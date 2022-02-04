Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Jamie Ellis CFA as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Peloton's (NASDAQ:PTON) stock has lost more than 80% of its value in the past year as it has confronted a string of well-documented challenges, missteps, and fictional heart attacks on television. But the market reaction has been too extreme, and the current stock price undervalues PTON's crown jewel asset: its 2.8 million paid subscriptions. I believe these subscriptions alone are worth approximately $33/share. Any value associated with the company's hardware business or other opportunities to monetize its brand would be additive to that price, creating an opportunity for investors to buy PTON as a value stock with growth potential.

PTON's Connected Fitness Subscriptions

PTON's business model allows it to collect recurring revenue from its customers long after they make their initial hardware purchase. For $39/month, subscribers receive unlimited access to an ever growing library of live and recorded fitness classes, which are the primary selling point of its stationary bikes and treadmills.

For customers, the monthly cost of the subscription compares favorably with in-person offerings from Soul Cycle ($30+ for just one class) or traditional gym memberships, and Peloton allows multiple users in a household to share one subscription (the average number of users per subscription was 2.2 as of June 30, 2021). Since the pandemic began, PTON's subscriptions have grown at a compound annual growth rate of 97.2%.

Connected Fitness Subscriptions (Image created by author using data from company filings.)

For Peloton, the subscriptions generate extremely high margins. While there are some costs associated with providing the content - including music royalties, personnel expenses, and studio rent and overhead - the subscriptions account for nearly half of the company's overall gross profit, even though they only account for one-quarter of total revenue.

Segment Reporting (Image created by author using data from company filings.)

Valuing PTON's Existing Subscriptions

So how valuable are PTON's existing subscriptions? I performed the following analysis to answer that question.

First, I estimated of the run-rate cash flow attributable to the current level of subscriptions is $887.1 million per year.

Image created by author and contains data from company filings.

Then, I considered three scenarios for the level of subscriptions going forward:

Scenario A: subscriptions decline 2% per year into perpetuity

Scenario B: subscriptions remain constant into perpetuity

Scenario C: subscriptions grow at 2% per year into perpetuity

Image created by author and contains data from company filings.

I then discounted the resulting cash flows at three discount rates (6%, 8%, 10%).

Value Matrix (Image created by author.)

Assuming the subscriptions remain constant (Scenario B) and that the cash flows are discounted at 8%, the value of PTON's subscriptions alone is $11.089 billion. This translates to a per share price of $32.74 as shown below.

Subscription Value per Share (Image created by author and contains information from company filings.)

It is worth noting that while this analysis does consider the ongoing content creation costs associated with the subscriptions (e.g., music royalties, studio rent and overhead, and personnel expenses), it does not account for certain costs and expenditures which are not allocated to the subscription segment including sales and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses, research and development expenses, and capital expenditures. In effect, this analysis assumes that those costs and expenditures are incurred on the hardware side of the business and/or to grow (rather than maintain) the level of subscriptions.

Can PTON Maintain Its Current Level of Subscriptions?

So are the assumptions behind this analysis reasonable - particularly the assumption in Scenario B that the company can maintain its current level of subscriptions? I think the answer is yes. To date, these subscriptions have exhibited remarkable resiliency. PTON's average monthly churn rate is significantly below most brick-and-mortar health clubs. For example, TownSports International (OTCPK:CLUBQ) (which operated New York Sports Clubs, Boston Sports Clubs, Philadelphia Sports Clubs, and several other brands) reported a monthly attrition rate of 4.1% in 2019 and 2018. In its Form S-1/A filed on Sept. 29, 2021, Life Time Fitness (LTH) reported an attrition rate of 16.1% for the first six months of 2019. PTON's monthly churn rate, on the other hand, has remained under 1% even as lockdowns were lifted in many parts of the world.

Monthly Churn Rate (Image created by author using data from company filings.)

There is, of course, a risk that churn increases and/or the rate of new subscriptions decreases resulting in fewer subscriptions going forward. While the $39/month subscriptions may be cancelled at any time, I suspect many owners loathe the thought of disposing a piece of bulky and expensive equipment that has already found a place in their home (Disclosure: I do!). And without the subscription, the user experience on the bike or treadmill is significantly impaired. I think these factors - and the fact that PTON's users are largely affluent and less price sensitive than the average consumer - will contribute to the company's ability to maintain its subscriber base going forward.

Conclusion

PTON's 2.8 million existing subscriptions are an incredibly valuable asset. My analysis suggests that if the company can merely maintain its current level of subscriptions they are worth approximately $33/share. Notably, this amount does not consider any value attributable to the sale of PTON's physical products (bikes, treadmills, apparel, and accessories), the potential to grow its subscriber base, or the potential to monetize its brand in other ways. Value attributable to those sources would be additive to the price calculated above and represent upside opportunity for investors buying in at this price.