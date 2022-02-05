5 Quality Tech Growth Stocks To Buy The Big Dip

Galeanu Mihai/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Fortune can change quickly. Around mid-2020, headlines on Seeking Alpha each day were detailing new heights reached by the so-called “work-from-home” stocks. These were tech stocks because tech was not just unimpacted by COVID-19, but its crucial role in civilization became all the more apparent, facilitating virtual meetings, virtual healthcare and digital signatures among other things.

These days, many parts of tech, especially the higher-growth, higher-risk isn’t doing as well anymore. (I heard 40% of the NASDAQ is down 50%.) I would argue this creates some great opportunities to buy the dip.

Note that in this round-up, I will focus more on some of the smaller growth companies rather than the typical FAANG (and related) names. I also tried to find different names than ones I have mentioned in previous lists, although most of these names remain valid since they are still in a dip (including the initial work-from-home favorite Teladoc Health (TDOC), etc.):

Nevertheless, I initially compiled the list below several weeks ago, and since then the market has dropped even further. As such, while I have not changed the list (except for adding a fifth stock), I have expanded the discussion of runner-ups.

In general, the idea is to buy quality companies that will continue to grow regardless of what the market thinks the bucket of tech stocks in general will do. For example, while the WFH rally in 2020 lifted all stocks, those stocks that didn't grow eventually collapsed back down. Conversely, I would argue that while the market is currently selling off all stocks almost indiscriminately, eventually those stocks that will continue to grow will rally their way up again.

So for example, other names I am bullish about but have not put in this list include Pinterest (PINS) and Roku (ROKU), both advertising-based companies with a history of high growth, but which have seen a large sell-off in the last few months. Another mention may be Asana (ASAN), which at its recent <$50 price has again become investible: given that the company’s highest net retention and growth rates are among its highest-spending customers, it seems quite likely Asana could continue its (near-)hypergrowth for some time longer.

Why tech/growth will continue to win

Contrary to this list, I came across an analyst who provided a list that played into the current market’s strengths: one biased towards value names such as IBM (IBM). This is indeed what many investors currently assume is the "meta" (most effective tactic available) in investing.

However, as I see it the currently most optimal strategy might actually be to start a rotation back into growth – before others start to do the same. Similar for example to those who bought growth stocks in March 2020. Although it might be a bit risky to be "contrarian" (and not just mindlessly follow the herd), I would suggest to buy (quality) companies in secular growth markets (such as cloud, digital advertising, AI, etc.) that will continue to grow regardless of the investment flavor of the day.

So as a reminder, the reason tech has been so successful, and will most likely continue to be successful, is because software has no manufacturing cost and as such extremely high margins. Somewhat offsetting this may be higher R&D than most companies, and growth companies obviously have a higher marketing and sales spending, which they build upfront in anticipation of their expected growth in order to grow faster. But again, these high gross margins mean that achieving high leverage at scale shouldn't be an issue for well-run companies.

Thoughts on inflation

Take following thoughts with a big grain of salt, but from a high-level it seems COVID-19 has been a catalyst for quite a bit of imbalance. In the sector I most closely follow, semiconductors, this has been seen as the well-covered chip shortages. While there may or may not have been shortages even without COVID-19, COVID-19 has caused wild swings in demand and supply that certainly have exacerbated the semiconductor underinvestment, since it takes several years to build new fabs. Luckily, at least in the semiconductor industry, companies are bullish that the current demand will last (and continue to grow further in the years ahead) even after the shortages end, and hence are willing to invest big time.

While I don't know if and to what extent the same applies in other sectors, such as energy, common sense would (correctly or incorrectly) suggest that at some point both the business as well as investment climate should normalize, and with that the (arguably overblown) selling pressure on growth stocks.

As a last thought, corrections as well as bear markets have been a historically more or less regular phenomenon, from which the stock market has always recovered. Although the same may not happen to every individual company, I would still argue that corrections are a time to buy growth stocks, not to sell them.

Valuation

What is a cheap valuation nowadays? In 2020, growth stocks were considered cheap if they were valued at less than 30x (or 20x) P/S. Currently, these same stocks seem to be considered expensive around 10x P/S.

In a previous round-up of buy-the-dip stocks, I noted a rule-of-thumb was to not buy stocks above half their percentage growth rate. (This rule indeed results in a roughly similar P/S after a three-year period – assuming no changes in stock price.) For example, don’t buy something growing at 40% for more than 20x P/S.

However, if 10x P/S is becoming the new 30x P/S, then perhaps a more conservative buyer might take as rule something like: don’t buy a stock at over half the growth rate minus five. Or alternatively, only buy at a third of the growth rate. That would drop the maximum price for 40% growth to 15x P/S or even 13x P/S.

Although all stocks in this list pass these valuation tests, there is nevertheless some risk in whether these companies can sustain those growth rates over a multi-year period. (The valuation rule just suggested is based on a three-year period.) Value investors will also dismay valuing based on P/S, but most suggestions in this article have high gross margin, which arguably is a strong predictor for potential profitability at scale, as argued above.

1. ironSource (IS)

ironSource is a leader in what’s called the ‘App Economy’, which refers to the monetization of mobile apps. In its Q3 results, the company delivered 60% growth and a whopping 170% net retention. Literally the only other company I know with a similar net retention is Snowflake (SNOW). This net retention isn’t just a fluke, since it has been above 150% for several years.

Although ironSource has guided to a slowdown in growth, as well as for net retention to reverse back to its historical range closer to 150%, the current expectation (analyst estimates) for a slowdown to just 31% growth in 2022 just seems too brisk given these exceptional net retention rates. Hence, valued at “just” forward 10x P/S (and likely even lower if ironSource indeed outperforms estimates), ironSource seems to belong deeply in value territory as a growth company.

ironSource also recently completed two acquisitions to further strengthen its leadership position:

We’ve maintained our leadership position in the App Economy, with some of the largest apps, games and telcos using our platform to grow their businesses. Last quarter 86% of the top 100 most downloaded games across both the App and Play stores used our platform to grow their businesses, and we signed a strategic partnership with one of Europe’s leading telecom operators, Vodafone. (…) Finally, we saw further evidence of the stickiness of our platform and the value it provides to our customers, with a dollar based net expansion rate for the quarter of 170%. As a quick reminder, the ironSource platform is designed to serve the two core constituents of the App Economy, app developers and telecom operators. It’s made up of two solution suites: Sonic, which empowers app developers who create the content of the app economy to turn that content into a business. And Aura, which enables telecom operators who provide the infrastructure that content runs on, to create a richer device experience to drive more value and differentiation with end consumers.

2. Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo is the company from the Duolingo app, and went public in 2021. Duolingo is a best-of-breed app for learning a new language, and its moat comes from its dedicated (>40M MAU and nearly 10M DAU) userbase that grows largely through word-of-mouth, which has been hooked to its gamified platform. Duolingo’s business model is to monetize its app through a sticky subscription model that offers additional features over the free app. Duolingo also makes some money from ads and official language tests.

In the future, Duolingo seeks to pursue its goal to offer a much broader range of best-in-class digital education, with plans for elementary math launching this year.

Despite being valued at “just” 10x forward P/S, Duolingo grew revenue 40%. Bookings grew 57%, driven by a mix shift towards more sticky yearly plans. Paid subscribers grew 55% to 2.2M, or about 5% of its userbase. Although Duolingo has a lucrative subscription business model and a limitless addressable market, bears might question how sustainable growth is since the app is also available for free.

3. AI stocks: Riskified (RSKD), Lemonade (LMND), Upstart (UPST), C3.ai (AI)

Riskified is one of those companies that is based on AI (artificial intelligence), as it seeks to detect fraud in e-commerce, processing over $20B GMV per quarter.

Contrary to the two previous suggestions, Riskified does warrant some additional caution since the company’s stock has been hammered (besides the general sell-off) due to a steep slowdown in growth due to issues regarding new E.U. legislation, which will continue to impact the company for the next few quarters. Nevertheless, the U.S. business (which accounts for 70% of revenue) is unimpacted, and Riskified has provided investors with a 25-30% long-term CAGR target. As such, once Riskified reaccelerates its growth, the company may suddenly be found in value territory given its current valuation of ~4x P/S.

So starting with a growth algorithm, the simple way to think about it is that we are positively lever to e-commerce growth and we typically grow as our merchants grow. Now that growth shifts around depending on our merchant mix, but industry reports generally project e-commerce growth of 10% to 15%. When we think about new business and that could be net new logos expansion and cross-sell, we believe this can add up to an additional 15% on an annual basis.

More in general, it should be noted that "AI companies", besides Nvidia (NVDA), have not done exceptionally well in the stock market to date, once the hype has cooled. Other such examples include C3.ai, Upstart and Lemonade. Although for brevity I will not discuss these in as much depth, I am generally bullish towards all those at their current compressed valuations.

For example, C3.ai seems a bit similar to Riskified as the stock crashed due to a slowdown in growth after rallying on nothing but hype, but this growth has recently been reaccelerating. One quite interesting stat the company's management shared is that apparently it receives an enormous amount of job applications, and also that many of the company's customers once tried (and failed) to build their own AI platform, and hence eventually turned to C3.ai anyway. (So given the recent trends in the business, I would argue that some of the sentiment regarding the stock may just be from people who take only 5 seconds to look at the stock chart and therefore assume the company is in a perpetual decline.)

I think that is a human capital at C3 is a very distinctive and unique competitive advantage. To give you a feel, if I’m not mistaken, last quarter, we had 18,600 job applicants from around the world at C3, come on we are 700 people, 18,600 out fast math, I think that analyzes to something like 72,000, okay, a year of people, okay. In banking, people from MIT, okay, data scientists from Princeton, computer scientists from name the companies, sales people, finance people, what have you who are applying and saying, hey, I want to work at C3. I -- yeah, I think, of those 18,000, I believe that we interviewed 6,000 of them and hired 200. So this would be an order of magnitude more selective than Princeton. I -- if I’m not mistaken, almost 70% of our people have advanced degrees. I believe 9% have PhDs. The people who work here, I’ve tried, tested and experienced professionals, extraordinarily well educated, who are on the top of their game.

Lastly, Upstart is (besides Pinterest) the company I referred to as having a valuation on par with a value stock, while Lemonade has been a quite consistent (near-)triple digit insurance growth company that has rapidly expanded its product portfolio. Lemonade's advantage from AI is its much higher ratio of customers per employee and quite unusually high NPS (net promotor score).

4. Alteryx (AYX)

Alteryx, in short, should be seen as a ~30% growth company in the analytics space (although with some expansion towards AI), with arguably a large runway for continued growth. Alteryx further has best-in-class gross margins around 90%, but is nevertheless valued at just 6x P/S. In the last several months, Alteryx has further solidified its leadership position with several acquisitions to accelerate its transition to the cloud.

Although I have covered the stock myself, a fellow contributor recently provided a deep dive: Alteryx: Analyzing Its Transition And Evaluating The Shares.

5. SoFi (SOFI)

Although I haven't yet done enough research on the stock to be fully convicted, SoFi may be worth a look for growth investors, as the company's bull thesis of receiving its bank charter recently played out, but after a quick rally, the stock has now actually fallen to an all-time low. Many Seeking Alpha contributors have covered the stock, so I would refer to their research.

Runner-ups

Discussed in no particular order.

Although DiDi (DIDI) couldn’t make the list given its ongoing delisting and regulatory issues, it is so cheap it at least has to be mentioned in such a list. Besides these issues, another issue with Didi that investors will not like in the current environment is its lack of profitability. Nevertheless, as I have argued before, a ride-hailing company as Didi could be a prudent long-term investment given the trend towards autonomous vehicles, expected to start in the next several years. Once this happens, Didi won’t need drivers anymore, which will completely change the economics of the business. Obviously, there are also non-Chinese alternative investments, including Uber (UBER), Lyft (LYFT) and Mobileye (INTC).

Secondly, an alternative to Riskified (in both revenue, market cap and growth) is Sumo Logic (SUMO), as an alternative to the bigger and more expensive (although also faster growing) Datadog (DDOG). Contrary to Riskified, Sumo Logic is already a bit further in its “recovery” (in the wake of its growth slowdown in 2020). Although operating in the quite crowded space of cloud observability and security (DevSecOps), this space is expected to continue to grow for the foreseeable future, and Sumo has a comprehensive product offering. Most notably, RPO has been growing faster than revenue (~30%), which provides a tangible signal that growth could reaccelerate, which could lead to a rerating from its current ~6x P/S.

For investors that rather don't want to invest in growth companies whose growth has slowed, JFrog's (FROG) valuation has become quite compelling over the last year, due to both a stock decline and a slight re-acceleration in growth. In my analysis of the stock, I have compared it to MongoDB (MDB), which has become more than a 10-bagger. Although the comparison might be a bit overblown, investors may nevertheless note that MongoDB became a 10-bagger by starting from a similar market cap as JFrog.

Next, a very high growth alternative to ironSource would be SentinelOne (S), whose ~31x forward P/S may be high, but certainly not excessive given its triple digit growth. For example, GitLab (GTLB) has a similar valuation despite posting around half the growth rate, and JFrog was once valued at (over) 40x P/S in 2020. SentinelOne operates in the cybersecurity space with a best-of-breed product that some consider to be superior to CrowdStrike (CRWD). SentinelOne management also argues that its product portfolio addresses a much broader TAM.

Another alternative could be Affirm (AFRM). This leader in the BNPL (buy now pay later) space has been executing on a very high level, with strong partnerships with Shopify (SHOP) and Amazon (AMZN). The stock is valued at 9x P/S, on par with most other growth stocks discussed, but arguably the revenue estimates for the company aren't yet fully baking in the opportunity due to its partnership with Amazon.

A few more names that are currently valued quite favorably (in-line with the names in the formal list as well as the other runner ups), despite their long-term high-growth prospects remaining intact, include UiPath (PATH), Elastic (ESTC), Fiverr (FVRR), Twilio (TWLO) and SmartSheet (SMAR). Several other names on my watchlist, but which have a higher valuation, are Unity (U), Braze (BRZE) and Bill (BILL).

Lastly, I should mention the three biggest position in my portfolio: PubMatic (PUBM), Pinterest and NIO (NIO). They have arguably become exceptional value after their large declines (as discussed in my portfolio review), providing a combination of both growth and profitability. An alternative to Pinterest would be Roku. While NIO could be debated about, PubMatic and Pinterest in fact may represent the best value out of any of the names mentioned in this article, as both growth companies are valued at just ~5x forward P/S, and hence valued like value companies. (Some investors in digital advertising may also consider Digital Turbine (APPS).)

Investor Takeaway

Growth stocks have received a lot of headwinds in 2021, which has continued into early 2022. However, strong quality companies have moats and long-term growth tailwinds that (eventually) should eclipse things like interest rates due to sheer strength of the business itself. In this list, I provided five such examples and plenty additional alternatives.

ironSource is a leader in the app economy, and the strength of its products is evidenced by its exceptionally high net retention. Duolingo represents an investment in online education. I further presented Riskified and a basket of other overly sold AI stocks. Further, Alteryx’ 6x P/S valuation presents investors with a ~30% growth stock with 90% gross margin on fire sale, while the market has "rewarded" SoFi's bank charter approval with an all-time low.

Out of the runner-ups suggested as other high quality names being sold at a discount, I would suggest Pinterest, NIO and PubMatic.