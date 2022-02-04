Chaay_Tee/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Wish

Wish (NASDAQ:WISH) went public in December 2020, raising $1.1 billion in an IPO that was priced at $24.00 per share.

The firm offers a mobile ecommerce platform for merchants to connect with consumers and provide discounted products.

Company

San Francisco, California-based Wish was founded to empower merchants to effectively engage with prospective customers via the firm's mobile ecommerce platform.

Management was headed until recently by founder, Chairman and CEO, Piotr Szulczewski, who was previously in various roles at Google.

The firm just hired Vijay Talwar as CEO. Mr. Talwar was CEO of Foot Locker’s Europe, Middle East and Africa business.

Mr. Szulczewski will continue to be a member of the Board of Directors.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Sell on Wish

Wish Local

Wish App

Wish acquires users through major mobile app downloads and online marketing.

Wish’s Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Tenba Group, the Chinese e-commerce market was an estimated $1.94 trillion in 2019.

That amount represents a 27% year-over-year growth rate and 25% of the country's total retail sales volume.

The report estimates growth in e-commerce in China in 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and a shift in consumer behavior toward more online purchasing.

Also, mobile commerce generates the strong majority of e-commerce sales, with 80% of e-commerce activity coming from smartphones. The global average is 64%, per the report.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Amazon (AMZN)

Alibaba (BABA)

Shopify (SHOP)

Walmart (WMT)

Target (TGT)

JD.com (JD)

Dollar General (DG)

TJ Maxx

Others

WISH’s Recent Financial Performance

Topline revenue by quarter has dropped sharply since the firm’s IPO:

5-Quarter Total Revenue (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

Gross profit by quarter has also fallen precipitously:

5-Quarter Gross Profit (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

Operating income by quarter has remained heavily negative through Q3 2021:

5-Quarter Operating Income (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

Earnings per share (Diluted) have followed roughly the same trajectory as operating losses:

5-Quarter Earnings Per Share (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

(Source data for above GAAP financial charts)

In the past 12 months, WISH's stock price has dropped 92 percent vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index's rise of 17 percent, as the chart below indicates:

52-Week Stock Price (Seeking Alpha)

Valuation Metrics For Wish

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $1,660,000,000 Enterprise Value $462,940,000 Price/Sales 0.46 Enterprise Value/Sales 0.18 Enterprise Value/EBITDA -0.40 Free Cash Flow [TTM] -$630,630,000 Revenue Growth Rate [TTM] 11.49% Earnings Per Share -$3.53

(Source)

Commentary On Wish

In its last earnings call, covering Q3 2021’s results, management highlighted progress on its turnaround strategy, with cutting back on its digital spend while it seeks to provide a more differentiated user experience and become more efficient in its marketing efforts.

The firm has also increased its merchant quality control efforts and has begun to offer buyer protection when shopping from qualified merchants.

WISH is also expanding its buy-now-pay-later capabilities through Klarna Bank to allow more flexible payment options for customers.

As to its financial results, revenue decline in Q3 was primarily due to a reduction in digital ad spend while the firm began its turnaround efforts and sought to improve merchant quality and thereby customer experience.

Total monthly active users dropped 40% year-over-year, indicating low user retention.

Sales and marketing expenses dropped sharply and G&A expenses were 8% of revenue.

The firm ended Q3 with $1.2 billion in cash, equivalents and marketable securities, so appears to have enough runway to execute a turnaround plan.

Looking ahead, management provided no specific Q4 revenue guidance, although it said it will likely be ‘below Q3 despite the holidays.’

It expects free cash flow to be ‘near breakeven until we can start to invest in growth again later next year.’

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the potential inability for the firm to attract and retain quality merchants which can provide good user experiences.

Also, unless the firm can make money on its digital ad spend through better user retention and monetization, it will have to cut headcount and slim down to produce earnings.

WISH has hired a new CEO and CFO for this purpose and the stock rallied 10% in response, although that action proved to be just a short-term bounce.

Until new management can show it is making material progress in the company’s turnaround efforts, I'm on Hold for WISH.