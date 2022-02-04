A Historic Capital Rotation Is At A Fever Pitch
Summary
- For several years now, I have been writing about a historical capital rotation in progress.
- This historical capital rotation is now at a fever pitch led recently by energy prices that seemingly ratchet higher daily.
- One glaring example and contrast is the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE), which is up 22.2% YTD. Meanwhile, the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) is down 11.1% YTD.
- Similar to the aftermath of the November 2020 through March 2021 leg of this historical capital rotation, there will be pauses that refresh in the aftermath of large absolute and relative moves.
- Bigger picture, though, there is a lot of room to run in a historic reversion-to-the-mean trade.
Everyone loves an early inflation. The effects at the beginning of an inflation are all good. There is steepened money expansion, rising government spending, increased government budget deficits, booming stock markets, and spectacular general prosperity, all in the midst of temporarily stable prices. Everyone benefits, and no one pays. That is the early part of the cycle. In the later inflation, on the other hand, the effects are all bad. The government may steadily increase the money inflation in order to stave off the later effects, but the later effects patiently wait. In the terminal inflation, there is faltering prosperity, tightness of money, falling stock markets, rising taxes, still larger government deficits, and still roaring money expansion, now accompanied by soaring prices and ineffectiveness of all traditional remedies. Everyone pays and no one benefits. That is the full cycle of every inflation.
- Jens O. Parsson from Dying Of Money
Introduction
Capital markets, by their very nature, are dynamic, and prices tend to move from one extreme to the other over time. This is similar to the movement of a pendulum. We're witnessing this right now as we're roughly two years into what is shaping up to be a historical capital rotation in the financial markets. I have written about this in detail over time, and the following articles capture the essence of what I have been trying to illustrate.
- "A Historic Capital Rotation Is On Tap" - Published October 18th, 2020
- "A Historic Capital Rotation Is Happening Hidden In Plain Sight" - Published November 25th, 2020
- "The Historic Capital Rotation Is Continuing" - Published December 4th, 2020
- "Goldman Is Trumpeting A New Secular Commodities Bull Market And Investors Should Listen" - Published December 16th, 2020
- "Not All Energy Stocks Are Created Equal" - Published December 24th, 2020
- "A Historic Capital Rotation Is Quietly Marching On" - Published October 29th, 2021
The last public article I authored in this series said the capital rotation was quietly marching on. That tenor is different today, as I would describe the capital rotation as reaching a fevered pitch.
The stock price charts of Meta Platforms (FB), Netflix (NFLX), and PayPal (PYPL), which have accelerated their recent declines, and Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and Exxon Mobil (XOM), which have accelerated their recent advances, paint a succinct picture of this rising temperature of the capital rotation reaching a rolling boil.
Looking at the charts above, it should be clear that there's a significant divergence in price action. Building on this narrative, year-to-date, through Thursday, February 3rd, 2022, Meta Platforms shares are down 29.3%, Netflix shares are down 32.7% YTD, and PayPal shares are down 34.1% YTD. Meanwhile, Occidental Petroleum shares are higher by 38.0% YTD, and Exxon Mobil shares are higher by 30.2% YTD.
Clearly, there had been a significant shift in momentum and market leadership between the over-owned and overvalued technology sector and the under-owned and undervalued energy sector. This dichotomy is something I have written about extensively over the past two years, the hypothesis outlined is coming to fruition, and the good news for investors examining this rotation now, is that there is a lot more room to run.
The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Is Outperforming
One look at the year-to-date performance in the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE), which is up 22.2% YTD through Thursday, February 3rd, 2022, vs. the performance in the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which is down 11.1% YTD, paints a picture in a thousand words.
Similar to the charts shown in the introduction of Meta Platforms, Netflix, PayPal, Occidental Petroleum, and Exxon Mobil, there is a broader market shift away from technology stocks. This has negatively impacted the Invesco QQQ Trust more than the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which is down 6.0% YTD too. Intuitively this relative underperformance of QQQ versus SPY should make sense, as Meta Platforms, to use one example, is only 2.3% of SPY, while it comprises 4.9% of QQQ.
The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, which is dominated by positions in Exxon Mobil, and Chevron (CVX), which is up 14.4% YTD (remember XOM shares were up 30.2% through Thursday's close), has also outperformed both the Invesco QQQ Trust, and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF, significantly over the past year.
The one-year performance chart is different from the year-to-date performance chart in that both the SPDR S&P 500 ETF, and the Invesco QQQ Trust, are significantly in positive territory over the past year. The takeaway being that energy prices have not rallied enough to thwart the broader equity market rally.
Again, intuitively this should make sense, as $WTIC (USO) crude oil prices, even above $90 per barrel, are still quite a bit below their 2008-2014 ranges.
Said another way, $WTIC oil prices reached $145 in 2008, and were generally above $100 into 2014. If you simply use 2% inflation a year from that price level, a similar band price level would be quite a bit above where oil prices trade right now.
Energy Stocks Are Leading The Commodity Equity Rally
Since March 23rd, 2020, which was the broader equity market low for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF, economically sensitive and cyclical equities have led the stock market rally.
Leading the charge higher, has been the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP), which has advanced 250.2%. Close behind are basic material plays, as measured by the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME), with XME up 208.4% since March 23rd, 2020. Included in XME are steel stocks like Cleveland Cliffs (CLF), and U.S. Steel (X), both of which I have been bullish on over the past two years, referenced in articles here and here.
The already mentioned Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund is up 192.9% over this time frame, which far outpaces the Invesco QQQ Trust gain of 109.6%. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF is higher by 100.3% since March 23rd, 2020, and the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) is higher by 50.6% since March 23rd, 2020. The underperformance of GDX is something that we will revisit later this year, as I believe it is important, and setting up an opportunity.
Taken all together, the price performance of economically sensitive, cyclically sensitive, and inflation sensitive equities should clearly show that a historic capital rotation has been taking place for some time now.
There's A Long Way To Go In The Reversion To The Mean Trade
For the past several years, I have been using this chart in my writing, and for a long time, there was relatively little movement in the ratio of the $CRB Index to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF.
The significant recent rise of oil prices, combined with the broader market declines, have started to have an impact on both sides of this relative ratio. On this note, while oil prices have risen, and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF has fallen, there's still a long way to go in a developing reversion-to-the-mean trade.
This is perhaps best epitomized with the price performance of Exxon Mobil compared to Salesforce.com, particularly since Salesforce.com replaced Exxon Mobil in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) in late August of 2020.
At the time of this decision, I hypothesized that it could be a seminal moment in market history with the following article.
Exxon Mobil Exit From Dow Reveals S&P 500 Index Structural Flaws (SP500) - Published August 28th, 2020
With the benefit of hindsight, and as shown by the price performance in the chart above, I think market historians will fall in-line with my view going forward.
Closing Thoughts - Historic Capital Rotation Is At A Fever Pitch
Price action to start 2022 has made many investors aware of a historic capital rotation that has been ongoing for roughly two years now. More specifically, the rise in energy prices and energy equities, occurring currently with a broader market correction, has caused many investors to at least notice the new performance leaders. Going further, in a market structure that rewards momentum, there could still be a long way to go in a reversion-to-the-mean trade.
Over the past several years, I have tried to identify opportunities for investors, with some highlights in the individual articles listed below.
Antero Resources Is A Generational Buy: Dispelling The Myth Of Antero As High-Cost Producer - Published February 19th, 2020
Antero Midstream Shares Are Significantly Undervalued Too - Published February 20th, 2020
Warrior Met Coal Stock Is Poised For A Free Cash Flow Bonanza - Published July 27th, 2021
Occidental Petroleum Stock: Still Too Cheap To Ignore - Published July 30th, 2021
Antero Resources: Buy The Forgivable Dip - Published August 2nd, 2021
EQT Corp Stock: Buy The Dip At A 20% Free Cash Flow Yield - Published August 4th, 2021
Cenovus Energy Is A Very Cheap Mini-Major - Published August 13th, 2021
U.S. Steel: A Breakout Stock For 2022 - Published January 26th, 2022
Peabody Energy Stock: A Breakout Stock For 2022 - Published January 28th, 2022
Stocks like Antero Resources (AR), Antero Midstream (AM), Warrior Met Coal (HCC), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), EQT Corp (EQT), Cenovus Energy (CVE), U.S. Steel, and Peabody Energy (BTU) have all generally had tremendous share price performance over the last two years. Having said that, there's still potential historic relative and absolute opportunity today, which the last two articles on U.S. Steel and Peabody Energy, both published in January of 2022, discuss in more detail.
Bottom line, quietly at first, and now more rapidly as the capital rotation has reached a fever pitch, we have seen a passing of the baton of market leadership. Will there be ebbs and flows to this process? Unequivocally yes, meaning expect relative pullbacks as investors reposition, and investors of all stripes try to reorientate around the inflection point that is occurring real time.
At this juncture, most investors are simply not aware of this leadership transition yet, though relative and absolute price action this year in 2022 has certainly opened more eyes. Recognizing this changing backdrop after years of study, including being too early, I have been pounding the table on the extremely out-of-favor commodity equities for several years now, and I still think we're in the early innings of what will be a longer-term price appreciation. Personally, I think we will supersede the capital rotation that took place from growth-to-value during 2000-2007.
Investors skittish of commodity equities should research cast aside financials as they also will benefit from rising inflationary expectations and rising long-term interest rates. Understanding the bigger picture, then having an understanding of the bottoms-up fundamentals has been the key to outperformance, and this is a path that has not been easy with those participating confirming this reality. However, the road less taken is sometimes the better one, and I firmly believe that today, as traditional stocks, bonds, and real estate offer very poor starting valuations and very poor projected future real returns from today's price levels. More specifically, the out-of-favor assets and asset classes, including commodities and commodity equities and out-of-favor specific securities, are where the historic opportunity has been, and that's where it still stands, from my perspective.
