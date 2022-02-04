Dusan Ilic/E+ via Getty Images

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by all accounts is a value opportunity that has recently taken a significant downturn in price. Digging into it further though, you will find some specific issues that make this stock a hold at its current price, but a good add to the watchlist for potential purchase if it continues its downslide.

Company Description

Vector Group Ltd. is a diversified holding company headquartered in Miami, Florida, with an executive office in Manhattan and tobacco operations in North Carolina. Through our subsidiaries, Liggett Group LLC and Vector Tobacco Inc., we manufacture and market high quality cigarette products to adult smokers in the United States. Vector Group also owns New Valley LLC, which holds minority investments in various real estate projects throughout the United States.

- Taken from Vector Group's website

Only real thing I would like to add to the company description is about the type of cigarettes that VGR produces. The company mainly produces discount cigarettes and are currently the 4th largest manufacturer, in terms of volume, in the United States.

Moat

For those unfamiliar with moat, it is the ability to for a company to maintain their competitive advantage and fend off competition. This is just like the protection of the medieval moats that were found around castles. I primarily like the description and categories of moat found here by Phil Town of Rule 1 Investing. I won't go into each one here, so I encourage you to read about them if you are unfamiliar.

So what moat does VGR have?

Primarily the PRICE moat holds them in significant advantage when compared to larger companies such as Altria (MO) and Philip Morris (PM). The ability for VGR to sell cigarettes at a discount due to the Master Settlement Agreement or MSA is a definite source of advantage. (More info on MSA can be found here.) Basically, it gives VGR a $0.80 per pack advantage over the larger companies.

I would also argue that VGR also has a BRAND moat, albeit not one as strong as Philip Morris has in a brand like Marlboro. That being said, brands are brands and people like what they like. A European study from 2019 (here) found that ~87% of people have a "usual brand" and 44% reported being loyal "a lot" to their brand of choice. Another interesting fact, going back to the PRICE moat, is that ~52% of people noted price as a leading factor of selection, only behind taste.

PROS/CONS of Investing in VGR

Let's break down, in brief and simplistic terms, the good and the bad that I currently see in VGR.

Pros:

The new spinoff has brought VGR into a space where they can concentrate on tobacco only. The history of spinoffs is very large, and very mixed when it comes to success and failure in the investment space. What I do like for this spinoff is the significant different nature that was between the two portions of the company. This wasn't tech from tech or even food from tobacco, but instead real estate and tobacco trying to live harmoniously together. This simply makes it easier for myself to evaluate the company, and for me, that is also a pro.

VGR is gaining market share slowly and consistently. In terms of US market share, VGR has shown the ability over the 15 years to continue to show slow steady growth to capture more and more smokers. As of year-end 2020, it held almost 30% of the discount cigarette industry.

VGR Investor Relations

The dividend is sitting at around a 7% yield on cost at the time of writing. Something I always enjoy is a nice dividend to protect the downside of my investment. After paying a $1.60 dividend to 2019, the dividend was cut in half to $0.80 per share. This was a smart move in my opinion and one that moved the dividend towards safety.

Cons:

Before we begin, I would like you to take a look at this article by Deep Value Ideas (here) as I think it is important to hear differing opinions and the cons are in detail there.

The debt. Simply said, after the spinoff, it is looking like VGR will have about $1.4 billion in long-term debt. While they did eliminate the 850M Senior notes due in 2025 at a rate of 6.125% in a sale of 875M Senior notes due in 2029 at 5.75%, as of November they still had just over 500M in Senior notes due in 2026 at 10.5%. I would venture a guess that we will see that adjusted lower as well, but as of now have not seen it. All that to basically say that when you begin to factor in interest payments, as well as the dividend, cash flow for increased growth opportunities could be limited.

Slow Growth. While slow and steady growth is nice to see when you look at a company, it isn't always the case when you are looking at investment returns. The dividend helps as an investor, but revenue/profit/EPS growth is what drives the share price. VGR has shown the ability to grow, but the rate of EBITDA growth has been well below what I normally would like to see, with the exception of the last couple of years. Does that mean they have turned a corner?

VGR Investor Relations

Litigation. As always, when you take a look at a company in the tobacco industry, you have to take a look at litigation. I won't go deep into this, but encourage you to take a look into the quarterly and annual reports of VGR and read more about the possibilities. This is always a risk and one that can be fluid in the industry based on political climate.

Valuation

Now I have my own method of valuing companies, much like those that write these articles. Valuations, no matter how you do them, always take a certain amount of speculation, whether it is EPS growth, acquisitions, future debt refinancing, changes to the landscape of the economy, effects of inflation, etc. We could go on forever, so I will just go ahead and lay out my valuation.

Currently, I value VGR right around $14 per share. It does have the ability to create significant cash flow, but with debt payments and the dividend, I don't see the growth of the company exceeding what we have seen over the past five years.

My Buy Price

Whenever I am buying, I am looking in a five to ten year horizon and want to be able to safely see annualized returns of around 15%. Note that I said safely, which will mean that I am conservative.

Now where VGR helps itself (and me) is that it currently sits at a 7% yield on cost, which means that I am looking for a conservative 8-10% growth in EPS and stock price, assuming they follow each other over the long term.

That actually places VGR in an intriguing situation. A 10% return on stock price in five years puts VGR at a stock price of ~$17.75. Add the yield and we see a nice return. But what EPS would it need to attain for $17.75? Let's conservatively say the PE will hover around 10. This places the EPS at an easy to calculate $1.78. That would be a bit aggressive in my opinion, since we most likely won't see the cash for acquisitions, buybacks, etc.

So what is my buy price? Well I don't think taking a starting position here would be a terrible place to start, but I would like to see a move below $10 before I really load up. Will that happen, I don't know, but I'll take a look at the chart and make some speculation.

The Charts

Weekly Chart:

Weekly Chart (StockCharts.com)

The weekly chart shows that VGR has yet to reach oversold territory with the MACD just beginning to have a bearish cross. This would point towards a continued drop on the longer term and indicate that holding would be ideal.

Daily Chart:

Daily Chart (StockCharts.com)

The daily chart shows a more aggressive move towards oversold where VGR has spent some time. The MACD appears to be in a bit of a no-man's land. On a very short-term basis, the stochastic is pointing towards oversold, but that isn't necessarily where my head is at here. So I would again say that we are looking at a hold evaluation here in my opinion.

Insiders

There hasn't been much movement to note recently from insiders, I would imagine due to the spinoff announcement and details that are still yet to come. So not much to help us there.

Conclusion

There is a lot to like about VGR and the dividend yield is a nice safety blanket for returns in a market that seems to be in an unsure place. The discount market should theoretically gain more traction as we see inflation do its work, which would be ideal for VGR and their cash flow. The debt is a concern, especially when the returns depend on also paying out a heavy dividend, and that gives me some hesitation when I look at the future growth rate of VGR.

After reviewing this company, I would label it currently a hold, with a look towards the $10 or lower mark to begin loading up the portfolio. If I was to take a position in VGR right now, looking at the information at hand, I would make sure that it was under 1% weight of my portfolio as I waited to see more information about strategies that the company will implement as a pure tobacco play.

Thanks for reading, until next time, Happy Investing!