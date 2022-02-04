glegorly/iStock via Getty Images

Key Thesis Points

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) currently trades like an undifferentiated legacy manufacturing business in a commoditized industry (~7x forward P/E assuming a reasonable FY22 estimate ) despite its competitive advantages in digital garment printing, unique vertical integration, and healthy growth prospects for two key business segments.

While its stock trades at a fraction of market multiples, DLA is well-positioned to sustain double-digit earnings and FCF growth rates for the next 5 years

I have a DCF derived $65/share price target and see significant upside in the stock because:

1. DLA’s core business benefits from a multi-year industry shift toward supply chain near/onshoring to North America in order to reduce exposure to overseas shipping delays, cost inflation, and unpredictability

2. DLA enjoys a strong pricing environment where they can price to more than offset input cost inflation and still be extremely competitive vs Asia originated product given recent freight increases there

3. DLA’s digital printing business DTG2Go is expected to grow ~20% annually (at 20%+ EBITDA margins) benefiting from industry-wide shifts toward digital printing, sustainability, and customization

4. Favorable business mix will drive accelerated EBITDA growth as DTG2Go and Salt Life (margin accretive segments with long runway of re-investment opportunities) makeup ~25% of revenues but may reach ~40% by FY26 given current guidance.

5. Management is currently authorized to repurchase $7.5mm worth of shares

More detail can be found in the presentation below.