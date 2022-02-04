Wish Hires C-Suite Executives For Turnaround Plan
Summary
- Wish went public in December 2020, raising $1.1 billion in an IPO.
- The firm operates a mobile ecommerce marketplace for consumer products.
- Declining merchant quality has hurt user retention and WISH has hired a new CEO and CFO to lead the turnaround effort.
- Until new management can show material improvement in quality control, user retention and marketing ROI, I'm on Hold for WISH.
A Quick Take On Wish
Wish (NASDAQ:WISH) went public in December 2020, raising $1.1 billion in an IPO that was priced at $24.00 per share.
The firm offers a mobile ecommerce platform for merchants to connect with consumers and provide discounted products.
WISH has hired a new CEO and CFO for a turnaround effort and the stock rallied 10% in response, although that action proved to be just a short-term bounce.
Until new management can show it is making material progress in the company’s turnaround efforts, I'm on Hold for WISH.
Company
San Francisco, California-based Wish was founded to empower merchants to effectively engage with prospective customers via the firm's mobile ecommerce platform.
Management was headed until recently by founder, Chairman and CEO, Piotr Szulczewski, who was previously in various roles at Google.
The firm just hired Vijay Talwar as CEO. Mr. Talwar was CEO of Foot Locker’s Europe, Middle East and Africa business.
Mr. Szulczewski will continue to be a member of the Board of Directors.
The company’s primary offerings include:
Sell on Wish
Wish Local
Wish App
Wish acquires users through major mobile app downloads and online marketing.
Wish’s Market & Competition
According to a 2020 market research report by Tenba Group, the Chinese e-commerce market was an estimated $1.94 trillion in 2019.
That amount represents a 27% year-over-year growth rate and 25% of the country's total retail sales volume.
The report estimates growth in e-commerce in China in 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and a shift in consumer behavior toward more online purchasing.
Also, mobile commerce generates the strong majority of e-commerce sales, with 80% of e-commerce activity coming from smartphones. The global average is 64%, per the report.
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Amazon (AMZN)
Alibaba (BABA)
Shopify (SHOP)
Walmart (WMT)
Target (TGT)
JD.com (JD)
Dollar General (DG)
TJ Maxx
Others
WISH’s Recent Financial Performance
Topline revenue by quarter has dropped sharply since the firm’s IPO:
Gross profit by quarter has also fallen precipitously:
Operating income by quarter has remained heavily negative through Q3 2021:
Earnings per share (Diluted) have followed roughly the same trajectory as operating losses:
(Source data for above GAAP financial charts)
In the past 12 months, WISH's stock price has dropped 92 percent vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index's rise of 17 percent, as the chart below indicates:
Valuation Metrics For Wish
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization
|
$1,660,000,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$462,940,000
|
Price/Sales
|
0.46
|
Enterprise Value/Sales
|
0.18
|
Enterprise Value/EBITDA
|
-0.40
|
Free Cash Flow [TTM]
|
-$630,630,000
|
Revenue Growth Rate [TTM]
|
11.49%
|
Earnings Per Share
|
-$3.53
(Source)
Commentary On Wish
In its last earnings call, covering Q3 2021’s results, management highlighted progress on its turnaround strategy, with cutting back on its digital spend while it seeks to provide a more differentiated user experience and become more efficient in its marketing efforts.
The firm has also increased its merchant quality control efforts and has begun to offer buyer protection when shopping from qualified merchants.
WISH is also expanding its buy-now-pay-later capabilities through Klarna Bank to allow more flexible payment options for customers.
As to its financial results, revenue decline in Q3 was primarily due to a reduction in digital ad spend while the firm began its turnaround efforts and sought to improve merchant quality and thereby customer experience.
Total monthly active users dropped 40% year-over-year, indicating low user retention.
Sales and marketing expenses dropped sharply and G&A expenses were 8% of revenue.
The firm ended Q3 with $1.2 billion in cash, equivalents and marketable securities, so appears to have enough runway to execute a turnaround plan.
Looking ahead, management provided no specific Q4 revenue guidance, although it said it will likely be ‘below Q3 despite the holidays.’
It expects free cash flow to be ‘near breakeven until we can start to invest in growth again later next year.’
The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the potential inability for the firm to attract and retain quality merchants which can provide good user experiences.
Also, unless the firm can make money on its digital ad spend through better user retention and monetization, it will have to cut headcount and slim down to produce earnings.
WISH has hired a new CEO and CFO for this purpose and the stock rallied 10% in response, although that action proved to be just a short-term bounce.
Until new management can show it is making material progress in the company’s turnaround efforts, I'm on Hold for WISH.
