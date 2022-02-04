Marygold Companies Targets $8 Million U.S. IPO
Summary
- The Marygold Companies has filed proposed terms for an $8 million IPO.
- The firm operates as a holding company for unrelated businesses.
- I'm not a fan of mini-conglomerates, so I'll pass on the IPO.
A Quick Take On The Marygold Companies
The Marygold Companies (NYSE:MGLD) has filed to raise $8 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1/A registration statement.
The firm operates as a holding company for disparate and unrelated businesses.
I’m not a fan of conglomerates, especially small ones, as they tend to be ‘jack of all trades and master of none’ at a time when greater specialization and focus are required in every industry due to increasing competitive pressures.
I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines.
Company
San Clemente, CA-based Marygold was founded to acquire unrelated businesses in various economic sectors and have them operate in a decentralized manner.
Management is headed by President, Chairman and CEO Nicholas D. Gerber, who has been with the firm since 2004 and was previously a Portfolio Manager of Ameristock Mutual Fund.
The company’s primary businesses include:
Investment management
Processed foods
Alarm monitoring services
Hair and skin care product distribution
Marygold has booked fair market value investment of $9.4 million as of September 30, 2021 from investors including various individuals.
The firm has not disclosed any company-level ESG initiatives.
Marygold - Company Acquisition
The firm seeks to acquire companies in various unrelated industries who then manage their businesses in a decentralized manner.
The only work Marygold performs is oversight of its subsidiaries.
Marketing and Advertising expenses as a percentage of total revenue have stabilized as revenues have decreased, as the figures below indicate:
|
Marketing and Advertising
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Three Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021
|
7.4%
|
FYE June 30, 2021
|
7.4%
|
FYE June 30, 2020
|
9.7%
(Source)
The Marketing and Advertising efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Marketing and Advertising spend, fell to negative (1.4x) in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:
|
Marketing and Advertising
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
Three Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021
|
-1.4
|
FYE June 30, 2021
|
4.5
(Source)
Marygold’s Market
According to a 2020 research report by CNBC, the U.S. market for ETFs exceeded $5 trillion in size in the latter part of 2020.
This compared in size to the $21 trillion deposited into actively managed mutual funds in the U.S.
The main drivers for this expected growth are an increase in the overall US dollar money supply as a result of accommodative Federal Reserve policies and federal government programs during the pandemic.
Also, the next several years may present the Federal Reserve with a high inflation environment, prompting it to seek to reduce excess reserves in the banking system, potentially making the investment environment less conducive.
The Marygold Companies' Financial Performance
The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Contracting topline revenue
Lower gross profit and gross margin
Operating and net loss
Reduced cash flow from operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Three Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021
|
$ 9,730,747
|
-9.4%
|
FYE June 30, 2021
|
$ 39,904,448
|
49.2%
|
FYE June 30, 2020
|
$ 26,748,988
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Three Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021
|
$ 7,078,733
|
-15.2%
|
FYE June 30, 2021
|
$ 30,613,832
|
51.1%
|
FYE June 30, 2020
|
$ 20,265,817
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
Three Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021
|
72.75%
|
FYE June 30, 2021
|
76.72%
|
FYE June 30, 2020
|
75.76%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
Three Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021
|
$ (1,646,358)
|
-16.9%
|
FYE June 30, 2021
|
$ 7,418,477
|
18.6%
|
FYE June 30, 2020
|
$ 1,916,027
|
7.2%
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Net Margin
|
Three Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021
|
$ (1,880,993)
|
-19.3%
|
FYE June 30, 2021
|
$ 5,849,443
|
60.1%
|
FYE June 30, 2020
|
$ 1,773,401
|
18.2%
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Three Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021
|
$ 863,665
|
FYE June 30, 2021
|
$ 7,219,396
|
FYE June 30, 2020
|
$ 1,661,495
(Source)
As of September 30, 2021, Marygold had $17.3 million in cash and $8.8 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2021 was $5.1 million.
The Marygold Companies' IPO Details
Marygold intends to raise $8 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, offering approximately 2.4 million shares at a last OTC quoted price of $3.35 per share.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.
Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $110 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.
The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 6%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
(Source)
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, the firm's Wainwright Holdings subsidiary is subject to various legal proceedings as described more fully here.
The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Maxim Group.
Valuation Metrics For Marygold
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization at IPO
|
$133,577,964
|
Enterprise Value
|
$110,140,139
|
Price/Sales
|
3.43
|
EV/Revenue
|
2.83
|
EV/EBITDA
|
37.93
|
Earnings Per Share
|
$0.04
|
Operating Margin
|
7.47%
|
Net Margin
|
4.50%
|
Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio
|
5.99%
|
Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share
|
$3.35
|
Net Free Cash Flow
|
$5,125,258
|
Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share
|
3.84%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
-9.44%
(Source)
Commentary About Marygold’s IPO
MGLD is seeking public market funding to pay down debt and for further acquisitions and subsidiary company development efforts.
The company’s financials have indicated lowered topline revenue in FQ1 2023, reduced gross profit and gross margin, a swing to operating and net loss and lower cash flow from operations.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021 was $5.1 million.
Marketing and Advertising expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been stable as revenue has contracted in FQ1 2023; its Marketing and Advertising efficiency rate fell to negative (1.4x) in the most recent reporting period.
The firm currently plans to pay no dividend on its shares and anticipates that it will reinvest future earnings back into the company.
The market opportunity for investment services is large and expected to grow over the coming years, although the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy changes may create volatile market environments.
Maxim Group is the lead underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 114.2% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the unrelated nature of the businesses it owns, reducing the potential for cross-portfolio synergies.
I’m not a fan of conglomerates, especially small ones, as they tend to be ‘jack of all trades and master of none’ at a time when greater specialization and focus are required in every industry due to increasing competitive pressures.
I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
