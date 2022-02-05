Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) has been slammed with a short report. It's not your typical short report either. This one is targeting the issue of certain individuals preying on kids on the platform. While this is incredibly concerning, is it enough to derail the stock? I don't think so. Roblox is going to continue to grow its platform, and to this point, numbers have not been affected by allegations like we saw posted today. The company got a huge boost from Covid so year-over-year growth may slow, but the company will continue to grow revenues at a steady, acceptable rate. I think this has provided another buying opportunity for shareholders who have been waiting to get in.

What Did The Short Report Say?

The short report came from The Bear Cave, in which they discussed issues concerning alleged child pornography on the gaming platform. Considering the platform is meant for kids this is concerning. Sadly this isn't the first time this has come out. Back in April, there was a WSJ article that raised concerns as well.

With the platform geared towards kids, this is an easy target for anyone who has a heavy short position. The report lists multiple cases where things are going on that really shouldn't be. And if you just read that, it does look bad. Any parent's concern starts with safety, and that is exactly what is being attacked here. Below is an excerpt from the report:

On January 24, 2022, Roblox’s founder and CEO, David Baszucki, published a “year in review” and outlined Roblox’s future priorities. The letter had a section devoted to “Expanding Digital Opportunities for Brands” but mentioned “safety” only once. Two days later, Sarasota County police released a redacted probable cause affidavit against 45-year-old Patrick Penczak “on seven felony charges involving crimes against children” including “lewd and lascivious battery on a child.” Penczak allegedly “impersonated a teenage girl” on Roblox to meet his victims and “sent electronic [Roblox] gift cards in exchange for nude photos.”

Reading things like that make my stomach sick, and make me want to short the stock even on the chance that it is true. Which is exactly what the writer is going for. As potential investors, it is our job to try and remove emotion from this and look at it from a neutral perspective.

So let's look at Roblox from another perspective. This isn't just a Roblox problem. In any online game designed to attract kids, it also attacks predators. What did they have to say about the report? Read the following:

"Today there was a post about Roblox that presents a wholly misleading, false and irresponsible picture of how our platform and company function, and ignores 17 years of safety and civility being core to our company values....Since the day we were founded, we have always built a safety-first culture with industry-leading features and functionality designed to ensure our platform provides a safe and civil space for our community." "We have zero tolerance for inappropriate content and behavior in our social spaces. In an effort to eliminate unsafe content, we review every single image, audio file, and video before it is published, with a combination of human moderation and state-of-the-art automated machine learning technology. We constantly evolve and improve our platform and policies to create a community where people feel comfortable and safe."

The biggest issue does surround the free chat function where kids interact with everyone saying whatever they feel. There are ways to go about installing parental safety controls, and tips for how to monitor your child's account which I do think is an important thing to do as a parent from time to time.

What Is Going to Drive Roblox higher?

So now comes the part about removing emotion and looking at it from a company perspective. The timing of this report is odd, to say the least. The stock is already down 60% from the highs, and now the report comes out that sites things going back years. I understand that these take time to put together but I'm not so sure I would be starting a short position at this point. So our job as investors is to look at the company and determine if there is potential growth. The answer to that is yes, there is potential growth. Looking below, we can see that it is fully expected that revenue continues to grow year-over-year 20%+ which is very solid growth.

TIKR.com

Breaking down where the growth comes from, there are three metrics that Roblox focuses on. Daily active users (DAU's), hours engaged, and average bookings per daily active user (ABPDAU).

Starting with DAU's, this is the big one. As of the end of Q3, they had 47.3 million. This was 31% year-over-year growth, which is a good number to be at. I think the below slide tells an interesting story. As the platform has grown, we can see two things going on. The platform is growing globally, and at an increased rate outside of the U.S & Canada, and the age of the players is getting older. We can see that the average age is now 13+, whereas previously it was mostly U13. This provides developers with the challenge of changing the game to stay relevant and attract older kids. What is important to note here given the recent short report, is that growth remains in a good spot, especially considering that the "safety concerns" have existed for years.

Roblox

Next up is the hours engaged. While we have seen a drop-off here, I do think that Covid restrictions ending plays a role here. I know firsthand that the hours of video games/screen time went through the roof in 2020/2021 due to lockdowns, quarantines, etc. Now that most kids are back in school, there is less time to engage. I think this will be the metric to watch over the next year as the world really "opens up" and things start to get closer to what we used to know as "normal". I think some of the hours we saw in 2020/2021 will be tough to beat in a normal environment which could present a challenge. User growth will continue, but I would be willing to bet the hours per user will drop.

Roblox

As for arguably the most important aspect, the average bookings per DAU. Roblox uses this to watch how they are monetizing across all their users through the sale of virtual currency and subscriptions. The challenge here is also tied to general user growth. Not every player joins and wants to spend big money. Especially considering so many users likely don't have very much of their own money to spend. What this comes down to is how well Roblox can engage with their users, getting them to spend. The misconception here is that it always needs to be increasing. While that would be nice, all you need is to see it stabilize. As you add more users who don't spend as much, you need those who do spend, to spend even more. This is why it's important to keep both in mind and focus on the total revenue growth at the end of the day. If Roblox can manage to grow users and grow the average booking, they are going to continue to succeed.

Roblox

So at the end of the day, I do not think the short report will have much long-term effect. Most of what they reported was old news and is prevalent in many video games, not just Roblox. That doesn't mean I endorse it happening. I think they should do their best to eliminate it as much as possible, but I do acknowledge that criminals are always one step ahead. Roblox will continue to add new users, although they may play less due to the world returning to normal, I do think there is long-term growth potential here and I haven't even talked about the big names buying real estate with Roblox. This dip could be a buying opportunity to get a piece of a good long-term growth name.

What Does The Price Say?

Like all growth stocks, Roblox has been getting hammered over the last two months. The stock peaked at $141.60 and has fallen all the way down to as low as $53.63. Is the stock on sale? or is it fairly valued now? I don't know to be honest. Looking at the numbers we can see the growth is coming, but given the current state of the market, the proof is in the pudding. We have seen growth stocks like Facebook (FB) or Paypal (PYPL) get smoked on poor guidance. This leaves us waiting for real direction until we see earnings, which as mentioned are on the 15th. Looking below, we can see that fundamentally it is undervalued when accounting for 10-year forward levered cash flows, which checks out given that they are a high growth name that has received a 60% cut in 2 months.

Simplywall.st

Let's evaluate two scenarios, an earnings beat, and an earnings collapse. I'll start with the beat. There are two areas I think the stock needs to cross over to get momentum going again. The first is $70.00, and the second is $92.50. Looking below we can see the support and resistance these levels offer. I do think if the stock can reclaim $70.00, it could move towards $92.50 pretty quickly. There isn't a ton of resistance and we fell through that mark very quickly. If we get over $70.00, you can move your stop there pretty quickly as I do think it's an important level going forward.

TC2000

As for the bear case, there isn't a lot of risk to absorb. Obviously, below support, it could keep dipping, but if we beak either $60.00 or set a new low below $53.63 you should probably exit the position at least for the short term. The risk below $53.63 is that there is absolutely zero price history and that's a risky game to play. I would have to see a sharp move back to consider buying if it does break below that mark. We are about 15% from the lows.

TC2000

What's encouraging is that we did bounce pretty hard today right below $60. It was pretty violent selling and the stock then rallied higher quickly. This is a good sign going forward. As mentioned, a bad earnings report could change that in a hurry.

Wrap-Up

In summary, yes what occasionally happens on the Roblox platform is very very bad. But this has been happening on Roblox and other games with free chats for years. Could they try and do a better job at preventing it, of course. But the criminals will always be one step ahead. Removing emotion from how gut-wrenching some of the stories are and we find ourselves with a solid growth company that benefited from a Covid landscape and continues to grow. Could we see some hiccups as the world returns to normal? Potentially. But at this point, it is a low-risk, high-reward stock that could work out quite well for investors in the long run. Some may want no piece because of the allegations, and that's respectable. I think this has presented another great buying opportunity, and I am bullish on Roblox over the next couple of years. If you are unsure, you could wait for earnings and then make a decision, that is a totally fair option at this point.