Real Estate Earnings Updates

We're two weeks into another newsworthy real estate earnings season with roughly one-third of the real estate sector by market cap reporting fourth-quarter results. Consistent with the trends seen across the broader equity market in which 77% of S&P 500 companies have topped earnings estimates, REIT earnings have generally been better than expected thus far with 76% of REITs reporting full-year funds from operations ("FFO") results that were above the midpoint of their prior guidance. Full-year 2022 guidance has trended above expectations, even as most REITs historically provide conservative - and "beatable" - initial guidance outlooks.

Residential REITs have again been the upside standouts of earnings season thus far as rents continue to soar by double-digit rates across essentially all markets and segments of the rental markets. Office REITs have also been a notable upside surprise thus far, aided by robust demand for lab and life sciences space, a positive read-through for medical office REITs as well. Other segments of the Healthcare sector (SNF, Senior Housing) continue to deal with Omicron headwinds. Despite solid results, technology REITs remain out-of-favor in early 2022 amid mixed results from their "mega-cap tech" tenants.

Ten REITs and a pair of homebuilders have hiked their dividends thus far in 2022. We continue to expect a similarly powerful wave of dividend hikes this year as we saw in 2021 when 130 REITs raised their payouts. Highlights since the start of earnings season have been Equity Lifestyle's (ELS) 13.1% dividend raise, Weyerhaeuser's (WY) $1.45 special dividend, Kimco's (KIM) 11.8% dividend hike, and Camden's (CPT) 13% hike this week.

Residential REITs

Apartment: Five apartment REITs have reported results thus far and results across the sector have been stellar with all five REITs reporting double-digit rent growth in late 2021 with a continued acceleration into early 2022. The two Sunbelt-focused REITs - Camden Properties (CPT) and Mid-America Apartments (MAA) reported blended rent growth of 16% in Q4 and in January - a record-high for both companies. The three Coastal-focused REITs - Equity Residential (EQR), AvalonBay (AVB), and Essex (ESS) - reported rent growth averaging 12% in Q4 and accelerating to 13.5% in January.

Hoya Capital

Diving deeper into the metrics, all five REITs reported full-year FFO growth that was above the midpoint of their prior guidance range. Both the Sunbelt and Coastal REITs expect 2022 FFO growth of 14%, on average. Remarkably, all five REITs also see double-digit same-store NOI growth despite the fact that occupancy rates enter the year at record-highs and despite the inflationary cost pressures to same-store expenses. Overall, a very strong start to residential REIT earnings season.

Hoya Capital

Manufactured Housing: Equity Lifestyle (ELS) reported another strong quarter which included a 13.1% dividend hike to $1.64/share. ELS ended 2021 with FFO growth of 16.6% and set its initial guidance for 2022 for another 6.3% FFO growth at the midpoint of the range, which we believe will be easily "beat and raised" throughout the year. For context, ELS set its initial 2021 FFO growth target at 6.5%, which it ultimately beat by 10.1 percentage points. Same-store NOI grew 8.8% in full-year 2021 – a record for the company - and ELS expects 5.9% growth at the midpoint for 2022 which we think will also be an easy hurdle to eclipse.

Hoya Capital

As we’ve discussed in our recent MH REIT reports, the RV and Marina business lines (+12.9% revenue growth in 2021) continue to outperform the relatively strong-but-steady core manufactured housing business (+8.3% revenue growth in 2021). We continue to believe that the high degree of rate sensitivity that MH REITs have displayed of late aren’t fundamentally warranted given the more pro-cyclical balance that comes with the growing RV/Marina business lines, and would be looking for opportunities to buy MH REITs during this pullback. Overall, it’s a strong read-through for Sun Communities (SUI) and UMH Properties (UMH) which report results later this month.

Hoya Capital

Healthcare & Office REITs

Healthcare: Lab space "sharpshooter" Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) reported another very strong quarter as lab space continues to be one of the hottest segments of the U.S. real estate market. The company noted that "historic demand for high-quality office/laboratory space has translated into record leasing volume and rental rate growth in 2021" which resulted in a nearly 25% surge in rents and powered a 7.1% same-store NOI growth and 6.3% rise in FFO growth. ARE expects the positive momentum to continue, providing guidance calling for 7.5% NOI growth and 7.7% FFO growth in 2022.

Hoya Capital

Results from skilled nursing REIT Omega Healthcare (OHI) and hospital REIT Medical Properties (MPW), however, reflected ongoing pandemic-related headwinds. MPW missed its FFO guidance targets, but does project 17% FFO growth in 2022. For OHI, operator issues remain a headwind with another tenant – representing 3.5% of revenues – not paying its rent, bringing the total up to about 15%. OHI was able to negotiate an asset purchase of 2 SNF properties from Guardian in consideration for a reduction in its rent and mortgage obligations, underscoring the fact that SNF REITs are in a comparatively stronger position to endure the short-term pain for potential longer-term gain.

Hoya Capital

Office: Office REITs have also been a notable upside surprise thus far, aided by robust demand for lab and life sciences space. Boston Properties (BXP) reported strong leasing volume despite the persistently low utilization rates of office properties in their core coastal markets of Boston and New York. BXP delivered strong same-store NOI growth of 10.4% in Q4 and full-year FFO growth of 4.3% - beating its prior guidance by 60 basis points. BXP also raised its 2022 FFO outlook and now sees 12.4% growth this year, which would be 4% above its pre-pandemic level in full-year 2019. Notably, more than 25% of the square footage signed this quarter were leased to life sciences tenants.

Hoya Capital

West Coast-focused Kilroy (KRC) reported similarly-strong results as BXP, riding similar tailwinds from robust life sciences demand. KRC recorded FFO growth of 4.9% in 2021 - well ahead of the midpoint of their range - and sees 14.4% growth in 2022. NYC-focused SL Green (SLG) has slumped after reporting mixed Q4 earnings as occupancy rates in its Manhattan office portfolio slipped. Results from Brandywine (BDN) and Cousins (CUZ), meanwhile, underscored that Sunbelt markets remain on far steadier footing than the Coastal-focused office REITs, perhaps with the exception of REITs like BXP and KRC that have meaningful exposure to the life sciences sub-sector.

Hoya Capital

Logistics & Technology REITs

Industrial: Prologis (PLD) kicked off 4Q earnings season last week with another strong beat-and-raise report indicating that relentless demand for logistics space has continued and that industrial REITs continue to command significant pricing power. PLD delivered Core FFO growth of 9.2% in full-year 2021 and its initial guidance calls for 8.4% growth in 2022. Same-store NOI growth is expected to rise 6.5% this year with average occupancy at 97%. Leasing spreads were particularly impressive with cash rents rising 19.6%, its highest on record and continuing a reacceleration that began in late 2020.

Hoya Capital

Duke Realty (DRE) reported similarly solid results highlighted by record-high leasing spreads of 40.8% on a net effective basis and 20.6% on a cash basis. DRE delivered full-year FFO growth of nearly 14% in 2021 and sees another 10% growth in 2022 at the midpoint of its initial guidance range which “reflects our expectation that core rental operations in 2022 will be similar to 2021, and that we will maintain our current high occupancy levels and continue to produce rent growth metrics similar to recent history based on our significant embedded mark-to-market on our portfolio.”

Hoya Capital

Cell Tower: Technology REITs have uncharacteristically lagged in early 2022 amid a combination of macro headwinds and mixed results from their "mega-cap tech" tenants. Crown Castle (CCI) delivered a decent report as Q4 metrics were slightly better-than-expected. CCI delivered full-year revenue growth of 7.5% - 40 bps ahead of its guidance – and FFO growth of 13.9% - 190 bps above its guidance. CCI raised its revenue and EBITDA outlook for 2022 but held its AFFO/share outlook steady, which calls for full-year growth of 5.9%, but we're expecting tower REITs to again flirt with double-digit FFO growth in 2022 when all is said and done.

Hoya Capital

Homebuilders & Timber REITs

Timber: Weyerhaeuser (WY) posted strong results last week, highlighted by a special dividend of $1.45/share and provided an upbeat outlook, commented that it "continues to be encouraged by strong demand fundamentals" in early 2022. PotlatchDeltic (PCH) reported similar results, delivering full-year revenue growth of nearly 30%, powering a 71% rise in Adjusted EBITDA and a 153% surge in Earnings Per Share. Rayonier (RYN) reported decent results as well with its adjusted EBITDA topping its prior guidance. Positively, RYN expects its EBITDA to remain at record-levels in 2022 in their initial outlook.

Hoya Capital

Homebuilders: We've now heard results from the majority of the homebuilder sector and had it not been for the lingering concerns over the impact of rising rates, these results should have been more-than-enough to catalyze an upward "re-rating" across the sector - a sector that continues to trade with mid-single-digit P/E ratios despite an expectation of double-digit annual revenue and EPS growth over the next three years. Margins have been particularly impressive as builders have more-than-offset increased costs through higher sales values. Despite the tough comparable, builders reported a nearly 4 percentage-point increase in operating margins to the highest overall average on record.

Hoya Capital

Full-year revenue growth in 2021 has averaged 25% across the sector and among the eight builders that have provided a full-year outlook for 2022, revenue growth is expected to again grow in the 20% range led by D.R. Horton (DHI) and KB Home (KBH). We continue to see compelling value across the homebuilding sector and believe that concerns over rising rates are more-than-priced-in to current valuations.

Hoya Capital

Updated Earnings Calendar

Earnings season kicks into high gear next week and will continue into the first week of March. Highlights of next week's earnings slate include mall REITs Simon Properties (SPG) and Macerich (MAC), net lease REITs W.P. Carey (WPC) and National Realty (NNN), and shopping center REITs Regency Centers (REG), Kimco (KIM), and Federal Realty (FRT). We'll continue to provide real-time coverage with our Earnings QuickTake posts for Hoya Capital Income Builder members and will publish follow-up articles summarizing our thoughts and analysis throughout earnings season.

Hoya Capital

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises two Exchange-Traded Funds listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index and in the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.