Introduction

I have been looking to add interesting oil exposure to my portfolio but I want to be selective and am mainly looking at balance sheet strength, reserves and a prudent approach. Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) meets all these requirements and is perhaps a bit too prudent as the company had initially hedged virtually its entire anticipated oil production for 2022 in the low-$50s. The company partially solved this issue by kicking some of the hedges further down the road and will continue to increase its production this year which will reduce the amount of hedges to just around 50% of this year’s oil production.

The FY2021 results are providing good insight in the company’s platform to build from

The company’s financial year ends in September and as such, the FY 2021 results deal with the performance from October 1 st 2020 to September 30 th 2021. This means the financial results aren’t taking the strong oil prices since the start of Q4 calendar year 2022 into consideration. In fact, the average oil price during the financial year was just over $58/barrel while the natural gas price was just around $2.88/Mcf. The hedge book didn’t have a massive impact as the received oil price after taking the hedges into consideration was $51.50/barrel resulting in an average received price of just under $42/boe after taking the NGL and natural gas conversion into account.

Not only do the full-year results take the lower oil price into account, the total oil-equivalent production rate was approximately 8,600 boe/day. That’s much lower than Riley’s exit production rate and even in the final quarter of the year the average production rate was 9,600 boe/day. This means the current production rate is much higher than the numbers the FY 2021 financial results are based on, and I will explain the impact later in this article.

Riley generated a total operating cash flow of $86.1M during FY2021 but this includes a contribution from working capital changes. On an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow was just under $82M and about $80M after deducting the payments on preferred units.

The total capex was approximately $60M as you can see above, which means the company had an underlying positive free cash flow of approximately $20M.

During the year, the company also raised $50M by issuing new shares at $30/share. In hindsight, this was a good move as the share price is currently still below that price level even though the oil price is trading 30% higher. With approximately 20M shares outstanding, the free cash flow result per share was approximately $1/share. Not great, but also not bad considering A) this includes the growth capex and B) the average received oil price was less than $52/barrel.

What can we expect in 2022?

The company is finding middle ground between investing in growth, reducing the net debt (which stood at just $43M as of the end of September and is likely much lower now) and paying a dividend which currently stands at $0.31 per quarter. The annualized dividend is now $1.24 per share resulting in a yield of almost 5%.

First of all, I’d like to filter out the sustaining capex from the total capex bill. As Riley is a relatively small producer, it’s still investing in growth and in FY 2021, the average production rate increased by 22%, excluding the capex required to cover the decline rate. That decline rate is approximately 21% which means Riley’s $60M capex program was sufficient to add approximately 3,000 flowing barrels per day to the total production. The capital intensity was approximately $20,000 per flowing barrel. That’s rather high but Riley will likely be able to reduce this as it gets more efficient.

This means that to keep the production at an unchanged level of 8,600 boe/day (the average production rate in FY 2021), Riley would need just 21% * 8,600 * $20,000 = $36M in annual capex to keep the production unchanged.

This means that using the FY2021 results, the underlying sustaining free cash flow (excluding growth capex) would have been approximately $44M or $2.2/share.

But these data are now also useful to figure out what we can expect for 2022. We know the company reported an average production rate of 9,600 boe/day in Q4. Which means that on an annualized basis, the operating cash flow at an average received oil price of $52/barrel would be $90M and the free cash flow would be around $50M based on a $40M sustaining capex.

But there’s more. The oil price is much higher now, but Riley will also have to deal with existing hedges as about half of its anticipated production in FY 2022 is hedged at approximately $52/barrel.

If I now would assume the average oil price for the unhedged portion will be $75/barrel, we can assume the average received price will be approximately $63/barrel. As we can expect an average oil production of just over 7,000 barrels of oil per day, this price increase will likely add $20-25M to the operating cash flow. And as hedges roll off into 2023, the average received oil price will continue to increase.

This means we can likely expect Riley’s operating cash flow this year to come in at in excess of $110M and considering the company estimates this year’s sustaining capex to be $51M, the free cash flow result will likely be around $60M or $3/share. Again, that’s based on an average received oil price of $63/barrel and keeping the natural gas price unchanged at $2.88/Mcf.

An average oil production rate of 8,000 barrels per day in 2023 and an average received oil price of $70 would further increase the operating cash flow to $125M per year while the sustaining capex will only increase by a few million dollar.

This year’s activities should also help to further increase the reserves. As of the end of September, Riley had just over 72 million barrels in Proved reserves and at the current production rate, that should be sufficient for almost 20 years at the current production rate.

Investment thesis

Hedges can be a good thing but in some cases it becomes a burden. In Riley’s case, the company was over-hedged and is now hurting as it cannot fully participate in the current oil price rally. While I am in favor of a solid hedging program, I believe companies should apply a ‘rolling’ hedge program with 20-50% of the production hedged (entering into more hedges as the oil price increases). I also like consistency. If Riley was happy to enter into hedging contracts at $52 oil, it should be really excited about locking in the current prices and I would love to see the company continuing to hedge production at the current prices. The WTI oil price for delivery in January 2023 closed at almost $79/barrel today, and I think Riley should now be consistent and continue to hedge its production on a rolling basis.

I currently don’t have a position in Riley, but this company has piqued my interest and appears to be rather cheap (but not materially cheaper than other, more established producers). Everything will come down on execution this year and I will keep close tabs on Riley for the next few quarters.