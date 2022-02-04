Zippyzoo/iStock via Getty Images

This is my 15th Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) article; they range from 2016's accurately titled article "Novavax: The Little Engine That Couldn't" ("Couldn't"), to the recent (11/2021) "Novavax: So Near And Yet So Far" ("So Near").

In this article, I document Novavax's latest sterling achievements in advancing NVX-CoV2373, its COVID-19 vaccine. Novavax is making ever more significant strides which are grounds for shareholder optimism. Unfortunately, there are still treacherous shoals left for Novavax to navigate before shareholders can rest easy.

Novavax's price has zigged and zagged with little conviction

The pandemic was announced and identified as such in 03/2020. At the time, Novavax had a cash runway of ~$200 million which it was looking to build with additional CEPI funding for its NanoFlu program. Since that time, its share price has ballooned from <$10 to over $300; currently, as I write (02/03/2022), it is settling back to <$100 as shown below:

Data by YCharts

Does this extreme variation in price and market cap make sense? What will it do tomorrow? In terms of funding sources, Novavax has a complicated matrix. According to its latest 10-Q, its funding comes from:

In the nine months ended September 30, 2021, we funded our operations with cash and marketable securities on hand, upfront payments under APAs [advance purchase agreement], proceeds from the sale of common stock together with revenue under the OWS Agreement and CEPI Funding Agreement that support our NVX-CoV2373 vaccine development activities. We anticipate our future operations to be funded by our cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, upfront payments under our APAs, revenue under our OWS Agreement and CEPI Funding Agreement, and following any potential global regulatory approvals, revenue from product sales, royalties under licensing arrangements with our strategic partners and/or other potential funding sources.

Checking on these various agreements and deals is a lifetime activity. Novavax has notched some serious achievements, just since the pandemic started. This is nothing new for Novavax. Back in my first encounter (2016) with Novavax, in the conclusion to Couldn't, I mulled over how it could manage for 30 years without ever turning a profit.

At the time, it was enjoying significant cash infusions from BARDA (Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority) and BMGF (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation). I concluded with a warning that Novavax mightn't really be motivated by profits but only by grants.

Novavax has lined up an awesome collection of deals

In today's COVID besotted world, with grants and grant related deals raining like cats and dogs, Novavax's grant minting capabilities are prolific. Consider the deals it has lined up. It addresses the following in its latest 10-Q (pp 14-18):

Operation Warp Speed [OWS] - contract amended 09/2021 to increase ceiling to $1.8 billion for development of NVX-CoV2373 and delivery of 100 doses to US government, requires compliance with FDA approval and manufacturing processes. SK bioscience - multiple deals relating to manufacture and sale of NVX-CoV2373 primarily for South Korea, with capacity expansion for manufacture of the vaccine's antigen component for the final drug product globally; under this deal, Novavax has recognized royalties of $39.9 million and $63.4 million during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively. Takeda (TAK) - 08/2020 deal finalized 02/2021 for exclusive development, manufacturing and commercialization of NVX-CoV2373 in Japan funded by Japanese government; Novavax will transfer technology and supply the Matrix-M™ adjuvant for Takeda to manufacture the antigen component of NVX-CoV2373. Serum Institute of India - 07/2020 supply and license agreement, modified 07/2021 giving Serum exclusive rights to develop NVX-CoV2373 in India. The deal also extends nonexclusive rights for Serum in the Philippines and Indonesia and following an emergency use listing [EUL] by WHO also in numerous countries participating in the COVAX initiative; in 10/2021, Novavax secured additional manufacturing from a Serum affiliate, Serum Life Sciences. European Commission - 08/2021 APA for minimum of 20 million and up to 200 million doses with best efforts to fulfill from EU facility to be delivered as soon as possible following EU marketing approval (EU shipments have already begun). Canada's Minister of Public Works - various APAs for 52 million doses with an option for an additional 24 million doses to be produced at government facility in Montreal upon receipt of required approvals. Mabion S.A. - 10/2021 CMO agreement for large scale manufacturing of NVX-CoV2373 at facility near Warsaw, Poland.

These deals are important. They are not Novavax's only COVID-19 vaccine achievements.

Novavax's vaccine has been lining up regulatory approvals from around the world

Novavax has advanced its vaccine with a variety of EUAs as disclosed by 01/10/2021 J.P. Morgan presentation (the Presentation) slide 6 below:

seekingalpha.com (status of Novavax's COVID vaccination regulatory approvals at 01/10/2022)

Since the Presentation date of 1/10/2022, Novavax has lined up important additional approvals from South Korea (01/12/2022), Australia (01/20/2022), the United Kingdom (02/03/2022), and New Zealand (02/03/2022). Its South Korea and UK approvals pave the way for sales under previously negotiated deals described above.

Despite all these impressive achievements, and the cash hoard (as of 9/30/2021) that Novavax has managed to build totaling ~$1.9 billion in cash and equivalents (Presentation slide 4), including restricted cash, Novavax was still far away from generating profits at last report, as shown below:

Novavax Q3/2021 10-Q excerpt (seekingalpha.com)

As noted, the above financial data is from Novavax's Q3, 2021 10-Q; it is the latest available, but it is dated 11/04/2021. For those of an optimistic caste, there are reasons to hope that Q4, 2021, or Q1, 2022 may bring better news on the profitability front.

Several situations are holding Novavax back from a renewed upward path

There is a meme, "if you build it they will come". Novavax is making great strides in the building area. Unfortunately, it is facing delay after delay. Novavax has always seemed capable of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory; the following 10-Q caveat [p. 48] is more than mere boilerplate:

The regulatory pathway for NVX-CoV2373 is continually evolving and may result in unexpected or unforeseen challenges. ... failure by us to comply with any laws, rules and standards, some of which may not exist yet or are subject to interpretation and may be subject to change, could result in a variety of adverse consequences, including penalties, fines and delays in vaccine licensure[, causing]... increased general and administrative expenses and a diversion of management time and attention to regulatory compliance activities. For example, the rules, regulations and standards governing OWS are uncertain and may evolve as the program progresses. Such rules or standards may adversely affect our plans to develop NVX-CoV2373 and... could result in a range of adverse consequences, such as penalties, fines or failure to receive funding.

The good news is that Novavax is already delivering its vaccine. It has delivered 10 million doses to Indonesia with 40 million more expected in upcoming quarters. It has already shipped its first doses to the E.U.

Unfortunately, it is 2022. According to latest data, >10 billion shots have been given around the world. There are serious questions as to how vaccine demand will hold up on a forward basis. The Omicron variant's less threatening profile is expected to blunt sales in the future.

The cream has already been skimmed off the top of the most profitable market, the US. There are still opportunities for sure. It is doubtful that they are ones Novavax can profitably exploit. Presentation slide 8 below makes the point:

What's left in the global vaccine market. (seekingalpha.com) The remaining portion of primary vaccination in high-income countries is down to <30% share. This market has been picked over. Those remaining unvaccinated are going to be a tough sale, particularly with widely publicized CDC study that prior infection is more effective than vaccination.

The Presentation protests that it is not too late. It points to booster and pediatric vaccination as areas of significant opportunity. This is of course a potential. How it plays out for Novavax depends on several variables. These include:

the ebbs and flows of the pandemic, whether Novavax can staunch any further manufacturing snafus, whether the FDA grants an EUA for NVX-CoV2373, whether Novavax can muster the savvy and fiscal discipline to turn around its operations, which have generated an astounding accumulated deficit of $2.77 billion.

Conclusion

A bet on Novavax has to be considered a long shot. It can hardly classify as an investment given the history of the stock and the challenges faced by the vagaries of the pandemic.

Interestingly, the latest Seeking Alpha authors opining on the stock are exemplifying the battleground character of its situation as shown by the excerpt below: