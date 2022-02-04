John M. Chase/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) is a financial intermediary with quasi-monopolies on various trading vehicles. The exchanges, such as CME Group, are interesting businesses because they require little in the form of capital investments and once an financial product becomes ingrained it becomes a de-facto monopoly as liquidity drives trading volumes.

The bulk of CME Group's revenues are derived from the trading volumes across their various financial products. CME Group has a wide range of products that are each quasi-monopolies that cover all major asset classes including agriculture products, energy, equities and indexes, interest rates, fixed income products, and industrial and precious metals.

CME Group also generates revenues through their data and information services segment.

Dividend History

Businesses that have a history of both paying and growing their dividend payment allow me to sleep better at night knowing that I'm getting to enjoy the fruits of their labor with cold, hard cash coming into my account. Its akin to the having an apple tree where you have the option to eat the apples each year, but you can only use the lumber from the tree just once.

CME Group Dividend History (CME Group Investor Relations)

CME Group is one of the rare companies that combines a regular growing dividend as well as special dividends that have come on an annual basis since 2012. CME Group has paid dividends since 2003 and raised them annually since 2011 giving them an 12 year streak and the title of Dividend Challenger.

Dating back to 2003 year over year dividend growth has ranged from 0.0% to 76.9% with an average of 21.9% and a median of 11.1%.

Over that same time there's been 15 rolling 5-year periods with annualized dividend growth ranging from 8.1% to 34.6% with an average of 16.1% and a median of 15.4%.

There's also been 10 rolling 10-year periods since 2003 with annualized dividend growth ranging from 8.4% to 30.5% with an average of 16.4% and a median of 14.2%.

The rolling 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year period annualized dividend growth rates for CME Group since 2003 can be found in the following table.

Year Annual Dividend 1 Year DGR 3 Year DGR 5 Year DGR 10 Year DGR 2003 $0.13 2004 $0.21 65.08% 2005 $0.37 76.92% 2006 $0.50 36.96% 25.99% 2007 $0.69 36.51% 49.00% 2008 $0.92 33.72% 35.72% 29.56% 2009 $0.92 0.00% 22.21% 34.63% 2010 $0.92 0.00% 10.17% 20.11% 2011 $1.12 21.74% 6.78% 17.32% 2012 $1.79 60.00% 24.89% 21.10% 2013 $1.80 0.45% 25.07% 14.37% 30.46% 2014 $1.88 4.44% 18.84% 15.36% 24.63% 2015 $2.00 6.38% 3.73% 16.80% 18.45% 2016 $2.40 20.00% 10.06% 16.47% 16.89% 2017 $2.64 10.00% 11.98% 8.06% 14.39% 2018 $2.80 6.06% 11.87% 9.24% 11.77% 2019 $3.00 7.14% 7.72% 9.80% 12.55% 2020 $3.40 13.33% 8.80% 11.20% 13.96% 2021 $3.60 5.88% 8.74% 8.45% 12.39% 2022 $4.00 11.11% 10.06% 8.67% 8.36%

Source: Author; Data Source: CME Group Investor Relations

The dividend payout ratio can be used to quickly gauge the sustainability of the dividend and the ability for it to grow in the future. All else being equal the lower the payout ratio the better as there's more wiggle room in case the business stumbles for a period of time and there's the possibility for the payout ratio to be increased allowing the dividend to grow faster than the underlying profits or cash flow.

CME Dividend Payout Ratios (CME SEC filings)

Due to the large special dividends that have typically been around 50% of the annual dividend payment the raw net income and free cash flow payout ratios appear quite elevated. The 10-year average net income payout ratio is 131% with the 5-year average at 91%. The average free cash flow payout ratios are 128% and 94%, respectively.

To shed better light on the "core" dividend I've adjusted the payout ratios to approximately reflect the ex-special dividend annual payment compared to the net income and free cash flow. The 10-year average adjusted net income payout ratio is 46% with the 5-year average at 48% while the average adjusted free cash flow payout ratios are 49% and 48%, respectively.

Quantitative Quality

My goal when I invest in a business is to try to take the business owner approach with a long term mindset. That means that business quality is highly important for the decision to invest because a great business will work out well in the long run. As such I like to get an overview of how the business has performed across a variety of metrics over time.

CME Revenue Profits and Cash Flow (CME Group SEC filings)

CME's revenue's grew 49% over the last decade or 4.5% annualized. Gross profits rose 56% over that same time or 5.1% annualized.

Operating profits only improved 46% or 4.5% annualized; however, operating cash flow significantly outpaced revenue growth climbing 101% or 8.1% annualized. That translated to free cash flow that increased 115% or 8.8% annualized.

The rolling 5-year period CAGRs for CME Group's revenue, gross and operating profits, and operating and free cash flow can be found in the following chart.

CME 5 Year Financials CAGR (CME Group SEC filings)

Margins are largely a function of the specific sub-industry that a business operates in. However, my expectation is that good businesses with some kind of competitive advantage will be able to defend their margins and likely improve them over time.

CME Margins (CME Group SEC filings)

CME Group's gross margins have been stable over the last decade averaging 82% over the period and 83% for the most recent five years. However, CME's free cash flow margins were strong to begin with and have expanded considerably over the last decade. The 10-year average free cash flow margin for CME Group is 44% with the 5-year average at an impressive 52%.

The free cash flow return on invested capital, FCF ROIC, is my preferred profitability metric. The FCF ROIC represents the amount of distributable cash flow the business generates for every dollar of capital invested in the business. I prefer to see a FCF ROIC greater than 10%; however, failing that I want to see a FCF ROIC that is improving over time.

CME Free Cash Flow Returns (CME Group SEC filings)

CME Group has failed to reach the 10% level even once during the last decade; however, their FCF ROIC has improved considerably from ~5% in FY 2011 to over 8% in FY 2020. The 10-year average FCF ROIC for CME Group is 6.4% with the 5-year average at 7.6%.

To understand how CME Group uses its free cash flow I calculate three variations of the metric defined below.

Free Cash Flow, FCF: Operating cash flow less capital expenditures Free Cash Flow after Dividend, FCFaD: FCF less total cash dividend payments Free Cash Flow after Dividend and Buybacks, FCFaDB: FCFaD less net cash spent on share repurchases

CME Free Cash Flows (CME Group SEC filings)

Over the last decade, CME Group has generated a total of $16.61 B in FCF. With that FCF CME Group has paid out a total of $14.8 B, inclusive of special dividends, to shareholders putting the 10-year cumulative FCFaD at $1.8 B.

CME Group has not historically utilized share repurchases opting instead for the special dividend route. Over the last decade CME Group has spent a net $0.1 B on buybacks putting the cumulative FCFaDB at $1.7 B.

CME Free Cash Flows Adjusted (CME Group SEC filings)

Similar to the adjustment for the payout ratio to try and reflect just the core, regular dividend payments exclusive of the special dividends, I've adjusted the free cash flows charts. After the adjustments the cumulative FCFaD is $9.0 B and the FCFaDB is $8.9 B.

As I mentioned, CME Group has not typically utilized share repurchases. The share count is up 7.4% over the last decade or 0.8% annualized.

CME Shares Outstanding (CME Group SEC Filings)

My preference is for no debt to be carried on the balance sheet; however, I also realize that many great companies will use debt within their capital structure. First I look at the debt-to-capitalization ratio to see how CME Group is structured.

CME Debt to Capitalization (CME Group SEC filings)

CME Group has maintained a fairly pristine and consistent capital structure. Over the last decade the debt-to-capitalization ratio has averaged 11% with the 5-year average at 12%.

The net debt ratios give a better idea of the debt burden in relation to the underlying business. The net debt ratios look at total debt less cash versus some measure of profits or cash flow.

CME Debt Ratios (CME Group SEC filings)

As expected, CME Groups debt ratios look very solid. The 10-year average net debt-to-EBITDA, net debt-to-operating income, and net debt-to-FCF ratios are 0.5x, 0.5x, and 0.7x, respectively. The 5-year averages are 0.6x, 0.7x, and 0.7x.

Valuation

Valuing a potential investment is more art than science, and therefore I utilize several valuation methods to try and home in on an attractive price to purchase shares. The methods that I use are the minimum acceptable rate of return, "MARR", analysis, dividend yield theory, dividend discount model, and a reverse discounted cash flow analysis.

The MARR analysis entails estimating the future earnings and dividends that a business will produce over a time period. You then apply a reasonable expected multiple on those future earnings in order to determine an exit price, whether you intend to sell or not, and then calculate what the expected return would be. If the expected return is greater than your hurdle rate then you can feel free to invest in the business.

Analysts expect CME Group to have FY 2021 EPS of $6.69 and FY 2022 EPS of $7.34. They also expect CME Group to be able to grow EPS 6.3% annually for the next 5 years. I then assumed that CME Group would be able to maintain 5.0% annual EPS growth for the following 5 years. Dividends are assumed to target a 55% payout ratio.

Over the last decade market participants have typically valued CME Group between around 10x to 30x TTM EPS. For a bulk of that period the valuation was between approximately 24x to 30x. In the MARR analysis I'll use terminal multiples between 15x and 30x.

The following table shows the potential internal rates of return that an investment in CME Group could generate provided the assumptions laid out above are reasonably close to how the future plays out. Returns assume shares are purchased at $241.07, Thursday's closing price. Dividends are assumed to be taken in cash and the returns only reflect the regular dividends exclusive of the likely special dividends that will be paid in the future.

IRR P/E Level 5 Year 10 Year 35 8.0% 7.4% 30 4.8% 5.8% 25 1.2% 4.1% 20 -3.1% 2.0% 15 -8.3% -0.5%

Source: Author

Additionally I use the MARR analysis framework to determine what price I could pay for shares today in order to generate the returns that I desire from my investments. My base hurdle rate is a 10% IRR and for CME Group I'll also examine 9% and 8% returns.

Purchase Price Targets 10% Return Target 9% Return Target 8% Return Target P/E Level 5 Year 10 Year 5 Year 10 Year 5 Year 10 Year 35 $223 $195 $233 $212 $243 $230 30 $194 $172 $202 $187 $211 $202 25 $165 $149 $172 $161 $179 $175 20 $135 $126 $141 $136 $147 $147 15 $106 $103 $110 $110 $115 $119

Source: Author

Dividend yield theory is a simple valuation method centered on reversion to the mean around a "normal" dividend yield. This valuation method is based on a "wisdom of the crowds" approach in that market participants, collectively, will value a business within a similar range over time. For CME Group I'll use the 3-year average forward dividend yield as a proxy for the fair value of the business.

CME Group Dividend Yield Theory (CME Group Investor Relations and Yahoo Finance)

With the newly increased dividend of $1.00 per share per quarter, CME Group shares now offer a 1.66% forward dividend yield compared to the 3-year average forward yield of 1.73%.

The dividend discount model is another simplified valuation method based on the dividends that a business will provide. In essence it's a short-hand discounted cash flow model using just the current annualized payout, an assumed constant dividend growth rate, and your required rate of return.

CME Group Dividend Discount Model (CME Group Investor Relations and Yahoo Finance)

Assuming CME Group can maintain 8% dividend growth over the long term with a 10% required return shares are worth around $216.

A discounted cash flow analysis is the proper way to determine the fair value of a business; however, there are too many variables involved that are unknowable. As such I use a simplified DCF model built on revenue growth, an initial FCF margin of 51.8% that increases to 55% over the forecast period. Using the simplified DCF framework we can work backwards from the current market valuation to figure out what the future cash flows would need to be in order to support the current valuation.

Under those assumptions CME Group needs to grow revenues 7.0% annually over the forecast period to generate the cash flows required to support the current valuation with an 8% discount rate. Increasing the discount rate to 10% increases the required revenue growth rate to 13.4%.

Conclusion

CME Group, along with the other financial exchanges, are very interesting businesses and ones that I'd love to own at the right price. Once a financial product becomes ingrained as the vehicle to trade around a product it becomes a monopoly on said underlying. That allows the exchange to reap the benefits through increased trading volumes and market share.

CME Group is a fantastic business that carries strong operating cash flow margins that are now up in the 55% range and best of all the FCF conversion is incredibly strong typically greater than 90% thanks to little required capital expenses.

The one knock on CME Group is the lackluster top line growth over the last decade that's only come in at 4.5% annualized over that time.

Dividend yield theory suggests a fair value range between $211 and $258 meaning shares are on the upper end of fair value at current prices around $241. The dividend discount model puts the fair value around $216 per share.

The MARR analysis based on a 25x to 30x terminal multiple and a 10% hurdle rate puts the fair value range between $165 and $194. With an 8% hurdle rate and the same terminal multiple range the fair value rises to $179 to $211.

The reverse DCF analysis seems to imply that CME Group will struggle to generate the free cash flows necessary to support 10% returns. However, with an 8% discount rate the required revenue growth is a much more achievable 7.0%.

CME Group is very shareholder friendly and with little capital requirements needed for the business they are able to send back nearly 100% of free cash flow to shareholders. CME Group has typically opted for special dividends rather than share buybacks which suggests that management believes shares aren't necessarily cheap.

CME Group will remain on my watchlist for now due to what I consider to be an elevated valuation. In my opinion a much more attractive level to purchase a stake in CME Group would be with an initial FCF yield in the 4-4.5% range as opposed to the 2.6% level that shares are trading at on a TTM basis. That's probably a bit too optimistic barring a major market pullback; however, I see no reason to rush out to buy at current levels.