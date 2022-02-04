Robert Daly/OJO Images via Getty Images

Today, while browsing my LinkedIn page I came across a story from Citizens Bank regarding the M&A outlook for 2022. The subtitle reads “Continued Strength for middle-market M&A”. The story goes on to say:

This year’s survey of 400 U.S. middle-market company CEOs, CFOs and private equity (PE) firm Principals, forecasts a favorable outlook for mergers and acquisitions despite economic headwinds and the continued global pandemic. Survey data suggests that M&A deal volumes and valuations will remain strong following a record-setting 2021. If you are considering M&A, these findings may help shape your overall strategy.

In thinking about the story from the perspective of an investor, BDCs come to mind, or at least those BDCs that are involved in M&A activities for middle-market companies. I recently wrote about one BDC that provides financing to middle market companies, Portman Ridge (PTMN), and I laid out the bull case for their prospects in 2022 in this article.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) is a BDC that takes a slightly different approach, and lends primarily to late stage, venture-backed, private growth companies. SuRo had a very good year in 2021 and prospects for continued success into 2022 also look promising from my perspective. I like the growth prospects for SSSS in terms of capital gains, however, they have also been paying out a large, special dividend over the past several quarters, based on the capital gains from the realization of profits during the preceding 3-month period.

SuRo Pays Big Dividends

In December, SSSS declared a $0.75 per share cash dividend, bringing the total amount of dividends paid in 2021 to $8.00.

Dividend History for SSSS (Seeking Alpha)

The $8.00 in dividends paid in 2021 amounted to $210 million in distributions. During the Q4 earnings report in March, SuRo has indicated that they will review the dividend policy and determine what it will look like in 2022. Shareholders are now expecting to see more big “special” dividends continue, rather than a regular quarterly dividend that other BDCs might offer. The nature of the business is somewhat different in that SSSS participates in pre-SPAC and pre-IPO offerings, so the timing of deals can be trickier to manage.

On January 13, 2022, SuRo issued a press release updating the estimated NAV (Net Asset Value) for the portfolio that declined slightly from the previous quarter. According to the press release, the estimated NAV for the quarter ending December 31, 2021, will be $11.25 to $12.00 when they report Q4 earnings. That compares to an NAV of $14.79 as of September 30, 2021 ($12.04 when adjusted for the $2.75 in dividends paid during the quarter).

The current share price for SSSS is at $12.17 as I write this after market close on 2/2/22. (Somehow the numerology of 2/2/22 seems like an apropos day to write this article about a stock with the ticker symbol SSSS). So, the current shares are trading slightly above NAV, which indicates that the market is still willing to pay a small premium for SSSS stock. During the January correction, the price dropped below 12 to as low as $11.05 on January 24, and that would have been an excellent time to add shares.

Data by YCharts

According to SA, the forward P/E sits at a low 1.71 using analysts estimates for projected earnings. The price seems quite reasonable given those expectations and based on recent past performance.

The press release also includes some additional information regarding the investment activities during the quarter and plans for deploying additional capital in 2022.

“Following the $75.0 million 6% Notes raised this quarter, we have over $170.0 million in investable capital. We believe our team is well positioned to continue selectively leveraging our robust investment pipeline. In the fourth quarter, we participated in a follow-on investment in Course Hero, Inc. and made a new investment in Rebric, Inc. (d/b/a Compliable) through SuRo Capital Sports. Moving into 2022, we continue to be opportunistic in seeking out compelling, high-growth companies,” Mr. Klein concluded.

As of the 3rd quarter 2021, the top 5 positions in the portfolio accounted for 54% of the portfolio value.

Q3 2021 Earnings Call Presentation (SSSS Investor page)

Since that time, as of November 4, 2021, the Coursera shares have all been sold for a realized gain of over $42 million. As of December 31, the portfolio was comprised of a total of 38 companies, 31 privately held and 7 publicly held. They also noted several investments made during the 4th quarter:

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Preliminary Investment Portfolio Update (SuRo January 13, 2022 press release)

Ratings and Reviews

Both SA authors and Wall St analysts are generally in agreement with me that SSSS is a Buy.

SSSS Ratings Summary (Seeking Alpha)

The TipRanks Smart Score is a 9 with Strong Buy consensus analyst ratings and average price target of $17.67.

TipRanks Stock Analysis (Tip Ranks)

Digging into the SA Quant ratings, which currently show a Hold, or neutral rating, the factor grades for Valuation and Profitability are both A+ and Growth is A-. The Momentum and Revisions grades are what make it a Hold, and the Revisions factor has improved from 3 months ago. That indicates to me that the price is becoming a better value as the market sorts out the future prospects given the recent past history.

SSSS Quant Rating Factor Grades (Seeking Alpha)

Insider Buying

The CEO/Chairman/President, Mark Klein, acquired 58,690 shares on 12/30/21, some of those being restricted shares issued as part of the Equity Incentive Plan for Directors. On 12/13/21 he acquired 10,000 shares at $11.76 and on 12/14/21 he bought 11,600 shares at a price of $11.37. He was issued another 125,00 restricted shares on 12/10/21 as part of the EIP.

Allison Green acquired 5,860 shares at a price of $12.76 on 12/22/21. She was also issued 8,871 shares on 12/30/21 as part of her $2.00 dividend payout.

The stock is also about 25% held by institutional investors, with 80 institutions holding shares.

Risks and Cautions

Because SuRo invests in many smaller growth companies that are generally profitable but still mostly unproven, market conditions can change quickly and some of those investments may not pan out. One example of a holding that has not been performing well since they invested in them is Rover (ROVR).

Rover transaction (SuRo Q3 2021 Earnings Presentation)

The SPAC merger for ROVR was completed on July 28, 2021, and as of November 2, 2021, the ROVR share price was $12.25. Today, 2/2/22 at market close ROVR was trading for $5.35.

That sort of price action is not unusual for a post-SPAC stock, and the price can certainly recover if the next earnings report for ROVR beats expectations. You win some, you lose some, but for the most part in the case of SSSS, they have been picking winners. That does not mean that will continue to be the case going forward though.

If merger and acquisition markets do not continue to show strength in 2022 as some have predicted, that could impact the opportunities for SSSS to realize gains on their portfolio transactions, too. It seems that the impacts of the Covid pandemic are lingering and the uncertainty in the market with respect to growth stocks in particular, as evidenced by the January correction, could have an impact on SuRo’s ability to sell some of their investments at a profit in the first quarter, at least.

I for one, believe that the apparent rotation from growth to value is not going to be the dominant theme for all of 2022, but it could have a detrimental effect on 1st quarter earnings which could leave investors disappointed.

My Take on SSSS

After initiating a long position in early 2021 in my IRA and watching the performance for the past 9 months or so, I am convinced that the management knows what they are doing to maximize shareholder value and leverage the opportunities from SPACs and IPOs that are likely to continue in 2022. The market for those newly minted public companies could stall a bit in Q1, but then I think we will see a resurgence of M&A activity as the economy continues to recover from the lasting impacts of the pandemic.

As long as SSSS does not disappoint shareholders with a bad surprise in the next earnings report, or lowered forward guidance for Q1, and they continue to pay out reasonable dividends each quarter, I like SSSS for the capital growth and income generation it offers. I do not expect they will pay out another $8 in dividends in 2022, but it is difficult to predict just what the distribution may be without having access to some of the detailed inside information that will only become available when they do report earnings in March. I do like what I am reading in the January 13 press release though, and it gives me confidence that there will be a dividend announcement that is likely to please shareholders.

Invest wisely and use caution when deciding when and what to buy, but I like SSSS at the current price of about $12, and even better if you can buy it for less.