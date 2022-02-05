Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Needless to say, technology stocks have been incredibly volatile over the past few months, and few more so than Bill.com (NYSE:BILL). This high-flying Wall Street favorite, a software company that helps automate accounts payable and accounts receivable primarily for small and mid-sized companies, saw a steeper than 50% correction relative to highs near $350 notched last November. Yet as usual, Bill.com recently came swinging back with a big Q2 earnings report, putting some faith back into the stock and causing shares to jump ~30% as a result.

The question for investors now is: with Bill.com still sitting at ~35% below its all-time highs, is it a good time to dive in?

Data by YCharts

With the combination of a slightly lower valuation as well as strong fiscal Q2 results, I'm swaying slightly more favorably toward Bill.com than late last year. Still, however, the stock sports a massive valuation - one that I can't overlook especially in 2022's choppy, valuation-sensitive market.

Earnings season has indeed been very volatile in the tech sector. Bill.com's 30% spike came alongside Meta's (FB) 20% decline (the largest loss of market cap in dollar terms by any company, ever) and Snap's (SNAP) ~50% rebound. Yet the core of the message here is: Bill.com is already priced for perfection, and expectations are incredibly high.

We also need to consider the fact that Bill.com's unrealistic growth rates at the moment are being juiced by M&A, most recently by acquiring Divvy and Invoice2go. As I wrote in my prior article on Bill.com, the company's burgeoning debt load, and the fact that Bill.com is still burning cash, means that it won't have infinite firepower to continue acquiring companies to foster its growth rates.

Granted, ~85% y/y organic revenue growth - which is what Bill.com reported in this quarter - is still enviable. Yet at the same time, this is well baked into the company's share price. At current share prices near $224, Bill.com sports a market cap of $22.96 billion. After we net off the $2.78 billion of cash and $1.69 billion of debt on Bill.com's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $21.86 billion.

For the following fiscal year FY23, meanwhile (which for Bill.com is the year ending in June 2023), Wall Street analysts have a consensus revenue target of $742.2 million for the company (data from Yahoo Finance). This puts Bill.com's valuation multiple at a stunning 29.5x EV/FY23 revenue - among the highest in the software sector. It makes no sense, to me, that a company like Bill.com should be trading at a richer multiple of revenue than the S&P 500 is trading as a multiple of earnings, when a good chunk of its current revenue growth is M&A-driven and expected to fall below 40% by next year, and when it also has only barely scratched the surface of breakeven.

In short - Bill.com remains quite an unwise investment, even after the recent fall from peaks. In my view, the stock is going through a volatility phase - it will shoot up and down, and traders can certainly make money on the swings. Over the medium term (9-12 months), however, I see Bill.com as having much more to lose. I'd be more interested in swooping in on this stock if it reached an 18x EV/FY23 revenue multiple (implying a price target of $141), but I'm not touching the stock anywhere higher than that.

Q2 download

That being said, we won't dismiss the quality of Bill.com's recent earnings - my thesis is only that Bill.com has become a very expensive, but very high-performance company that is now commonplace in the tech sector and the biggest targets in the recent correction.

Take a look at Bill.com's Q2 results in the chart below:

Bill.com Q2 results (Bill.com Q2 earnings release)

Growth, of course, was the highlight. Bill.com grew its revenue at a 190% y/y pace to $156.5 million in the quarter, decimating Wall Street's expectations of $131.1 million (+143% y/y) by a massive margin. Of course, the major driver of this growth (and the cause for unpredictability) is Bill.com's recent acquisitions (Divvy in Q4 and Invoice2go in Q1). The company reported that on an organic basis, growth was 85% y/y.

Other metrics also came in ahead of expectations. Total payment volumes, or the total dollar value of transactions managed via Bill.com, increased 62% y/y to $56.4 billion, ahead of Wall Street's $50.3 billion expectations. Note that Divvy was a $1.9 billion chunk of credit card spend within this total, and that Divvy itself grew 145% y/y.

Note that the company has been steadily consolidating internal operations across its core business and its acquisitions, and untangling its siloes. The company announced that the former CEO of Divvy has now transitioned into a Chief Revenue Officer role, overseeing sales for the whole company.

Here's some helpful anecdotal insights on business trends from CFO John Rettig's prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

Turning to an update on our key metrics. Given our recent acquisitions, we are providing additional insights on organic metrics for Bill.com, Divvy and Invoice2go. Customer acquisition during Q2 was strong across Bill.com. We ended the fiscal second quarter with 135,000 Bill.com organic customers, including 8,100 net new customers in the quarter, driven by strong customer adoption across all of our channels. We also had 15,500 spending businesses using Divvy and 223,000 subscribers using Invoice2go's AR solution as of the end of Q2. The slight decline in net new customers added at Divvy and Invoice2go as expected as we applied Bill.com's more robust underwriting and onboarding criteria to their new customer sign-up flows. We believe this application of our proprietary risk logic will yield higher-value customers going forward. [...] Organic TPV significantly outperformed our expectations and exhibited strong seasonal trends similar to the trends observed in the December 2020 quarter. Our organic TPV growth in recent quarters has been driven by engagement from our customers and expansion and share of wallet given more payment choices and the impact of a slightly larger average customer.

To Bill.com's credit, the quarter's successes were marked by strong profitability as well as by above-expectations growth. Bill.com notched a gross margin of 85.3% on an adjusted basis, leaping approximately nine points over FY21 pro forma gross margins of 76.6%. The company notes that this quarter was a bit of a fluke, and expects margins for the rest of the year to be closer to 80-81%. That being said, it has made sustained optimizations in its foreign exchange provider network that contributed to margin accretion.

Pro forma operating income took a positive turn as well. The company generated a 2.2% pro forma operating margin, 520bps better than -3.0% in the year-ago quarter. We note this is unusual for a company that just took on two startup acquisitions - usually acquisitions tend to exert a downward pull on margins in the early quarters of post-integration.

Key takeaways

I can't justify investing in a stock trading at ~30x FY23 revenue when the market is in correction mode. Despite the high growth that Bill.com delivers, and the fact that it notched breakeven on a pro forma basis in its most recent quarter, I think the stock is priced for perfection already. Steer clear here.