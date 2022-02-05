As The Price Of Oil Rises So Does Oasis Petroleum
Summary
- 100% technical buy signals.
- 7 new highs and up 6.76% in the last month.
- 235.45% gain in the last year.
- Some analysts have a price target as high as 166.63.
The Chart of the Day belongs to the oil and gas exploration company Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS). I found the stock sorting Barchart's New All Time list by the highest Weighted Alpha, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on /1 the stock gained 2.31%.
Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. The Midstream segment offers midstream services, such as natural gas gathering, compression, processing and, gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, terminaling, and transportation; produced and flowback water gathering, and disposal; and water distribution. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 401,766 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,396 net leasehold acres in the Permian Basin, as well as approximately 152.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.
Barchart Technical Indicators:
- 100% technical buy signals
- 173.43+ Weighted Alpha
- 235.45% gain in the last year
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 7 new highs and up 6.76% in the last month
- Relative strength Index 63.66%
- Technical support level at 140.82
- Recently traded at 144.58 with a 50 day moving average of 128.69
Fundamental factors:
- Market Cap $2.86 billion
- Dividend yield 1.42%
- Revenue expected to grow 14.60% next year
- Earnings estimated to increase 875.90% this year and an additional 43.20% next year
Analysts and Investor sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:
- Wall Street analysts issued 9 strong buy, 23 buy and 10 hold opinions on the stock
- Some analysts have a price target as high as 166.63 on this stock
- The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 183 to 8 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 19 to 4 for the same result
- 22,030 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha
- Seeking Alpha gives the stock a Quant rating of 4.93 out of 5
Factor Grades
|Now
|3M ago
|6M ago
|Valuation
|D
|-
|-
|Growth
|A+
|-
|-
|Profitability
|A+
|-
|-
|Momentum
|A+
|-
|-
|Revisions
|B+
|-
|-
Ratings Summary
|SA Authors
|Strong Buy
|4.66
|Wall Street
|Buy
|4.25
|Quant
|Strong Buy
|4.96
Conclusion
The stock is at an All-Time High and could go even higher. Wall Street analysts project higher Revenue and Earnings and the individual investors look for the stock to beat the market. This stock has everything going for it and if you add it to your portfolio, please use appropriate stop losses or puts to preserve your profits and protect your principal.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in OAS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.