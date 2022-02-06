JohnFScott/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

This article was co-produced with James Marino Sr. of Portfolio Insight.

This article series provides a summary of upcoming ex-dividend dates of stocks in Dividend Radar, a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet listing dividend growth stocks with dividend streaks of at least five years.

Created by the author

The ex-dividend date of stocks is usually set one business day before the record date, the cut-off date for determining which shareholders will receive the next dividend payment. If you buy a stock on its ex-dividend date or after, you will not receive the next dividend payment. Instead, the seller will receive the next dividend. If you buy the stock before the ex-dividend date, you will receive the dividend.

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

The following table presents a summary of ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed, and 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period (on a trailing 12-month basis). Note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Company (Ticker) Yrs Price (28 Jan) Yield 5-Yr DGR Pay- out Pay Date Ex-Div Date: 02/08 (Last Day to Buy: Monday, 02/07) Artesian Resources (ARTNA) 30 $46.55 2.30% 3.1% 0.268 02/23 H.B. Fuller (FUL) 53 $70.68 0.95% 3.9% 0.168 02/23 Heritage Financial (HFWA) 11 $24.87 3.38% 11.5% 0.21 02/23 Kearny Financial (KRNY) 7 $13.15 3.35% 38.0% 0.11 02/23 M.D.C. Holdings (MDC) 6 $46.69 4.28% 17.2% 0.5 02/23 MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) 13 $349.92 0.80% 20.5% 0.7 02/23 Northfield Bancorp (NFBK) 10 $15.32 3.39% 10.0% 0.13 02/23 Constellation Brands (STZ) 7 $237.86 1.28% 15.0% 0.76 02/23 Constellation Brands (STZ.B) 7 $237.01 1.16% 15.1% 0.69 02/23 Winmark (WINA) 7 $216.60 0.83% 34.0% 0.45 03/01 West Bancorporation (WTBA) 12 $29.03 3.44% 7.0% 0.25 02/23 Ex-Div Date: 02/09 (Last Day to Buy: Tuesday, 02/08) American Electric Power (AEP) 13 $90.19 3.46% 5.7% 0.78 03/10 Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) 24 $88.76 2.88% 5.3% 0.64 02/24 The First Bancshares (FBMS) 5 $36.15 1.88% 31.1% 0.17 02/25 First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) 8 $36.20 4.53% 13.3% 0.41 02/21 First Mid Bancshares (FMBH) 12 $40.10 2.19% 13.1% 0.22 03/01 FS Bancorp (FSBW) 9 $33.33 2.40% 24.6% 0.2 02/24 German American Bancorp (GABC) 10 $39.49 2.33% 11.9% 0.23 02/20 Independent Bank Group (IBTX) 9 $76.62 1.98% 31.2% 0.38 02/17 Investors Bancorp (ISBC) 8 $16.74 3.82% 16.6% 0.16 02/25 Matson (MATX) 9 $94.79 1.27% 7.5% 0.3 03/03 Mueller Water Products (MWA) 8 $12.60 1.84% 15.2% 0.058 02/21 ResMed (RMD) 10 $237.01 0.71% 5.2% 0.42 03/17 Rollins (ROL) 20 $30.72 1.30% 13.9% 0.1 03/10 Sound Financial Bancorp (SFBC) 9 $43.97 0.77% 17.8% 0.17 02/24 S&P Global (SPGI) 48 $413.15 0.75% 16.4% 0.77 03/10 S&T Bancorp (STBA) 10 $31.01 3.74% 8.0% 0.29 02/24 Wintrust Financial (WTFC) 9 $98.55 1.38% 20.9% 0.34 02/24 Exxon Mobil (XOM) 40 $79.68 4.42% 3.2% 0.88 03/10 Ex-Div Date: 02/10 (Last Day to Buy: Wednesday, 02/09) Ameriprise Financial (AMP) 17 $304.25 1.49% 8.7% 1.13 02/28 Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) 12 $40.00 2.80% 7.2% 0.28 02/25 Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) 11 $76.57 2.25% 19.8% 0.43 03/02 Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) 5 $17.14 2.92% 5.9% 0.125 02/25 CMS Energy (CMS) 16 $64.65 2.85% 7.0% 0.46 02/28 Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) 5 $22.84 2.10% 14.4% 0.12 02/25 Donaldson (DCI) 36 $54.77 1.61% 4.6% 0.22 02/25 Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) 11 $23.10 2.16% 7.2% 0.125 03/04 Emerson Electric (EMR) 65 $96.59 2.13% 1.3% 0.515 03/10 Entergy (ETR) 8 $111.97 3.61% 2.5% 1.01 03/01 First Community Bankshares (FCBC) 11 $30.22 3.57% 11.6% 0.27 02/25 Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) 8 $49.48 2.18% 19.1% 0.27 02/25 International Business Machines (IBM) 27 $137.78 4.76% 3.6% 1.64 03/10 Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) 9 $29.00 2.76% 10.5% 0.2 02/28 Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) 6 $29.08 3.99% 25.5% 0.29 02/18 Nexstar Media Group (NXST) 10 $169.86 2.12% 23.9% 0.9 02/28 Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC) 19 $32.67 3.31% 4.3% 0.27 02/25 Oshkosh (OSK) 9 $112.53 1.32% 11.8% 0.37 02/25 Premier Financial (PFC) 11 $30.58 3.92% 19.0% 0.3 02/18 Parker-Hannifin (PH) 66 $311.56 1.32% 9.5% 1.03 03/04 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) 19 $60.97 1.64% 7.3% 0.25 03/04 SB Financial Group (SBFG) 9 $19.73 2.33% 12.9% 0.115 02/25 Starbucks (SBUX) 12 $95.94 2.04% 16.7% 0.49 02/25 Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) 6 $6.67 1.32% 45.8% 0.022 02/25 J. M. Smucker (SJM) 25 $140.38 2.82% 5.9% 0.99 03/01 SouthState (SSB) 11 $84.53 2.32% 9.7% 0.49 02/18 Standex International (SXI) 12 $97.18 1.07% 11.1% 0.26 02/25 Taitron Components (TAIT) 6 $3.57 5.04% 17.1% 0.045 02/28 Truist Financial (TFC) 11 $63.31 3.03% 10.1% 0.48 03/01 Timberland Bancorp (TSBK) 10 $27.50 3.20% 19.8% 0.22 02/25 Tetra Tech (TTEK) 8 $146.94 0.54% 17.1% 0.2 02/25 Unitil (UTL) 8 $51.00 3.06% 1.4% 0.39 02/25 Visa (V) 14 $231.54 0.65% 18.0% 0.375 03/01 Essential Utilities (WTRG) 31 $47.98 2.24% 7.0% 0.269 03/01 Ex-Div Date: 02/11 (Last Day to Buy: Thursday, 02/10) AmerisourceBergen (ABC) 18 $137.88 1.33% 5.2% 0.46 02/28 Black Hills (BKH) 52 $66.31 3.59% 6.4% 0.595 03/01 Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG) 7 $33.90 2.36% 23.8% 0.2 02/24 ConocoPhillips (COP) 5 $90.87 2.02% 14.3% 0.46 03/01 Enviva Inc. (EVA) 7 $69.98 4.92% 9.7% 0.86 02/25 Global Water Resources (GWRS) 5 $15.37 1.92% 11.1% 0.025 02/28 W.W. Grainger (GWW) 51 $507.58 1.28% 5.8% 1.62 03/01 Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) 6 $37.00 3.24% 29.2% 0.3 02/25 KLA (KLAC) 13 $373.68 1.12% 13.2% 1.05 03/01 Lindsay (LNN) 20 $124.34 1.06% 2.8% 0.33 02/28 Landstar System (LSTR) 9 $159.25 1.88% 22.0% 0.25 03/11 MSA Safety (MSA) 51 $136.23 1.29% 6.0% 0.44 03/10 Middlesex Water (MSEX) 18 $96.63 1.20% 11.6% 0.29 03/01 PNM Resources (PNM) 11 $45.52 3.05% 8.3% 0.348 02/24 Rockwell Automation (ROK) 13 $284.72 1.57% 8.1% 1.12 03/10 Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) 7 $77.25 2.59% 19.0% 0.5 02/25 WEC Energy Group (WEC) 19 $95.69 3.04% 6.5% 0.728 03/01 Ex-Div Date: 02/14 (Last Day to Buy: Friday, 02/11) AGCO (AGCO) 10 $115.46 0.69% 7.9% 0.2 03/15 Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) 13 $97.99 1.39% 3.4% 0.34 02/28 ALLETE (ALE) 12 $64.19 4.05% 3.9% 0.65 03/01 Amgen (AMGN) 10 $224.04 3.46% 17.1% 1.94 03/08 AudioCodes (AUDC) 5 $27.52 1.31% 0.0% 0.18 03/01 Cable One, (CABO) 7 $1557.42 0.71% 11.9% 2.75 03/04 Church & Dwight (CHD) 26 $103.04 1.02% 7.3% 0.263 03/01 Cintas (CTAS) 38 $385.08 0.99% 20.7% 0.95 03/15 Enbridge (ENB) 26 $42.93 6.20% 10.9% 0.86 03/01 Greene County Bancorp (GCBC) 9 $37.93 1.37% 5.9% 0.13 02/28 The Gorman-Rupp (GRC) 16 $39.43 1.72% 8.1% 0.17 03/10 Hilltop Holdings (HTH) 6 $32.51 1.85% 51.6% 0.15 02/28 Kroger (KR) 16 $45.11 1.86% 11.6% 0.21 03/01 Eli Lilly (LLY) 8 $244.81 1.60% 10.8% 0.98 03/10 Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC) 11 $53.82 1.49% 13.6% 0.2 02/28 Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) 16 $66.94 3.56% 6.1% 0.595 03/01 Ex-Div Date: 02/15 (Last Day to Buy: Monday, 02/14) Aflac (AFL) 40 $63.75 2.51% 9.7% 0.4 03/01 Chevron (CVX) 35 $134.20 4.23% 4.4% 1.42 03/10 Duke Realty (DRE) 6 $58.80 1.90% 7.4% 0.28 02/28 Consolidated Edison (ED) 48 $86.99 3.63% 3.0% 0.79 03/15 Home Bancshares (Conway, AR) (HOMB) 12 $23.44 2.82% 10.3% 0.165 03/09 Landmark Bancorp (LARK) 21 $28.05 2.99% 5.0% 0.21 03/02 Target (TGT) 55 $213.22 1.69% 6.4% 0.9 03/10 Ex-Div Date: 02/16 (Last Day to Buy: Tuesday, 02/15) Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) 19 $29.72 3.23% 5.3% 0.24 03/17 Discover Financial Services (DFS) 12 $115.94 1.73% 10.1% 0.5 03/03 Fidelity D & D Bancorp (FDBC) 8 $50.20 2.63% 10.1% 0.33 03/10 Microsoft (MSFT) 20 $301.25 0.82% 9.4% 0.62 03/10 Xylem (XYL) 11 $91.65 1.31% 12.6% 0.3 03/17 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) 10 $68.90 2.21% 38.8% 0.38 02/24

Previous Post:Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: January 13-26, 2022

High-Quality Candidates

We use DVK Quality Snapshots to assess the quality of dividend growth stocks. This elegant and effective system employs five quality indicators and assigns 0-5 points to each quality indicator, for a maximum quality score of 25 points.

By assigning quality scores to all Dividend Radar stocks with upcoming ex-dates, we could screen the highest-quality candidates. The shortlist below are stocks with quality scores of 23 or higher.

We present the quality scores, an assessment of fair value (whether Above, At, or Below fair value), and two measures of each stock's recent performance (1-year and 3-year trailing total returns [TTR]). Key metrics from the previous table are repeated here for convenience:

Created by the author using data from Portfolio Insight

Dividend Radar views fair value as a range. Both AMGN and SBUX are discounted and trading below the fair value range, whereas LLY, MSFT, and V are trading at premium valuations above the fair value range. The other shortlist stocks are fairly valued according to Dividend Radar.

For TTR, Dividend Radar provides 1-year and 3-year totals, adding the returns due to stock price appreciation (or depreciation) and dividend payments over each time frame. In the summary table, we highlight 3-year TTRs of 10% or higher in orange, and each 1-year TRRs that exceeds the 3-year TTR, in green (indicating stronger recent performance).

Except for AEP and AMGN, all of this week's stocks have 3-year TTRs of at least 10%. Only AEP, GWW, LLY, and MSFT have higher 1-year TTRs than 3-year TTRs, indicating stronger recent performance.

We also color-code the Yield and 5-yr DGR columns, preferring dividend yields above 2.5% and 5-year dividend growth rates of 10% or higher.

Three stocks offer yields above 2.5% (AEP, AMGN, and WEC) and four stocks have double-digit percentage 5-year dividend growth rates (AMGN, LLY, SBUX, and V).

An Interesting Candidate

Ideally, we'd like to see green cells in each of the Fair Value, 1-yr TTR, Yield, and 5-yr DGR columns. That rarely happens, though, so we look for a candidate that offers the best metrics overall, at least based on our current investment objectives.

Let's consider Dividend Contender Starbucks (SBUX)today.

SBUX is a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee. The company roasts and sells coffees, other beverages, and fresh food items, through company-operated stores. It also sells a range of coffee and tea products and licenses its trademarks through other channels. SBUX was founded in 1971 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

SBUX is rated Fine (quality score 19-22):

Created by the author from personal spreadsheet of DVK Quality Snapshots

The stock yields 2.04% at $95.94 per share and has an impressive 5-year DGR of 16.7%.

Over the past 10 years, SBUX outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an ETF designed to track the 500 companies in the S&P 500 index:

Portfolio-Insight.com

SBUX delivered total returns of 365% versus 302%, a margin of 1.21-to-1.

If we extend the time frame of comparison to the past 20 years, SBUX significantly outperformed the SPY, with total returns over this period of 1,974% versus SPY's 497%. That's a margin of 3.97-to-1!

Here is a chart showing SBUX's dividend growth history through the end of 2020:

Portfolio Insight

SBUX's dividend growth history is a model of consistency, something I love to see from stocks I invest in! Note that the company's dividend growth rate is decelerating, though from very high levels. We can see this by dividing the 5-year dividend growth rate [DGR] by the 10-year DGR: 16.7 ÷ 20.72 = 0.81. Values below 1.00 indicate a decelerating DGR.

Here is a chart of SBUX's earnings growth history:

Portfolio Insight

Except for the Pandemic-related blip in FY 2020, the company's earnings growth is consistent and quite impressive. It is great to see dividends growth that is built upon such a strong foundation!

SBUX's forward payout ratio of 56% is "edging high for restaurants", according to Simply Safe Dividends:

Simply Safe Dividends

SBUX's dividend is considered Safe by Simply Safe Dividends and the company has the ability to continue its generous dividend increases. However, it wouldn't surprise me to see smaller dividend increases in the future.

Let's now look at SBUX's valuation. A quick way to estimate fair value is to divide the annualized dividend ($1.96) by the stock's 5-year average yield (1.91%). That results in a fair value [FV] estimate of $103 based on SBUX's dividend yield history.

For reference, CFRA's FV is $96, Simply Wall St's FV is $98, Morningstar's FV is $109, and Finbox.com's FV is $115.

My own FV estimate of SBUX is $104.

The average of the six fair value estimates is $104, which happens to match my own FV estimate. Given the stock's current share price of $95.94, it would appear that SBUX is trading at a discount of about 7.8%.

Here are the most recent Seeking Alpha articles covering SBUX, all rated Buy:

Conclusion: SBUX is a high-quality dividend growth stock trading at a small discount. For stocks rated Fine, I require a share price below my fair value estimate, so my Buy Below price is $104 per share. For conservative investors, a buy below $94 is more appropriate.

Please note that we're not recommending SBUX or any of the stocks listed in this article. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.