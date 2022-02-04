2d illustrations and photos/iStock via Getty Images

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) is an $800m-sized ETF that provides access to 100 dividend-paying companies in the emerging markets. The stocks are chosen based on the dividend yield after other screening and buffering criteria have been carried out.

Investment rationale

Emerging markets had a rough 2021, but so far this year, things have been a bit more sanguine. If you follow The Lead-Lag Report, you'd note that I had put out a tweet at the start of this year, highlighting the EM space as a rather intriguing proxy to play the mean-reversion card.

Firstly, do consider that the growth landscape here is not only expected to be better than other regions but is also likely to be more consistent. Take for instance the advanced economies that are only expected to deliver 3.9% growth this year before falling off even further in 2023 to 2.6%. Conversely, EMs are poised to deliver 4.8% growth this year and 4.7% in 2023.

I believe the smart investors are already making tactical rotations here; as pointed out in a recent edition of The Lead-Lag Report, the relative strength ratio measuring the performance of EM stocks to the S&P 500 recently crossed its 20DMA for the first time since March last year. This has the potential to serve as a crucial signal of intent.

Also, consider the attractive dividend dynamics on offer here. As mentioned in The Lead-Lag Report, conditions for the dividend segment are improving by the day as there's potential for recessionary and deflationary pressures to gather steam.

Then IHS Markit recently came out with its annual dividend report forecasts. After witnessing solid growth of 21% last year, global dividends are expected to continue to increase on that high base effect once again, coming in 6% higher. Crucially, note that dividend growth in emerging markets is expected to lead all regions, coming in 23% higher. This is miles ahead of what one can expect with companies in the US where aggregate pay-outs are only expected to come in 5.4% higher.

It's also worth noting that if you pick up DVYE at this price point, you get to lock in an exceptionally strong yield of 7.25%; over 6 months ago, you could only garner a little over 4.5%. DVYE's current yield becomes even more tantalizing when you consider that the flagship S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) currently only offers a yield component of only 3.6%.

Risks

Having covered the main rationale, I'd also like to highlight certain risks that investors ought to be mindful of before jumping into DVYE.

Firstly, note that the bulk of this portfolio is oriented towards two regions in particular; China and Russia that both jointly account for ~40% of the portfolio. Not a lot of people have been highlighting this, but I think it is important to consider the broader ramifications of China's zero-COVID policy and what sort of effect this could have on a post-Olympics environment. So far, at the drop of a hat, the country has been quick to go into lockdown. In a post-Olympics world, when cases will be ostensibly higher, what sort of restrictions are we looking at?

As pointed out in The Lead-Lag Report, at one point in January, Russian stocks were down 17% for the year but managed to bounce back with 11% gains after that. Risks of military action and geopolitical risks are likely to make this a dizzy terrain in the near future even if valuations are very attractive.

All in all, it's fair to say that over the last 12 months or so, these two regions have coalesced into very high-beta regions so investors who don't have the wherewithal and the stomach to digest elevated volatility would do well to perhaps not pursue something like DVYE.

Then also note that this is a portfolio that indulges in ample churn which translates into increased transaction costs; in the most recent fiscal, the portfolio turnover came in at a whopping 107%, a stark contrast to the asset class median of only 27%.

Finally, there's also the dollar trajectory to note; according to trends in the futures segment, you're looking at more than a three-quarter chance of three separate quarter-point hikes by the June meeting and a 66$ chance of at least five separate quarter-point hikes by the December meeting. This prospective aggressive pivot over the next 12 months is providing ample fuel to the dollar index which had recently breached the 97 mark for the first time since July 2020. Ongoing strength with the dollar is something that could weigh on DVYE.

Conclusion

As far as valuations go, it's hard not to be enthused by the relative disparity of high-yielding emerging market names and their counterparts from the S&P 500. On a weighted average forward P/E basis, DVYE only trades at a miserly multiple of 6.68x; contrast this with the holdings of SPYD that trade at a multiple that is more than 2x higher at 14.3x.

To conclude, DVYE is not without its fair share of risks but it also has some rather compelling qualities that cannot be dismissed. As noted in The Lead-Lag Report, current consensus estimates expect 7 rate hikes by the Fed over the next 18 months. There's a chance they may not necessarily go the distance and by H2 this year you may potentially witness slightly less hawkish rhetoric. If the market starts believing this is the case, then I believe high-beta risk assets such as DVYE could start witnessing ample flows well in advance.