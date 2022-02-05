RiverNorthPhotography/E+ via Getty Images

Earnings of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYSE:GBCI) will likely increase this year mostly due to strong anticipated loan growth. Glacier’s markets in western states appear to be performing quite well, which will drive loan growth. Further, a decrease in the provision expense for loan losses and an improvement in the efficiency ratio will likely support the bottom line. Meanwhile, the margin will likely remain stable as the loan portfolio is quite slow to re-price. Overall, I'm expecting Glacier Bancorp to report earnings of $2.97 per share in 2022, up 3.8% year-over-year. The December 2022 target price is quite close to the current market price. Therefore, I'm adopting a hold rating on Glacier Bancorp.

Management Targeting Strong Loan Growth for 2022

After subdued loan growth in the first nine months of 2021, the loan portfolio surged in the last quarter of 2021 mostly because of the acquisition of Altabancorp. According to details given in a press release, Glacier Bancorp completed the acquisition on October 1, 2021, which led to a jump in the loan portfolio size by around 17%. Organic loan growth was also quite strong as the total loan growth during the quarter was 19%.

The organic growth in the last quarter shows that the economies of Glacier’s markets are performing quite well. As can be gleaned from the conference call, the management is quite positive about its markets in the eight western states Glacier Bancorp operates in. The management is looking towards low double-digit loan growth for 2022. This target appears achievable considering the company has achieved higher growth in the past.

The only factor that will limit loan growth will be the remaining forgiveness of the Payroll Protection Program (“PPP”) portfolio. As mentioned in the earnings release, PPP loans totaled $169 million at the end of December 2021, representing 1.3% of total loans. These loans will likely get forgiven in early 2022.

Considering these factors, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to increase by 10% by the end of December 2022 from the end of 2021. Meanwhile, deposits will likely grow in line with loans. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22E Financial Position Net Loans 6,448 8,156 9,388 10,964 13,259 14,636 Growth of Net Loans 16.1% 26.5% 15.1% 16.8% 20.9% 10.4% Other Earning Assets 2,570 2,980 3,001 5,934 10,670 10,885 Deposits 7,580 9,494 10,776 14,798 21,337 23,552 Borrowings and Sub-Debt 854 989 777 1,178 1,198 1,222 Common equity 1,199 1,516 1,961 2,307 3,178 3,354 Book Value per Share ($) 15.5 18.1 22.2 24.3 28.7 30.3 Tangible BVPS ($) 13.0 14.0 16.3 18.3 19.3 20.9 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified)

Sticky Yields to Limit the Impact of the Interest Rate Hike

The management last disclosed the results of its interest-rate sensitivity analysis in 2020's 10-K filing, which was published in early 2021. According to that analysis, a 100-basis points interest rate hike could lift net interest income by only 1.14% over twelve months. The net interest income could increase by 3.33% in the second year of the rate hike.

As seen from the management’s analysis, Glacier Bancorp's loan portfolio is slow to re-price after interest rate changes, which is not surprising considering most of Glacier Bancorp’s loans are backed by real estate. Normally commercial and industrial loans, C&I, have shorter durations and/or are based on floating rates, while commercial and residential mortgages have longer durations and/or are based on fixed rates. The management mentioned in the conference call that roughly 25% of the loans will mature or reprice this year, which isn't much in my opinion.

Further, the management mentioned in the conference call that the excess liquidity in the market and the high level of competition will result in a delayed impact of an interest rate change on the company's margin. Moreover, if Glacier Bancorp wants strong double-digit loan growth, then it will have to make concessions in pricing.

Considering the factors mentioned above, I'm expecting the margin to remain mostly stable in 2022 from 3.21% in the last quarter of 2021.

Expecting Earnings to Increase by 3.8% Year-Over-Year

The strong loan growth will likely be the chief driver of earnings this year. Further, the efficiency ratio will likely improve after Altabancorp is converted in mid-March. As mentioned in the conference call, the management has identified significant cost savings of around 17.5% of Altabancorp’s operating expenses. Glacier Bancorp is on track to achieve these cost savings by the mid to the end of 2022.

Moreover, the provision expense will likely decline in 2022 because the high adjustment for Altabancorp reported in the fourth quarter of 2021 is unlikely to be repeated this year. Overall, I'm expecting the provision expense as a percentage of loans to return to the pre-pandemic level.

Considering these factors, I’m expecting Glacier Bancorp to report earnings of $2.97 per share in 2022, up 3.8% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22E Income Statement Net interest income 345 433 503 600 663 847 Provision for loan losses 11 10 0 40 23 20 Non-interest income 112 119 131 173 145 125 Non-interest expense 266 320 375 405 435 540 Net income - Common Sh. 116 182 211 266 285 330 EPS - Diluted ($) 1.50 2.17 2.38 2.81 2.86 2.97 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified)

Compared to my last report on Glacier Bancorp, I have revised up my net interest income estimate but also pushed up my non-interest expense estimate. As a result, my revised earnings estimate is quite close to the previous estimate given in my last report.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Limited Upside Justifies a Hold Rating

Glacier Bancorp is offering a dividend yield of 2.7% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.32 per share and an annual special dividend of $0.10 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 46% for 2022, which is in line with the 2020-2021 average of 48%. Therefore, I’m not expecting an increase in the dividend level this year.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Glacier Bancorp. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 2.63 in the past, as shown below.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 Average T. Book Value per Share ($) 13.0 14.0 16.3 18.3 19.3 Average Market Price ($) 35.5 41.2 41.5 37.9 55.4 Historical P/TB 2.74x 2.94x 2.55x 2.07x 2.87x 2.63x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $20.9 gives a target price of $55.0 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 7.8% upside from the February 4 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

P/TB Multiple 2.43x 2.53x 2.63x 2.73x 2.83x TBVPS - Dec 2022 ($) 20.9 20.9 20.9 20.9 20.9 Target Price ($) 50.9 53.0 55.0 57.1 59.2 Market Price 51.1 51.1 51.1 51.1 51.1 Upside/(Downside) (0.4)% 3.7% 7.8% 11.9% 16.0% Source: Author's Estimates

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 18.6x in the past, as shown below.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 Average Earnings per Share ($) 1.50 2.17 2.38 2.81 2.86 Average Market Price ($) 35.5 41.2 41.5 37.9 55.4 Historical P/E 23.7x 19.0x 17.4x 13.5x 19.4x 18.6x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $2.97 gives a target price of $55.3 for the end of 2022. This price target implies an 8.3% upside from the February 4 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 16.6x 17.6x 18.6x 19.6x 20.6x EPS 2022 ($) 2.97 2.97 2.97 2.97 2.97 Target Price ($) 49.4 52.3 55.3 58.3 61.3 Market Price ($) 51.1 51.1 51.1 51.1 51.1 Upside/(Downside) (3.4)% 2.5% 8.3% 14.1% 19.9% Source: Author's Estimates

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $55.2, which implies an 8.0% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 10.7%. As this expected return is not high enough, I’m adopting a hold rating on Glacier Bancorp.