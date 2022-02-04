peshkov/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Even with the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic and its resulting severe downturn in the rearview mirror, Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) remained under pressure during 2021 despite high oil prices, as my previous article discussed. Even after more time elapsing and oil prices rallying higher, sadly, it still sees their future looking increasingly questionable for any potential recovery and, by extension, so too their dividends that still only provide a low yield of 3.30%.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

*Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share and cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and also best captures the true impact upon their financial position.

Detailed Analysis

After seeing their operating cash flow demolished during their fiscal year 2021 to only $136.4m versus its previous result of $538.9m during their fiscal year 2020, they have seemingly started their fiscal year 2022 on a better foot, albeit whilst still burning cash. This has seen their operating cash flow for the first quarter of their fiscal year 2022 at negative $3.7m, which despite being anything but stellar is at least better or more aptly, less bad, than their result of negative $19.6m during the first quarter of their fiscal year 2021. Whilst this represents a positive improvement year-on-year, sadly, this does not carry through when instead viewed consecutively against their previous fiscal quarters, as the graph include below displays.

It can be seen that despite representing a noticeable improvement year-on-year, their operating cash flow actually slipped back significantly against the $78.4m, $31m and $46.6m results seen throughout the last three quarters of their fiscal year 2021. If the temporary working capital movements are removed from their results, it still shows that their most recent underlying operating cash flow of $30.9m during the first quarter of their fiscal year 2022 is only broadly in line with their equivalent results from the last three previous quarters. Even though this is thankfully not a step backwards, it nevertheless is still becoming increasingly concerning since oil prices have continued rallying strongly and the number of active oil and gas rigs has climbed higher, as the graphs included below display.

When conducting the previous analysis, the slowing rate of growth for the number of active oil and gas rigs was discussed, and now that more time has elapsed, it can be seen that this rate has failed to increase with the count rising to 610 versus the previous 533 back in early October 2021, which is far less than the projected circa 700 if the growth rate reconverged with its earlier pace. Despite slowing down, this still nonetheless means that there was higher drilling activity throughout the fourth quarter of their fiscal year 2021 and the first quarter of their fiscal year 2022 results that followed my previous analysis, yet this has not translated into any noticeable improvement to their struggling cash flow performance.

The lack of improvement leaves their future looking increasingly questionable, and whilst the prospects for the oil price rally to continue gives hope, the scant improvements are discouraging, which creates uncertainty of whether they will ever see a return to their pre-Covid-19 performance, especially since oil prices have already been trading above that point for half a year. Until there is a continued tangible improvement to their cash flow performance, their dividends remain risky because even their circa $30m quarterly underlying operating cash flow only translates into circa $120m per annum, which is barely above their dividend payments that were $109.1m during their fiscal year 2021. Since they obviously incur capital expenditure given the capital-intensive nature of their industry, which already reached $47.9m during the first quarter of their fiscal year 2022 alone, this clearly leaves them reliant upon debt financing and thus will continue eroding their once pristine financial position.

Whilst they have ended their fiscal years of 2020 and 2021 with a net cash position of $96.5m and $90.8m, respectively, their continued cash burn has now seen this switchback to a net debt position of $101m, which is actually quite a sizeable change for only one quarter. Apart from their negative free cash flow of $112.1m and dividend payments of $27.3m, this also stems from making a further $60.4m of share buybacks that appears likely to continue into the future, as per the commentary from management included below.

"We will continue to use that as a lever, you know together with our long standing 60 years of dividend payments and you know just one of the really great things about looking ahead is these are the discussions that we as a management team are having today and with our board about capital allocation and the cash build that we'll be having. So these options are the ones that are front and center for us, looking at the long standing dividend, the share buyback potential, and who knows, maybe a special dividend as we move through time. But we're still formulating those and still deliberating the exact methods; more to come on that."

-Helmerich & Payne Q1 2022 Conference Call.

Whilst on one hand, it is good to see management rewarding their shareholders by trying to optimize their capital structure and return unnecessary cash, on the other hand, if continued, it will begin increasing risks given their continued struggling cash flow performance, which could increase the risk premium on their shares, thereby impeding value creation. Thankfully their current net debt does not pose any issues because given their equity of $2.777b, it sees their gearing ratio at only a very low 3.51%, although this will need closer monitoring going forward if they continue winding down their cash balance and thus send their net debt higher because it could snowball and grow problematic in the medium-term. Since their net debt and thus leverage is obviously only very low, it would be rather pointless to assess their broader leverage in detail, but this may change in the future, especially if they continue with additional shareholder returns.

Thankfully their liquidity remains strong with a current ratio of 2.24 and a cash ratio of 1.11, which provides plenty of breathing room along with the further $750m remaining available under their credit facility. Whilst their nearest debt maturity is not until September 2031, their liquidity still also requires closer monitoring going forwards if management continues to burn through their cash balance, which is where it draws the majority of its current strength.

Conclusion

Considering the strong oil prices that have been consistently matching or exceeding its pre-Covid-19 level, their continued struggling cash flow performance is becoming concerning with their underlying operating cash flow not improving versus previous quarters. Sadly, this leaves their future looking increasingly questionable, but thankfully their financial position remains healthy with only very low leverage and, thus, I still believe that maintaining my hold rating is appropriate. Although if their leverage is pushed considerably higher through additional shareholder returns without a comparable improvement to their cash flow performance, this will quickly change to a sell rating in the future.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Helmerich & Payne's SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.