ErikMandre/iStock via Getty Images

After being billed as what was supposed to be an Omicron impacted weak job report, we got the complete opposite, and the ramifications are potentially huge. The bond market was specifically caught off guard by the 467,000 jobs created in January, which was significantly better than the estimates of 150,000. On Top of that, December was revised higher to 510,000 from 199,000. A miss this was not.

Additionally, there were significant improvements across the most critical numbers in the report. The labor participation rate increased to 62.2% from 61.9% last month, while the U6 measure of unemployment fell to 7.1% from 7.3%. At the same time, average earnings rose by 0.7% month-over-month and 5.7% year-over-year, both higher than last month and higher than estimates. The unemployment rate was the only number that didn't improve was which rose to 4.0% from the previous month's reading of 3.9%. Overall, a much better than feared job report resulted in yields soaring.

ECB

Another problem that has just developed. US yields are now losing their anchor, with the ECB pivoting from no rate hikes in 2022 to opening up to the idea that rates hikes may be coming this year. Concerns over the ECB are sending yields soaring across Europe and causing spreads between US bonds and German bunds to narrow. It means relatively speaking, as rates climb in Germany or other European countries, the more room US rates will have to increase. The current spread between US rates and German rates has narrowed considerably over the past two weeks to 1.72% from 1.94%.

TradingView

Rates Are Exploding

With the backdrop of a stronger-than-expected job report and the ECB pivot, rates in the US are rocketing higher. The US 2-Yr is now up 11 bps to 1.31% and quickly closing in on resistance around 1.4%. That will be a significant level, as it would recapture the 2013 uptrend broken due to the COVID pandemic and potential sets up a path to well over 2%.

TradingView

Meanwhile, once the 10-yr clears resistance at 1.95%, it should quickly move above 2% and head towards 2.15%, and with the tailwind of European rates behind it, that may only be the start. The US 10-yr needs to rise by around 25 bps to see its spread with the German 10-yr get back to January 26 levels, pushing the US 10-yr to 2.2%.

TradingView

It's also pushing real rates substantially higher, with the 5-yr TIP rate rising to -0.92% from roughly -1.06% yesterday. As noted in the past, the 5-yr TIP has completely broken out and is likely heading to -0.5%.

Refinitiv

Additionally, 10-yr TIP rates are also breaking out, rising above resistance at -0.55% and probably heading to -0.3% if not all the way to -0.09% after completing a technical double bottom pattern.

Refinitiv

Financial Conditions Tightening

Corporate and high yield bonds are also being hit very hard by all of this with the iShares Investment Grade Corp. Bond (LQD) down to its lowest levels since the spring of 2020. It is an indication that financial conditions are still tightening, and the tighter these conditions get, the more of a headwind they present for equity markets. The Chicago Fed National financial condition index has started to show signs of tightening, again, after a brief pause. One can track change in conditions by using the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) to LQD ratio. It has followed the Chicago Fed index well over the past two years.

IEF/LQD Ratio Vs. Chicago Fed Financial Conditions (TradingView)

The Impacts

All of this, explicitly rising real rates and tighter financial conditions, will result in equities getting smashed and valuations drifting even lower. The NASDAQ composite has meticulously followed real yields down over the past 24 months. The Nasdaq composite and the entire equity market have risen as real rates have fallen. The higher real yields climb, the more the equity market will need to lose.

Refinitiv

In the past, the earnings yield of the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite loosely, at best, followed real yields. With the earnings yield for the two indexes mainly moving lower, while real yields rose sharply starting in 2013, the last time Fed ended QE.

Datastream/ Mott Capital

However, that relationship has grown strong since 2020, with real yields and the earnings yield falling dramatically, with the two essentially leveling off at the start of 2021. With real yields on the rise, one would expect earnings yields to push higher and stocks to go lower.

Datastream/ Mott Capital

This rising earnings yield should lead to the compression of the PE multiple in the S&P 500, and push it down, perhaps to something more historically appropriate for where rates are heading, back to around 16 to 17 on a next twelve-month basis. Which would be at least 15.1% lower from here the current 20.04.

Datastream/ Mott Capital

Meanwhile, tighter financial conditions are likely to drain excess liquidity from the equity market by making it harder and more expensive to access additional margin and leverage.

Mott Capital

The US economic backdrop coupled with the ECB pivot is likely the beginning of the next move higher in rates. That also means it should start the equity market's next leg lower.