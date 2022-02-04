Artur/iStock via Getty Images

The Diem project aimed at building an innovative blockchain-based payments network has been acquired by a Californian bank, Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) for a cash amount of $50 million and $132 million in stock. Now Silvergate is no ordinary bank, but one which in addition to providing normal financial services that include commercial banking and residential real estate lending, also caters to the requirements of the digital currency industry.

As such, its shares were severely impacted since November amid the tech sell-off due to the Fed Reserve adopting a more hawkish tone, as well as worst-than-expected fourth quarter results announced on Jan 18.

My objective with this thesis is to provide insights as to how this project, initially known as Libra and initiated by Meta Labs (NASDAQ:FB) more than two years back but could not be launched can now bring value to Silvergate. The latter, which operates as a bank holding company made it clear during its fourth quarter earnings call that it is continuing to invest in the infrastructure to support the launch of a stablecoin in 2022.

The rationale behind the Diem acquisition

Going back to 2019, FB had presented the project as one which would enable the social network's billions of users to spend money as easily as sending a text message. At that time, the cryptocurrency was called Libra and was designed as a stablecoin or a stable currency backed by fiat or classic currency, the dollar.

Designed to be less volatile and provide more stability, stablecoins have proven their worth. For this purpose, the table below illustrates the market cap performance of Tether (USDT-USD) whose market cap currently at $78 billion has gained 6% during the last three months while Bitcoin has lost 42%. Interestingly, USD Coin (USDC-USD), another stablecoin, has gained a whopping 39.6%.

Comparison between the performance of Bitcoin and Stablecoin https://www.tradingview.com/chart/aDSltxiT/?symbol=AMEX%3AGLD

For those wondering about why FB could not get on with the project, it was primarily a question of timing as the company was already under scrutiny by Congress for abuse of market power just as with other FAANG stocks. Despite Libra being rebranded as Diem in December 2020, plus a different approach, there was no light at the end of the tunnel. This time, there was opposition from the U.S. Central bank whose main argument was that the issuance of stablecoins should be carried out by a regulated bank. The solution was found through a partnership with Silvergate in May 2021, with the bank responsible for carrying out the issuance of a U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin, while Diem's network would run the payments.

Coming back to the present, Silvergate is now acquiring Diem's technology and intellectual property assets, and if the deal goes through, it will become the only entity in charge of the project. Consequently, we can expect a rapid launch of a stablecoin, which could likely be termed as a "Silvergate Coin". This launch will be considerably facilitated by the fact that Silvergate already possesses its own system of payments called the Silvergate Exchange Network ("SEN").

The SEN

The SEN enables trade between digital currency holders and institutional investor clients on a 24-hour basis using the U.S. dollar. To make this possible, the network has a connection with banks for real-time transfers and immediate availability of funds. Thanks to this ability to clear transactions in real-time and throughout the year, a feature that crypto traders are used to, the SEN has been highly successful.

Going a step further, the platform is also used by regulated U.S. stablecoin issuers requiring critical infrastructure to operate, namely for issuance and redemption of their respective tokens. In addition, the SEN holds U.S. dollar deposits that back multiple stablecoins.

Now, fueled by network effects, the company has seen a sustained rise in the number of digital currency customers since 2020 and this has also translated into a rapid rise in network volumes on the SEN as measured by the number of transfers. Now, the network's activity is correlated to the broader industry's Bitcoin and Ethereum dollar trading volumes and these increased in the fourth quarter (4Q21) when compared to 3Q21 as shown below.

Growth in SEN and SEN leverage https://seekingalpha.com/article/4480136-silvergate-capital-corporation-2022-q4-results-earnings-call-presentation

Tellingly, the SEN volumes increased by 146% compared to a year ago, and this reflects the continued strong demand for Silvergate's cash management and foreign currency exchange services.

As for SEN Leverage (figure above), which is the bank's credit line for traders and digital asset exchanges, total approved lines of credit increased significantly during the last quarter to $571 million compared to $323 million at the end of 3Q21. This rapid growth of SEN Leverage commitments demonstrates the product's powerful use case as it maximizes customers' capital efficiency. It is thus seeing strong demand from customers looking for collateralized lending options.

On a cautionary note bearing in mind crypto's volatility, Bitcoin's market cap at more than $700 billion still dominates stablecoins, and thus, SEN leverage, which is currently performing well, should be watched carefully for potential losses or forced liquidations, especially if Bitcoin goes below the $34K threshold, which is the break-even point for miners. Also, despite strong SEN performance, the company missed analysts' consensus revenue estimates by $4 million.

Still, in a show of optimism, Q4's sales of $49.26 million nonetheless represented an 84.11% year-on-year increase despite Silvergate working with a highly volatile asset class.

Volatility, valuations, and regulations

For this matter, the price of Bitcoin was about $67K in November and dropped to $47K at the end of the year, a significant drawdown in the span of one month. However, the demand for Silvergate's network was sustained as evidenced by the average deposit amounts from digital currency customers. This grew to $13.3 billion in Q4 which includes October to December, compared to an average of $11.2 billion during the third quarter and $9.9 billion in the second one. In terms of percentage, the number of deposits in the fourth quarter represented a 411% surge over the $2.6 billion obtained during the same quarter last year driven by SEN's usage and fees.

Now, the SEN ecosystem should benefit significantly from this acquisition, which encompasses much more than just stablecoins. For investors, a few names forming part of Diem include Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), iliad (OTCPK:OTCPK:ILIAY), Spotify (SPOT), Uber (UBER), Union Square Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, Checkout.com. These companies offer partnerships opportunities for Silvergate, which not only has the potential to incrementally grow its network but also to transform the SEN itself.

SEN growth opportunities https://seekingalpha.com/article/4480136-silvergate-capital-corporation-2022-q4-results-earnings-call-presentation

As for valuations, with a market cap of only $3.4 billion, Silvergate looks tiny when compared to the market capitalizations of the stablecoins listed on coinmarketcap. Adjusting accordingly after assuming that the coin to be issued fetches a market cap of around $5 billion, or 1.5x Silvergate's value, would mean that the company should be priced at $156-157 based on the current share price of $104-105. Now, this target price still remains lower than Wall Street analysts' average price estimate of $183.89.

Looking at regulations and existing payment systems, a report on stablecoins issued by the President's Working Group back in November states that an appropriately regulated coin would constitute a more rapid, efficient, and inclusive option. In this respect, as an "insured depository institution", Silvergate can play an important role as stablecoins are migrated to a regulated framework. Moreover, the timing of the acquisition points to the fact that the company sees this as the right moment to profit from the "integration" of stablecoins into the financial system. Here, one of the potential application areas is blockchain-driven transactions for payments and remittances that could cost lower to process than the amount normally charged by banks or money transfer agencies.

Concluding with earnings

Reverting back to the financial results, Silvergate missed Q4's earnings estimate by $0.06 and profitability should drop further as the company invests in stablecoins, but it is not all bleak from the value standpoint. First, Silvergate should enjoy some cost synergies since it already possesses a cryptocurrency exchange network that can be "tweaked" and upgraded to support additional workloads, instead of having to build one from scratch, but ultimately, this will depend on the execution. Second, the company sold some longer-duration securities during the quarter to be better positioned in what is likely to be a rising rate environment in 2022.