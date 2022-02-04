MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

When last discussing Dow (NYSE:DOW) and their moderate 4.54% dividend yield, the focus was upon their ambitious zero-carbon future that appears healthy for their dividends as well as the environment, as my previous article discussed. Now their results for the fourth quarter of 2021 have been released along with their guidance for 2022, this article provides an updated analysis that not only reviews their results but also takes a look at the year ahead, which could see investors grab a very high 12% shareholder yield during 2022.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Author

*Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and also best captures the true impact upon their financial position.

Detailed Analysis

Author

After proving surprisingly resilient amidst the turmoil of 2020, their cash flow performance powered along strongly during 2021 with their operating cash flow climbing to $7.009b, which sits an impressive 12.58% higher year-on-year than their result of $6.226b during 2020 and thus sets another annual record. Their operating cash flow was particularly strong during the second half of 2021 considering their operating cash flow was only a mere $1.713b during the first half, although this was largely due to a working capital build that partially unwound during the second half with their full-year results seeing a smaller working capital build of $1.447b. Despite this handbrake, they still generated ample free cash flow of $4.845b during 2021 that easily funded their $2.073b of dividend payments as well as their further $1b of share buybacks, which appear poised to surge higher during 2022 given their guidance, as the table included below displays.

Dow Fourth Quarter Of 2021 Results Presentation

It can be seen that their guidance for 2022 highlights several moving parts, which most notably forecasts their pension liability payments falling a massive $1b versus 2021, thereby boosting their operating cash flow. They also forecast an additional $250m of dividends from equity companies and $75m of fewer cash outflows relating to their 2020 restructuring program, which more than offset the forecast additional $100m cash outflows relating to their digital initiative. When all of these moving parts are aggregated together, it forecasts an impressive net increase to their operating cash flow of $1.225b versus 2021. After combining this with their result from 2021, their estimated operating cash flow surges to $8.234b, which after subtracting their forecast $2.2b of capital expenditure indicates immense free cash flow of at least circa $6b.

Since their guidance also indicates a $500m to $1b of gross debt reduction, I suspect this implies that they expect to return between $5b and $5.5b of their free cash to their shareholders via dividends and share buybacks, which on their current market capitalization of approximately $44b implies a very high shareholder yield of around 12% at the midpoint. Admittedly, they technically refer to gross debt instead of net debt, thereby possibly leaving open the possibility that they utilize this immense free cash flow to build their cash balance. Although this seems unlikely given their subsequently discussed current cash balance, low leverage and strong liquidity, especially with management not giving any indication of a desire to build their liquidity nor deleverage during their fourth quarter of 2021 results conference call.

Author

Thanks to their strong cash flow performance during the second half of 2021, they saw their net debt decrease down to $11.684b, which is down slightly versus its level of $12.003b at the end of 2020 and down even more versus its level of $12.25b when conducting the previous analysis. It can also be seen that they ended 2021 with their cash balance just shy of $3b, which despite being down versus its level of $5.104b at the end of 2020 is still above its pre-Covid-19 level of circa $2.5b. This means that historically speaking, there is no reason to suspect they wish to boost their cash balance materially higher during 2022.

Author

Following their net debt edging lower since the previous analysis, it was of no surprise that their leverage followed in tandem with their net debt-to-EBITDA of 1.00 dropping slightly versus its result of 1.11 when conducting the previous analysis. This effectively sees their leverage sitting right at the upper limit of the very low territory, although since their net debt-to-operating cash flow of 1.67 remains within the middle of the low territory of between 1.01 and 2.00, their leverage was still rated as the latter.

When looking ahead during 2022, even if their net debt only decreases by the $500m to $1b as expected whilst their operating cash flow surges, this would still see their leverage decrease. Since their financial position is already very healthy, they require no material deleveraging and thus it increases the probability of seeing a double-digit shareholder yield.

Author

Following the solid performance elsewhere, it was no surprise to see their liquidity has remained strong with their current ratio of 1.58 only down slightly versus its result of 1.65 when conducting the previous analysis. Even more importantly, they still retain a solid cash ratio of 0.23 that as previously discussed, supports the sufficiency of their current cash balance and thus increases the probability that the majority of their free cash flow will be returned to shareholders. Thanks to being one of the largest companies in their industry, they should always retain superior access to capital markets and thus be capable of easily sourcing liquidity whenever required, such as refinancing any future debt maturities even if central banks tighten monetary policy.

Conclusion

The future is always going to be inherently uncertain but thankfully their guidance for 2022 indicates their operating cash flow will surge higher after already posting record-setting strong results during 2021. Since they have few other uses for its resulting immense free cash flow due to their low leverage and strong liquidity, it appears likely to be returned to their shareholders and thus given the possibility of a very high 12% shareholder yield, I still believe that maintaining my buy rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Dow’s SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.