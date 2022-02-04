Oat_Phawat/iStock via Getty Images

Jurisdictional risk is a key consideration in the gold and silver mining sector. One of the most appealing aspects of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) is that 100% of its production comes from North America. The majority is from mines located in the U.S., including the Kensington gold mine in Alaska, the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota, and the Rochester silver and gold mine in Nevada. CDE also owns Silvertip, a polymetallic mine in BC, Canada, which is currently dormant but could come back online in the next few years. The rest of production comes from its Palmarejo gold and silver mine in Mexico. Now, while risks in Mexico have increased over the last few years due to much stricter environmental regulations in the country, a more challenging permitting process, and other factors, overall, Coeur's portfolio has relatively low jurisdictional risk.

Coeur Mining

Coupled with the fact that the company produces ~350,000 ounces of gold and 10-12 million ounces of silver per annum — giving investors substantial leverage to rising prices of both metals — CDE is a go-to mining stock in a precious metals bull market.

But lately, or since last summer to be more specific, I've been avoiding the stock. Three key reasons why:

1. CDE Was A Stellar Performer Up To That Point

Coming out of the early 2020 COVID-19 decline that rocked the financial markets, CDE generated incredible returns as it went from $2.00-2.50 at the lows to just over $11.00 by the end of that year. The stock dramatically outperformed the precious metals sector, and its relative valuation surged. Typically, divergences like this in the gold and silver miners don't last.

2. Coeur Had A Significant Amount Of CapEx In Front Of It

Coeur's CapEx budget for 2021 was $260-$325 million; over half of that figure was for the expansion project at Rochester. Only 20% (or $59 million) was spent by Q1 2021 using the midpoint of guidance, implying a hefty amount (or $201-$266 million) of Capex remained for the rest of the year.

The company was also spending heavily on Silvertip again, even though the mine wasn't in production.

Unless the price of gold and silver ramped up, Coeur would generate substantial negative free cash flow for the remainder of 2021, which wasn't factored into the share price.

3. Coeur Was Overleveraged, And The Balance Sheet Would Deteriorate Further

Coeur already had too much net debt, and with the negative free cash flow for the foreseeable future, its already stretched balance sheet would deteriorate even more.

Recent Severe Underperformance Of CDE

At around this time last year, I began to book profits in CDE, given its outperformance. By last summer, I was out of the stock completely as I felt that CDE had too much short-term risk and would likely underperform, especially against most gold mining stocks, which had much lower relative values. What's transpired since is CDE is down 40-45% compared to a 5% drop in the HUI (which is an index of Au producers).

Data by YCharts

That's not even the total extent of the losses, as from the peak, the stock is down 57% and is now trading closer to its pandemic lows. Which begs the question: Is now CDE a buy? I will answer that in this article.

StockCharts

Cash Flow And Balance Sheet: It Will Get Worse Before It Gets Better

As expected, CDE has been hemorrhaging cash over the last several quarters. In Q3 2021, and following the arrows, operating cash flow was only $21.8 million while there were $71.3 million of capital expenditures, resulting in almost $50 million of negative free cash flow and a $67.3 million increase in net debt quarter over quarter.

Coeur Mining

Coeur's net debt has almost doubled over the last four quarters. CDE will release Q4 2021 financial results in two weeks, and I expect the figure below increased again in the previous quarter — based on CapEx estimates from the company and other factors.

SomaBull

As of the end of Q3 2021, Coeur had only spent 71% of the planned capital expenditures for the year, implying that Q4 spend would total $71-$101 million. Potentially ~$30 million higher than the prior quarter. In terms of impact on overall cash flow, let's review other factors involved. While gold prices were steady in Q4 2021, silver prices declined slightly. Operating cash flow was negatively impacted in Q3 2021 due to changes in working capital, so there could've been higher OCF in Q4 despite likely lower realized silver prices. The amount of production will be a deciding factor; if it was flat then I don't expect drastically improved OCF, and it's likely that the company burned more cash last quarter even if output was strong, given the level of capital spending.

Coeur Mining

The amount of money that Coeur keeps throwing at Silvertip (a non-producing asset) is concerning. The company mentioned in October 2021 that they were dialing back spending on Silvertip as they are now envisioning a larger scale project and will wait for the completion of the Rochester expansion before proceeding. However, Silvertip has been a huge drain (see the last line labeled "Free cash flow" in the table below) and will continue to be until the mine is up and running again, which could take another three years. Coeur should've cut spending to the bone on this asset last year, as they don't have the financial wherewithal to build Rochester and move Silvertip forward. So they should devote their time and resources to Rochester, then move on to Silvertip. It's all about proper sequencing. I applaud the shift in strategy, but if they reduced spending on Silvertip sooner, they could've better preserved the balance sheet.

Coeur Mining

So we've looked in the rear-view mirror, but now let's focus on 2022. Unfortunately, I expect more of the same as CapEx on Rochester will ramp up even further. Making matters worse, Coeur warned last year that inflation was impacting the remaining work on Rochester — specifically for unawarded contracts. The company estimated a 10-15% overall increase in construction costs for the $453 million expansion project.

Development CapEx for Rochester this year could be ~$200 million. At $1,800 gold and $25 silver, and assuming flat YoY production, Coeur will go deeper into the hole.

The company also stated in its Q3 report that the ramp-up of the new crushing circuit at Rochester could be extended by three to six months as they are looking at incorporating pre-screens into the flowsheet.

Coeur Mining

I don't expect a notable improvement in cash flow at the operation until the second half of 2023. By that time, the Rochester POA 11 expansion project should be ramping up to 100%. Output at the mine will more than double by 2024 compared to current levels, as silver production will surge to over 10 million ounces and gold production will climb to ~75,000 ounces. Rochester will go from being the largest cash flow drainer in the portfolio to the largest cash flow gainer.

Coeur Mining

The three other mines — Palmarejo, Kensington, and Wharf — have consistently generated positive mine-site free cash flow for many quarters in a row. Once Rochester is contributing to this positive cash flow, the company will be in excellent shape.

While spending at Silvertip will ramp up by that time, the quartet of currently producing mines will provide plenty of free cash flow, and Coeur should be able to deleverage its balance sheet and bring its vision of Silvertip to fruition.

In the short term, there is too much Capex and not enough profits. At current metal prices, the balance sheet will get worse before it gets better.

Other Risks — Palmarejo, Earnings/Guidance, And Reserves At Kensington

As I mentioned earlier, Mexico has enacted tougher environmental regulations on mining companies. Palmarejo is a permitted mine, but the company is seeking to permit a new tailings facility. Until CDE has the necessary permit, this is a risk. Also, the company states there is "ongoing litigation with the Mexican government associated with enforcement of water rights in Mexico," which could also negatively impact Palmarejo. Finally, Coeur wrote off the $26.0 million carrying value of the VAT receivable in Q3 2021, as according to the company, the Mexican government said it was not legally due. So far, Palmarejo is operating normally and generating good cash flow, but should the mine experience any issues related to these tougher environmental regulations, it would greatly impact the stock price. Coeur is scheduled to release Q4 2021 earnings on February 16, 2022, and should provide 2022 guidance at the time. There is a risk that the company will disappoint on both fronts. There are only three years of reserves remaining at Kensington. While there are additional resources at an even higher grade than reserves, I would like to see some of those M&I ounces move up to the proven and probable category when the 2021 reserve estimate is released to assure mine-life extension.

The Million Dollar Question, And The Multiple Answers

Coeur has a market cap of ~$1.2 billion and an EV of ~$1.55 billion. If you include the cash value of the shares that it owns of Victoria Gold (OTCPK:VITFF), the EV is about $1.43 billion.

The latest study on Rochester estimated that at $1,800 gold and $25 silver, the after-tax NPV is around $1.3 billion. Factor in the cost overruns, as well as likely higher cash costs due to inflation, and the actual NPV at those metal prices is lower. Lately, Coeur has overpromised and underdelivered on its projects, so even if there weren't negative inflationary impacts, I would still discount the project from that $1.3 billion figure. To be conservative, let's assume the NPV is $1 billion. That adjusts for the higher CapEx, assumes some cost inflation, and discounts operational issues over the life-of-mine.

That would mean the market is valuing all of its other assets at just $430 million. Palmarejo, Kensington, and Wharf have generated $184.3 million of mine-site free cash flow over the last 12-months. Even if we assume additional cash burn this year of $150-$200 million, when you account for the value of Silvertip and the company's other projects, CDE is trading at a deep discount to fair value.

If we were in a normal market, CDE would be a compelling buy at current levels, despite the dour outlook for free cash flow over the short term. Unfortunately, that fact is meaningless as the current market is unforgivable and is heavily discounting gold and silver producers.

If that continues (not a forecast), then CDE will likely remain under selling pressure for the next 6-12 months and underperform. It could still drop another 20-30-40%, especially if gold and silver breakdown, as net debt would increase far more than I estimated above.

Conversely, if gold and silver breakout of this 1 1/2 year consolidation and this deep discount in the miners begins to come off, CDE should reverse higher and show meaningful appreciation. It still might trail behind other producers until later next year, but its valuation will increase.

There are many Au and Ag mining stocks I feel comfortable owning at current metal prices as they are generating robust free cash flow and will do so if gold and silver move lower. CDE isn't in this camp yet. It's undervalued like the rest but has more short-term risks. However, if the sector can't break out of these doldrums, then I believe there will be a very good buying opportunity in CDE sometime in the near future. For now, I'm on the sidelines but looking for an entry soon.