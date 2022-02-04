Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In the thirteen or so months since I put out my bullish article on Atlas Air Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW), the shares have returned about 48%, against a gain of ~18.5% for the S&P 500. There are two reasons I want to revisit this name. First, the shares have shown some weakness recently, so I thought I’d review to see the investment again. Second, returning to a successful investment gives me an opportunity to brag. Those who know me best know I never pass up an opportunity to brag in this way. I’m sure there’s no connection between this tendency and the current state of my social life. I’ll make the determination by reviewing the financial history here, and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. Additionally, the return on the stock was boosted by the $4.50 I made selling puts on this name previously. There I go, sneaking in another chance to brag. Anyway, since I did well with them before, I’m going to write about the potential for put options again.

We’re all quite busy, dear readers. I’m sure all of you have new sportscars to try out on the autobahn, or have dates with various supermodels to plan. For my part, these hours of cat and baby elephant videos aren't going to watch themselves. Whether we're engaging in the banal or the life changing, we’re all busy, so I’ll come right to the point. I think this is a wonderful business, and I’m very happy with the returns I’ve made on it. The problem is that we access the cash flows of a given company via these very erratic things called “stocks”, and they trade in public markets that vary between periods of extreme optimism and extreme pessimism. History demonstrates that you want to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic, and eschew stocks when the market is optimistic. At the moment, in spite of recent softness in price, the market is relatively optimistic about this company. For that reason I’ll be taking my chips off the table. That’s not the end of the story, though. I think there’s a reasonable premium to be made selling the put options I describe below.

Financial Snapshot

It doesn’t take a genius to see that Atlas Air has had an excellent first nine months of 2021. In particular, revenue and net income were about 26% and 80% higher compared to the same period in 2020. This is an extraordinary result. You may remember, though that 2020 was a unique year, and comparisons to that period may offer an artificially rosey view of things. This is why I wanted to compare the first nine months of 2021 to the same period in 2019. Revenue was about 44% higher, and net income was just over 170% greater than the “before Covid” time.

The capital structure, too, has improved. Although long term debt has crept up slightly (up $2.9 million), operating lease liabilities have plummeted by ~41%. Additionally, the $774 million that the company has in cash represents fully 21% of total liabilities. Thus, in my view, this is a very well capitalized company.

I thought I’d drive this point home further by comparing the size and timing of future contractual obligations to current and likely future sources of cash. I know I normally do this to track dividend sustainability, but it’s also helpful in trying to determine whether or not a given company will need to tap fresh capital. First, I’ve reproduced the contractual obligations for your perusing pleasure, dear readers. Here’s the latest from the 2020 10-K.

Atlas Air Contractual Obligations (Atlas Air 2020 10-K)

We see that the company is on the hook for ~$711 million this year, and about $600 million next year.

Against these obligations, they have approximately $774 million in cash on hand. In addition, over the past three years they’ve generated average cash from operations of approximately $578 million, and spent an average of $377.5 million investing in the business. Please note that cash from operations in 2020 was over three times greater than 2019, and over twice 2018, so this may be an outlier. Since we can’t assume that 2020 represents a sustainable new normal for the firm, I conclude that the company is well covered over the immediate term, but may need to tap outside sources of capital in 2-3 years.

That said, this is an extraordinary business, and is one that has worked out well for me. For that reason, I’m willing to continue to hang on, or may even add if valuations make sense.

Atlas Air Financial History (Atlas Air Investor Relations)

The Stock

I imagine some of the people who subject themselves to my stuff regularly roll their eyes at this point. Welcome to the part of the article where I tend to disqualify otherwise perfectly good companies from consideration by whining about valuation. Whenever people complain about this tendency, I remind them that price paid largely determines whether an investment is “good” or “bad.” A great company can be a “bad” investment if you overpay for it. A troubled company can be a “good” investment if you catch it at the right price. I’ll use the history of this stock to demonstrate the point.

People who bought this company at the beginning of the year are down about 16% on their investment. That’s quite a loss in a very short period of time. Those who bought at the beginning of this month are up about 5.7% on their investment. The company didn’t change that much in one month, so the difference between these two arbitrary results comes down entirely to price paid.

Those who read my stuff regularly know that I determine whether or not stocks are cheap in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the relationship between price and some measure of economic value, like earnings, sales, free cash flow, and the like. Ideally, I want to see a company trading at a discount to both its own history and the overall market. To refresh your memories, I became interested in this stock when it was trading near historical low valuation on both a PE basis (4.8) and a Price to Free Cash basis (2.12). It must be said that Atlas Air is now approximately 250% more expensive on a price to free cash basis, while not changing much on a PE basis per the following:

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

In addition to looking at the simple relationship between price and value, I want to try to understand what the market is currently “thinking” about a given company’s future. In order to do this, I turn to the work of Professor Stephen Penman and his book “Accounting for Value.” In the book, Penman walks investors through how they can use the magic of high school algebra to isolate the “g” (growth) variable in a standard finance formula, and thus work out what the market is currently “assuming” about future growth. Applying this approach to Atlas Air at the moment suggests the market is currently forecasting a long term (i.e. perpetual) growth rate of ~18%. I consider all of the above to be massively optimistic, especially in light of the fact that the analyst community is forecasting softer earnings going forward. Given the above, I must walk away from the shares and buy back in (again) when they return to a more reasonable price.

Options as Alternative

I wouldn’t be me if I didn’t spend at least some time bragging about the performance of my short put options. I sold 7 of the August 2021 puts with a strike of $45 for $4.50. The premia received enhanced my overall stock returns quite nicely, obviously. More importantly, though, they reduced my risk by obliging me (if it came to that) of buying this wonderful company at a net price of $40.50, which is a great entry price in my view. If you haven’t yet familiarized yourselves with the return enhancing, risk reducing potential of short put options, I recommend you do so. Either the puts expire worthless, and you receive premia, or you’re obliged to buy a company at a price that you already decided was acceptable. This is why I call such trades “win-win.”

I was happy owning this stock at ~$58, so I’ll write a put with a similar strike price today. The November puts with a strike of $55 are currently bid at $2.60, and I consider that a reasonable return for 10 months of work. If the shares remain above $55 over the next ten months, I’ll simply add another $2.60 per share to the whiskey acquisition fund. If the shares fall, I’ll have an opportunity to buy this decent business at a price about 29% lower than the current market. That’s worked out well for me in the past, so I’m comfortable doing it again.

I hope you’re now all giddy and excited about the win-win potential of short puts in general and this investment in particular. The more excited you are, the greater the sadistic pleasure I take in completely fouling the mood by writing about risk. The reality is that every investment comes with risk, and short puts are no exception. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. The risks of share ownership should be obvious to readers on this forum.

I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money, and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock - they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. I like my sleep far too much to play short puts in this way. I'm only willing to sell puts on companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. For that reason, being exercised isn't the hardship for me that it might be for many other put writers. My advice is that if you are considering this strategy yourself, you would be wise to only ever write puts on companies you'd be happy to own.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I'll conclude this ponderous discussion about risk by looking again at the specifics of the trade I'm recommending. If Atlas Air shares remain above $55.00 over the next ten months, the put option will expire worthless, and I’ll pocket the premium. If the shares fall in price, I’ll be obliged to buy at a price slightly lower than when I bought last time. Both outcomes are very acceptable in my view, so I consider this trade to be the definition of "risk-reducing." You might call me “strange” for ending a discussion of risk by writing about the risk reducing potential for this trade. Believe me when I tell you that I’ve been called “strange”, and worse before, and I strongly suspect that I’ll be called much worse in future.

Conclusion

I like Atlas Air, but I’m not compelled by the valuation. For that reason, I’m selling my stock. That said, I see no reason to simply sit around and wait for the shares to drop to a more reasonable level. After all, that drop may never come. I’m quite comfortable obliging myself to buy back in at $55, so I’m generating some additional income selling more puts. If these expire worthless, my total put premia on this name should be approximately $7 per share. If I’m obliged to buy, I’ll be locking in a price even better than the one I locked in last time. This is why I like put options so much: they give you a positive outcome, no matter what happens.