Opportunity is born when fundamental value moves disparately from market price. In somewhat chaotic markets such as what is happening in the first month of 2022, it is fairly common for good companies to be caught up in the selling wave and unfairly punished. I think this has happened to Plymouth Industrial (NYSE:PLYM).

In order to catch such opportunities, I continuously monitor price changes and check them against fundamentals to see if they make sense. Shown below are the 5 worst performing REITs in 2022 in terms of YTD price change.

The first 4 make sense to me. RVI declared a $3.27 special dividend, so the stock naturally dropped by $3.27 as the dividend was paid out. Innovative Industrial (IIPR) and Safehold (SAFE) are trading at extreme valuations relative to the value of their properties and cash flows, respectively.

With interest rates rising and inflation so steep, such valuations no longer make sense, so I think it is correct for the market to bring their valuations back in line.

Seritage (SRG) has some genuine fundamental challenges ahead as malls continue to struggle to find their place in the economy. It is possible SRG can repurpose its space to some other function, but it is speculative and risky and not something I would want to own in this environment.

Plymouth is the baby thrown out with the bathwater.

17% is a huge drop in less than a month and what really strikes me as out of place is that fundamentals have gone sharply positive. Toward the end of 2021, there was some concern that perhaps industrial REITs which have had tremendous success in raising rental rates were approaching a point of rate increase fatigue.

Perhaps after years of raising rates on tenants, there would start to be some pushback leading to more moderated leasing going forward.

However, the data that has come out so far in 2022 suggests that there is still a long runway of rapid growth ahead. With properties located in smaller cities as compared to the major industrial REITs, PLYM’s rental rate growth has been more moderate. Here are the numbers from their most recent earnings report:

Leases commencing during the third quarter of 2021 totaled an aggregate of 1,538,268 square feet, of which 1,428,068 square feet is associated with leases with terms of at least six months. The Company will experience a 10.8% increase in rental rates on a cash basis from these leases. Leases commencing during the first three quarters of 2021 totaled an aggregate of 4,746,898 square feet, of which 4,454,043 square feet is associated with leases with terms of at least six months. The Company will experience a 9.7% increase in rental rates on a cash basis from these leases.

A 10.8% increase on lease rolls in the 3rd quarter and 9.7% in the 9 months is solid, but a fair bit lower than peers like Rexford (REXR), Terreno (TRNO) and Prologis (PLD), which are rolling at over 30%.

It makes sense that the coastal locations would have gotten hit sooner with the rental increase wave as their tenants have no other options. Places like the port of Los Angeles don’t have enough available land to build competing warehouses, so tenants have to pay whatever the REIT wants to charge.

There is increasing evidence, however, that the rental rate increases will spread to the smaller cities. Rent is such a small component of the tenant’s overall logistics expenses that rate increases don’t seem to register on their list of concerns.

In smaller locations, such as those PLYM owns, labor is the main issue. It can be very challenging to find labor for a new warehouse in a new location and much of the workforce relies on public transportation to get to their warehouse jobs.

This entrenches the tenants in their existing warehouses where they already have workers who already have transportation processes in place. The labor disruption alone would be a bigger hit to the warehouse operator than simply having to pay higher rent, so PLYM can jack up rents with minimal churn as a result.

PLYM’s rent is among the most affordable among the warehouse REITs at about $3.68 rent per square foot. The in-place rent is in many cases a legacy rate from whenever the lease was signed. Given the changes that have gone on in warehouses and industrial properties since then, I suspect the rental rates are at least 20% below market.

In fact, in 2022 PLYM published some of the 4Q21 information early, revealing that rental rates on Q4 leasing shot up 22.1% on a cash basis.

PLYM

A significant advantage that PLYM has over peers that focus on class A industrial is that PLYM does not really get hit by new supply.

It has been known for a while that logistics space would be in high demand, so developers are starting to ramp up production, but newly developed properties are almost always built as top of the line Class A properties; the type that would fetch as much as $10 per square foot in rent.

PLYM operates at a different price point and competes for a different tenant pool, so it is less susceptible to the supply coming in. As such, its rent increases happened later in the cycle but should continue longer in the cycle.

I suspect the 22% lease rolls seen in 4Q21 will start to roll through most of the portfolio as leases expire. This starts to really hit the bottom line with large expiry volume in the coming years.

PLYM rent schedule (Plymouth Industrial)

So basically what happened so far in 2022 is a dispersion between pricing and fundamentals.

PLYM’s leasing announcement, along with general trends in the industrial space, indicates strong growth ahead

PLYM is down 17% year to date

Better than expected growth and a much lower price. That is the birth of opportunity.

Strong value proposition

With the price declines, PLYM is now trading at a significant discount to net asset value. Specifically, it trades at 94.6% of NAV while other industrial REITs trade at 115% of NAV.

PLYM NAV (SNL Financial)

Beyond the discount, I think there is more upside to its NAV because its cap rate has yet to compress like the rest of the sector.

The popular coastal industrial properties are being bought at cap rates around 3.5%, while PLYM’s properties are still going for 6%+. As growth becomes more evident in their rental rates, I would not be surprised to see cap rates drop to 5%-5.5%.

From a cash flow perspective, PLYM also presents an interesting value.

The consensus FFO estimate for 2022 is $1.92, which means PLYM is trading at about 14x FFO. In comparison, the industrial REIT sector is trading at a mean and median of 28.5x and 28.6x, respectively.

Industrial REIT estimates (SNL Financial)

That is a rather massive discount for a company that is growing nicely. Consensus estimates call for steady growth through 2026.

PLYM FFO Estimates (SNL Financial)

If the consensus is anywhere near correct, PLYM is a slam dunk on its combination of value and growth. That said, my estimates differ from consensus rather significantly.

I think current FFO is much lower. I think growth rates are significantly faster.

The reason is that PLYM has some somewhat atypical securities and different FFO accounting. Note that FFO is a non-GAAP figure, so a company can really define it however they want, and in public filings PLYM is clear about how they define it.

Below is the reconciliation from their 10-Q.

10-Q

Of note, preferred dividend expense would normally be taken BEFORE the FFO line. Nearly every REIT presents FFO as a figure net of preferred dividends. Thus, in comparing PLYM to other REITs, we should start from the CORE FFO line rather than the FFO line.

Additionally, there is some accrual expense related to legacy financing that is functionally an expense but not technically an expense and, therefore, doesn’t show up in these numbers.

Calculations from author using data from company filings

As such, I spot current true FFO as significantly lower than the consensus estimates, but I also think growth will be significantly faster.

The majority of PLYM’s expenses are fixed; so as rental rates rise, the increased revenue should flow through to the bottom line at high incremental margin.

As leases come due and get re-leased at rates I think will be 20% higher, that increase to revenue will cause a significantly larger increase in FFO/share. All else being equal, an organic 10% increase to PLYM’s revenue results in about $0.40 per share of FFO accretion.

Thus, if the leases roll up in the way I am anticipating, the growth potential is quite substantial.

So while I think the 2022 through 2024 consensus numbers are a tad on the ambitious side, I think the longer run numbers are entirely attainable in a base case scenario.

At the freshly cheap market price of $26.60 per share, PLYM strikes me as significantly undervalued.