Introduction

Shell Plc (NYSE:SHEL) is Europe's largest oil company. The London-based Shell Plc, or the former Anglo-Dutch major that last year dropped its Dutch headquarters to become a fully British-based company, reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results on February 3, 2022.

The company reshaped the organization and its portfolio this quarter.

It simplified corporate and share structure which combined the two tickers RDS.A and RDS.B into one single ticker SHEL.

The issue for long-term shareholders is that they will have difficulty making the transition historically. I will try my best to make the transition more friendly for all of you.

1 - Q4 and full-year 2021 results snapshot

Shell Plc reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per ADS of $1.66 or $4.130 billion, beating analysts' expectations. The massive jump was due to more substantial commodity prices. The year-earlier quarter's earnings were $0.10 per ADS.

Shell's revenues of $90.223 billion more than doubled the fourth-quarter 2020 sales of $44.72 billion.

SHEL Presentation introduction (Shell Plc)

The robust commodity prices mainly backed the solid results. The global liquid price jumped to a record of $77.75 per Boe in the 4Q21.

Chart global liquid price history (Fun Trading)

2 - Investment thesis

I believe Shell is a solid long-term investment but requires a specific trading strategy to turn this investment into a real long-term winner.

After Shell slashed its quarterly dividend on its shares traded on NYSE from $0.94 per share to $0.32 per share, many long-term investors were taken aback, myself included.

The first time such an event happened since World War II, while Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) kept dividends unchanged wisely.

It was a mistake, and the company stock suffered from this hastened decision even if we could understand why Shell Plc decided to cut its dividend payout significantly after looking at the debt level at the time.

Shell Plc announced that the dividend would be raised to $0.50 per ADS quarterly, barely above 50% of what the company paid in 2020.

It isn't charming, especially after selling the company's Permian assets to ConocoPhillips (COP) for $9.5 billion recently. Instead, Shell Plc decided to increase its shares buyback program by an additional $5.5 billion in 2022, qualifying it as a "shareholder distribution."

I believe it is colossal nonsense to allocate such a massive amount of cash in share buyback instead of reducing the debt, increasing CapEx, or eventually paying a more appropriate dividend to shareholders. The share buyback is always considered "politically correct." Buffett noted that share repurchases distribute cash to shareholders, much like dividends. But added,

companies should buy back shares if the stock is trading below intrinsic value... The company, upon completing the repurchase, is left with ample cash. Buffett added that he's been a witness to share buyback programs that are "stupid" rather than "immoral".

I see none of that here. Moreover, I doubt the share buyback is shareholder-friendly - nothing to gain from that.

Buyback programs could be interesting if the share price trades significantly below intrinsic value. But, in this case, the company is wasting precious cash buying an overvalued stock while carrying a net debt of $52.56 billion and paying a dividend 50% lower than it was about a year ago.

Thus, it is imperative to trade short-term LIFO a minimum of 30% of your overall position to take advantage of the elevated volatility of the oil sector.

If you are an old-timer, you know that euphoria is quickly replaced by despair in the oil and gas business. It has been valid, time and time again, and today's excitement will vanish away like tears in the rain.

3 - Stock performance

Shell Plc is up 7% on a one-week basis. Because SHEL is a new ticker that represents RDS.A and RDS.B combined, the chart history has been reduced to a one-week only span. However, we can see that the entire oil supermajor segment increases significantly.

The company is part of my leading oil integrated group:

Chart Dividend comparison (Fun Trading)

Note: Shell is paying a dividend yield of ~3.5%. However, the company dividend increases the next quarter to a yearly payment of $2.00 from $1.92 per share.

Shell Plc - Financial Table 4Q21, The Raw Numbers (per ADS)

Important Note: Each American Depositary Share [ADS] represents two Shell plc ordinary shares.

Royal Dutch Shell 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 Total Revenues in $ Billion 43.99 55.67 60.52 60.04 85.28 Total Revenues and others in $ Billion 45.03 59.12 61.76 61.56 90.22 Net income in $ Billion -4.01 5.66 3.43 -0.45 11.46 EBITDA $ Billion 6.32 15.03 13.25 8.41 23.68 EPS diluted in $/share -1.04 1.44 0.88 -0.12 2.96 Cash from operating activities in $ Billion 6.29 8.29 12.62 16.03 8.17 CapEx in $ Billion 5.21 3.89 4.23 4.65 6.24 Free Cash Flow in $ Billion 1.08 4.41 8.39 11.38 1.93 Total cash $ Billion 31.83 30.99 34.10 38.07 36.97 (non-current and current) Debt in $ Billion 108.01 102.37 100.08 95.39 80.87 Dividend per share [ADS] in $/share 0.333 0.347 0.48 0.48 0.48 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion [ADS=1/2] 3.89 3.92 3.92 3.89 3.87 Oil Production 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boepd (including Integrated gas) 3,371 3,489 3,254 3,068 3,142 Integrated gas K Boepd 942 967 938 938 927 Global liquid price ($/b) 40.34 55.17 62.53 68.04 77.75

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Total Debt, Free Cash Flow, And Oil & Gas Production Upstream, Downstream

1 - Revenues and other income were $90.223 Billion in 4Q21

Chart Revenue history (Fun Trading)

Shell Plc reported revenues and other income for the fourth quarter of $90.223 billion, up significantly from $45.028 billion in the same quarter last year and significantly up sequentially. Net income was $11,461 million or $2.96 per diluted share.

The adjusted earnings surged to $6,391 million this quarter compared to $393 million in the 4Q20.

During the fourth quarter, Shell generated cash flow from operations of $8.17 billion, up from $6.29 billion a year ago.

2 - Free cash flow is a whopping $1,934 million in 4Q21

Note: I use cash from operating activities minus CapEx to calculate the organic free cash flow. It differs from the free cash flow indicated by Shell.

Trailing twelve-month free cash flow is now $26.105 billion, with a 4Q21 free cash flow of $1.934 billion.

SHEL Chart FCF history (Fun Trading)

The company said that dividends declared to Shell shareholders for the quarter amount to $0.24 (x2 for share ADR) per share, unchanged from the preceding quarter. However, the company raised the quarterly dividend to $0.25 per share in 1Q22. The dividend yield is currently 3.5%.

Below is the capital allocation decided by the company:

SHEL Presentation buyback (Shell Plc)

3 - Oil-equivalent production and other

Chart Production oil equivalent history (Fun Trading)

Upstream production was 3,142K Boepd in the fourth quarter (including 927K Boepd of Integrated gas), down 6.8% compared to a year ago and up 2.4% sequentially (please look at the chart above).

Commentary per segment:

Upstream: The income was $2.8 billion (excluding items) compared to a loss of $748 million last year. The jump primarily reflects the impact of higher oil and gas prices but is partly offset by lower volumes. Shell's upstream volumes averaged 2,161K Boepd. Liquids production totaled 1,458K Bopd, down from last year of 1,537K Bopd, and natural gas production was 4,080MM Scf/d, down from 4,837MM Scf/d the previous year. At $77.75 per barrel, the group's worldwide realized liquids prices were above the year-earlier levels, while natural gas prices more than tripled.

Oil Products: The adjusted income was $555 million, 2.8% higher than last year. The gain was due to the return to profitability for refining and trading. Also, refinery utilization came in at 68%, down from 71% during the December-end quarter of 2022.

Integrated Gas: The adjusted income was $4.1 billion, up from $1.1 million in 4Q20. The total Integrated Gas production was 927K Boepd.

Chemicals: The company recorded a loss of $42 million (excluding items) during the quarter, down from a profit of $381 million in 4Q20. Higher realized margins helped them.

4 - Cash versus Debt. Some progress but still too high.

The net debt decreased to $52.555 billion at the end of December 31, 2021, compared with $59.285 billion in 4Q20. Gearing is down to 23.1% from 32.2% a year ago.

SHEL Cash versus debt history (Fun Trading)

I am glad the company indicated that reducing debt is a priority, but as I have explained earlier, the company is pushing share buybacks instead.

5 - 2022 Outlook

Shell expects first-quarter 2022 upstream volumes of 2,000K-2,200K Boepd, while Integrated Gas production is expected between 760K Boepd and 820K Boepd.

The company also foresees Oil Products sales volumes of 4,100-5,400K Bopd. Chemicals sales volumes of 3,300-3,700K tons and refinery utilization in the range of 71-79%.

SHEL Presentation outlook (Shell Plc)

6 - Renewable and Energy solutions are a growing segment

Shell is progressing in its transition to become a cleaner oil player.

SHEL Presentation renewable (Shell Plc)

Technical Analysis and Commentary

Note: The chart has been adjusted for the dividend. The chart is a montage between RDS.B and SHEL data. RSI was calculated as of yesterday.

TA Chart SHEL (Fun Trading)

SHEL forms an ascending wedge pattern with resistance at $55.75 and support at $49.50.

The trading strategy is to sell 30% of your position between $55.75 and $56.5 and wait for a retracement between $49.5 and $48.5 to buy again.

However, SHEL is highly correlated to oil prices, and we should expect wild swings in 2022.

Oil prices are on fire and trading well above $90, but this momentum will not last forever and is fueled by geopolitical uncertainty and supply-demand imbalance. I believe oil prices will retrace to a more sustainable level later in 2022, but I could be wrong.

If oil prices reach the mid-70s or less, SHEL will drop below $49.5 and potentially retest $46.25. Conversely, if oil price momentum continues unabated, at which point I recommend buying. Happy trading.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.

