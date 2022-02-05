eclipse_images/E+ via Getty Images

Overview

YCharts

Following the Q3 earnings miss, you can see how Gap (NYSE:GPS)'s share price has plummeted and has since been trading sideways. My thesis is that for Gap to be a proper buying opportunity, 2 things need to happen: a further correction in the share price that could bring it well below $14 and an easing of supply chain difficulties in its major production bases, as will be explained later on.

Gap's Q3 Earnings Miss Deconstructed

Gap Inc. Investor Relations

The following are the key points that constituted Gap's spectacular earnings miss:

Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.40 misses by $0.88

Revenue of $3.94B (-1.3% Y/Y) misses by $490M

Comparable sales increased 5% and net sales were down 1% compared to 2019 pre-COVID levels

The guidance calls for full-year sales of +20% vs. a prior view for +30% and the consensus expectation of +28.3%

EPS of $1.25 to $1.40 is seen vs. $2.10 to $2.25 prior view and $2.19 consensus

An operating margin of 4.5% is anticipated vs. 7.6% consensus

Gap Inc. Investor Relations

At the heart of the earnings miss is the fall in sales by 1% YOY, roughly amounting to $490M. When you look at Gap's Q3 presentation, they have clearly highlighted how it was caused by supply chains issues, namely port delays at Long Beach and Los Angeles as well as a 2.5 month closure of their factories in Vietnam, which severely blighted their inventories during the holiday period which is an absolutely crucial period for sales for all apparel companies. Simply put, Gap was unable to transport clothes from the factories to stores for consumers to purchase.

Taking into account Gap's own assumptions about the impacts of the supply chain crunch, it is especially concerning to see how even their own predictions of the '$300M' in lost sales in Q3 due to the crunch is still not enough to negate the massive overall sales miss by $490M. That being said, their major divestitures (closure of 575 stores between 2019 and 2021) on top of the supply chain crunch could make up the extra $190M.

Gap Inc. Investor Relations

However, there are still some silver linings for Gap. Mainly, their 42.1% Q3 gross margin was the highest in over 10 years, driven by rent savings from store closures and a greater adoption of online shopping by Gap's customers. This gross margin could have been even higher if not for the air freight costs as a result of the supply chain crunch.

Looking Forward to 2022

Much of Gap's FY2022 outlook will depend on how it manages the current supply chain crunch and its pricing actions in the sale of its apparel.

When the management team was asked about the crunch in the Q3 earnings call, their message has been rather bearish, seeming as if they are just going to deal with the hands they are dealt rather than being proactive about it.

Katrina O'Connell (Gap's CFO) on the call:

And there's a range of possible outcomes for how that could play through the holiday season. And so we'll see where that lands with holiday inventory... …And so if we think that things are going to be too late for the holiday season, we won't put in stores or online and have them generate markdowns and said we'll hold them for next year.

While shutdowns in Vietnam's factories have certainly eased since Q3, the future for Vietnam as Gap's production base looks rather bleak. With rising Omicron cases in Vietnam, the local government has strongly discouraged blue-collar workers from moving back to their home towns during the Tet festival (the Vietnamese equivalent of Chinese New Year), with cases of labor union not scheduling buses for its workers to go back to their home towns.

However, the consensus amongst factory managers in Vietnam is that a significant proportion of the workers will still take the risk and go back to their home towns and stay their permanently for the foreseeable future, prompting a majority of factory managers to foresee a severe labor shortage post-Tet. This has even prompted many factory managers to pay extra bonuses to their workers in red packets (a Tet tradition) in a bid to get them to stay.

There is no doubt that this labor shortage will affect Gap as well, and as long as there are still significant mobility restrictions due to COVID-19, these shortages will not ease up.

Even though Gap has said in its Q3 presentation that in the long-term, it aims to diversify its production bases so as to not be over-reliant on a single country, when you look at the makeup of the countries in which the factories are in such as Cambodia, Bangladesh, India, China (20%) and Vietnam (25%), it is apparent that COVID-19 related supply shocks will likely affect all such countries, with knee-jerk policy decisions made the authorities in these countries further exacerbating the issue.

Secondly, their pricing actions going forward would suggest a deterioration and erosion in their margins for FY2022. Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih highlighted how "During January, our promotional checks showed Old Navy and Gap are running some of the absolute deepest promotions amongst retailers for this time of year. Coupling the potential for slowing demand (as suggested by deepening promotions) with inbound increases in inventory levels through 2Q22, we see increasing risk for future merchandise margin erosion." This means that going forward, the stellar margins in Q3 2021 will likely not be sustained.

Valuation

YCharts

As for Gap's peers, I have selected 3 other pure-play apparel companies: American Eagle (AEO), Urban Outfitters (URBN) and Abercrombie and Fitch (ANF). As you can see from its EV/EBITDA valuation, it is easy to see how Gap is still considerably overvalued. For Gap's EV/EBITDA to reach a buying opportunity, it would need to be priced around 4.

Data by YCharts

Using the latest EBITDA and debt/equity ratios in Q3 2021, for a EV/EBITDA of 4, the share price would need to be $10.16. Any price below this would be a good buying opportunity. As compared to other price targets which are in the $12-14 range, this estimate is rather conservative and would likely have an asymmetric risk to reward ratio if anyone was to buy it below $10.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gap is a sell for the foreseeable future, as a result of sustained issues in its supply chains and a likely margin erosion going into 2022. If anything positive was to come from Gap in the near future, it will likely be from its online stores and how it is able to retain online customers through loyalty programs. As seen from Q3 2021's results, online store adoption can significantly improve Gap's gross margin. Ultimately any price below $10.16 will be a special buying opportunity, with reward far greater than risk.