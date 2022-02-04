Neles Oyj (MXTOF) CEO Simo Saaskilahti on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Neles Oyj (OTCPK:MXTOF) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 4, 2022 7:00 AM ET

Rita Uotila - Vice President of Investor Relations

Simo Saaskilahti - Interim President & Chief Executive Officer

Antti Kansanen - SEB

Tom Skogman - Carnegie

Tomi Railo - DNB

Welcome to Neles 2021 Financial Statement Review Briefing. Interim President and CEO, Simo Saaskilahti, will be presenting the results followed by a Q&A session.

Please also take a note of the disclaimer related to the merger consideration in the United States. So the merger consideration shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered, sold or delivered within or into the United States, except persons to an applicable exception of or in a transaction not subject to the Securities Act.

And now Simo, please go ahead.

Simo Saaskilahti

Okay. Thank you, Rita. I will first -- and good afternoon, everybody. I will first talk through the highlights of the fourth quarter. And then also review the main highlights, main developments during '21. And then a few words about kind of the priority for '22. It was a positive ending to a challenging year. 20% organic order growth in Q4, actually, the reported growth of 27%, but from comparable organic basis, 20% is a pretty good growth for the fourth quarter.

The positive situation in pulp, paper and bioproducts continued in the fourth quarter. Same can be said about the services that has been on good level the whole year and continued on the fourth quarter. What we saw then on our fourth quarter is the continued recovery of our MRO-driven business. To give you all some day-to-day and distribution business of Neles. And that business took a hit in '20 due to the pandemic and now in particular, towards the end of the fourth quarter result as we continued recovery. Chemicals, oil and gas project market situation remained weak. It's been weak for the whole year. And that was the case on the fourth quarter also. However, we did see signs of improvement at the end of the year, the projects that have -- that are in the sales funnel, we are expecting that we are now moving closer than being avoided, and expect that there will be better activities in the first half of this current year.

We achieved solid sales volumes and our good sales volumes which supported solid profitability. And also, I want to highlight good free cash flow for the whole year and especially in the fourth quarter. We completed -- or we were able to announce two nice milestones with regard to our strategy of diversifying ourselves to new customer industries. First one, which was already kind of being announced earlier, but what happened is that we closed the transaction of the Flowrox valve and pump business. This transaction gives us -- gives Neles a new -- some important products, for example, pinch valves that are in demand in the metals and mining industry. It will also provide a lot of the knowledge about these markets and the good channels, and we are now in the process of integrating that into Neles.

The other kind of nice reported milestone regarding the diversification strategy was a publication of Neles being -- making partnership with [indiscernible]. The set off basically providing our valve solutions for green hydrogen application. We've been working systematically in creating a position in these growing industries in the very early stages and we want to be sharing the beginnings. We have a good starting position as industrial gases is a traditional strength area. So from that point of view, our vows fit well. And finally, another thing that the Board of Directors has made a proposal to the AGM of dividend of €0.266 per share.

And then looking a bit more into the kind of the numbers. So orders received €170 million, 27% reported growth and in comparable currencies and organic basis 20% growth. Sales, €174 million, 12% growth and then with -- out of which organic component was 8%. Services sales, 9%, so that is a good development. But then actually, we saw -- as you can note, we saw growth in other businesses that was higher mainly in the MRO side. The reason is that also the situation a year ago was worse in there. So the rebound is therefore a bit higher, but we are quite pleased with the progress of the services sales growth throughout the year and also in the fourth quarter. And adjusted EBITDA of €26.8 million, 15% of sales. Adjustment items, €1.9 million, and they are relating to merger and acquisitions and other arrangements relating to Valmet or the ongoing process for -- to those Valmet merger.

Looking a bit closer than into the different market areas. North America has had a good year, pretty impressive 61% growth compared to the last quarter of '20. And overall, as you can see, the market activity has been good there, and our teams have been very successful growing the business. EMEIA, we are seeing a trend of growth. It's mainly driven by the services and MRO. The project business in this market area has been -- has remained quite weak. APAC, the project situation was in comparable terms, a little bit better. But about then on the other hand, in '20, we had very strong order intake in the market area. So from that point of view, we went down in the project activities. Services and MRO growth did improve during the year. And a similar story in South America, a good progress in the services and MRO and the difference with previous year is mainly that this year, there were much less projects.

Looking then at the balance sheet end of the year, the main year is that now you will see the impact of the Flowrox acquisition, mainly the intangible assets and then a bit in the inventories. Overall, basically, the cash position is pretty close to what it was a year ago despite the dividends and the acquisition we made. So quite pleased with the operating cash flows. And balance sheet ratios remain on pretty solid level, net debt €81 million on year-end, 27%.

And then, summarizing the market situation and the outlook. As you can see on the bottom of paper Bio projects for quite a long time of -- quite a few quarters, we see that on a good level, and we expect that to continue in the next 6 months. As mentioned, chemicals, oil and gas projects, '21 was a weak year. '22 -- sorry, '20, beginning of the year was quite good, and then we crossed the satisfactory and finally weak.

Now as I mentioned, Q4 was weak. But we believe that the projects in the sales funnel start to move and the activity in that business will improve to satisfactory next 6 months. And so this is an MRO-driven, mainly in the beginning of the year, we saw a very development of services. And then throughout the year, also the MRO side has been getting better. And in the Q4, we were -- already in some market areas, we were in a good level and in some in satisfactory. So it's kind of there between satisfactory and good overall. And from the demand side, we expect that the development -- positive development will continue. Of course, we are still facing the COVID pandemic, which can have an impact in this picture. And then more on the supply side, we take a note that the challenges in global logistics and component availability continues to be there, and they will continue also in the first half at least, which will create some uncertainties.

Taking a bit like a whole year perspective, I've already talked through the comments about the market, outlook and situation. So maybe focusing a bit more on the strategic achievements. Also, I think, I covered a couple of milestones here mentioning the diversification that, that is executed. Another kind of important point about the year is that we actually had a pretty good year in terms of launching new products or new product platforms. We are systematically working on keeping our products competitive so that they meet the requirements of the future product industries and competitive and on that note, there were some important milestones achieved. For example, we launched the first products from our new butterfly valve platform. We extended our -- control of our offering to cover better solutions that require higher temperatures, for example, in power and then refining industries; these are important enablers for future growth.

Safety-wise, we see ourselves comparing -- benchmarking to similar companies. Our sales record is quite good. Our LTIF, on the other hand, is flat at 1.3 throughout the year. But what was positive was that we were able to report many records in our facilities of really long periods of operations without accidents. Of course, we are not happy at the current level because the LTIF is not zero, so we will continue to work towards that.

And then finally, also supporting the profitability, we did -- let's say, we were taking quite careful approach in managing the cost, and ensuring the profitability, in particular in the beginning of the year. But despite that, we were still able to progress many of these activities underlying our strategy. And here, we have a couple of examples, but then under the hood, there also many other positive developments.

And then going a bit more on the -- on our annual basis looking at the numbers. So 212 -- sorry, €625 million orders received, 6% growth comparable would have been 7%, so pretty close. And also sales, €611 million, 6% -- or an organic percent -- basis, 7% growth. Like I said, services sales, 15% growth and backlog growing overall 9%. Adjusted EBITA, €86.8 million, or 14% of sales. And again, mentioning that there were adjustment items that during the year relate to the M&A and then the arrangements and also long-term incentive plans changes relating to those M&A situations.

And looking a bit more kind of long term. So overall, we've been talking about our resilient business model. But yes, you can see that there are some cycles, but overall, we have been able to grow faster than the market. In the beginning of the COVID pandemic in '20, our business volumes orders were down 14%. Now we are kind of -- we were able to achieve 6% growth. So bouncing back despite the fact that in oil and gas projects, chemical project, it was a full year in orders. This is the underlying picture of the resilience of our business model. So in the bottom, you will see the OpEx doing business, which is services and what we call the MRO business maintenance return and operations related business. I think in the big picture, this is what many people call -- many companies call products and services or aftermarket business. That is typically 2/3 of our business, and we have been steadily growing.

The CapEx-driven business mainly consists of projects and projects we mean, large valve deliveries that are related to customer CapEx spending. And there, you can see more in the history more volatility. 2020 was a bit of an exceptional year. We had good process order intake, steel projects continued, and the momentum continued throughout the year in pulp and paper. And in the beginning of the year, there was still kind of some momentum in oil and gas and chemicals. Whereas the COVID pandemic hit was quite unusually, we got a hit in our OpEx-driven business, which is the more resilient and stable. And then the ratio of 1/3 to more than 60-40. And now this year, it's bringing back to more normal or maybe even a bit more OpEx-driven heavy the order mix. Like I said, we have significant differences in the project business, market situations between pulp and paper and then oil and gas.

Looking at, a bit, the split of our business by end customer segments. Pulp, paper and bio share of Neles sales was already at, historically speaking, on a high -- on a good or high level or a big share of the business was in 2020, and that relative share continues to grow in '21. Other industries currently includes all the metals and mining and then there are a lot of other industries where we sell, and of course, with the acquisition and progress we will be making with Flowrox, and hopefully we will be soon reporting that as a separate segment here. But in a big picture, no kind of dramatic changes here, of course, highlighting the strength in the pulp and paper and bio side of our business.

Net working capital-wise or cash flow-wise, like I said, pretty nice free cash flow supported by profitability, but also there were good elements in terms of our managing or our net working capital. Receivables, we did pay attention to kind of continuing to manage those, and we achieved positive results. The terms improved quite well. The inventory side, we will see that, that has gone up. It's partially there's an element of Flowrox acquisition impacting that. But then the challenging logistics situations component and availability and overall ensuring that we have the resources we were -- we basically -- the inventories went up, and the comparable terms were quite flat or even slightly higher than a year ago.

Free cash flow side, then the CapEx was €11 million, and we were actually expecting it to be a little bit higher. So some items were delayed and to this year, and as you know also the CapEx profile was pretty heavy or kind of most of it happened in the end of the year in fourth quarter. And then looking at the cash conversion rates here and the CapEx side. So CapEx, what we -- it was basically continue to be related to our systems renewals and operations development.

And then finally noting that the dividend proposal of €0.266 per share, totaling €40 million corresponding to 70.3% of Neles net earnings fees, the proposal made by the Board for the Annual General Meeting. And very quickly what's going on now, we have announced, and you may have noticed, that we announced a new operating model, which is the idea is that we will accelerate the execution of our current strategy. We are focusing on and giving more focus to developing a long-term growth position in our existing industries. Our existing industries are an exciting phases thereof of renewal between the customers. You need -- we want to work close with the customer niche and expand our premium position there, but also systematically working on selected areas to find new industries, metals and mining and the renewable energy as 2 good examples.

The other point about that is that we want to continue developing our processes from a more customer-centric point of view. In that way, improve customer satisfaction and capture more opportunities in both in projects, but also in the MRO and services side.

Flowrox integration will continue; I believe we have a good start there, and we will now make sure that the team that we are able to grow the business and also find a cross-sell synergies. And also, among other things of developing our executing our strategy, we expect that we will continue to launch new expansions of our product offering, like I said, reaching new key applications, ensuring competitiveness, ensuring leading performance of our offering and that way making sure that we are competitive now, we're competitive in the future.

And that's 2021 in a nutshell. Thank you.

Rita Uotila

Thank you, Simo. Operator, now we are ready to take some questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Antti Kansanen of SEB. Please go ahead.

Antti Kansanen

Yes, hi. Thanks for taking my question. It's Antti from SEB; two questions actually. First on the profitability outlook for this year. Could you comment a little bit what -- how we should think about both the gross profit and referring kind of phasing of cost inflation and price increases? And then secondly, I mean, the world is opening up, your markets are turning to growth. What kind of needs or pressures do you see to perhaps ramp up SG&A marketing capital costs and so forth? So I'll start with that.

Simo Saaskilahti

Okay, thanks. Yes, we -- the kind of the long-term or midterm growth equation is that we want to grow faster than the market and maintain a solid industry-leading profitability of over 15% EBITDA, and that continues to be the kind of the [indiscernible]. So like I said, the optimistic signals or positive signals supporting growth in the markets. We will then, obviously, carefully, ramp up our kind of sales footprint with an excellent rate R&D etcetera. We are -- as we are getting proof that this growth is increasing, so that marketing [ph] and of course, we are seeing that today inflation and the continued kind of the logistics cost, etcetera, they continue to be challenges. We are taking actions. We are following that closely. We are taking actions. The sales -- but also, of course, in our procurement side [ph] and mitigate that impact that continues to be a risk [indiscernible].

Antti Kansanen

Okay. I'm just thinking about the gross margin. I mean is there any reason to expect any notable deviation from one way or another in this year and just thinking about how the phasing of certain inflationary elements hit your P&L.? I'm not too familiar on that side of things.

Simo Saaskilahti

Well, overall speaking, like I said, that there are some pressures there. And also once we are seeing the projects kind of coming and supporting the goal, they will typically have some [ph] effect on that, but of course, they will [indiscernible] creating future installed base, and they are good business. So -- but no, I wouldn't say that there's any kind of -- we're expecting anything like dramatic abrupt changes. But of course, the pressures, like what I mentioned, are there, and we had [indiscernible].

Antti Kansanen

Okay, fair enough. And then the second question was on [indiscernible] agreement regarding the green hydrogen economy. Could you perhaps describe that a little bit more in detail? Is there some type of exclusivity in the deal for either of the partners? And is there any way to maybe quantify the opportunity of, let's say, for electrolysis plant whether it's the size of the plant, the capacity or otherwise. What type of business this could be, let's say, midterm for you?

Simo Saaskilahti

I will not go into discussing the specifics of software agreement, but we are seeing that overall that the green hydrogen is still in early phases, but we are seeing that, that part doesn't happen. Discussions are starting to happen globally. And our aim is that we want to be early in the game. We want to be ensuring [ph] that we are working with the customers and developing those. And we -- the indications that we have seen is that it can be a good business for us.

Antti Kansanen

Is the product very kind of something that you already do on the, of course, oil or gas side? Or is it something that you need to kind of invest some R&D to develop it further? Or how does it work from a technical point of view?

Simo Saaskilahti

We are a leading company for the -- how do you say -- well, let me industrial gases and handling challenging gases. So from that point of view, we do have the technologies, we have the fix. But of course, we will be that one of the points why we want to work with these customers to see that -- particular requirements that would make [Technical Difficulty].

Antti Kansanen

All right. Thanks so much. That's all for me.

Our next question comes from the line of Tom Skogman of Carnegie. Please go ahead.

Tom Skogman

Yes, good afternoon. I would like to get an update on the competition authority process. How is the progress going there? Is there any other uncertainty than Brazil left? And do you also expect that everything will be filled and down on April 1?

Simo Saaskilahti

I kindly ask you to actually ask this question from Valmet or there was also some comments made yesterday in wellness call, our investor call. This process is well Valmet led. So it's better that we speak to them, and I will comment on that.

Tom Skogman

Okay. Then in the merger combination agreement, it says that you will pay a dividend to your shareholders of up to €2. I think we are getting very close to this. I think your shareholders would really appreciate to understand whether this means that you will pay to us now when the world economy has normalized, do you have additional strong earnings, etcetera or is there still some uncertainty why you would not pay €2?

Simo Saaskilahti

Well, our Board -- this is really a matter of our Board. And I just maybe note that, of course, they have asked for renewal of this authority and that they will have the authority to pay that up to €2. That's all I can say.

Tom Skogman

So if the Board supports €2, then you will pay €2 basically, I mean. And Valmet doesn't have any majority in the Board to understand it. So it's in the interest of your shareholders to get out the dividend, of course.

Simo Saaskilahti

Sorry, what was the question?

Tom Skogman

Yes. I mean it's in the interest of your shareholders to get out €2 per share as an extra dividend and I mean, if it's a Board decision and unless Valmet has a majority in the Board, it should be very clear that you will pay out €2 because it's been in interest of your shareholders.

Simo Saaskilahti

I think trust that probably is the positions both of the shareholders will have. So I really don't have any comment to that.

Tom Skogman

Yes. But there are no real reasons why you would not pay out €2?

Simo Saaskilahti

Again, like I said, it is really a matter of our Board to comment.

Tom Skogman

Okay. And this hydrogen trade agreement was [indiscernible] group and to what type of product in green hydrogen it is? What kind of applications?

Simo Saaskilahti

Okay. Well, it's related to the facilities for producing green hydrogen. So electrolyzers, etcetera.

Tom Skogman

Yes. And so it's for electrolyzers. It's not for logistics or...

Simo Saaskilahti

No, no. We are more...

Tom Skogman

[Indiscernible] for the value chain.

Simo Saaskilahti

That's where we have the strongest point.

Tom Skogman

And if you think longer term, is there any reason you would not be big in logistics in green hydrogen, if we build up new pipeline and new infrastructure in Europe, for instance? You have products that are suitable for that or not?

Simo Saaskilahti

Yes. I think that our offering is the strongest in the production side because of the historic reason, but of course, we are looking into the whole chain. And -- but this is now where we are starting.

Tom Skogman

Okay. All right, thank you. That's all for me.

[Operator Instructions] Next question comes from the line of Tomi Railo of DNB. Please go ahead.

Tomi Railo

Hi Simo, this is Tomi from DNB. Question on the orders in the fourth quarter, really strong growth in the MRO. You mentioned that the comparison was easy but still wondering if there was anything particular relating to any certain business or so if you can comment on that.

Simo Saaskilahti

Okay, thanks. I think one thing that is very visible is that it's the good progress in North America that if you look at the kind of year-over-year comparison. That is one big factor, but that's not the only thing. I think we are seeing good progress in the MRO side and service side across the kind of the geographies and businesses. It's -- but North America really was the biggest positive contributor.

Tomi Railo

Second question. Calculating open the business or end market sales. We can, of course, see that chemicals and gas came down last year as the markets were weak. Can you talk a little bit about the backlog and visibility if we should expect the chemicals and gas to return to sales growth this year? And so -- or is growth based on pulp and paper and oil as in last year?

Simo Saaskilahti

No, it's really when I talk about the chemical downstream and chemicals or oil and gas and chemicals. It's a mix of various kind of oil and gas chemicals. And like I said, that we are expecting that those projects will start to kind of materialize in the first half. Now typically there's a least time for delivering projects. So -- but I would expect that we should see also on the sales side, some impact of that towards end of the year.

Tomi Railo

Okay, thank you.

And we have no further questions on the phone at this time.

Rita Uotila

Okay. Well, if that's all the questions we have this time, thank you for participating. And then just a reminder that the AGM is coming up on March 22. So have a good weekend, everyone, and thank you for participating.

Simo Saaskilahti

Thank you.