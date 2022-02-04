Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) went through a massive drawdown on Thursday after the social media company submitted a weak guidance for the first quarter and fears over more competition triggered an investor exodus. The excessive drop in pricing, however, seems exaggerated as the market appears to be driven by fear. I believe the risk profile for shares of Metaverse is now heavily skewed to the upside!

Meta Q1'22 guidance, DAU drop and slowing revenue growth

Shares of the social media company cratered 26% on Thursday after the mega-cap company said that it expects revenue headwinds in Q1'22 due to growing competition and a slowdown in the ad business. Meta said that it projects only 3-11% revenue growth year over year for the next fiscal quarter which would put total revenues between $27 billion and $29 billion. The market expected revenue growth of more than 30%.

The resulting 26% drop in pricing was the worst day for Meta ever. Also a sad record: In no time in history did a company ever lose as much market value, around $250B, as Meta did yesterday. After such a steep drop, shares of Metaverse are now technically oversold.

In part, Meta's slowdown in the ad business is related to Apple's launch of iOS 14.5 which limits the ability of advertisers to track consumer purchase behavior online. A consequence of these tracking changes related to iOS 14.5 was that marketers cut back their advertising budgets which impacted Meta's ad business. Social media company Snap (SNAP) also warned of a slowdown in ad spending on its platform last year and attributed the revenue slowdown to Apple' iOS changes.

Social media platforms use a figure called daily active users/DAU to measure platform success. This number shows how many users log in to one of Meta's apps and engage with the firm's content which is distributed through Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services. Meta's daily active users peaked in Q3'21 at 1.93B users. In Q4'21, Meta lost a million users, its first decline in DAUs ever.

Besides a revenue slowdown in Q1'22 and a slight DAU drop in Q4'21, Meta's results were really not that terrible. The social media company generated revenues of $33.7B in Q4'21, showing growth of 20% year over year. Advertising revenues are responsible for 97% of Meta's total revenues. For the first time, Meta broke out its Reality Labs revenues, which includes its augmented and virtual reality business. This business is related to the metaverse which is a network of virtual reality worlds. Metaverse-related revenues were $877M in Q4'21 and showed 22% year over year growth.

The sequential drop in DAUs combined with a weaker revenue guidance for Q1'22 was behind Meta's massive sell-off on Thursday. But despite the (small) drop off in DAUs, customer monetization continued to improve at Meta in the last quarter.

Improving customer monetization

The drop in DAUs and Q1'22 revenue guidance defined Meta's earnings sheet. But the social media company also reported something that didn't get as much attention: Customer monetization improved considerably in the fourth-quarter.

Global average revenue per user/ARPU in Q4'21 improved 14% year over year to $11.57. The fourth-quarter is typically a strong quarter for social media companies that monetize users through advertising businesses. Meta's ARPU in the most lucrative market, North America, gained 13% year over year to $60.57. A growing ARPU figure shows that each existing active user is becoming more valuable to Meta and its advertisers.

Meta's free cash flow just got a major discount

The real reason to buy Meta is the firm's free cash flow generation. Fourth-quarter free cash flow surged to $12.6B, showing 36% growth year over year. Because revenues grew at a slower rate than free cash flow, 20% year over year, Meta's free cash flow margin improved from 33% in Q4'20 to 37% in Q4'21. In FY 2021, Meta generated total free cash flow of $38.4B which made Meta the most profitable social media company in the U.S.

This is an opportunity to engage

Meta is expected to generate revenues of $158.5B in FY 2023, according to estimates provided by Seeking Alpha. Assuming that the company can maintain its ARPU growth and a free cash flow margin of around 30%, Meta is looking forward to generating $48B in free cash flow next year.

Because of Meta's plunge, the technical short term sentiment is bearish, but it also creates an opportunity to buy Meta's deeply discounted free cash flow growth. With $48B in free cash flow expected in FY 2023 (my estimate), shares of Meta have a 13.5 X P-FCF ratio. Meta's platform size with close to 2B DAUs and significant advertising reach are unrivaled in the social media business. For that reason, I believe Meta's free cash flow prospects have now become undervalued.

Risks with Meta

Risks related to slowing DAU and revenue growth are now more than fully priced into Meta's valuation. A continual slowdown in revenue and steeper drops in daily active users moving forward are likely the biggest commercial risks for Meta and its stock.

Final thoughts

I believe this is a good time to lean into the fear and buy shares of Meta. The stock is oversold and the revenue slowdown is not as significant as the market fears. Meta will remain the largest social media company in the U.S. and it generates an unreal amount of free cash flow every quarter. Based off of free cash flow, shares of Metaverse are cheap and the stock is ripe for a rebound!