two reasons for that. The first one is that any announcement involving the Boeing 737 MAX is not a surprise given the feud between Airbus and Qatar Airways and the second reason is that there is no order since Qatar Airways and Boeing signed a non-binding agreement for 25 aircraft and options for 25 more valued $6.75 billion ait list prices equally divided between tentative orders and options. After discounts, this value goes down to $2.85 billion.

Boeing valued the agreement for the Boeing 777-8F at over $20 billion and close to $7 billion for the Boeing 737 MAX for a total of over $27 billion. However, if we also consider the conversions, that list price value comes down to almost $20 billion making the Boeing 737 MAX 10 agreement the offset of the conversion for the cancelled Boeing 777X orders. Those orders are actually converted, but it is the tentative agreement for the Boeing 737 MAX 10 that plugs the value gap of the reduction in Boeing 777X orders and it is unlikely that this is a coincidence. If we translate it further to actual base values for the aircraft, we get to $8.8 billion of which $3 billion is firm and the remaining $6 billion has to be firmed up in the future.

Conclusion

This likely won’t be the last article in which I cover the Boeing 777-8F launch and it won’t be the last article I dedicate to the order from Qatar Airways, but in this first article I had a first look at the order and translated the value of $27 billion to actual expected values which are closer to $9 billion of which a third is firm orders that go in the books and the remainder has to be firmed up in the future in order to potentially start returning value to Boeing.

Nevertheless, the order does add value to Boeing and the freighter launch is a start for Boeing to refresh its freighter product line. Also important to note is that while media have flagged the tentative order for the Boeing 737 MAX 10 as a surprise order, it is not a firm order nor should it be considered a surprise. Readers who followed our work in the days prior to the announcement from Qatar Airways and Boeing already were aware that there were significant chances of an announcement for the Boeing 737 MAX 10 being part of the agreement as Airbus and Qatar Airways are currently battling each other in court and things got so heated that Airbus terminated the purchase agreement for 50 Airbus A321neo aircraft that Qatar Airways had ordered.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.