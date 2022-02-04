Skyhobo/iStock via Getty Images

Skyrocketing Demand

The price for lithium has skyrocketed over the past few years as demand has ramped up. As of February 3, here's where prices stood in China (the world's primary lithium market), with carbonate and hydroxide having risen nearly ten percent over the past week:

Demand is expected to outpace supply over the next couple of years, a strong sign that lithium prices will only rise. I've discussed the drivers of lithium demand in more depth in an article from last fall that you can access here.

Lithium Supply and Demand Projections (Lithium Americas Corp.)

Additionally, the type of lithium demand is supposed to shift in favor of lithium hydroxide.

Lithium Hydroxide and Lithium Carbonate Relative Demand Projection (Livent)

However, it is worth noting that lithium hydroxide is often produced using carbonate as a feedstock and as a result will not be a zero-sum tradeoff with carbonate demand.

Recent Market Selloff

Lithium companies have seen their shares slide, even more so than the market, over the past few months after having an extraordinary run (up several hundreds of percent) before that. Given the recent selloff, I think this may be a great time to enter a long-term investment in lithium as a fundamental mineral for the ongoing energy transition. These companies are primarily in the pre-production stage and several of them are facing legal and technical challenges (viz. Rio Tinto (RIO) losing its license in Serbia) and as such are speculative, and perhaps high-risk investments. Nonetheless, I think the payoff could be immense and it is worth comparing the publicly traded lithium miners with each other based on their expected production if we are to decide which could make the best investment.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. has one of the strongest lithium pipelines of any publicly-traded company. The company is focusing on lithium carbonate and has three projects currently underway. Lithium Americas Corp has a ways to go, like most companies, until its first production from Thacker Pass or Pastos Grandes which are still under planning and construction. However, the company expects the first production from Caucharí-Olaroz this year, through a 49% JV with Ganfeng Lithium (OTCPK:GNENY) (OTC:GNENF). Once all of their mines are up and running the company could be looking at an incredible amount of production.

Annual Lithium Carbonate Production Estimates (tons of LCE): 83,600-133,400

Thacker Pass - 40,000 Stage 2: 80,000

Pastos Grandes - 24,000

Caucharí-Olaroz - 40,000 (19,600 LAC Share of 49% JV) Stage 2: 60,000 (29.4 LAC Share)



Piedmont Lithium (PLL)

Piedmont Lithium has a different approach than Lithium Americas, targeting Lithium Hydroxide production and having stakes in several other companies with offtake contracts for their production. Piedmont's projects are also further from production and contain less-clear breakdowns since assessments of production viability are still going on and ownership is complicated, particularly at its Abitibi site.

Annual Lithium Hydroxide Production Estimate (tons of LiOH): 60,000

Carolina: 30,000

Prospective additional US Site: 30,000

Annual Spodumene Production Estimate (tons of SC6): 505,000

Carolina: 242,000

Atlantic Lithium: 300,000 (Piedmont has an offtake contract for 50% of this volume - 150,000) Piedmont owns a 9.9% stake in Atlantic Lithium

Abitibi Hub: 113,000 (or 50% of all production of that is greater) Piedmont owns a 16.5% interest in Sayona Mining and 25% interest in this project.



Livent Corporation (LTHM)

Livent is a more established lithium producer with existing production and facilities to convert lithium carbonate to lithium hydroxide. The company's existing production comes from several sites, one near Piedmont Lithium, and they have expansions underway for both lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide production.

Annual Lithium Carbonate Production Estimate (tons of LCE): 60,000

Currently produces 20,000 per year, expected to rise to 40,000 by year-end 2023 and 60,000 in the long-term.

Annual Lithium Hydroxide Production Estimate (tons of LiOH): 55,000

Currently produces 25,000 per year, expected to rise to 30,000 by Q3 2022 and 55,000 in the long-term.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM)

SQM is a Chilean miner with significant current production of lithium, as well as other chemicals. The company is looking to scale up production meaningfully in the current year. About 30% of the company's current gross profit comes from lithium; the rest comes from other chemicals.

Annual Lithium Carbonate Production Estimate (tons of LCE): 180,000

Current Production: 120,000

Mid-2022 Expected Capacity: 180,000

Annual Lithium Hydroxide Production Estimate (tons of LiOH): 55,000

Current Antofagasta Production: 21,500 Mid-2022 Expected Capacity: 30,000

Mt. Holland JV: 50,000 (50% JV, SQM Share: 25,000)

Standard Lithium (SLI)

I mention Standard Lithium but don't include it in the comparison because of the short report that came out today (to which you can read the company's response here). Shares cratered more than 25% on the news; this could be a great buying opportunity but investors need to carefully evaluate the validity of the company and short-sellers' (there have been others) statements before making any purchases.

Comparison

All companies mentioned in this article have varying levels of existing production and viability/certainty of future production. As such, the numbers below should be taken with a grain of salt and a healthy dose of skepticism. For the sake of comparison and assessment for my readers, I have not applied a discount rate to these revenue projections, but applying and re-assessing with one in mind is highly encouraged for anyone considering an investment in a company mentioned. Furthermore, current lithium prices are not the same as the prices will be when this production finally hits the market and some of these companies may have additional JVs or offtake agreements by then that peel off production by thousands of tons.

Company Production Per Year (estimated tons) Est. Annual Revenue (USD) Price/Est. Revenue Lithium Americas 83,000-133,400 LCE $4.9-7.9 billion 0.71/0.44 Piedmont Lithium 60,000 LiOH; 505,000 SC6 $4.14 billion 0.18 Livent Corporation 60,000 LCE, 55,000 LiOH $6.18 billion 0.60 SQM 180,000 LCE; 55,000 LiOH $13.26 billion 1.25

Conclusion

The future of lithium demand looks bright for the companies mining it. After a selloff of 30%+ over the past two months, their shares are starting to look attractive. Investors need to recognize that these companies are still fairly speculative in many ways-with production several years out and still under exploration in many cases-but this article seeks to help compare the larger players in the industry. Piedmont Lithium is the cheapest relative to potential revenue but has less-certain production than the other three who have current production (Livent and SQM) or are looking to begin production within the year (Lithium Americas). There are additional geopolitical risks to consider as well, as Rio Tinto just showed us when protests closed their project before it ever produced. With all this in mind, I still think now may be a great buying opportunity for investors looking to get in on the long-term growth potential of lithium.