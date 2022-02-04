FTF: Quick Notes On The Rights Offering
Summary
- FTF has an ongoing rights offering.
- Sidestepping the ex-rights date worked again.
- My take on what to do now.
Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on January 12, 2022, with certain numbers updated. Please check latest data before investing.
A rights offering for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF) was announced on January 11, 2021. FTF is a limited duration fixed income fund that invests in corporate bonds, bank loans and mortgage-backed securities. It yields 10.30% at market (10.15% on NAV), but the distribution only has 57% coverage.
From the press release:
- Each shareholder will receive one transferable right (a "Right") for each common share held on the record date of January 19, 2022 (the "Record Date").
- Three Rights plus the final subscription price per common share (the "Subscription Price") will be required to purchase one additional common share (the "Primary Subscription"); however, shareholders who held fewer than three common shares on the Record Date will be entitled to subscribe for one common share. Fractional shares will not be issued.
- The Subscription Price will be determined based upon a formula equal to 92.5% of the average of the last reported sales price of the Fund's common shares on the NYSE American on the Expiration Date (as defined below) and each of the four preceding trading days (the "Formula Price"). If, however, the Formula Price is less than 90% of the net asset value per common share of the Fund's common shares at the close of trading on the NYSE American on the Expiration Date, then the Subscription Price will be 90% of the Fund's net asset value per common share at the close of trading on the NYSE American on that day. The estimated Subscription Price has not yet been determined.
- Record date shareholders who fully exercise their Rights in the Primary Subscription will be eligible for an over-subscription privilege entitling these shareholders to subscribe for any additional common shares not purchased pursuant to the Primary Subscription, subject to certain limitations, allotment and the right of the Board of Trustees to eliminate the over-subscription privilege. Holders of Rights acquired in the secondary market may not participate in the over-subscription privilege.
- The Rights are expected to trade "when issued" on the NYSE American beginning on January 14, 2022, and the Fund's common shares are expected to trade "ex-rights" on the NYSE American beginning on January 18, 2022. The Rights are expected to begin trading for normal settlement on the NYSE American [NYSE American: FTF RT] on or about January 24, 2022.
- The Offering expires at 5:00 PM Eastern Time on February 17, 2022, unless extended (the "Expiration Date").
On day before the offering was announced, FTF closed at a +2.47% premium which was the most expensive valuation for the fund since 2013. So while not a large premium in an absolute sense, it is relatively pricey given that the fund has generally traded at wide discounts for most of its history. So I can understand why the managers would grasp at the opportunity to conduct a rights offering to grow the AUM of this $269 million CEF.
This is a transferable 1-for-3 offering, with an ex-rights date of January 19, 2022. Because it is a transferable offering, the rights can be traded on the secondary market. It the offering is fully subscribed, the fund will be able to increase its share count by 33%. The offering expires on February 17, 2022.
The subscription price will be higher of 90% of NAV, or 92.5% of the average market price in the final five days of the offering period. Because of the "higher of" condition, there is a floor to the subscription price; in contrast rights offerings that have a "lower of" condition can experience a vicious cycle of widening discounts exacerbating dilution, thus triggering a further widening of the discount.
However, the floor is still quite low at a -10% discount. This means that if the floor is reached, and the offering is fully subscribed, the NAV/share hit would be -2.5%. Moreover, the discount of -1.45% (as of January 11, 2022 when this report was first released to Income Lab members) is quite a bit higher than the floor. Like we've seen for previous rights offerings such as with RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (RIV) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (OPP), the floor can act as a magnet to draw the discount of the fund towards it as the offering expiry date approaches.
Whether it will actually reach the floor is anyone's guess, and a lot may hinge on the sentiment of the CEF landscape in general. Many CEFs are trading at relatively lofty valuations.
With the fund dropping by a few percentage points on the announcement of the offering, and then rebounding slightly toward, it is still relatively expensive. Therefore, I would recommend those who own FTF to sidestep the rights offering by selling the fund now, and then possibly buying it back later after the offering period is complete.
One possible swap candidate would be BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW). It's not that much cheaper at a -2.02% discount, but doesn't have an ongoing rights offering.
Current update and what to do now
The ex-rights date passed on January 19, 2022 and, as we expected, FTF's share price is down materially since our recommendation to sell the fund. Members who took this advantage could repurchase FTF now with the same amount of capital and gain around +10% "free shares" of FTF, without putting in an extra penny of their money. It's always better to gain free shares of a CEF than subscribe for new (albeit slightly discounted) shares in a rights offering, am I right?
Of course, I can't take all the credit for the drop because the NAV of FTF dropped amidst market volatility. Still, the bulk of the price declines came from valuation re-rating as the fund's premium quickly sank into a discount as the offering period began.
What should an investor who owned the fund past the ex-rights date and now has the rights do now? FTF last closed at a share price of $8.02 with a NAV of $8.57 (as of February 3, 2022). At a -6.42% discount, the floor of 90% NAV is already is already reached as 90% of NAV, i.e. a -10% discount, gives a subscription price of $7.71 compared to 92.5% of market price, which would be around $7.42 (using the latest price as an estimate). This means that subscribing at current prices would give around a -3.83% discount vs. the market price. Hence, it is still worth it to subscribe right now.
However, if FTF drops below a -10% discount, then one should not subscribe as it would be cheaper to buy the shares on the open market. At that discount, the rights would also become worthless.
We can see that as often happens, the price of the rights themselves gradually declines as they start trading. This could be because as the discount of FTF widened, the rights become less valuable. Right now, the rights at trading for 6 cents each, which is below their intrinsic value of 10 cents if the offering were to expire today. Again, this is likely reflecting investor pessimism about the actual value of the rights come expiry. Selling the rights now could recoup some value for the investor who isn't interested in subscribing for more shares.
There may be a time to go long FTF itself, if the discount were to drop back to the -10% level. The current -6.42% discount is wide relative to its recent history (1-year z-score: -3.4); however, this fund has traded at much deeper discounts in the past. Nevertheless, I would still wait until the offering period is over as history shows that there may still be negative price pressure on the fund until the rights offering is complete.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.