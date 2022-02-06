Retirement: What Novice Investors Must Know

MarkgrafAve/iStock via Getty Images

Co-produced with Chuck Walston

I want to take a moment and address some critical truths for novice investors. Experienced investors can and will benefit from this too! However, today I'm zeroing in on foundational truths for investors. I have been investing for a long time, and it never hurts to retread the old tried and true paths.

Have you ever met someone who didn't know the basics of a skill you were well-experienced in? We've all been that beginner before, and many of us are now that expert.

That's our perspective today.

Why Invest In The Stock Market?

First, one must understand that inflation is the enemy of those who save. The 21st century has been known as a period of low inflation. In fact, the average annual inflation rate from 2000 through 2021 was 2.31%. Even with that "low" inflation rate, the proverbial dollar hidden within one's mattress in the year 2000 would be worth a mere $0.62 today.

With inflation approaching 7% in late 2021 and banks offering one-year CD rates below one percent, we are witnessing the rapid erosion in the value of the dollar creating substantial risk for ordinary savers. Keeping your money in a savings account, money market or CDs is failing to protect it from inflation. So, where should we go to earn a decent return?

The best place to invest is in the economy. While large sums of money are generally required to purchase rental properties or a small business (not to mention investments of time and labor), the stock market allows those with limited assets a means to invest regularly in a wide variety of businesses and benefit from the strength of the economy.

The markets have a history of robust returns over the long run. Over the last one hundred years, the average annual stock market return is 10%. That means investors are nearly doubling their investments every seven years.

Recall that in the opening of this article, I provided inflation stats that show one needs $161 in 2022 to equal the buying power of $100 in 2000. Now assume the stock market provides the 10% average annual returns over the next 21 years. That would result in $100 invested today, growing to a bit over $740 by 2042!

Of course, some see the stock market as too risky. I have friends that literally view investing in the market as "gambling". So what happens if we choose to use less "risky" investments rather than investing in stocks? How are we likely to fare if we opt to place our investment dollars in bonds versus the market?

A study by NYU's Stern School of Business gives us insights into historical returns provided by an investment in U.S. Treasury bonds as opposed to corporate bonds and the S&P 500.

We will assume that my father received a $300 inheritance on the day he was born. On that date, his grandfather invested $100 (the inflation-adjusted equivalent of $1,630 today) in each asset class listed above in 1928.

As of September of last year, my dad would have $8,920.90 in U.S. Treasury bonds, $53,736.50 from corporate bonds, and $592,868 in returns from an index fund that tracked the S&P 500.

Obviously, the stock market has beaten "safe" investments. While various bonds might play an important role in a balanced portfolio, a 100% bond portfolio will fail to achieve the investment goals for most.

Why Investing A Little Now Is Better Than A Lot Later

Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it ... he who doesn't ... pays it. - Albert Einstein

A strong argument can be made that the amount of time one is in the market is of more importance than the sum invested in stocks.

Let us assume for a moment that returns over the coming decades will fall short of historic results, and our target is to retire with $1 million at the age of 65. With a seven percent annual return, a 25-year-old needs to invest $4,682 per year, or less than $391 a month, to reach that million-dollar goal.

However, wait until the age of 35 to prepare for retirement, and you must invest $9,894 each year to reach the $1 million mark. That is more than double the sum required at the age of 25. Procrastinate until your 45th birthday, and you will need to make an annual investment of $22,798 to garner $1 million.

Perhaps you don't have the sums cited above to devote to your investments. What would a mere $100 a month (less than the cost of a daily Starbucks Caffe Latte Grande) invested in an IRA earn?

With a 6% annual return, a 25-year-old would have $196,000 in forty years. With an 8% annual return, the $100 monthly investment grows to $335,000, and an annual return of 10% earns $584,000 by the age of 65.

The following stats, provided by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company, give the results at age 67 of $475 invested monthly over different time periods with a growth rate of 8%.

MassMutual

Invest early, invest often: a word of advice that I guarantee every 65+ investor would go tell their younger selves if they could. If you are still in your 20's and 30's and reading this take heed! You can be much wiser than most of us!

Why Timing The Market Is A Losing Strategy

Consistently timing the market is impossible. There literally is no human being who can claim that he or she has been successful at that task with any degree of honesty. However, timing the market is not only unachievable, attempting to time the market can lead to poor investment returns.

The next chart, taken from CNBC, gives insights into the impact on a portfolio when an investor misses the 10 days in each decade when the market registers the largest gains.

Difficulties of Trying To Time The Market (CNBC)

The study results, which Bank of America provided, span the period from 1930 to 2020. It reveals that an investor holding through the highs and lows would have a 17,715% gain. However, by missing the 10 biggest days of each decade, the total return over that 90-year period would amount to just 28%!

Another study of investor behavior during the correction that occurred in late 2018 illustrates both the perils and futility associated with timing the markets.

The following excerpts from that report work well to quantify the disparity in returns earned by the average investor during that time period versus the S&P 500.

Judging by the cash flows we saw, investors sensed danger in the markets and decreased their exposure but not nearly enough to prevent serious losses. Unfortunately, the problem was compounded by being out of the market during the recovery months. As a result, equity investors gained no alpha, and in fact trailed the S&P by 504 basis points. - Cory Clark, Chief Marketing Officer, DALBAR, Inc.

The average investor was a net withdrawer of funds in 2018 but poor timing caused a loss of 9.42% on the year compared to an S&P 500 index that retreated only 4.38%.

Not convinced? Here is another batch of telling statistics. Let's create a fictitious investor. We will call him Chaz, who is either particularly inept or perhaps just unlucky.

Assume that in December of 1972, at the age of eighteen, Chaz invested $50,000, willed to him by his grandfather. Unfortunately, Chaz bought his first stocks shortly before the market fell 48%.

Taken aback by events, it takes Chaz over 15 years to scrape together another $50,000, which he invested in August of 1987. This round of stock buying occurs just before the market tumbles by 34%.

Much chagrined, it isn't until December of 1999 before Chaz is willing to venture back into the markets. Once again, he takes $50,000 and invests in stocks… and the market promptly swoons by 49%.

However, Chaz believes he has learned from his mistakes over the years, so in October of 2007, he walks into his broker's office and invests another 50K. This is followed by a market that plummets by 52%. (If I actually knew Chaz, I might use him as my market timing tool!)

So Chaz retires in May of 2019, age 65. Over his lifetime, he only invested $200,000, and it is rather charitable to describe the timing of his investments as miserable at best and beyond catastrophic at worst.

How much did Chaz hold in his 401k when he retired? $3,894,503.

It is time in the markets, not timing the markets, that works to an investor's advantage. For most of us, we don't have magical lump sums of money that we invest every 10 years. We work and set aside a certain amount of money each paycheck for investing. If you do that through your 30-50 years of working and invest in stocks right away, you will be buying at very bad times, but you will be buying at very good times as well.

By always buying at consistent intervals, the majority of your buys will be at good times. The market gets better more often than it gets worse. Don't worry about the few times that happen to fall at the worse times, in the long run, even those buys have good returns!

Invest early, invest often.

A Tactic To Avoid Market Timing

One means of investing that removes the negatives related to market timing is found in a strategy known as dollar-cost averaging.

Here are excerpts from Investopedia regarding dollar-cost averaging.

Dollar-cost averaging (DCA) is an investment strategy in which an investor divides up the total amount to be invested across periodic purchases of a target asset in an effort to reduce the impact of volatility on the overall purchase. The purchases occur regardless of the asset's price and at regular intervals. In effect, this strategy removes much of the detailed work of attempting to time the market in order to make purchases of equities at the best prices. Dollar-cost averaging refers to the practice of systematically investing equal amounts, spaced out over regular intervals, regardless of price.

Utilizing a dollar-cost averaging strategy allows one to invest on a monthly basis and avoid the temptation of timing the market. Remember that the last chart proves that missing out on the ten biggest up days of the market results in very poor performance over the long term.

Why I Focus On Dividend-Paying Stocks?

I've established that the stock market provides an average 10% annual return over extended periods; however, how much of that gain is due to dividend payments? The following chart illustrates how dividends boost gains over an extended period.

75% of S&P 500 Returns Come From Dividends: 1980-2019 (GFM Asset Management)

During the three decades illustrated in the chart, 75% of returns were the result of reinvested dividends.

Using a longer time frame, we find that roughly 40% of the returns from the S&P 500 were due to reinvested dividends since 1927. During your working years, you have the advantage of being able to reinvest 100% of your dividends. If you do so, by the time you retire you will find that your portfolio is already producing a large amount of cash flow from dividends.

Shutterstock

Where High Yielding Stocks Come Into Play

We have outlined both the average returns of the stock market over extended periods as well as the contribution that dividend payments provide for overall returns.

Younger investors may be able to parlay stocks with low yields and rapidly growing dividends into a robust yield on cost; however, older investors may not have the time required to wait for lower-yielding stocks to grow into relatively large payouts.

Another consideration is that once an investor reaches an age where Required Minimum Distributions ('RMD') comes into play, without high-yielding investments, he or she may be forced to sell investments to meet the annual RMD requirements.

Over time, this would result in an ever-falling income stream. You spent your life buying stocks because they are a great source of return, that doesn't stop just because you retire! The market is still the best source of future returns, you should be continuing to buy more, not sell!

If one largely invests in stocks with yields of 5% or more, you can receive a substantial annual income without cannibalizing your portfolio. Furthermore, if the average annual market return is 10%, a stock that yields in the high single digits does not need to appreciate markedly to provide market-beating returns.

The following chart provides data regarding returns from 1930 to 2020 when broken down into yield. The 1st quintile represents stocks with the highest yields.

Percentage of Time Dividend Payers by Quintile Outperformed the S&P 500 Index (Hartford Funds)

It shouldn't be a surprise that higher yield stocks outperform more often. They distribute cash on a recurring basis, whether share prices are up or down. Prices are volatile, and at the whims of emotional investors, dividends are the profit generated by the business and distributed to shareholders (you!).

One More Helping Hand

Young investors with limited funds may qualify for the retirement savings contribution credit. Commonly referred to as the "saver's credit," it is a tax credit worth up to $1,000 for single payers, or $2,000 if married filing jointly. The saver's credit is designed to provide a tax break for middle and low-income taxpayers contributing to a retirement account.

To qualify in 2022, adjusted gross income cannot exceed $68,000 for those married and filing a joint return. For a head of household, the income limit is $51,000, and any other filing status has an income limit of $34,000.

I'll not wade too deep into the weeds regarding retirement accounts. However, any investor with an employer with matching contributions should take full advantage of that opportunity. Since the tax is deferred on your contribution, you will also reduce your annual tax bill. For example, if you are in a 24% tax bracket, you will save $240 when contributing $1,000 into a 401k.

Roth IRAs are funded with money that is taxed prior to making contributions, but withdrawals are not taxed after retiring.

Conclusion

Let me finish by quoting a fellow Seeking Alpha contributor, Ross Hendricks.

Anyone who believes they know with full certainty the future path of stock prices is effectively saying they've figured out the madness of crowds. The best investors accept the futility of such an exercise. They embrace the inherent uncertainty of markets, and thus only talk in terms of probabilities and risk. The mark of an amateur is talking about the market in terms of certainty.

Rising inflation, political and economic trends, and a market that many claim is overvalued may give a novice investor reason to question whether investing in the stock market is a wise decision. However, by investing in dividend-bearing stocks, using a dollar-cost averaging strategy, and resisting the temptation to time the markets, you can be well on your way to a secure retirement.

This is the goal of income investors, but I honestly believe any retirement saver: to have a secure retirement, one without fears about their financial health.

We layer in an additional goal of using dividends to pay our expenses and allow us to reinvest to get more income. You can achieve this by investing in excellent dividend-paying securities now and letting those dividends reinvest as you work towards your retirement.