We have often been regarded as pessimists. We agree that our focus has been on what can go wrong and we seldom buy into the hype and the hope. It is hence rare that a stock performs far worse than our worst expectations. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) did just that as it reported Q4-2021 results.

A Little History

We have covered CLX 4 times and have not even given a modicum of hope to the bulls.

Our thesis rested on three legs. The first being that valuation was completely outlandish for a slow growing company. The second being that commodity price pressures would reduce earnings far more than what any of the analysts were expecting. Finally, investors were basing their expectations off the 2020-2021 timeframe and rebasing to 2019 would mean the stock was even more expensive.

Q2-2022 Results (fiscal year end is June 2022)

You don't want to see an outright decline in sales when a company is trading at these levels. You certainly don't want to see margin compression with that. But that is precisely what we got.

Net sales declined 8% to $1.7 billion in comparison to a 27% increase in the year-ago quarter, or an increase of 19% on a two-year stack basis. The decline in net sales reflects a 10-point decline in volume and 2 points of favorable price mix. Foreign exchange was flat, and organic sales1 for the quarter declined 8%. Gross margin decreased 1240 basis points to 33% from 45% in the year-ago quarter driven primarily by higher manufacturing & logistics and commodity costs.

Gross margins of 33% have not been updated in the chart below, but have a look at how they would compare to the past. Even in the global financial crisis we did not see anything remotely as low.

Those gross margins led to earnings guidance that might have made you yelp "Son of a bleach!".

Diluted EPS between $3.80 and $4.05, or a decrease between 32% and 27%, respectively. Adjusted EPS between $4.25 and $4.50, or a decrease between 41% and 38% respectively.

Even the high end of that is so far away from the street that we don't think the analyst community was doing its due diligence.

Valuation & Outlook

CLX is now trading at $151.50 as we write this in the after-hours.

As horrible as that feels to those that chased this all the way up over $225, keep in mind that it is still at 34x earnings! Are those trough earnings? Possibly, and we think this was a kitchen sink quarter. The street will still have to downgrade all those hockey stick projections which have zero basis in reality. CLX will grow at maybe 4-6% from here and you have to decide what you want to pay for that. Historically, anything over 20x earnings has been a bad bet. Price to sales ratios have historically troughed near 2.0x and keep in mind that sales are declining.

Both those numbers imply severe additional downside. Income investors may be salivating at the dividend and CLX is certainly a worthy aristocrat. There too, do note that the current adjusted earnings are now lower than the dividend. That is to say that the dividend payout is over 100%. Can the dividend be maintained? At present, we would have to say yes. We expect that CLX will be able to bounce off these low earnings and things will cheer up as fiscal 2023 rolls in. The risks though come from the commodity markets, and if inflation strength persists and we see another round of earnings revisions lower, it might be a different ballgame in 12 months.

Verdict

We expected a rough report and in fact had suggested in the comments section of our last article that the earliest buy point would be the next earnings swoon. Well, we got the swoon and we can tell you that we no longer feel the same way. Earnings came in way below even our estimates and inflation has also exceeded our high range. This is a dangerous setup and there are many trapped longs that bought this into the low $200s "because it was going up". After due consideration, we are maintaining our Sell rating on this and would look to revisit that in 3 months. If inflation pulls back, the next quarter is better, and CLX drops another 20%, we might look to upgrade this to a neutral rating.