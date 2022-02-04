Art Wager/E+ via Getty Images

Wall Street being a notoriously impatient place, it's not so surprising that turnaround stories are so often overlooked in their early stages - usually, turnaround plans involve a lot of near-term pain and execution risk with no certainty on that outcome. When they work, though, the rewards can be substantial.

Writing about Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) back in July (ahead of the company's September strategic update), I was cautious on the near-term valuation and outlook, but still bullish and I thought that there were solid arguments for long-term investors to stay put. The shares subsequently spent some time below $60 and are pretty much where they were when I last wrote, underperforming the banking sector by a noticeable amount.

My feelings haven't changed. I think CEO Holmes has put a good plan in place, and while there is execution risk, I think that's outweighed by the opportunities this restructuring will unlock. Higher spending may well keep a lid on the share price for a while longer, but I think the long-term return potential makes this a name to consider if you believe management is pursuing the right plan for the business.

A Revenue-Driven Core Beat For The Fourth Quarter

After a shaky third quarter, Texas Capital came back to end the year on a positive note. The beat wasn't particularly large on a core pre-provision basis, and much of the bottom-line upside was driven by reserve releases, but a core beat is still better than a miss.

Revenue declined almost 18% from the year-ago level, but rose 2% sequentially and came in about 2% better than expected. Net interest income fell 13% yoy and rose more than 1% qoq, a modest beat of about $0.01/share. Net interest margin actually ticked up slightly (1bp qoq), but did still miss expectations due to excess liquidity. Fee income declined 51% yoy and rose 3% on a core basis (excluding a large OREO gain), but still came in above expectations and chipped in another $0.04/share of upside.

Expenses declined 2% from the year-ago period and rose 4% sequentially, missing expectations by a modest amount and clawing back $0.03/share of the revenue upside. Pre-provision profits declined 38% yoy and almost 3% qoq but still beat expectations and drove a $0.03/share beat.

Tangible book value per share rose 2% sequentially to $57.14, and the CET1 ratio increased 40bp to 11.1%.

Paying Today For Success Tomorrow

Texas Capital surprised the Street with its September strategic update, particularly with respect to the amount of opex spending management was going to do in pursuit of restructuring and repositioning the business for long-term success. A lot of the extra spending is going to be targeted at hiring and product development to build up new lines of business and strengthen existing operations to make them more competitive.

The bank is effectively doubling down on business lending but will be creating clearer segmentation between business banking (smaller businesses), middle market banking, and corporate banking. I think this is a sound strategy, particularly in the context of a move towards more relationship-driven banking, as it will allow teams to better understand their customer base and offer them tailored solutions (the needs, priorities, and concerns of a corporation are not the same as a small family business).

Building up the service side of the business is another significant priority and near-term cost driver. Texas Capital is going to be launching a more comprehensive investment banking business; the company has already secured FINRA approval and has a leadership team in place, with a targeted rollout of new products and services in Q3'22. Management hopes to generate 10% of its fee revenue from this business in 2025.

Texas Capital will also continue to build other service offerings like treasury services. Not only are i-banking and treasury services a way to generate more revenue from the customer base, but they are also a way of generating stickier long-term relationships. This bank had a 75% deposit beta in the last tightening cycle ('15 to '18), almost double its peer group, and a more service-rich, relationship-based approach to banking relationships should improve that.

These strategic moves are doing to lead to double-digit operating expense growth in 2022, although management has guided to positive operating leverage in the second half of 2022. Longer term, management believes these moves can lead to a doubling of ROTCE (to over 12.5%) by 2025.

Outlook for Texas Capital

With an asset-sensitive balance sheet and improving loan demand, I do upside to management's initial revenue growth guidance of low single-digit to mid-single-digit growth in '22; a target that was made earlier in 2021 with no anticipation of rate hikes and that hasn't been revised since.

I see the possibility of upside on revenue, but I would be surprised if that translates into much upside on profits in 2022 - I expect that management would look to use any near-term revenue upside as an opportunity to front-load more expenses and more of the restructuring plan. I'm fine with that, but less patient investors may not be.

Relative to my earlier expectations, Texas Capital's strategic plan is going to drive substantially lower near-term profits (2022 and 2023), but higher profits in 2024 and beyond, and net-net I think shareholders will be better off for this process. Clearly, I'm assuming and expecting that this strategic plan is the right one and that management can execute on it; I believe the new veteran leadership team helps support that belief, but this is still a "show me" story.

With these changes, I expect Texas Capital to be a mid-teens grower on a long-term core earnings basis, but I don't expect much in the way of capital returns (dividends and/or buybacks) for a while - management has made it clear that reinvesting in the growth of the business is their priority now.

The Bottom Line

Valuing Texas Capital really comes down to how comfortable you are assuming/modeling that this strategic plan will produce the expected results. The shares aren't cheap on near-term metrics like ROTCE-P/TBV or P/E, and I wouldn't expect them to be, as the company is taking on a lot of near-term costs to drive improved long-term results. That said, if my estimates of mid-teens core earnings growth prove accurate, the shares are undervalued below $70 and offer double-digit annualized return potential from here.

Texas Capital isn't going to be suitable for everyone. There's a better than average chance that the shares underperform as other banks post better revenue and profit numbers in 2022 (and 2023), and there are no guarantees that the plan will work. For investors willing to look further down the road, and unwilling to assume they can time that transition period when Wall Street starts buying into the success of the plan, this is a name worth considering now as a longer-term holding.