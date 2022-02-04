KeithBinns/E+ via Getty Images

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) is a leading designer and manufacturer of powerboats, performance sports boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats which they market under eight brands. Malibu Boats states that they hold the #1 market share position in the U.S. for performance boats and are #1 in several size categories of sterndrive. The company is also among the leaders in outboard fishing boats.

Consumer demand continues to be strong in the industry and Malibu Boats has seen record revenue and EPS results. The company believes that consumer demand will remain strong in FY22, and they expect full year FY22 revenue growth to surpass 20%. Currently, the stock is trading significantly below its 5-year average, despite its performance. I believe that may represent an opportunity, and I see the current fair value for Malibu Boats at $82.50.

Company Logo (Malibu Boats)

Source for image, data, and information: Malibu Boats

The Company

Like many a great company, Malibu Boats was born from a desire to build on something already available but not quite meeting the needs for what it was designed. Powerboats needed someone to build them who was also best to understand the need of a skier. In the case of Malibu Boats that was in the form of 6 friends in California who loved to waterski. Those friends started the company in 1982 with innovations to make boats perform better for their needs, and they named the company after the location where water sports are a way of life.

As watersports grew, Malibu Boats grew along with it. Waterskiing remains very popular, but many other activities are available such as tubing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing. Malibu Boats offers a variety of options for such enthusiasts across its brand assortment, and they also include options for other recreational activities and fishing.

Brands (Malibu Boats)

Malibu Boats strives to maintain its leadership through continued innovation. Perhaps one of its most notable innovations came with its "Surf Gate" technology. This patented process allows for electronic compensation for ballast changes that allow for more optimal surf quality wakes. Prior to Surf Gate boaters needed to manually shift ballast and passengers from one side to the other to achieve the same effect. This and other Surf Brand technology also allows riders to control the wave, its shape, and its size.

Surfing Technology (Malibu Boats)

Malibu Boats also credits its success to an extensive vertical integration strategy in its manufacturing process. This is an ongoing initiative as the company continually reviews its production methods and is looking for ways to become their own supplier of parts or finished products. The company has added manufacturing of boat trailers, towers and tower accessories, machined and billet parts, and soft grip flooring. The company has also begun producing some of its own engines.

Each integrated part or product reduces the potential for supply issues or dependence on third-party manufacturers. Also, integrated production provides for higher margin per boat. The more vertically integrated the company becomes the greater control they have over the design process. Also, it allows them to be more open for customization, and it provides a higher degree of quality control.

Like most all companies, Malibu Boats was impacted by the pandemic. Production levels decreased significantly, but consumer demand increased as people sought to entertain with outdoor activities. Some of Malibu Boats' dealers suspended operations for a time, but the company is not aware of any dealers or suppliers that have closed permanently.

Malibu Boats sees an order backlog of unprecedented proportions. Dealerships are not experiencing any significant increase in dealer inventory as most all boats are sold as soon as they arrive on the lot. The company believes that over 90% of new boats supplied in Q2 FY22 will be sold in the 2nd quarter.

Supply pressures are weighing on the company's ability to meet demand. Malibu Boats has been able to increase prices with no apparent effect on orders, and the company states that it is not seeing order cancellations. Malibu Boats' boats sell in ranges from thousands of dollars to over $1 million and the company sees its demographic as having a lot of money. The company is working with a trend it sees towards larger boats with more features catering to a higher-end buyer. They believe the current backlog may even be fueling further demand as consumers realize the importance of being on a waitlist, or risk even longer waits for not being on the list.

Malibu Boats appears to be well-positioned for some time to come. They report some models already sold out for 2022 and well into 2023. Pricing increases will serve to increase margins, as they have already helped offset the volume declines from decreased production. Once supply issues become resolved Malibu Boats appears to be able to capitalize well as they fill the backlog of consumer demand, and that may also include the rebuilding of dealer inventories.

Boat Types (Malibu Boats)

Competition and Growth Potential

Malibu Boats operates in a highly competitive category with other large boat manufacturers such as Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT), as an example. Malibu Boats also competes with several small independent manufacturers. They see their competition based mainly on brand, price, and performance. Malibu Boats states that their overall market share has increased since 2008, but notes that some competitors are more aggressive and have introduced options to answer Malibu Boats' patented Surf Gate system.

Malibu Boats believes it maintains a strong competitive advantage on several fronts. The company notes its strong dealer network with 300 locations in the U.S. and Canada, and 100 additional international locations. They believe their dealer network allows them to distribute their products more efficiently than others, and the company is always looking for new dealership opportunities in underserved areas.

Malibu Boats plans to compete and grow by continuing to add new models each year that meet the price points and feature options that customers desire. They plan to continue to lead in innovation and to expand on their categories to maintain lucrative margins. As mentioned, they plan to continue their vertical integration strategy and they also continue to pursue acquisitions of brands that fit well for the company. Recent acquisitions include brands such as Cobalt, Pursuit, and Maverick.

Desirable acquisitions include those which may be immediately accretive excluding costs, such as was the case with Maverick. New acquisitions provide opportunities to replace outdated products within the new brand's offerings, and they provide the opportunity to introduce new products under the new brand. Also, newly acquired brands may benefit greatly once the company's existing vertical integration is applied to areas within the new brand that would benefit from integration, thus improving margins.

And simply, acquisitions add revenue and new customer relationships. Malibu Boats was able to purchase Maverick with nearly half of the expense paid in cash and it immediately expanded the company's offerings in saltwater outboard boats, and at a new price point.

Apparently, Malibu Boats sees a lot of potential with Maverick. The company is building a new facility and expects to begin manufacturing new boats there in the second half of FY22. This one project alone is expected to double revenue for the Maverick brand once it is fully operational.

Valuation

Malibu Boats is delivering on performance. The heavy consumer demand and exercised pricing power have bolstered revenue as evidenced in the graph below.

Revenue Graph (Macrotrends)

As you can see, there was a bit of a pullback in revenue from the two previous quarter's results. The revenue drop may help explain the current drop in the market price, as the price fell significantly since earnings were released. But it's worth noting that the first quarter of FY22 was still historically very strong.

The TTM EPS is currently $5.50 and, at the P/E of this writing of about 11.7, the current market price is over $64.00. Company guidance was not specific, but generally, the company indicated that Q2 FY22 should be like Q1 FY22. If this is the case for EPS, then dropping Q2 FY21 data and replacing with an estimated $1.28, (repeating Q1 FY22), would yield a TTM EPS of $5.77. With the current P/E of about 12, you might expect the share price to adjust to around $69.00.

But I believe the current market P/E is not providing the full value of the current condition of the company. The 5-year average P/E for Malibu Boats is 18.73 as shown in the image below.

P/E Ratio (YCharts)

If the supply issues were resolved, and if Malibu Boats was meeting the consumer demand, I think it would be fair to say the 5-year average P/E should apply, and that would yield a current fair market price of $5.50 x 18.73, or $103.02.

This should be the direction the company is heading to once issues are resolved and if consumer demand remains high. The company appears confident in that demand at least for the next year or so. For my analysis, I see some questions on how much longer supply issues will persist, and I will add in a measure of uncertainty on consumer demand, although I assume they should know their demand outlook.

But for me, I'll split the difference in the current P/E and the average P/E which yields an expected P/E of about 15. I believe the upgrade credits the company for its potential while adding some cushion for uncertainties. With that in mind, I believe the current fair market value for Malibu Boats is $82.50 ($5.5 x 15). I could easily see more value soon if the earnings reports substantiate the positive trends. This could come from higher TTM EPS of course, or from a strengthening case for a further upgrade in P/E.

Risks

The company provides a full list of risks in its annual filing. I recommend reading that in its entirety, but I will add a few notes.

The mentioned supply costs are one of the most obvious risks. The company does acknowledge that increases in costs such as labor costs may adversely affect margins this fiscal year. The company is holding a higher rate of labor on hand in anticipation of a return to full operating levels, but until those levels are reached margins will be tighter.

If economic conditions were to take a large, or even moderate, downturn this could affect the volume of sales. Malibu Boats believes its clientele is somewhat less susceptible to those conditions, but the severity of conditions can change that, just as consumer desires and trends may also shift.

Despite costs concerns and other risks, the company does anticipate the mentioned 20% plus gain in revenue for FY 22, and adjusted EBITDA margins of about 19.5%.

Final Thoughts

Malibu Boats, like many other companies and retailers, is seeing a good scenario in the latter stages of the pandemic. Consumer demand is high, inventories are low, promotional needs are minimal, and throw in a little pricing power to top it off. The main thing they need is more inventory, and continued consumer demand.

The supply issues should correct, and it's a good chance that this company will get to enjoy a sustained period of filling that demand at a good margin. You can always start talking about when demand will reverse, but until then this company looks poised to reap benefits.

Malibu Boats is another example of an American dream turned into reality. Six surfers who probably started the company motivated by a need to find a way to enjoy their activity for their selves as much as anything. Growing into a massive company may have just been a side effect.

But big successful companies are ready for any economic condition or any level of consumer demand. The company has made several acquisitions and they keep going about their strategy to vertically integrate. It's hard to say if increased consumer demand lasts a few more months or a few more years, but I believe that Malibu Boats has positioned itself admirably and it can be well on the way back to its average P/E or better.

Boat Wideview (Malibu Boats)

You can enjoy what you see happening or worry about what may happen. Or maybe just hop on the boat and forget about it all for a while.