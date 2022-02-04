ijeab/iStock via Getty Images

My thesis on OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) is simple. OneMain is in the business of lending their balance sheet out to places where other balance sheets won't go to folks who have less than stellar credit. As a direct but unintended consequence of post-GFC policy making - targeting risk reduction amongst otherwise too big to fail financial institutions - many folks in the near prime-to-subprime credit segment of the population were, and likely will remain, orphaned by mainstream lending institutions at least while their credit remains sub-stellar. And in my view, while there may be some churn, there will likely always be a portion of the population that fits into this category. And as sure as the sun will rise tomorrow, people in this category will undoubtedly run into periodic and unplanned episodes in their lives in which they need quick and efficient access to capital.

Having said that, it has been some time since I have written about OneMain Holdings. OMF just released their Q4 earnings report and I would argue there is a lot to like but you have to step back and consider the forest vs. the trees. Net interest income came in at $649MM during the quarter, bringing the total net interest income for FY21 to $2.834B - well above the $2B interest income figure generated in 2020 but it is important to note that a large drive for that difference was driven by provisions for losses (or lack thereof) as well as really low levels of realized losses on their receivables book. It is worth noting before everyone freaks out that provisions for finance receivables losses are starting to tick up - as they should - which results in some y/y declines on various KPI's.

Rational people should be expecting this as realized losses during 2020/2021 were unusually low due to the extraordinary monetary and fiscal stimulus efforts the government enacted to help bridge people through the impact of fits and starts in the economy driven by reactions to the global pandemic and so it should be no surprise that over the next few quarters increasing reserves for loss provisions will lead to some tougher y/y comparisons. But in my opinion these are short term issues and to place too much focus on the impact of some normalization in OMF's business is the wrong move.

In my opinion, investors should focus on the three C's in order to assess OneMain Holdings going forward:

1.) Capital returns

2.) Credit card

3.) Crafting a better story

First, the capital generation, allocation, and shareholder distributions/returns story unfolding at OMF is outstanding. The company announced a 36% increase in the regular dividend to $3.80/share which puts the current yield in excess of 7%. Additionally management is anchoring expectations to anticipate growing dividends going forward as well. The company bought back 6.7MM shares in FY21 and they announced an additional $1B share repurchase plan that extends to 2024 - with the explicit intention of deploying 1/3 of the authorized amount in 2022. At today's price around $50/share, that works out to nearly 15% of the shares outstanding that could be removed from the market. In my own valuation of the business (which is probably wrong) based on 130 million shares outstanding I come to $70 per share. Factoring in essentially the same business with 20 million shares removed gets to $80/85 per share. Add on the $11-12 per share in dividends that will be collected between now and the end of 2024 and before you know it starts to stack up to a fairly bullish scenario relative to today's price.

The second C investors should be monitoring is the credit card opportunity. In my view, the credit card is not currently represented in the current share price and all going well it could add a significant new line to the OMF's income streams in the future. In the slides prepared for investors they outline targeting $100-150MM in capital generation by 2025 - simply put a 5x multiple on that for the sake of simplicity and you get an additional $5-$7 per share of additional value by 2025 (assuming the share count becomes 110M by that time driven by share buybacks noted above) so call it an incremental 10/15% of additional value creation above and beyond what I have included in my own valuation of the base business.

And the final C is crafting a better story. I am not big into the whole narrative game but I cannot help but believe OMF has an opportunity to steal the narrative show from many of the other fin-tech co's - who have done a better job spinning up a story-line that translated to lofty valuations relative to OMF. If OneMain is able to drive some sort of financial mentorship service as part of their lending package that helps customers rebuild to a more structurally sound "other-side of the bridge", if you will, they will have a real opportunity to craft a better narrative that could eventually translate across to a higher valuation at some point in the future. As the company continues to invest in digital tools and capability and takes on new lines like the credit card, they are further enhancing their platform's capability and have a real opportunity to tell their story better which will hopefully allow them to capture a wider audience and hopefully some multiple expansion in the process.

In my view 2021 was a good year for the company and moreover the future looks sound and the stock looks undervalued. There are some logical limits to how much capital can be prudently deployed into OneMain's core lending market and the management team is doing exactly what investors should want them to do with the excess capital generated from the core business - invest what is needed to sustain and grow risk-adjusted returns going forward and return the rest to shareholders. In the short run, there are some factors that could spook some traders/investors into selling including normalization in losses/provisions for losses and depending on how financials react to changes in monetary policy, OMF could be susceptible to sell-offs that are driven by macro-factors i.e. not necessarily tied to deteriorations in OMF's core business. I personally believe based on the fundamentals of the core service plus growth opportunity of the card, and the capital allocation/returns policy, OMF is worth considerably more than $52 per share and thus cooler heads who focus on the longer term are more likely to prevail.

