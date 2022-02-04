mi-viri/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I’ve written about M/I Homes before for Seeking Alpha, so if you want a bit more background on its story and my views, check out this article. M/I reported earnings this past Wednesday, coming in at an EPS of $3.83. That’s $15.32 annualized. The stock recently traded at $53, so that’s a 3.5 P/E ratio. That’s right: 3.5. Investors are clearly petrified that something quite appalling is about to befall M/I. Don’t look up, M/I!

Therefore, in this piece I am going to focus on just one issue – what is M/I worth in liquidation? Let’s say the company decides to shut down before the comet hits earth. At its $53 current price, M/I’s market cap is $1.6 billion. Is its liquidation price more or less than that?

M/I’s balance sheet

To estimate M/I’s liquidation value, I will estimate the market values of its balance sheet components. Here is the balance sheet as of year-end ’21:

Source: M/I Homes press release

Let’s get to the valuation.

Net debt – ($460) million

As of year-end ’21 M/I had $236 million of cash and $696 million of homebuilder debt. That net’s out to ($460) million. Not a good start, right?

Net other non-inventory assets and liabilities – ($384) million

Other assets include mortgage loans (M/I originates most of the mortgages for its homebuyers), property and equipment, some joint venture investments and other stuff. I exclude its minor amount of goodwill. Other liabilities include a bank line to temporarily warehouse the mortgages before sale, accounts payable and other stuff. Net/net, M/I owes another $384 million. This seems to be getting worse, doesn’t it?

Land and home inventory – a lot valuation

The business of a homebuilder is to buy land, develop it into housing lots and sell the lots. As of year-end ’21, M/I had $2.5 billion invested in about 45,000 lots. I say “about” because it hasn’t yet reported its year-end lot count. At the end of Q3 it had 43,000 lots, so 45,000 is a reasonable estimate. Let’s sort the lots into three groups:

Already under contract. This is M/I’s backlog of 4,835 homes under contract for a total of $2.4 billion. Likely sales this year. I estimate that M/I will sell 9,000 homes this year at an average $450,000 price, compared to sales of 9,084 at an average price of $420,000 for ’21. The remaining lots equal about 30,000 for future development and sale.

I’ll now value them separately.

Already under contract - $460 million added value

M/I’s gross margin on home sales has approached 25% recently, so that’s a reasonable estimate of the profit on these sales. Assuming a 23% tax rate, M/I will clear $460 million in after-tax profit on its backlog.

Likely sales this year - $640 million added value

Assuming flat sales with last year should not be a stretch for all but the most anxious. While M/I didn’t comment on YTD sales, Pulte Homes earlier this week said:

“The strong demand experienced in the fourth quarter has continued into January with no signs that higher interest rates are impacting the desire for new homes… We think it's driven by some of the things we highlighted - the desire for single-family living and the work from home trends continue.” It also forecast flat to higher home sales this year.

I therefore expect M/I to generate $4.1 billion in sales this year. I’ll more conservatively assume a 22% gross profit; it should be higher. Using a 23% tax rate again results in after-tax profits of $640 million.

The remaining lots

How do we value the 30,000 remaining lots? We need two assumptions. The first is how much in after-tax gross profit M/I can earn on the sale of each home built on the lots. To give a sense of it, here are the profits per home sold M/I earned from 2018 and up to my 2023 forecast:

M/I Homes financial reports

Sources: M/I Homes financial reports

The average after-tax profit margin is $68,000. I don’t believe the remaining lots will sell for much less. My optimism largely stems from this chart, which shows the amount of housing units in excess of, or less than, the historic vacancy rate of the U.S. housing stock:

Source: Census Bureau

By chance, the Census Bureau just updated its data this past Wednesday. The results remain the same – the U.S. is in the midst of a major housing shortage. As importantly, the chart shows that the only time in recent memory that homebuilders suffered was following the housing excesses of the mid- ‘00’s.

The second assumption is when they are sold. Since M/I is selling nearly 10,000 homes a year, the 30,000 remaining lots should last for three years. The average lot will therefore be sold in two years. We should discount the profits to reflect the fact that the cash won’t be received for a few years. A 20% haircut is conservative.

OK, we’re finally ready for the results of all this thinking. I’ll skip the math, which is available to my fellow nerds upon request. Here are my estimates of M/I Homes’ liquidation values based on different assumptions for after-tax gross profits per homes sold:

Based on the current significant housing shortage , I believe the recent average $68,000 gross profit per lot is a reasonable assumption That puts M/I’s liquidation value at $60 per share. The stock is selling for less than that value.

What if M/I Homes decides to stay in business?

In the real world, investors also add value for a company’s ability to profit from future business, not just what it has on its balance sheet. Consider that M/I survived the Financial Crisis (a once-in-several-decades event) and averaged a 13% return on equity (ROE) over the past decade, including a 31% ROE last year. That shows that it adds value over time. I estimate that the ability to profit from future land purchases is worth at least $40 a share, assuming a conservative $50,000 profit per sale, the current level of expenses, flat home sales and a 15% annual expected investor return. Now we’ve got a $100 stock valuation.

Conclusion

This stock is very cheap. I’d suggest buying some. I have.