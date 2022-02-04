Using Insiders To Avoid The Sucker's Game - And Trickle Money Back Into This Pullback

Proven Alpha from the C-Suite! Igor Kutyaev/iStock via Getty Images

Being the “first mover” is a distinct advantage in most businesses. But not in the business of calling a market correction.

The articles all last year shrilly and confidently predicting an imminent market correction were numerous - and wrong. Some aspiring market gurus lacking both experience and self awareness even called a market crash several times last year?! The relentless stream of bearish missives throughout 2021 presented very reasonable arguments at times, written so convincingly that some readers no doubt followed the logic out of this truly impressive market rally much too soon. Which is a shame.

Now, of course, the big break in the market's momentum obviously just occurred two weeks ago. After their long and strong uptrends, all the major indices finally and suddenly pulled back below their 200-day moving averages for the first time in over 18 months. If the chronic market crash crowd wants to use the event to say “I told you so,” so be it. But the fact is that as ugly as the past two weeks have been, the S&P 500 is only back down to levels it hit last October—when the Chicken Littles were also insisting a deeper crash was nigh.

There are many professionals and avid columnists who singularly focus on market calls. I’m just a stock picker with a longer-term focus and a well-worn insider system that tries to gauge the temperature of the market to help manage positions. But to the goal, it's always wise to avoid the classic "sucker's game" of trying to call a market correction before it happens--or listen to someone who thinks they can.

Trying to determine if a market trend change has happened ASAP afterwards, however, is a much more reasonable endeavor. And that's what I've been able to use my top-down Insider-Based Market Indicator and trends in my stock-specific Insider Company Ratings to accomplish pretty darned well over the decades. Not perfectly, of course. Perfection doesn’t exist in this business as far as I’m concerned - and there are no geniuses. There are, however, information flows and systematic approaches that tend to be profitable when it comes to stock picking and understanding the market - and the insider trading data filed at the Securities Exchange Commission is absolutely one of them.

Using my experience with our insider system, I slapped back against the market-crash crowd all last year, advising clients to stay long the market’s impressive momentum even as indices tested their 50-day moving averages several times. We stayed the course even as our Insider-Based Market Indicator started hitting new bearish lows as early as the fall of 2020 (See Yellow Oval on Chart Below), clearly flashing a warning that the (too?) loose-for-our-own-good monetary and fiscal policies out of D.C. were making the market run hot.

I had been here before with our Indicator way back in 2003, however (See Red Oval on Chart Below), and learned the hard way then that the usually informative tactical signals our Indicator has been able to generate over the years, just don't work when ultra-loose policies make the Indicator vacillate wildly around all-time lows. At these periods, our Indicator is limited even further to acting more like the engine temperature gauge of your car. It's great at pointing out when things are running hot, but it's lousy at giving even a ballpark projection of when the breakdown is likely to occur.

So while I was agreeing with all the bearish reasoning of the "crash-is-nigh" articles last year, I also had learned that the odds were high that the market would continue running hot and higher for much longer than they were predicting - and that bailing out last year was the exact wrong move. Because there is much more money to be lost leaving a bull market too soon out of fear than if you actually waited for the momentum to break more obviously, and sell on the other side if that is what you need to do.

But I'm no perma-bull, and by last October I reminded clients that “indices consolidating down to their 200-day moving averages would represent a perfectly normal breather that is arguably overdue.” By the end of November, I relayed we were ready to “take profits in longer-term winners that appear played out, and take losses in losers that have obviously underperformed a fabulous market, and failed to impress with Q3 results.” (Of course, that was also just common-sense position management as well, even if I did think the market had another year in its bull run.)

At Christmas I voiced that “staying complacently long next year… won’t be nearly as easy." It seemed obvious that the absolute level of monetary and fiscal stimulus - though still high - has peaked for this drawn out cycle, "and since it is that very loose money that is keeping indices aloft, any mitigation of that tailwind will make it more likely that indices will finally take a larger breather in the new year.”

And then, just a week before the floor fell out of the market, I stressed again that “the market is more vulnerable than ever to (and arguably overdue for) a pullback, as the market adjusts to expectations of rate increases from the Federal Reserve—and argues about how many. With this mindset, we don’t have to expect an imminent market crash to take profits (and losses) in positions whose investment theses have played out for better or worse.” I further offered that “with the S&P 500 still near all-time highs, even a relatively normal consolidation down to its 200-day moving average would represent a very painful pullback—which may feel like a crash even if it did hold there.”

Was that the crash?

So what now? What now after what we feared has actually occurred and all the major indices sliced below their 200-day moving averages?

The jury is still out on whether the crash just happen, or if this pullback is just the start of a larger plunge. But the good news, as I relayed to clients two weeks ago, is that in the very short term indices are likely to test their present bottoms by bouncing up from here, and vacillating around their 200-day MAs for a time.

Market tests around the very important technical levels indices have fallen to are usually a process. And if you weren’t able to sell out of positions you were worried about before the stark pullback, you likely got another chance to raise cash over the past week if that’s what you needed to do. Sure, any selling of the recent bounce wasn't at highs. But you likely found the stock is still higher than where it traded the many times you thought of selling out of fear of a market crash last year. To repeat, indices have “only” pulled back to where they were in October.

I took my own advice and did my modicum of selling late last year and earlier this year, however, and I’m already starting to trickle money into this pullback. I’m betting that the important supports at 200-day moving averages will hold, and that the market will have another leg up at some point in coming months. But the odds of a rebound from here are far less than 100%, and one only has to look back to December 2018 to be reminded just how stupid things can get if investors ignore, and then overreact, to signals from the Federal Reserve that have been quite clear for months.

I may be dating myself, but I remember a time when the stock market was considered a harbinger of economic conditions at least six months in the future. Now the look ahead seems to be six weeks—or even less with some factors. I consider the markets’ increasingly myopic and volatile reactions in recent years as resulting from the rise of passive investing and algorithmic trading. Anyone focusing on fundamentals to try and find a decent “value” in the stock market has been considered a dinosaur, and considering how easy it’s been in recent years to make money riding the momentum in Bitcoin or Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), it’s been fruitless to argue otherwise.

Ms. Wood is only the latest celebrity investor to learn the hard way that every bandwagon loses a wheel at some point. But considering that an entire asset class made of literally nothing—yes, I’m talking about you cryptocurrencies—has gathered so many assets and so much credibility, she can hardly be blamed for thinking she had something more substantial to offer.

Exploring our bullish insider universe

When I look for substance, I start with insiders. And after the recent market pullback there are already plenty of very attractive stocks that insiders have directed me to that look investable right now if you can just muster some greed amid the understandable fear.

I’ve already started trickling money back in knowing full well there's a chance that the market does indeed plunge again from here a la December 2018. I do so even though I definitely bought too soon in December 2018, and hindsight showed that I should have waited for the other shoe to drop back then—or, more accurately, waited for algorithms and ETF withdrawals to stop puking cheap stocks with overbought ones because technicals and money flows too-often matter more than fundamentals these days.

A major factor that has me emboldened to trickle money back into the market during this still iffy period is that I also learned in 2019 that even the insider-bought stocks I purchased too early in December 2018 were big winners just six months on. I expect the same will happen now if I'm proven early again, and as a longer-term investor being a month or three premature buying back in is, frankly, no big deal.

Another major factor that has me trickling money back in now is the healthy number of stocks that have already generated “Significantly Bullish” Insider Company Ratings (ICRs) from our proprietary expert system with their recent insider activity. January is a seasonally slow month for insider filings, as companies have closed trading windows to their execs until December-quarter financials are released. But my Bullish Universe of stocks with active, “Significant” buying is already a decent size (see Slideshow below).

The even better news is that insider activity picks up substantially starting this week, and stays strong through the end of March. So the number of new stocks with important insider signals on my Daily Ratings Reports will start to ramp up just in time to feed my longer-term bullish inclinations.

Take your pick!

For contractual reasons I’m not able to discuss specific stock picks on SA at this time, but my own stock-picking process starts by looking at the very reports I send to clients and have embedded here. These reports already narrow down the stocks you may want to consider on any given day to a manageable handful. And they are the perfect tool to tell you which stocks are worth researching further using Seeking Alpha's excellent resources and articles from other esteemed contributors.

As an “idea engine” insiders are tough to beat, and our Bullish Universe (above) contains ideas for whatever style of stock you’re looking for right now. Too many investors think insiders signals only generate “value” investments, but you could populate an entire income portfolio using insiders (See Slideshow of income stocks below), or one focused on specific industries. And when the market is humming, I love to see insiders averaging up the price of their holdings in stocks that already have momentum.

Right now, certain bullish industry trends are obvious from insiders. Energy, banks, biotechs, and infrastructure/construction plays are all well represented in the Slideshow of our Bullish Universe. And as you review your insider menu of investment choices, remember that most companies still have their trading windows closed to insiders until Q4 is released. So it’s also very worthwhile considering stocks in our Universe that generated “Significantly Bullish” ICRs in December.

Insiders already had a good understanding of how Q4 would end when they bought last month. Many of those stocks are now below where insiders were already signaling value then due to the recent secular swoon. And some of the energy and bank stocks that already shot up after their December insider signals have now been returned to decent entry points by the market pullback.

I’m already overweight insider-bought stocks in all the sectors over-weighted in our Bullish Universe, and happy to be so in most cases. I expect banks to benefit from higher net-interest margins in an economy that I still expect to perform well despite the Fed’s tightening. I also expect my insider-bought infrastructure/construction plays to benefit from the housing shortage and the eventual doling out of contracts related to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (although it will take longer than I'd like for that Jobs Act money to actually hit income statements).

I’m a firm believer that we should be moving away from fossil fuels, but practical enough to see that it will take longer than expected to accomplish. In the meantime, insiders have already been proven correct to buy into energy stocks last year, and I remain unapologetically (and profitably) overweight the sector now.

But I have to acknowledge that insiders’ biotech bets have been seriously lagging for over a quarter now and are a present source of pain for my portfolio. In all my decades using insiders to help me profit from a buckshot approach to the always high-risk/high-reward world of development-stage biotech stocks, I can’t remember ever seeing biotech as a whole diverge so widely from the general market’s momentum as it did in Q4.

By December last year, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) was down nearly 40% from its 52-week highs and hitting new lows at the same time the S&P 500 (SPX) was back near highs and over 25% above its 52-week lows. Biotech has subsequently been hit harder than the market again over the past two weeks. Talk about a wash out. Biotech will bounce back at some point, but this bullish insider industry signal remains suitable only for the bold.

If you’re not ready to buy a stock or two a week to trickle money back into this pullback yet, you should at least be making a short list of names to consider when you are. I look forward to hearing what your favorite prospects are from our Bullish Universe and special screen of insider-bought dividend plays in the comments section below, and I definitely look forward to seeing what new names insiders bring to our attention on our Daily Ratings Reports as insider trading volumes increase in coming weeks.