Lupin Ltd ADR (LUPNY) CEO Vinita Gupta On Q3 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Lupin Ltd ADR (OTC:LUPNY) Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 4, 2022 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kamal Sharma - Vice Chairman

Vinita Gupta - CEO

Ramesh Swaminathan - Executive Director, Global CFO & Head, Corporate Affairs

Nilesh Gupta - Managing Director

Conference Call Participants

Anubhav Aggarwal - Credit Suisse

Neha Manpuria - J.P. Morgan

Surya Patra - PhillipCapital (India) Pvt Ltd.

Vishal Manchanda - Nirmal Bang

Kunal Dhamesha - Emkay Global

Sameer Baisiwala - Morgan Stanley

Prakash Agarwal - Axis Capital

Aditya Khemka - DSP Blackrock

Tushar Manudhane - Motilal Oswal

Krishnendu Saha - Quantum Asset Management

Vishal Manchanda - Nirmal Bang

Kamal Sharma

0:01 [Starts Abruptly] As you would have seen by now, overall another difficult quarter for the company, despite some good developments like the sales growth in the US. However, I do believe that with some of sound learnings and substantial strengthening and a number of optimization initiatives underway. We are going to see much better times in the coming quarters and we're all looking forward to that and I'm sure you too are looking forward to that.

0:38 With that brief introduction, I would now hand you over to our CFO, Mr. Ramesh Swaminathan for detailed analysis. Thank you and over to you, Ramesh.

Ramesh Swaminathan

0:49 Thank you, Dr. Sharma and Good evening friends. First you and your family are keeping good in these troubled times. Revenue for Lupin grew 2% quarter-on-quarter driven primarily by US growth of 10.4% driven by again strong growth of Albuterol where we now have a 20% market share. Year-on-year, we raised at 4.3% growth, driven by majority of markets, US 9%, India region 12%, along with India, others it was actually 8%. APAC 17.7%. Gross margins grew 1.7% quarter-on-quarter, while so gross margins down by 0.9% primarily due to increase in the input material costs, sales mix and higher US sales.

1:36 Employee cost is down 2% quarter-on-quarter at 18.2% of net sales, primarily due to the savings realized from the speciality restructuring in the US. This despite providing for additional sales incentives in India linked the performance. Manufacturing and other expenses are higher 18.3% quarter-on-quarter, primarily due to the one-time charge of about $26 million or 193 crores. We reviewed US provisions and determined that there was a need to further increase the same, to properly deflect the impact of some one-time items that the experienced over the last – past two years. That is huge – that is the unusual high-volume returns from a 2020 patients level recall of Metformin. And slow moving flu medications at wholesale rate, wholesalers warehouses.

2:27 Other income was down 53% primarily due to interest on tax refund earned in quarter two and this is obviously not that in quarter three. EBITDA adjusted for the one-time charge of $26 million or 193 crores was at INR 564 crores flat quarter-on-quarter. The adjusted EBITDA of 13.7% versus 14.1% sequentially. Given the exceptional items taken on the Lupin standalone accounts, the bottom line for the first nine months comes up negative, warranting right back to the taxes provides till date.

3:05 The ETR for the full-year for the company should be about 30% to 32%, given the tax being paid in certain geographies, despite the lower PBT on a consolidated basis. For the next two to three quarters, we see margins slowly moving up in the 14% levels. The next couple of quarters, EBITDA improvement will come largely from the optimization efforts, and we have several initiatives in advanced stages, including tight management of FTS, our returns, write-offs, freight charges and plant idle cost. Some of the near-term drivers of growth are going to be [Indiscernible], big DCSF, great opium and growth in India and other geographies.

3:49 We see meaningful uptick in H2 FY23 and then in FY24, we see the real growth diverse kicking in with full impact of our inhalations portfolio, injectables portfolio, and biosimilars, which will deliver higher numbers and commensurate gain to the margins, and EBITDA levels to move up to about 20% plus. Friends, we will also be happy to know that we have completed our acquisition of a bolt-on in Australia but Southern cross (ph) and further add to the numbers going forward. To tell you the full story and other issues, I would open the floor for discussions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

4:29 Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] First question is from Anubhav. Please unmute yourself, yes.

Anubhav Aggarwal

5:03 Yeah. Hi guys. Good evening. This is Anubhav from Credit Suisse. Just one question on the next two years. So for just for the timing, if you assume that you're not going to launch tiotropium and Spiriva, and I'm talking about next two years and if I classify rest of the businesses based business, can you just talk about how the gross margin and EBITDA margin pan out for this part of the business for the next two years?

Vinita Gupta

5:31 Ramesh, you wanna take it or you wanna – you want me to take it?

Ramesh Swaminathan

5:32 You could take it first and I could add Vinita.

Vinita Gupta

5:36 Yeah, so whenever while, we see, your question is the baseline business versus new product launches? What will it contribute? We expect baseline business margin also to improve over the next couple of quarters. Even if you assume fiscal year ‘23, just the baseline products, with the optimization efforts that we have already executed, as well as the ones that are on the annual for implementation. We see the potential of improving our gross margins, offsetting, some price erosion as well, with the plans that we have.

Anubhav Aggarwal

6:17 Okay. Just some clarity on that, where will gross margin improvement come from because if one is regional gross margin improvements, second is product level launches. So we have great, very good product coming in, but on, except this tiotropium Spiriva. I'm not aware of very high value, other product, which is helping it. So that's why I was asking that one, your efforts on reducing cost can help the EBITDA margin on the operating leverage side but, where – where, I'm not able to understand where will the gross margin improvement will come from?

Ramesh Swaminathan

6:50 I will.

Vinita Gupta

6:50 Yeah, go ahead Ramesh.

Ramesh Swaminathan

6:53 There are a couple of things, so even during the course of the year, we have taken some exceptional items, in the as a let out -- letting out from sales itself, which includes some parts of returns, and for sure provisioning and the like and these, as you would recognize are not something which will actually occur in the long-term and in the future as well. And to that extent, we certainly see a blip up coming up insofar as gross margins are concerned. In terms of other costs, we have identified several pockets where there have been, that you have invested head of the curve in the past, as in capacities in terms of SGND, and the like, and we would like to over the next few quarters, work on all of that and address it. The meaningful movement upward actually come from those as well. So to that extent, the confidence levels of taking the EBITDA margins up is actually coming from there.

Nilesh Gupta

7:52 So Ramesh, if I can just add here. So I think the question is on the gross margin line, right, so on the gross margin line, Anubhav, it's the business mix. Right now, obviously, the US has grown, India has actually degrown in the relative this. So as that mix changes again, in Q1, Q2, you would see gross margin improving as well. Obviously, there's also a story around operating leverage and the like, there, but on the gross margin, I think it will be primarily driven by the business mix.

Anubhav Aggarwal

8:23 Okay. And thanks. Second question is just the clarity in the US. So roughly analyzed level of $800 million, very ballpark number, what percentage of US revenues will be contributed by partner in EG products? Very rough numbers into, I'm just trying to understand why our gross margin is so low, so can I just around…

Vinita Gupta

8:44 So roughly, roughly 20%.

Anubhav Aggarwal

8:46 20%, okay, that's good. And just last question on the tiotropium. So, can you just indicate where are you – where is your application with FDA? When did you reply back to FDA? How long it's been sitting with FDA now and when you expect approval?

Vinita Gupta

9:02 We just sent CRL response, the response last quarter, and our TAT date, August of this year.

Anubhav Aggarwal

9:12 Okay, thank you. I will join the queue. Thanks.

Operator

9:15 Thank you. Next question. The question is from Neha Manpuria.

Neha Manpuria

9:22 Yes. Thank you for taking my questions. Let me see if I able to just look at operating costs in this quarter, given that we had one time impact from the structuring in the last quarter, if I adjust for that operating costs haven't really changed quarter-on-quarter despite, you mentioned optimization efforts that we have taken and the restructuring in a speciality. See, could you give some color on, when we will start seeing that improvement and despite the restructuring effort, we haven't seen it in this quarter. What gives you the confidence of improvement going forward?

Nilesh Gupta

9:58 You know this quarter we had the impact the higher quantum of R&D in a certain direction that's been, captured out here. And going forward, that bit will not be out there. We also spoke about the fact that if you speak about manufacturing other expenses, we are looking at, in fact that NC spin-off itself, and that we are fairly confident will certainly happen over the next few quarters. That will be the other bit. And of course, as I said, other initiatives that we are really taking.

Neha Manpuria

10:29 So you just understand the NC spin-off? Would it be, I mean, that would be an R&D saving largely right? Besides that, would they – and would it materially change our EBITDA margin besides the R&D savings?

Nilesh Gupta

10:46 There would be a, so we are spending close to between INR 150 to INR 200 crores on NCE. So if, when the spin-off actions that would actually be off at least the better.

Neha Manpuria

10:58 Okay, understood. And second, on the US business, from the current $800 million base, given the price erosion that we are seeing in the launch pipeline, from a two to three year perspective, what is your comfort on what this number could look like based on the pipeline that we have, especially since you're mentioning, a very large inflection in FY24 and also, just to follow up on that on biosimilar besides take GCF, if we could just give an update on your, our second biosimilar.

Vinita Gupta

11:33 So, in terms of the new product launch, really second half of next year, as we mentioned Spiriva, tiotropium and hopefully Pegfilgrastim as well and partially your impact, obviously, in fiscal year ‘23. But a full-year impact we see in fiscal year ‘24, which gives us the confidence of really growing the US revenues in a material manner and, in the commensurate increase in gross margins and contribution to EBITDA margins as well.

12:12 I was saying that, yes, on the biosimilars front, of course Pegfilgrastim is our lead into the US market internals set is growing in Milan is launching in, has a launch plan across all of the different geographies. Most recently, they launched in France. And Ranibizumab is, is progressing. I mean, the clinical trials, phase 3 trial in India is progressing well. There was some delays from a COVID perspective, but we are still making progress on the trial.

Neha Manpuria

12:58 So when would be the filing for this likely filing for Ranibizumab?

Ramesh Swaminathan

13:04 In the upcoming fiscal.

Vinita Gupta

13:06 Yeah, fiscal ’23, yeah.

Neha Manpuria

13:09 Sorry, Vinita, I cut you, sorry, please go ahead.

Vinita Gupta

13:10 FY23, I said the same thing, yeah.

Ramesh Swaminathan

13:12 In the upcoming fiscal.

Neha Manpuria

13:16 Got it. Thank you so much.

Operator

13:18 Thank you. Next question is from Surya Patra.

Surya Patra

13:24 Yeah, thank you. Thank you for taking my question. So, first, let’s see if you can tell me what is the kind of progress that we are witnessing in case of [Indiscernible]?

Vinita Gupta

13:39 Sure, Surya. I mean, we've had really good progress in terms of contracting with, physician that CCGs that are important to drive utilization of the product, we have seen some uptick, but not to the level that we had expected, due to the COVID surge, the Omicron surge in UK. Majority of the CCGs are focused on treating COVID. At this point, so we expect the utilization to ramp up over the quarters to come especially now that also, UK has opened up quite a bit and relax their restrictions quite a bit as well. But we've had really good success in contracting both the writers, the physicians as well as the retailers.

Surya Patra

14:36 Okay, based on the contracting, yes, can you share, what are the kind of market share now practically that you're witnessing for that, let's say over next 12 month period?

Vinita Gupta

14:50 I, I wouldn't be able to maybe we can get that to you offline.

Surya Patra

14:55 Okay. Sure. So, now, my second question is on the margins again, practically see this, we have seen a kind of good ramp up in the Albuterol, obviously, some contribution would be coming from the even faster and all so, despite that the margin scenario remains really weak and we are possibly guiding again a lower margin. So, this is the third time that consecutively that we are indicating a lower margin scenario. So, from the 17%, 18% level, we have brought down to 16% for H2 and now 14% that kind of number that we are indicating. So, what is that is really driving down whether the pricing scenario what we have agreed for Albuterol that is much lower what we have been anticipating and if these are the products are not contributing to the overall profitable growth, then we should ideally be witnessing or waiting only for the spirit to really contribute.

Vinita Gupta

16:03 Yeah, so, actually, to your point Albuterol is actually contributing very nicely to growth in revenues as well as in margin. Offsetting actually a lot of the other price erosions that one is witnessing, which is part of the baseline business. We are actually expected even higher revenues both in the US as well as in the API business, which suffered due to the seasonal products. So when you look at the seasonal products, Tamiflu as well as the cephalosporins, we were expecting at least some flu season like, but haven't seen any whatsoever. It's been, and that, because of protection, people are asking us, which is protecting, but it's also having an impact on the flu season and flu products. So that's why, if you from a business perspective, revenue perspective, we would be even higher in the US if you had the flu season as we were anticipating and this past couple of months.

Surya Patra

17:23 Just last question, ma'am, on, let's say, slightly futuristic. See, given the kind of pricing erosion scenario that we are witnessing in US, which is a largest market – which has been the largest market for us. So are we really bother about it, that means the overall growth for the business would be impacted whether the larger business, which is facing challenges, and let's say, three-year down the line, what share of the revenue that you will be really looking from US or your efforts from the other market, non-US market would be rising significantly and possibly would be supporting the overall growth for you?

Vinita Gupta

18:09 Yeah, so, thank you for the question. Because I think when you start looking at it from a three-year perspective, one can also take a look at all of the results of the efforts that we put in over the last many years and on the one hand, while we're going through the inflection from the simple generics to complex generics. Right now, with Albuterol, and inhalation portfolio, and seeing the business kind of stabilized right now, we would like to be able to deliver a higher level of revenues and margin growth, but just given that we have just Albuterol and [Indiscernible] still not a contributor. But as we see this transitioning over the next couple of years, as we see the full impact of inhalation pipeline, as we see the full impact of well, we haven't seen much impact off our injectables portfolio, but have really great filings at this point with products like glucagon, ganirelix (ph) and like, and more coming and, products like Pegfilgrastim that we hope to launch in fiscal year ‘23 and have a full year impact on fiscal year ‘24. I would not be, as an organization, we are not nervous about increasing the US revenues. I mean, we have the potential of growing in the US outpacing the markets and with products that are going to be more profitable than our baseline products. Already we are seeing that the Albuterol margins are, inhalation product margins are higher than, obviously the old solid margins and as that component of the business changes and revenues grow, we should be able to grow both the company top line with the contribution of the US as well as margins.

20:13 I'd say that the revenue mix should roughly be the same, there shouldn't be a material shift we have, I mean, very solid growth, double-digit growth in India on a consistent basis. We expect to continue that years to come and the US, we'll start with the next fiscal year half year impact. So a lower growth level, but a higher growth level in fiscal year ‘24 and ‘25. But roughly the same level, same mix of the major businesses. The other business is also the other markets, we are working on growing scale and operating leverage, in the most prudent manner, so, but they are smaller at this point relative to the US and India.

Surya Patra

21:05 Sure, yeah. Thank you. Wish you all the best.

Vinita Gupta

21:08 Yeah. Thank you.

Operator

21:11 Thank you. Next question is from Vishal Manchanda.

Vishal Manchanda

21:15 Thanks for taking my question. On gross margin, can you break it up as to what is raw material inflation impact? And what is the business mix impact?

Vinita Gupta

21:27 Ramesh?

Ramesh Swaminathan

21:29 Yeah, so, the overall impact is essentially, you could say about a half a percentage point is essentially because of inflation and the balance essentially because of the sales mix itself.

Vishal Manchanda

21:42 Yeah, another point 3% is a sales mix.

Ramesh Swaminathan

21:46 Yeah.

Vishal Manchanda

21:47 Okay. And on the R&D MC spend INR 150 crores to INR 200 crores is the quarterly number. Is that right?

Ramesh Swaminathan

21:55 That’s annual number?

Vishal Manchanda

21:56 That's the annual number. Okay. And just one final question. In India, what percentage of revenue would be from in licensed innovator brands?

Ramesh Swaminathan

22:10 About 15 to 16%.

Vishal Manchanda

22:12 Got it. Thank you.

Operator

22:16 Thank you. Next question is from [Indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

22:24 Hi, thank you for the opportunity. For a couple of questions from the US one on the base. I mean, are we still seeing those high-single digit pricing pressures. And second, our expectation was once we process $200 million, where we should see some massive operating leverage come in. But we haven't seen that. So this is your comments on the thing?

Vinita Gupta

22:47 Yes. So the pricing pressure is here to stay. I mean, it's become part of life in the generic business. And we really see it changing materially when the business transitions more towards complex generics. The old solids unfortunately have too many competitors. So one has to constantly be working on, trying to gain shares, wherever it's logical to gain share and reducing cost on all the products while growing the business with new products. What was the second part of your question?

Unidentified Analyst

23:22 Across once, once the process $200 million of quarterly revenue, we should see some massive operating leverage in the US, but we haven't seen that. So your comments on the thing?

Vinita Gupta

23:32 Yeah. So I think the operating leverage is going to come from some of the efforts that we have underway that we're talking about. I mean, we have from optimization standpoint worked on multiple areas so far, in the – on the rightsizing the US team as well as looking at any other areas of revenue or profit leakage, whether it's FTS or returns and write-offs. A big part of operating leverage is also going to come from our plants, which right now, due to all of the challenges that we've had in the last couple of years with OAIS and the fact that a new product launch – launches have struggled. We see that the idle cost in the plans have gone up significantly and has really burdened the P&L quite a bit. But with the efforts that we have underway, on the optimization and idle cost as well as continued increase in volumes from the products that we are now with go on having cleared the FDA this last quarter, we expect seven launches out ago, not – not big launches, not like [Indiscernible] and Spiriva but still contributing to revenues and reducing idle cost on top of our optimization efforts on plant overheads and idle cost. So, so you're going to see more of the operating leverage coming both from the optimization efforts as well as continued increase in volumes of a new product launches.

Unidentified Analyst

25:27 Fair enough. And given that we're pushing our 20% plus EBITDA margin guidance by another year. So where do we stand when it comes to FY23?

Vinita Gupta

25:37 So FY23, we see, like Ramesh mentioned in the next couple of quarters, really more of a margin contribution out of optimization efforts is really second half of the year where we have [Indiscernible] tiotropium and hopefully Pegfilgrastim, FDA permit – inspection permitting, coming in that will allow us to ramp it up.

Unidentified Analyst

26:02 Thank you and all the best.

Vinita Gupta

26:05 Thank you.

Operator

26:08 Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Next question is from Kunal.

Kunal Dhamesha

26:21 Hi, good evening, and thanks for taking my questions. Vinita when you say you have 20 exclusive FDAs, can you provide a bit more color on how the launches are spaced out? And are any of these currently being held back because of regulatory issues at your plant?

Vinita Gupta

26:37 I'll say, take the second question. Yes, some are being held back. But we are actively transferring them into other sites so that the risk mitigate there to be able to unleash them in time. They are spaced out actually, if you start looking at fiscal year ‘23, you have two big ones both tiotropium as well as [Indiscernible] where we exclusive for us to file and then in the years to come, those are the two big that come to mind in the next fiscal year. And we have other products, like you told that 10, that's a material oral solid first to file, that's it's out, things fiscal year ‘25, not ‘24. So it is spread out over the next, it's still a ’23, ’24, ’25.

Kunal Dhamesha

So all these 20 will be in the next three or four years?

Vinita Gupta

27:48 No, no, I wouldn't say that. We can try to get you the actual spread over the next three years, the next five years and beyond?

Kunal Dhamesha

27:57 Oh that will be great. Secondly Vinita, actually you had mentioned, I think it's submitted Dholera (ph) thing almost 18 months back, could you share where you are on this product now? Because I think I mentioned a FY22 launch earlier. So are you sort of still confident of that launch?

Vinita Gupta

28:16 No, not FY22, obviously, because we're finishing FY22. It's – we have had CRL, we received the CRL from the agency that was fairly intense. We have put together a response, which is going I believe in the next couple of months. And hope that we can get approval in the next fiscal year. But we are going to wait to see what are the agency's response to the CRL response.

Kunal Dhamesha

28:55 Right. And any kind of what kind of competitive intensity do you see when you eventually launch the product?

Vinita Gupta

29:02 So far, we haven't seen any material competitive actions. We haven't seen PD studies, alternate studies that we track, so we still think that it's a very nice niche product for North America.

Kunal Dhamesha

29:22 Sure. And just one more, are you close to settling on deployment?

Vinita Gupta

29:27 We settled. We settled.

Kunal Dhamesha

29:30 You have already settled, okay.

Vinita Gupta

29:33 Yes.

Kunal Dhamesha

29:32 Okay. So can we expect sort of Q4 FY23 kind of launch?

Vinita Gupta

29:38 No, no, we wouldn't. We actually saw a lot of risk there.

Kunal Dhamesha

29:45 Right, right. Okay. Thank you very much for answering that question and all the best.

Vinita Gupta

29:49 Thank you.

Operator

29:50 Thank you. Next question is from an Anubhav Aggarwal.

Anubhav Aggarwal

29:55 Yeah, hi. Two, three questions. First, from the India business, any material move planned by you guys to boost growth in the India business? For example, increasing sales force or looking to aggressively develop some new therapies? Because if US is the, it is what it is. Right? So I'm just trying to say that what are we trying to do is our business and grow the most predictable part of the business?

Nilesh Gupta

30:22 Sure. I can take that. First of all, I do want to say this on the US. So I think while we need a little bit of a breather, we feel pretty good about some of the growth drivers that we're putting in place in the US. And, you know, while we're over the [Indiscernible] million number right now, that's coming from, some of it is coming from these partner products and the like, obviously, the margin profile there is different from our own portfolio. So, as the inland portfolio picks up as a steps pick up as more of go and other products come to market, that, I would expect that the US margin profile could improve. On India, I think that's our second biggest market, obviously, a market we bank on, the market, which we're in number six, obviously, there is significant headroom to grow. Anubhav, we – our focus has been on the chronic side, the market is, two-thirds acute, one-third chronic, where the opposite by design, and we have two therapies over INR 1000 crores we have another therapy over INR 500 crores and, so much headroom to grow. On the chronic side, we're number four, while overall we are number six, we had – we opened up one new division last year, there is a program, few 100 representatives that will keep adding each year, so next will be an additional respiratory division and another division as well as I think we're still under indexed in multiple therapy areas like, dermatology, for example or even in the CNS space, there is room to grow. So lots of room to grow as where, I think we're starting a little bit and acquisitions in India as well. So we talked about Anglo French, obviously, we hope to close that soon. So a lot of headroom to grow and we're obviously pushing to grow. We're also exploring, as you know, adjacencies, like diagnostics, early days right now. But I would say that I think on the US complex genetics, that's where we press the accelerator on optimization, we press the accelerator as well. And on India region, we obviously press the accelerator as well. So, all three are going strong.

Anubhav Aggarwal

32:47 That's very comprehensive answer. Thanks Nilesh for that. Just a couple of more clarity on the US business one, on the injectable portfolio. How many filings have you already made? So far?

Vinita Gupta

32:59 We have made 10 filings, Nilesh.

Nilesh Gupta

33:02 Yeah, I think it was seven or eight. But yeah, thereabouts. But I think we are also on track to file six old products from India, which are I would say about medium complexity kind of products. And hopefully we'll file the first of our Naomi (ph) products in the upcoming fiscal as well.

Anubhav Aggarwal

33:21 So without those long acting injectables, for example, if we just keep them out the other injectables out, let's say we take a period of three or four years, how big this portfolio that you think on a conservative basis it can become?

Nilesh Gupta

33:37 So at least six plus products filing every year and I think the first product that we launched will be the products that will come out of that products like glucagon products like liraglutide and like. So that's why I said medium complexity. I think these will all be great products from us from a launch perspective.

Anubhav Aggarwal

33:59 Okay. And on generic question of resources. I think you guys are working on some years back, to be able to file the reformulated version. Are you there in this project or not?

Vinita Gupta

34:16 Yeah, no, we've not got approval for the product as of yet.

Anubhav Aggarwal

34:21 But are you following that activity?

Vinita Gupta

34:25 We are.

Anubhav Aggarwal

34:26 Okay. And Ramesh just a couple of clarities, the other operating income was pretty high this quarter as well. So the usual rate is about INR 35 crore a quarter you're doing about INR 74 crores, INR 75 crores. What is the level that we should assume in next two, three quarters?

Ramesh Swaminathan

34:44 You know, that's essentially coming in from settlements. And so to that extent, it is sporadic in that sense. It's difficult to actually predict it.

Anubhav Aggarwal

34:53 But should we keep building the basis INR 35 crores?

Ramesh Swaminathan

34:56 Yeah, that for sure.

Anubhav Aggarwal

34:59 And for the next quarter, will there be extra pressure from the increase in raw material cost in the quarter four?

Ramesh Swaminathan

35:05 There has been considerable pressure in recent times as you would recognize across industries and for sure the sector as well. So yeah, you could bill in half a percentage point of this two.

Anubhav Aggarwal

35:17 And so would quarter four margin there could be lower than what we had, or up to other savings could largely nullify that?

Ramesh Swaminathan

35:24 In the vicinity of where we are today, I would say.

Anubhav Aggarwal

35:26 Okay. Thank you, guys.

Operator

35:30 Thank you. Next question is from Sameer Baisiwala.

Sameer Baisiwala

35:37 Hi, good evening, everyone. Just a quick question on the margins. If I'm not wrong in the previous quarter, you had guided for 17% to 18% EBITDA margin for second half fiscal ‘22. So why does what has changed within a quarter two, three months, that, our expectations come down so much?

Nilesh Gupta

36:04 Yeah, Sameer, I will take the question. So we had indeed, I said that the second half would be better than the first half and we could get around 16%. Yes, sequentially, US has indeed crude, but we had higher than expected competition intermitted in lower sales implements the unexpected in the light. We also expecting some flu season, whichever resulted in higher sales [Indiscernible] that's not the case. There's a change in business in our low sales in India by amateurs impacted, and of course, the inflationary pressure, because actually come in. For those reasons, there has been some impact.

Sameer Baisiwala

36:43 Sure, just a very broad question. Most of the companies your size in the sector have margins anywhere from 20% to 25% or maybe even higher percent. And we have been, sub 15%, for pretty long now, it is the thing structurally that is out of place, that we are not able to get it back, even to 18%, 20% and it's been, it's a big effort. Your sales makes us pretty much same as others. So I'm just wondering, what's that impediment to get the margins to more normalize levels?

Nilesh Gupta

37:19 Sameer, I kind of said that, right. I said that there are some inefficiencies that I have kept up the system over time, we have also invested at the curve in terms of these capacities, leading to quite some idle time and the light inefficiencies in the form of FTS for sure. We also had issues in terms of returns, then, of course, freight or trading and stuff like that. All of these things that we are addressing, especially when it comes to manpower, it's not an easy question to solve, it could take time. And that's one of the reasons why we said for the next couple of quarters, next three quarters, you could expect lackluster results, and things would certainly look up after the towards the third or fourth quarter of next year.

Vinita Gupta

38:03 If I can add to that Sameer, structurally, what is different is I think, our investment on the R&D front is higher than our peers, I think we are invested – we have invested in more platforms that have yet to deliver, I mean, whether it is I mean, so inhalation has started to injectables has yet to biosimilars has yet to in the material manner. Specialty, obviously we optimized NCE, we want to spin out, but right now the investment is the number is within our R&D spend. So I'd say higher R&D spend and as Ramesh said also higher investments in facilities some of it again for these products for the future, but some idle cost that has gathered over time that due to product, new product launches, not happening due to our ID, warning letter status. So, I mean, so, that portion, we are correcting of course, but as we continue to really launch our products from the new platforms and our optimization efforts, when we look at fiscal year ‘20 for example, when we have Albuterol, tiotropium, Pegfilgrastim, few products, not just one or two, but three four products five products on the complex front in the market, we really see both from a revenue and gross margin pricing standpoint, that upside as well as capacity utilization standpoint operating leverage.

Sameer Baisiwala

39:52 Yeah, thanks for this Vinita. Just a couple of product related questions. So what is your [Indiscernible] so for our comparable device, and the killer, what do you think is the addressable market the net brand sales, Is it like roughly INR 800 million?

Vinita Gupta

40:09 Yeah, close to a billion.

Sameer Baisiwala

40:12 Okay. And if you are the only generic there, what sort of a market share expectation is, I mean, the range is 20/30 50/60, which we can help with that?

Vinita Gupta

40:23 So, typical market share and products there we are, semi exclusive along with [Indiscernible] is 50%, at least.

Sameer Baisiwala

40:35 Okay, great. And the second question is are relevant. So, are you saying that it's not going to happen in fiscal ’23, it's beyond that, is it?

Vinita Gupta

40:46 That's right, we saw, we service and launching a limited quantity. Authorized generic.

Sameer Baisiwala

40:56 Sorry.

Vinita Gupta

40:59 we saw risk and potential launch in the near-term.

Sameer Baisiwala

41:05 Okay, so is it like middle of fiscal ’24 something or?

Vinita Gupta

41:08 I think is fiscal year ’20.

Sameer Baisiwala

41:11 Okay. Got it. Yes. Thank you so much.

Operator

41:16 Thank you. Next question is from Mr. Prakash. Please unmute yourself and ask a question.

Prakash Agarwal

41:29 Yeah, hi, am I audible?

Operator

41:32 Yes.

Prakash Agarwal

41:32 Yeah. Good evening. So the question to Nilesh for the Goa plant. So congrats on having it finally. But what is our learning there A, B? What is our discussion for the PETA board and other facilities which are still having because Goa also had a walk out of specification issues, and you had similar issues and other plant? So what is the dialogue which is on and when do we expect the next level of inspections for other facilities?

Nilesh Gupta

42:02 Yes. Thank you for that question Praskash. So we obviously feel very good about the change in status of the Goa site. It, I think the our warning letter was started with Goa, so it's only fair that they should stop, they should end with Goa, heralding that, I think you're absolutely right. I think the issues that have that were in Goa over similar to what has been sided in the past as well. And I think, I'm very glad that the agency seems to have noted the steps that we've taken, and I don't think we're done with that, I would, I do, I think they see that we're clearly on the right path, especially as far as investigations are concerned. And that is the same system that they would see at any of our other sites as well.

42:56 Obviously, each inspection is different, it's a different set of investigators, who would come, we already know that it's not going to be remote audit. So I think Omicron has played a little bit of spoilsport on the inspections. So I think it's possibly a few months before which you can expect predictably inspection starting again and, but we're ready as far as Pitampura is concerned or Tarapur is concerned, we're ready. It's the same system in those obviously we remediated on the other items that were highlighted in the past. So I'm good, I feel, I feel much more confident. The confidence that I get from our team is much more, I think our team needed a win, clearly Goa points that we're moving in the right direction and then now we would want to get even better at things like investigations than what we already are. So I think we're moving in the right direction. We have a stated goal in the next 18 months to clear all our sites, and I hope that we're going to be able to deliver on that.

Prakash Agarwal

44:04 Okay, and from your journey from today to that 20% margin that you're talking about. So, where you are built in this in terms of resolution of your larger facilities with a boat, I mean, 18 months is a pretty long time, right?

Nilesh Gupta

44:21 So I think, I think that the one good thing is that the railroad drivers, they've all been protected. They've all been inspected separately, and all those inspections have gone through fine. So if you see inhalation, for example or even smaller platforms like them, for example, biosimilars of course, still needs to get inspected as just injectables. But these problems that we had on the oral solids at sites like we can relate to or go, or even on API interface at Tarapur, didn't translate into disrupting that kind of growth? So I think the, I think the bigger products are protected anyway and it's a question of time to be able to deliver them. Like Vinita said, from [Indiscernible] will be sooner. tiotropium will be a little later, but it's all coming together in H2, you do see that increase happening. There's some 20 odd products that will get launched from Goa over time, about seven or 10 of them are ones which are really stuck only for site related issues, the others have some more things as well, so those will come. Like Vinita said, they're not going to be the big products. But I think it's every, it's those couple of million dollars that you get from each of these products, that helps to grow the business, we've had a beautiful launch story. And I think that's really vitiated the nature of the generic business in the US and I think it's high time that we get that back on-track. The backlog in Pitampura unit two is even more than what Goa had, so we're looking forward to that clearing, and then starting getting more approvals from there as well.

Prakash Agarwal

46:05 Okay. Thanks for the elaborate answer. My second question is on your thought process on building or rebuilding the specialty portfolio? So, currently, we are, thin margin this thing. So, what are we thinking about investing for the next phase of building speciality in the US?

Vinita Gupta

46:30 So, a couple of areas that we're looking at one, we have really de risked our P&L for the women's health, right, from a commercial perspective. And have partnered solo slack with a really good women's health company accelerators, that has 120 people, sales force, that's what we had at peak, when in the first year, solo SEC was tracking at 10 plus million dollars in revenue. So we're very hopeful that with the kind of strength that they bring to solo sec, we'll be able to, to do justice to the product and build a decent level of revenues and profitability, obviously, to be shared with them for the fact that they are putting the promotional effort behind it. So one is that on the commercial front, second, we have built capabilities on the R&D front, on the technology front, and, IUDs, and implants and rings, and have three products in development right now, that we'll continue to pursue and, we'll take time, because each of them, the devices and drug device combination implants rings, require clinical studies. So it takes a little bit of time, it'll take two years, but we see the potential of getting these products to market, within a four-year time frame. So that is one on the women's health front.

48:19 Second, we are looking at our other platforms, we have our neurology product NaMuscla in Europe, we're looking at the potential of bringing it into the US market. Third, looking at respiratory, which has now become the largest part of our business in the US with Albuterol and Ravana (ph). To look at areas of unmet need, where we can bring in our own products from organic R&D standpoint. And forth, on the injectable front, where there is tremendous opportunity and that companies like eagle and others have capitalized with the capabilities that we have now developed around injectables and peptides and co-loads and long-acting injectables. We expect to bring in some innovative products. In fact, the partner did with a company on NDA for Fosphenytoin, which is going to be our first 505V2 injectable product. We expect to launch not in fiscal year ’23, I think it will be transferring in fiscal ’23 but in fiscal year ’24. So, in view, we're looking at multiple areas and will continue to be both opportunistic as well as proactive and evolving a pipeline.

Prakash Agarwal

49:48 Okay. And with your permission one clarification. So, I mean, all the questions are routing through the gross margin thing and the guidance of EBITDA margin of 16%. So the reasons you gave on lower bloom, it’s lower flu, etc [Indiscernible] stuff. So these were all known variables. So what is really changed going down to 100 basis point? If you could help us understand?

Vinita Gupta

50:16 Yes, the material variable really were the flu products, as I mentioned, not as much as and then we were expecting reasonable flu season, which we haven't seen any and also the increase in input costs materials. That has been the pressure has been higher than we expected.

Prakash Agarwal

50:38 Okay, thank you, and all the best.

Vinita Gupta

50:41 Thank you.

Operator

50:42 Thank you. Next question is from Aditya Khemka.

Aditya Khemka

50:50 Yes. Hi, thanks for the opportunity. Any timelines you guys would like to share on the spin-off of the innovation R&D business? And would the structure be that every shareholder will get one share of the innovation entity? Has you seen with some of your other companies?

Vinita Gupta

51:11 Yes, so we are actively working on it right now. Hopefully in the next couple of quarters, when we are in active dialogue with firms to see how we can bring in third party investors into the entity. Right now, it is 100% subsidiary of Lupins, a full value, in the full, it is within Lupin, and our plan would be to continue to maintain Lupin shareholding into the entity. So, we don't expect to split it off. Ramesh, correct me if I'm mistaken.

Ramesh Swaminathan

51:50 That’s good.

Vinita Gupta

51:53 The value go to our shareholders, it is really going to be through Lupin, and Lupin shareholding in the entity.

Aditya Khemka

52:04 Got it. It helps. Secondly, on the CapEx side? So since we have a lot of spare capacity, and we are lacking sort of approvals. What is it that we are incrementally spending the CapEx on and what is our CapEx budget for ‘22 and ‘23 fiscals?

Ramesh Swaminathan

52:24 [Indiscernible] would actually go into maintenance and of course, there's something to be rebuilt for biosimilars and as and the improve. And, essentially, that really not too many new capacities being built at this stage.

Aditya Khemka

52:42 And the budget provision for FY22 and ’23?

Ramesh Swaminathan

52:46 It will be in the ballpark of INR 500 crores, INR 600 crores max, everything put together.

Aditya Khemka

52:54 Got it. And I missed maybe if you talked about the India acquisition and your recent foray into diagnostics. So Nilesh would love to hear your view on what is the quantum of space that we acquired? How much have we acquired? Or what is the kind of synergy you expect? And you can talk about the diagnostic [Indiscernible] as well, thank you.

Nilesh Gupta

53:14 Sure. Since Anglo French roughly about INR 95 crores sales, I think we talked about the fact that it's approximately INR 325 crores in cost. It will be a creative from day one. Basically, it's it's two big products that really helps us build in the vitamins, minerals, supplements, segments, Beplex and another product nitrovet. In the VMAs segment, it will take us from number 18 to number 11. So obviously a nice move and we're hoping that by March, we should be able to close it. Diagnostics, I think, early days to talk and you know, we just launched the business in December. We've got three or four labs right now. Another three or four labs that we're managing Q4 will see a major ramp up, we'll see another eight labs coming up there. They're already a couple of 100 collection centers up, I think the next year will be the defining year for that business. We're seeing nice traction at this point of time, but very small in the Lupin scheme of things. I think 12 months from now will be a great time to talk more about diagnostics.

Aditya Khemka

54:22 Yeah, okay. Thank you.

Operator

54:27 Thank you. We will have last two questions. Next question is from Tushar Manudhane. Yes, Tushar, go ahead.

Tushar Manudhane

54:46 [Indiscernible] next time.

Operator

54:47 Okay. Next question is from Krishnendu Saha. Krishnendu, if you can just unmute yourself and ask a question.

Krishnendu Saha

54:58 Can you hear me?

Operator

54:59 Yes.

Ramesh Swaminathan

54:59 Yes, please go ahead.

Krishnendu Saha

55:02 Just on the on the diagnosis. Does your margin improvement take into account all the expenses which you will incur for that [Indiscernible]? And this curious to know, when do you think go up and we'll start getting approval? Because we have VA. So when do we think that, and the third question is how much the idle cost is being saved if things come into place with time? So yeah, a couple of more questions about [Indiscernible] time we can get to these numbers.

Ramesh Swaminathan

55:35 Sure. Here's your first question was on.

Krishnendu Saha

55:40 How much expenses?

Ramesh Swaminathan

55:42 Yes. So we have taken it, we've taken the diagnostic business pending in the overall India region plan as well and we still expect to deliver on the EBITDA improvement. It's, the burn is not that high. There will be a burn increase, but there'll be more than commensurate increase in the India region profitability that would happen anyway. And Goa, we already had one approval, as you know, and that product is getting launched shortly. There's another six, seven products that we would expect to get loyal approved in the upcoming fiscal and those will get launched as well and then the, I think there's approximately about 20 products that are still pending from Goa.

56:26 On the idle costs, I think, as we pick up, I think the idle cost is, first of all, idle cost is never going to be zero. It's obviously going to be it needs to be optimized, what will happen right now is, demand is significantly down for multiple product categories, the steps, for example, both API and finished product for some of the other products as well and I think that is accentuating the idle cost right now. Obviously, the other part is some of the capacities that we've created for new growth drivers, which are not kicked in. So injectables, for example, which is still not inspected, biotech, where it's still not adequately utilized. So those would add to the idle cost as well.

57:09 And part of our optimization is going to be increase in revenues of some products to optimally utilize their capacities, but the other is actually going to be workforce planning around some of the plants as well where we don't see a meaningful uptick over time and that is something that we're expecting to close in the next three to four months, after which you will start seeing benefits of that.

Krishnendu Saha

57:38 Sure, but there is a number you can share with us, and we'll do in the future would you be separating the diagnostic business numbers and pharma numbers separately?

Ramesh Swaminathan

57:48 So, even now, the diagnostic business number is reported separately because it is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lupin. We will be calling it out.

Krishnendu Saha

58:00 Sure.

Ramesh Swaminathan

58:01 Okay.

Krishnendu Saha

58:02 Yeah. Thanks.

Operator

58:05 Thank you. The last question is from Vishal Manchanda. Yes, Vishal. Please unmute yourself and ask your question? Okay. I think Vishal is not yet. I now hand…

Ramesh Swaminathan

I think Tushar has a question as well. You can take that.

Operator

58:29 Yeah. Please. Tushar, you can ask your question, yeah.

Tushar Manudhane

58:35 Am I audible now?

Operator

58:36 Yeah, yeah, yes.

Ramesh Swaminathan

58:37 Yes, please go ahead.

Tushar Manudhane

58:38 Thanks for the opportunity. [Indiscernible] with respect to the surprise inspections, I mean, all inspections going in a surprise way rather than scheduled. Do you see this as a risk? And if so then how do we call able to rectify?

Ramesh Swaminathan

58:54 So I think that's the stated intent, that’s, that's in that bill. We'll see what happens on that count. In any case, pre-COVID, there was really no notice period that was given other than for API and inspection for new facilities, regular surveillance inspections for a while, although there's a pilot in India but I think for a while regular inspections were happening. I don't think it makes a difference whether they notice period or no notice period or a one-month notice period that there isn't much you can do with it. Everything is data, everything is record, which are available now.

Tushar Manudhane

59:34 Secondly, on this API business, we have seen good amount of discoloration now for four quarters. So any specific structurally things are not going away [Indiscernible] going forward?

Ramesh Swaminathan

59:47 So I think the API business has been very challenged at this point of time with the lack of demand in Cephalosporins coupled with the increase in [Indiscernible] prices. There's margin pressure but really there is no demand for Cephalosporins at this point of time. We obviously see that normalizing and with that will come a meaningful increase in API sales as well. Right now, my feeling is that that is really Q2 and beyond, I don't think we see it in the next three, four months as a meaningful update.

Tushar Manudhane

60:17 Got it sir. And just lastly on other expenses, excluding R&D, while we have been working on the cost optimization measures, but on an absolute basis, other expenses, excluding non-Indian employee costs still continue to rise even sequentially, it's [Indiscernible] even after adjusting for the one-time it's been related to Metformin, and any other product. And given that you have this marketing expenses on the domestic formulation on this inorganic part as well as ramp up of other diagnostic activities, so how do we see on an absolute basis these are expenses, reducing by 1% or so?

Ramesh Swaminathan

61:00 Yes, that's actually several line items that have been some mind in there, so you're right about the fact that there is diagnostics and other expenses also. So to that extent, we need to really look at each item? We can take that offline for sure, but we are working on a number of initiatives that this.

Tushar Manudhane

61:20 Sure, sir. But any ballpark number, like by what percent, you can do reduce this, that would be…

Ramesh Swaminathan

61:24 In the all feature ultimately, in the EBITDA improvement, right. So irrespective of what is the absolute number itself, we have taken, we are basically taking that and saying the EBITDA improvement will take place in the time period that we indicated.

Tushar Manudhane

61:38 All it's done. That's it, Ramesh. Thanks a lot.

Ramesh Swaminathan

61:45 Thank you.

Operator

61:45 We'll take the last question from Mr. Vishal Manchanda. Vishal, if you can unmute right now.

Vishal Manchanda

61:52 Yeah. Thanks. Am I audible now?

Operator

61:55 Yes, yes.

Vishal Manchanda

61:56 So at this point to check whether levothyroxine is still an important product for you in the US?

Vinita Gupta

62:03 It is.

Vishal Manchanda

62:05 Okay.

Vinita Gupta

62:07 We have a 17%, 18% share of the market.

Vishal Manchanda

62:10 Okay. And it's, it's like a meaningful percentage of your overall sales in the US?

Vinita Gupta

62:17 Our largest product is Albuterol, it's smaller than it was in the past because of the competition we have seen in the last 12 to 18 months, but still the material volume product.

Vishal Manchanda

62:30 Good, thank you.

Operator

62:33 Thank you. That was the last question. I now hand the conference over to management for the closing comments.

Kamal Sharma

62:40 Thank you, everyone for your active participation, very useful. So the questions that you raised and look forward to seeing you in the next quarter. Thank you once again and take care of yourselves and your families. Thank you.

Operator

