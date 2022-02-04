Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Lucas Lostoski as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) is an undervalued growth stock that represents a great long-term value investment. Strong revenue growth combined with greater operating efficiencies are driving margin expansion that will lead to robust earnings growth. The company is the market leader in the highly fractionalized Lot Development industry and stands to continue to increase market share due to their relationship with the nation's largest homebuilder, D.R. Horton (DHI). Furthermore, the current supply constraints in the U.S. Housing Market should benefit Forestar, as D.R. Horton and other homebuilders will eagerly look to purchase more lots in order to satisfy demand.

Relationship with D.R. Horton

Forestar's competition in the Lot Development Industry is mainly composed of small regional or local firms. As one of the only U.S. Lot Developers with a national footprint, Forestar should be able to gain market share by leveraging their scale and access to debt and equity capital. The company is further aided by their relationship with the nation's largest homebuilder, D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton bought a 75% ownership stake in Forestar in 2017 for $560 million. After the merger, the two companies entered a Master Supply Agreement. Under the terms of the Master Supply Agreement, both DHI and FOR actively look for lot development opportunities that will increase FOR's capacity. DHI retains the right of first refusal on any lots from projects that they source, and the right of first refusal on 50% of lots in projects sourced by Forestar.

This is a mutually beneficial agreement for the two companies. Forestar receives the ability to expand rapidly, as they gain the nation's largest homebuilder as a consistent customer. For example, DHI is currently under contract to purchase 20,000 lots from Forestar at a value of $1.49 billion. Forestar also gains the expertise of DHI's proven management team. Under their Shared Services Agreement, D.R. Horton promises to provide, "administrative, compliance, operational and procurement services," to Forestar.

D.R. Horton benefits from Forestar's expanding national footprint as well. Forestar gives them access to a large portfolio of lots across many of the markets that DHI already operates in. This is especially helpful to D.R. Horton in the current housing market, where supply is lagging consistently behind demand, and where consumers are buying up houses as fast as homebuilders can build them.

Additionally, having a majority interest in Forestar gives D.R. Horton greater flexibility, by allowing them to enter into lot purchase contracts. Under these contracts, DHI agrees to purchase a given number of lots at a later date at a set price. This allows D.R. Horton to expand its lot portfolio without having to put down the capital upfront.

This relationship should allow both businesses to gain market share in their industries over time, as they each provide the other with a competitive advantage over their peers. FOR gains built-in demand from DHI, and DHI gains a more efficient way to manage their lot portfolio.

Expanding Operations

Forestar's top line grew 42.28% in 2021 to $1.325 billion. This year they project revenue to expand by 28.22% to $1.7 billion. This growth has been mainly fueled by the company's expanding operating capacity in the markets where they currently do business. Forestar operates in 56 markets in 23 states where they own or control 103,300 lots. Their lot position has grown by 33.3% year-over-year, and this increase will allow them to expand the number of lots that they develop and ultimately sell.

Nearly all of Forestar's revenue comes from lot sales . The company breaks lot sales into two categories: 1) Development Projects, and 2) Lot Banking. Development Projects include any lot sale from one of the company's phased developments. Lot Banking sales stem from the company making short-term investments in finished lots or undeveloped land that they intend to sell quickly. The company purchases these short-term investments with available capital prior to deploying it in long-term development projects.

A positive development for Forestar is the shift in sales mix toward the higher-margin Development Project lot sales. For example, in 2020 about 29.47% of the lots sold by Forestar stemmed from Lot Banking. In 2021, Lot Banking only accounted for 10.64% of the 15,915 lots sold. In fact, Forestar reduced the nominal amount of Lot Banking sales in 2021 by 55.4%. More impressively, the company reduced these lower-margin sales, while increasing the total number of lots sold by 53.42%.

Another way the company is increasing margin is by sourcing more of their own projects. The reason sourcing their own projects positively impacts margin, is because when a homebuilder like D.R. Horton brings them a project, margin is impacted because D.R. Horton has leverage over the project's price. This is because they have the option to pass the opportunity along to another developer or to self-develop the project.

In Q1 2022, 22% of total lots sold were from Forestar-sourced projects. That is up from 13% in the same quarter a year ago. The company has plenty of room to expand this number, as evidenced by their current lot position. Of the 103,300 lots that Forestar currently owns or controls, 54% of them are from Forestar-sourced projects. This should eventually lead to a higher percentage of sales coming from Forestar-sourced lots, which will help boost margin.

The reduction in lot banking and increase in sales of Forestar-sourced lots is part of the company's strategy to become more operationally efficient. It seems to be working as pre-tax margin has increased dramatically since 2020. In that year, pre-tax margin was 8.38% on $931.8 million in revenue. In 2021, pre-tax margin rose to 11.06% on $1.33 billion in revenue. For FY 2022, the company is guiding revenue at $1.7 billion and pre-tax margin is expected to come in between 13.5% and 14%.

Risk Factors

There are several risk factors that Forestar faces. The three largest in my opinion are: 1) rising interest rates, 2) inflation, and 3) their reliance on D.R. Horton.

Rising rates could affect Forestar as their customers operate in the cyclical Homebuilding Industry. Furthermore, their largest customer, D.R. Horton caters almost exclusively to the affordable home market. In a raised rate environment, first-time homebuyers are more reluctant to enter the market as the higher mortgage rates make purchasing a home less attractive. If rates rise high enough, this could impact demand for the types of homes that D.R. Horton specializes in. This could lead to a drop in DHI's need for developed lots, which would materially impact Forestar.

Rising interest rates could also affect Forestar's growth trajectory, as they have accessed debt and equity capital for their current stage of expansion. If rates rise to the point where borrowing becomes unattractive, then this could slow Forestar's growth trajectory. However, CEO Dan Bartok addressed this issue on the Q1 Earnings call and noted that, "we are not really that dependent on adding to our debt or equity stack to really fuel the growth path that we are on."

Inflation could have a negative impact on Forestar. This is because inflation could increase the prices of land, materials, and labor. Depending on the increases in these costs, it could make it so that Forestar could not raise lot prices at a faster pace than inflation, which would hurt their margin. If inflation occurred along with high interest rates, this could be a problem for Forestar, as increases in mortgage rates could damper demand for housing, while inflation could simultaneously bring down margin.

The company also relies heavily on D.R. Horton to purchase its lots. This is illustrated by the fact that in 2021, 93.24% of Forestar's lot sales were to D.R. Horton. If an event occurred that caused D.R. Horton to reduce its lot purchases, this would materially impact Forestar as well. However, management understands the necessity to create a more diverse customer mix, and in Q1 2022 Forestar sold 11% of its lots to third parties. Forestar sold 502 lots to eight other customers in Q1, a 182% year-over-year increase. Furthermore, management states in their most recent earnings presentation that one of the company's "intermediate-term" goals is to sell 30 percent of their lots to companies other than D.R. Horton.

Looking to industry-wide risk factors, since Forestar does service companies within the cyclical Homebuilding Industry, a risk of a downturn is possible if macroeconomic conditions change drastically.

While fears of a downturn are overstated in my opinion, it is true that the average sales price of new homes has been rapidly increasing. The average sales price of a new home in the United States is $374,900, an increase of 16.2% from 2020 to 2021. This increase in price stems from a lack of supply. Since supply has not been able to meet demand, prices have sharply increased due to the relative scarcity of new homes on the market. Even though D.R. Horton and Forestar's management teams both raised yearly guidance on their Q1 earnings calls, it remains possible that if demand is not met, that a continued increase in prices could dampen demand for new homes.

Conclusion

Forestar represents a compelling investment opportunity due to its strong lot sales and revenue growth. These trends should continue as they expand their national footprint. Earnings growth should outpace top-line growth as the company decreases its Lot Banking activity, increases its sales of Forestar-sourced lots, and increases its sales to third-party homebuilders. Their relationship with D.R. Horton will provide them with built-in demand as they enter new markets and should help them expand their market leadership position.

Current housing conditions also favor Forestar as supply constraints should cause homebuilders to purchase more lots, which might help Forestar capture the business of additional customers. If they can capture new customers, this will drive future growth in revenue and margin.

Forestar offers prospective investors an opportunity to benefit from its sustained growth story. At its current share price, Forestar represents a long-term investment opportunity in a company that has potential for sizable returns and a limited risk profile, as they likely have the ability to gain market share during most prolonged downturns.